What do you think we're going to find in these reports. Well I think it's really interesting I mean this is the first time that the federal government has looked at crypto regulation from a comprehensive perspective. You know as you recall President Biden issued this executive order back in March. He gave various federal agencies both financial regulators and some nonfinancial regulators mandates to look at different issues to look at some of the concerns we have with the space but also some of the benefits that the crypto industry and sector could provide and come up with recommendations about what types of regulation are needed going forward. So I think that we're going to see a fairly balanced analysis. I think we'll see some things around competitiveness and inclusion that the industry is going to be very excited about. I do think we'll see some concerns around you know sort of the lack of regulation of dollar backed stable coins which is something that has been discussed for a long time maybe the need for some spot market regulation. But overall this should provide a pretty substantive roadmap for policymakers should they choose to accept it as they consider legislation this fall and into 2023. Now Latino Association has had a seat at the table with policy makers. How have they been processing this crypto winter. All of the drama. Yeah well listen I think you know there's an understanding that Crypto is here to stay right. Like that wasn't always a concern. And even in this market downturn I think policymakers have even more incentive to try to do something in a space especially if you look at the beginning of the summer we had the collapse of Tara Luna. We had a couple of bankruptcies. We had sort of the three arrows capital. You know there were a bunch of events that had big impacts on consumers. And instead of pushing away from this space policy makers said all right this is a space where we need to make sure that we fill regulatory gaps. We need to better understand what regulation already exists. We need to figure out what are the options going forward. And so you know Congress has been pursuing several different bills this year. We saw the limits. Still a bad bill earlier this spring. We've seen the Digital Commodity Exchange Act in the House. We have a new bill in the Senate that attempts to regulate this space. So they've been generating their own ideas. And I think you know the executive order process and Congress's effort are going to converge quite nicely to have just an overall more educated policymaking group that is looking at this in a thoughtful comprehensive way in a way that you know moves the ball forward but not so rushed that we get the policy wrong. And so I think we're really setting the stage up to get a good bipartisan compromise and fill those regulatory gaps. What about the agencies and regulators themselves. Because even though the executive order was seen as a really big step for the industry a comic critique I get when I'm talking to market participants is that it really emboldened each of the agencies separately that there's a lot of conflict among them on how they define certain issues. Take the S.E.C. and the securities issue when you come to Coinbase in particular. So do you see the agencies consolidating power to one agency or another. And how do you believe that Congress may enable that or consult with that. Yeah well the executive order did require cross agency collaboration on different topics. I do think the core issue out there when it comes to regulating the crypto markets particularly the Bitcoin markets you know those that are truly commodities is that today neither the FCC or the CFTC has jurisdiction in this space. Right. What we need is Congress to come in and say all right we have this commodity spot market. Other commodities spot markets like the grain market for example they don't have any regulation federal regulators. So we need to find a new federal regulator to come in and regulate the spot market. And so I think Congress has a choice. What's interesting is that the three major proposals that have been introduced in Congress so far have all pointed to the CFTC as being the appropriate regulator for the crypto industry probably because they already have regulate regulatory powers over crypto futures and on fraud and manipulation in the underlying market. So I think that that's probably the place that's going to end up. It could also go to the S.E.C. as well. But Congress seems to think that they want to give this authority to the CFTC. What does it mean for the S.E.C. if more of that moves over. Because there's so many things that they were looking at and as these other securities issuances to potentially here. Do you think the S.E.C. ultimately loses some power over these markets as they've already started on the enforcement path. Yeah well I would argue they don't have any authority over you know sort of the pure crypto commodity markets. Right. I mean the S.E.C. has has authority over things that are securities. And you could use block chain based systems to issue equity to token ISE shares of stock. You know when you have something that's truly a security the S.E.C. is obviously going to have a role to play there. I think the problem has been for innovators is that there really is a big gray area there. It's hard to know when they apply. And what we just need is a framework that addresses these concerns. And you know the stakes today are pretty high from a regulatory perspective. Right. If you're deemed a security you're regulated by the FCC. If you're deemed a commodity a crypto asset commodity there's no regulator at all. So I think by having a regulator perhaps the CFTC to regulate crypto commodities then there's still going to be consumer protection. There's still going to be market surveillance. There's still going to be disclosures that help give consumers more information and investors more information. And so it won't be such a high stakes decision if something is a security or a commodity. So I think that will help pave the way for a more constructive dialogue. You know once the you know if Congress does indeed give the CFTC jurisdiction.