We had latest jobs data out of the UK showed that labour market remains tight but that it could be starting to cool. Joining us now is Bloomberg's Lizzy Burden to break all of the data down for us. Lucy what do you see. Well it looks like the labor market is still tight but past peak tightness perhaps unemployment held steady at three point eight percent. That's what economists had expected. But at the same time employment rose 160000 and vacancies fell on the quarter. So what it suggests is that people are perhaps coming back to the workforce because they need to boost their incomes to deal with the cost of living crisis. You've got inflation running at a 40 year high in the U.K. And also in this data you can see that real regular pay fell by a record 3 percent. But because we're perhaps past peak tightness the bargaining power of workers will be eroded. But then looking forwards the Bank of England sees this picture continuing. It sees an employee unemployment rising above 6 percent as firms have to get rid of workers because the cost of living crisis is going to weigh on demand. So yes the pay numbers might look bleak right now but at least for now people have got jobs. Yes one 100 percent. Although of course it's going to be much more expense. I mean I have to say that the 3 percent real wages will be a wakeup call maybe from the two candidates going to Scotland. What does this all mean for the Bank of England. Well the bank is likely to raise interest rates again at its next meeting. The question is whether to do it by a quarter point or 50 basis points. I don't want to understate how bad the tightness in the labour market is. You've got a story on the terminal today about fields of fresh produce rotting because the farmers can't get the stuff to pick the produce. And this is in the middle of a cost of living crisis. When food prices are going up the banks probably going to be also more looking at the inflation figures tomorrow. Economists expect the headline rate to rise from nine point four percent to nine point eight percent. So coming up to five times the beauty's target we know it's going to we're expecting it to rise into double digits in the autumn. And beyond the headline rate officials will be looking at how much inflation is spreading beyond the core items into services as well.