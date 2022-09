00:00

Just start by giving us a sense of how big the creator economy is today and just how much it has grown on all of these different platforms over the last several years. Yeah there are estimates out there that it's about one hundred billion which is from zero to 60 within the past 15 years really. And certainly in the past five years I think that's just exploded as all these platforms have got involved. You know like that mind boggling stat about 50 hours uploaded. The other major stat is that there are now over 2 million craters in YouTube's partner program which is actually a smaller number than it was before. If people in the audience remember that YouTube actually cut that number in it but they're on 2018 but it's been gradually moving it up and particularly as they're facing new competition from ticktock. Roberto you were a graphic designer and a freelancer. Before becoming a YouTube content creator. Why did you make this big job change and give us a sense of the day in your life. I mean that's a great question Emily. For me a lot of it comes down to the things that are obvious for people is you want more time freedom. You won't be able to talk about and do things you're very passionate about. You won't feel a sense of ownership over the things you're doing. So when you work in you know for other people whether it's as a freelancer or if you work at an ad agency something I used to do. It's great. It's very gratifying very fulfilling and it's very legitimate in the highs of your relatives. But when you get to do something of your own and have complete ownership of it get to build it with your own two hands you feel directly supported by a community of like minded people. There's nothing like it nothing in the world like it. And so I think that's what attracts a lot of people to the creator economy and opportunities like YouTube podcasting and live streaming. Why do you focus on YouTube in particular and not tick tock or Instagram. Well I've been with the YouTube almost since the very beginning. And YouTube is still the most powerful search engine in the world across all ages and all demographics. And YouTube has a sense of permanence with its content. YouTube is also the best monetization opportunity for content creators as over 8 in platform monetization streams. I teach content creators roughly 15 different ways they can monetize primarily using YouTube specifically. But I also do understand and value other platforms have a presence in other platforms as well. But I feel that even with the rapid rise of tech talk I feel that there is nothing like the permanence and longevity that YouTube content create creation has. If you talk to tick talkers on a regular basis which I generally do you'll find that a lot of them have the intention of pivoting and moving to YouTube at some point in their career because they do want a sense of stability and permanence and they also want the potential for evergreen content to benefit them and be monetized well in the future. They know right now with the ticktock creator fun that while they're getting something in exchange for their content they know they're disproportionately underpaid for the attention when compared to traditional content on YouTube as well as in the live streaming community and within YouTube livestream and podcasting their air higher opportunities in terms of direct compensation when it comes to sponsored content and brand deals. And it's not even close. So. So for me that's probably why the bigger deals. Not even close is one way to put it. Mark you know we've talked so much about the threat of tic talk to you too. But to Roberto's point it is a lot of disconnected content and it is less permanent. How big a threat is ticktock really in your view to You Tube. And how is how is YouTube addressing this threat internally. Yeah I think it's a viable threat and certainly more so than Instagram. Facebook have tried multiple times to really build out of create our economy and thus far failed. What ticktock and byte dance needs to do is demonstrate. You know Google has a remarkable system as Roberto pointed out. Look both for search and for monetization and the world's biggest digital advertising company. And it's it's had this machinery in place for four years. Ticktock clearly has a lot of political problems. And they they haven't really got a proven yet that they can be a threat to YouTube at large scale. So YouTube's response so far is to shorts. This is their their feature. That's sort of short video. They're driving a lot of pushing a lot of viewers. They're encouraging creators to go there. They're about to flip the switch on monetization. You know it's unclear how productive productive that will be for the company and how they're going to sort out monetization. But if there's you know if history shows us anything that is that YouTube has a pretty strong track record of sorting this out. And I think responding to that to the threat of tech talking in a really significant way. Roberto you're the founder of Awesome Creator Academy which is a coaching program that helps influencers build their brands online. We had some fun watching your videos earlier today. What trends are you seeing. What are you telling creators today. Advice that might not be obvious. I think the thing that is not obvious to most content creators is their potential their overall potential when it comes to their earnings and the fact that there is a compounding effect from their content over a period of time. So what a lot of creators don't do is they rely so much on platform monetization whether it's tick talk and their creator fund or YouTube and their ads and partner program and things like that that they don't explore other monetization opportunities and they don't think of what they're doing as what I refer to as content as a service. So that's one thing that's not obvious to them is that it's very much almost like software as a service which most of us are familiar with. We have these wonderful subscription programs everywhere now that we're all paying for. Well content creators have an opportunity to use content as a service as leverage not just with ad revenue creator funds and sponsored content brand deals but they can build their own communities around things like their 100 or 1000 truest fans. And they could have monthly membership programs of their own whether on platform or off platform. They need to look at things that give them recurring revenue outside of the platform and telling more creators to look into opportunities to build their own products build their own merchandise.