So is crypto down for the count. Or is it coming back. I think it's coming back and obviously a lot of this is just gonna have to hit the macro environment. You know if we see markets crash again we're going to see crypto crash along with it. If we see a market recovery we're going to see a crypto recovery along with it. But I think this is you know it's flushed out a lot of the things that needed to be flushed out from the crypto space anyway. Right. When. When. May of this to 20 22. Yep. Began. I think a meltdown in tech values and also crypto. Did you get nervous that all of a sudden the world was going to fall apart. Not super nervous. It's like it was definitely to be a rocky road for the industry. And you saw some businesses blow up when Bitcoin hit 20. I sat down with him at the Bloomberg headquarters in New York recently to talk about the future of crypto and his desire to change the world and make it a better place. So is crypto down for the count. Or is it coming back. I think it's coming back and obviously a lot of this is just gonna have to hit the macro environment. You know if we see markets crash again we're going to see crypto crash along with it. If we see a market recovery we're going to see a crypto recovery along with it. But I think this is you know it's flushed out a lot of the things that needed to be flushed out from the crypto space anyway. Right. When. When. May of this to 20 22. Yep. Began. I think a meltdown in tech values and also crypto. Did you get nervous that all of a sudden the world was going to fall apart. Not super nervous. It's like it was definitely to be a rocky road for the industry. And you saw some businesses blow up when Bitcoin hit 20. I think if we saw things meltdown much further than they did. Right. If we saw you know NASDAQ drop 30 40 percent from hearing Bitcoin go down to 10K per token I think you would see another round of pain for the industry though potentially be more of a medium to long term. Also it didn't give you any gray hair I can say. So I was a little bit. But you know I I pluck those out to keep up appearances. So let me ask you this. When the Bitcoin world was kind of going down a bit I think it Bitcoin peaked at sixty one thousand or something and now it's twenty three thousand one as low as 17 18. So I don't see that. But it did a lot of other crypto currencies went down as well. You bailed out some companies. Yeah. What money did you use to do that. So there there were a few different versions of it. And you know one piece of this was basically RTX balance sheet like we keep our corporate cash just in dollars. And so we've raised a few billion dollars over the course of the last last couple of years and we're a profitable business. Now we'd also done some acquisitions which partially balances that out. But now we had some cash left in with the block fi deal for instance that weighs on a RTX. I think Jeff takes us his balance sheet on Wall Street's had its problems early in the 20th century shape. Mr. J.P. Morgan himself. Yeah I used to go out and say I'm going to bail out certain companies. And you were called the J.P. Morgan the crypto. You have that father you or not. It doesn't bother me too much. I mean think it's something I felt was the right thing for the industry. And you know are very explicit mandate that we sort of gave to the team of people working on this was your goal is not to make a fortune for us doing this like your goal is to do okay deals. Your goal is for us to not get our faces ripped off but contingent on that you know do as much as we can't bail out the industry and that that was the higher goal waste trying to backstop places rather than maximizing on on these deals. No I would have loved other people to do it like. You've been great. So you went and you bought some companies. Were those investments profitable. Mixed is basically the answer. I think some are gonna turn out to be profitable some won't be like one of them certainly. I mean with Voyager I think you know there's 70 million dollars there that that we put in it. I'm not sure ever seeing that 70 million again. And so you know we had to make snap judgment calls and we made them such that if things turned out well they'd be good investments. And if they turned out badly they'd be bad investments. But we sort of limited the amount that we could lose from it. Why do so many young people seem so attracted to crypto. I mean I know other people from all over the world. Well they just but it seems like young people particularly are very interested in. Why is that. Yeah. I mean partially it's a new thing that's going to appeal to younger people. But I think another aspect of this is if you're you know twenty one years old and you're trying to get access to markets you want to be able to to trade to invest. You can sign up for an account on crypto exchange and get full market access if you try and get that same level access in equity using commodities. You can't get it. You're gonna end up with heavily into mediated access that has like pretty limited amounts of real interactive ness limited amounts of liquidity limited amounts of size living amounts of market data. And so I think for a you know natively digital generation that's looking to take more control of their finances actually being able to do it with crypto is a big big difference. So in your own case you got involved with crypto. At what age. I was boy I guess it was 25 or so. And did you ever imagine that at 25 when you got involved you would now be one of the most important people in the crypto world and have become a multibillionaire. No. Well no. Although the crypto world cells are grown quite a bit since I got involved. But I was surprised at how big how big things are in general how big is able to grow things. I thought there was a chance of it. I did see pretty high upside when I got involved. I was surprised that we actually got there. So today you're running FTSE actually started RTX what year. 20 19. And what does it actually do. So it's a cryptocurrency exchanges is what we call it. But really it's a combination of a few different businesses. If you compare to traditional finance rate you have you in the New York Stock Exchange NASDAQ ISE and CMG as the exchanges and that's where bids and offers cross. But you don't go to New York Stock Exchange dot com to send an order there. They are primarily the sort of back and trading infrastructure. Separately you have brokerages FCA EMS and other businesses that sit in the front that consumers access and then you have different settlement and sort of custody parties sitting in the middle there in crypto. All of that gets squashed traditionally into one entity. And so what what RTX is it's sort of all of those things. It's a backend matching engine risk engine custody system say front end mobile app Web site API and everything in between. So that you know if you want to buy or sell a bitcoin you go to RTX dot com and you know we offer all the services necessary to do that except for buying and selling. So you got involved because you thought it would be a creative new area to get involved with what was making a lot of money. One of your goals. Yeah it was. And in particular when I was in college I sort of went to a lot charities that I really respected and said hey what can I do to help you guys out. Like you want me to work for you. And the basics. Not really. I mean you could but they'd be kind of mediocre. You know what they say is they'd rather my money than than my time. And so I ended up going onto Wall Street then getting involved with crypto with the goal of donating what I made. Let's go back to your youth. Not that you're old now. You're how old. Thirty years old. Thirty years old. So let's go back to let's say when you were growing up you grew up in California. Yep. On Stanford campus. And your parents were both professors at Stanford Law School. Yeah. And one's name was Professor Freed. Yep. I one is Professor Embankment. So whose idea was it to combine the two into one name. I think they kind of both had the idea. I think there's a little bit hashing out of exactly what that would look like. Would I be banking free. Would it be free bank then. But I think they kind of mutually came to that decision. So if you got married someday and let me. Yeah. So you'd have to hyphens. Right. Well especially if if I married someone with a hyphenated last name. Right. Then you've got four names. I think at that point we just have to roll a die and choose one. Oh OK. So you've thought about that. Yeah. I mean you could just use a totally new name. But would that be particularly attractive to find somebody have a hyphenated name or not. Really. Oh I think it will it be worth one good story. That's what you get out of it. On the scale of life partner is not the most important criteria. So you're growing up. Your parents are distinguished professors at Stanford Law School. Were you interested in the law at any point or not. Not at all. Growing up. I think I've become more interested in it recently. But you know I was growing up. My parents told me look you can do whatever you want with your life. We don't particularly really recommend that you become a lawyer but you know you're welcome to do whatever you want. So you were a bit of a math prodigy when you were younger. I was certainly better at math than I was at reading or literature. So you went to M.I.T.. Yes. And when you got there did you find that people were smarter than you thought or not. As smart as you thought. I think smarter than I thought. I think maybe some part of me had hoped that I would be able to live a life where I was always clearly sort of like you know an outlier on that. And I think my team taught me that wasn't true that there were a lot of other really smart people in the world. And you know it was really interesting and cool getting to know them. So when you get them I teach you to say look I'm going to go out and become a multibillionaire before I'm 30. No I've no idea what to do. I mean I weekly thought I was going to become a professor. Not for any particular reason. I realized I didn't really like academia when I was there. And that left me kind of a little bit lost about what I would actually do with my life. So what did you major in physics. Technically I took about the bare minimum that you could imagine took maybe seven or eight physics classes my whole time there. So what did you really take courses in math or. I took some minor do math but I took a potpourri of classes you know some poli sci classes some econ some psychology. But really I also didn't take that many classes and sort of got all burnt out of academia. Right. So when you graduated what did your parents say to you about what you should do upon graduation. I mean mostly they said I should do what I wanted and what I thought was whatever I thought would be exciting. And you know they're going to support me with whatever but I am going to like junior year of college. I had no idea what that was going to be. We sort of had just ruled out or or ruled out academia and didn't know what was going to replace it. I ended up interning at Jane Street a finance firm after my junior year and really liked it there and was starting to chart a path forward of donating money. OK so what did you do upon graduation. You took a job in finance. Yep. Went back to Jane Street work there full time. And what did they do. Their quant trading firm. So I was on the international ETF desk. Basically that means you have a U.S. listed fund that owns a lot of foreign stocks. So you know you could look at E M U.S. listed ETF that owns a bunch of emerging market companies across Asia across a lot M and a few places in Europe. And it's basically a combination of like modeling computer trading and real time intuition kind of jumbled together. And how many years where you're doing about three. Three and half years. All right then after that you said I'm gonna go start something in the crypto world. Not quite. So I left in late in a fall 2017 roughly. Not sure what was actually going to do next. What I'd really done was sort of written down like twelve things I could do with my life and felt like a lot of them were compelling and I didn't know what was going to be best. But that you know the only way to try would be to leave and just dive into some of them. Right. So you started your own company. What was it called. So Alameda Research is the first company startup and it was a crypto quant trading firm. And you know the sort of founding if it was basically well you know Bitcoin was trading on a lot of different crypto exchanges and it was not trading at the same price on all of them. So you might see trading for ten thousand dollars on Coinbase and ten thousand one hundred dollars on Bitstamp. And you know in theory there is a 1 percent arbitrage to do. Their trading goes against each other. All right. So he decided to marry trade bitcoin or other cryptos and take some arbitrage at VIX. And that was a profitable I presume. Yep. It was it was a huge amount of logistical work like finding the trades is the easy part. The hard part was getting the account sending wire transfer was opening up entities and all of the other sort of operational work that went into actually being able to execute. And normally when people start companies they get venture capital money and those venture capitalists own a piece of it and you get venture capital money. I'm not for all the media. And part of this was you know we talked with some V.C. firms and our Petraeus basically. Hey guys good news. Bunch of 25 year olds. We don't really know what a bitcoin is but we're trading it also. This is all crypto. And I you know we got a startup together. Novices run a company before and we'd like 100 million dollars by next Tuesday. Ideally it was not a very compelling pitch for ISE. So you got turned down. Oh yeah. I mean no one you know people like all that's so cool. Like I hope you find success. And you know no one was. It's well we ended up doing this basically cobbling together lines of credit and other things from various sources trying to sort of snowball and be able to to build on ourselves. So after that you've started another company FTSE. Yeah. Now what does FTSE X do that your first company didn't do. So Alameda is buying and selling like it's trading for its own book and you know trying to to do profitable trades. FTSE you can think of it as infrastructure. It's markets infrastructure. So everything that sits between a buyer and the seller. So RTX doesn't buy and sell itself but it's a venue where people can go to trade crypto and and you know that that aims to solve sort of every piece in between those two parties from you know the clearing and settlement in custody the you know anti money laundering know your customer policies the compliance you know the matching engine the risk engine the front end and everything else. All right. So why does somebody come to FTSE and use you as opposed to one of the other similar exchanges. Yeah mean you know to each his own. But the things that I think we particularly specialized in and been good at the one we've been pretty fast moving and innovative you where a relatively new venue. But we've put a lot of thought into exactly how our products are designed. Whereas the company based. So we have. We have a lot of offices for regulatory reason so as an example we have a new Tokyo office with a bunch of people in it because we now have a J FSA type on our financial services license there. So we have like little bases in a number of the jurisdictions that we are licensed and regulated in. But our biggest offices in the United States in Chicago and outside the United States is Nassau in the Bahamas. I see you live in Nassau. That's right. And is that a tough place to live. It's really tough. It's a hard life. And so how do you put up with the pleasure of going to the beach or not versus working. I'm I know for better or for worse not the person most tempted in the world to go to the beach. I enjoy being very like going there once every couple months but I don't I don't spend a lot of time outside. I'm pretty much just in the office. So you don't have a tan or anything. No no not so much in the case of cryptocurrency currencies today. It's now is a time to get in. It's good or. Now is the time to wait to see where the market's going. The biggest thing I would say is don't put in more than you're fine losing. So very often when people get wealthy they buy fancy suits and so forth. You haven't gone to that phase yet right now so much. Your outfit is pretty much standard. It's some kind of T-shirt shorts tennis shoes that you wear all the time. When I go to Washington D.C. I have a suit there because I have to wear it on the hill. But outside of that. Yeah. So are you thinking of buying a house to live in or where do you live. I still live in the nine nine colleagues and I bought a large apartment together on your office. Said that though that we live in. And I don't I mean you know I'm really fortunate to be able to have a really comfortable life and not have to worry ever about you money for myself. But I'm not particularly excited you know to dive into luxury. I'm not excited about yachts. And I both think it's not what I should do with my money. I think I should be thinking about how I can help the world with it and also just isn't who I am. So do you go to Washington much to lobby with members of Congress and or regulators. And is that an uplifting experience for you. It's so I go a lot. I'm there probably every few weeks. And it's been a surprisingly uplifting experience. I was not expecting that. I was expecting it to be a real slog. And I think it could have been in a slightly different universe where you saw continued wars going on between regulators and the industry. What we've tried really hard to do over the last year is get the industry to a place where it is happy to accept sensible regulation. And I think that's that's helped turn down the volume a little bit on the arguments and get to a place where most people are honestly trying to engage on what's the important federal oversight that we need to give to the industry. How can we do that in a way that makes sense given how the industry operates. The crypto industry seems to want to be regulated by the CFTC. And some people want the FCC to be the principal regulator. Do you have a view on this. So in the end both are going to be regulators and you know the CFTC is going to regulate commodity futures. So it's going to regulate very likely futures on tokens that are not securities. The S.E.C. is very likely going to end up regulating spot security token markets and there's some territory in between there. When you look at spot commodity markets when you look at what security token futures regime might look like those may end up as joint regimes. They may end up in one place or the other. In principle I'm fine with either regulator or any combination of them. I think that the nonsecurity token aspect of this is a nice fit for the CFTC regime. Now in our country when you want to have some influence with government very often people make campaign contributions as they're called and you've become a large donor to political candidates. Is it because you want some influence on the policy of crypto or is it this. You think these candidates are good public servants. It's mostly just looking for good public servants like that is by far the most important thing to me. Look there are a lot of issues that matter but there's also just this correlated aspect of. Are they going to be fighting to what they think is right for the country in general. And you know the the single issue that I have sort of spent the most time you know think about the most money. You know need to on the political side is pandemic prevention has nothing to do with crypto. But it's you know ultimately whether he is one of the most important issues for the world over next. So how do you find political fundraisers. They come to you directly. Is it easy to get to you and say we need this money for this candidate. And what type of candidates do tend to support. Oh yeah. Well if you if I pulled out my phone chair and just looked at my last 10 text messages you know about half of them are going to be people asking for you know politicians asking for contributions. But you have a political expert or adviser. Yeah. So I obviously ignore the text messages. I've got a few people on the ground in D.C. force of actually running the operation. So when you give money to a candidate and he or she gets elected do they respond to you when you call them later or not. Really. Some do. Some don't. And it's always super happy to talk but it's not generally the primary goal like the primary goal is generally they thought they would be a good legislator. You get involved with presidential campaigns you're going to be involved in this campaign. That's coming up in a couple of years. It's a good question. The answer is maybe it totally depends on who is running on what the race looks like. I'll give a couple thoughts. The first is you know I might be very involved. I might not be involved at all. I might be involved on either side or both. And in general my sense is that primaries are really important. And I think this is true for the presidency as well. I think this is something a lot of people miss is that if your goal is partisan then you basically have to operate in general elections. That's when you know partisan splits are determined. But if your goal is getting like good public servants and people who are really fighting for what's right for the country there are people who do and don't fit that description on both sides of the aisle. And you know you have these contests which are way lower stakes from a partisan perspective. It gets rid of a lot of the noise and. And you know there are great opportunities to support people who would just be good public servants. So you support people both parties. Yeah okay. And today you would not consider running for office yourself right. I would be an insane thing for me. USA. Fourth job to tack on to the other things I'm doing. And can you see doing this really 10 years 20 years 30 years like this. I think so. I don't tend I mean when I get burnt out I get burnt out because I'm out of useful things to do on a topic. I don't tend to get burnt out from work or stress. Crypto came along relatively recently. I guess Bitcoin was invented in 2009 but yes but relatively recently it's become a big phenomenon. Do you see any other phenomenon like that that you might get involved with as well. Potentially. I mean look eventually A.I. I think you know right now we're at the stage of A.I. being mediocre chat bots instead of really bad chat box. But that's going to change over time and you mark to 10 20 years from now. We may be having a very different conversation. So I have not bought any crypto currencies. I have invested in companies that service the industry but I haven't bought crypto in it myself. Let's suppose I said I want to buy some crypto currencies. What would you recommend to me or anybody else. Well first thing is I try not to give an investment advice. And you know what I would say is the most effective and useful thing you can do is just try everything out. Take ten dollars feed it through every protocol feed it through every exchange see what it's like get a first hand experience of using a blocking using a block. Thanks for doing trade. And that will teach you a lot about how the industry functions. No I think I've been really interested in a few different areas of the space. I think I've been interested in scalable blockades have been interested obviously in the exchange and platform space especially on the regulated side. And then I'm super excited about the potential for blocking based social media to the extent that there are projects coming out in that area around remittances and payments and around market structure. Those are the places I'm looking at the most right now. So in the case of crypto currencies today you have to say it's now's the time to get in. That's good. Or. Now is it time to wait to see where the market is going. So I think what I would say is there's potentially a lot of profit you can make. You could also lose them like things can go. Things can go down. There is you know a lot of upside potential. The biggest thing I would say is don't put in more than your you know find losing like you know don't don't put in money that you'd be really really sad to lose into you know crypto right now. You know think of it more as an upside play. When you leave this interview and you go outside can you walk down the streets of New York without anybody bothering you. It's borderline. So I think probably a half a percent or a third of a percent or something of people recognize me here. And so you know the real answer is like every 10 minutes that I'm walking on the streets someone will recognize me roughly. It's a little bit in between. What what you can do is get a comb comb your hair and get a suit and then people. Would that be your disguise. It's true. I could just look look normal and that would make. You haven't thought of that. Oh that's that's beyond me.