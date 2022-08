00:00

You got subpoenaed I know you said you were getting a lawyer to try to make this go away. What's the latest on that. Any update. No. No update there yet but I. I do have this very very large very broad subpoena. It's quite the thickest soupy and I've ever gotten. And I know you're not supposed to talk about these things in these situations but I have to kind of wonder if that's the point is I've been a vocal critic of Twitter's management. Maybe they don't want me talking about these issues. But look I can just sort of say that a lot of time and hopefully some some legal fees. You know I don't I've never been in possession of non-public information related to their contract dispute with the law. I've commented based on all the public information that's been out there and that I'm usually when I tweet I'm usually linking directly to that information I'm commenting on. So this is sort of a overly broad fishing expedition and I look forward to hopefully being done with it soon. So look we all know you go way back with Elan. You worked together at PayPal. And you know you have expressed support for him at least in the last several months when it comes to this Twitter deal. Look at some of your tweets. The big question is did you have any non-public information you talk about but you talk about you suggest that Jack Dorsey masterminded this whole thing. Is this all really just your opinion or do you know something the public doesn't. No I don't. Look I'm a commentator. You know I do a poor that's been doing a pot for a couple of years. I've been writing blog posts for years. I've been tweeting for years. I express my opinion on these topics. This is all based on the public information which again in the screenshot that you're showing I'm linking to the public information that I'm reacting to. That was a screenshot from a court filing that you launch lawyers filed. And those are the facts that I'm citing. So I'm just a public commentator on this issue. And you know Twitter and E. Law. They have a fully integrated merger agreement that was negotiated by some of the best lawyers in the world. I don't know what the relevance is of my public commentary on a on a contract dispute between them. It just doesn't make any sense. But lots of people were kind of roped into this. You saw that Joe Lonsdale tweeted that somehow he was roped into it despite his only connection being a few snarky comments. So I think this is just a very overbroad fishing expedition type subpoena. But when you multiply it by the number of people that they're that they're basically subpoenaing it it kind of amounts to harassment. So I hope that the court will limit will limit the suit. You mentioned your podcast. You and your all in pod crew actually interviewed mosque a few months ago I believe at your summit. Have you had communications with him over the last several months. Private communications. And if so you know do any of them pertain to the deal and could it be at all relevant. Well you're referring to an interview we did in public at the All in summit and it's on YouTube if you want to go see it. I mean the news that that interview did make some news but you can just go watch it to see. You know the question is do I have relevant information that pertains to this contractual lawsuit. I don't think I do. There's just nothing that that I know about this that wasn't already in the public sphere. What I've really offered are opinions my own opinions. And they're not at anybody's behest or instigation or anything like that. Well and I don't I don't know. I don't know why. I don't know why. That would be hard for anyone to understand. Because as you all know Emily I'm a person who hasn't been shy about expressing his opinions over the years. Absolutely. And right here on this show one is certain that you know Twitter Twitter might have. Is that Ellen has been texting all of his friends and asking them to tweet about bots. You know what's your response to that. Even though these people might not necessarily know or have any expert data or special information about Twitter's issues. No. I mean like I said none of this is at Ellen's instigation or behest. It seems to me that Twitter does have a body issue based on my own users of the site. I mean I remember in particular when I was tweeting about for example the Ukraine war all of a sudden these brand new accounts that had just been created with zero followers they were you know started in March of this year. They were all of a sudden were tweeting things back at me. And it felt like all of a sudden they were trying to drown me out. There's many examples like that. So you know the information I'm relying on is what's come out publicly. And what got revealed is that the way that Twitter determines whether it has a bot issue is there sampling 100 accounts a day. I mean in my view that does not sound sufficient. And I look I'm not a statistician. This is just my opinion. I you know I'm sure they'll call for expert witnesses. But in my in my view having operated companies before. If you have a serious issue that could affect your company in its central level you do more than just sort of statistically sample 100 accounts a day that feels like a perfunctory exercise. So that's basically what I tweeted and I linked to the public information about this. And that's really all there is to it. Elon Musk at a Tesla event last week had this to say about Twitter. Take a listen. I do understand the product quite well so I think I've got a good sense of where to where to point the engineering team with Twitter to make it radically better. So this is as he's still trying to get out of the deal. What do you make of those remarks David. If he is let's say the court forces him to buy Twitter what do you think he does with it. Does he turn around and resell it or does he stick with it and try to quote unquote fix it. Well I've always hoped that you would buy Twitter. I mean let's be clear I'm. I've supported the deal and the idea of this deal and I wanted it to go through because I think it would be a societal good if Elan restored Twitter to being a free speech platform. That's been my main interest in this whole thing is that I'd like to see censorship restrained and free speech restored on a major social network like Twitter. So I have always hope that this deal will go through at the same time. I've taken Elan at his word when he tweeted that there was this bond issue that that is a serious issue. And you know he has tried to get to the bottom of it and it seems like Twitter hasn't been fully transparent about that. And so I can understand that issue from his point of view. I want to get your thoughts on another issue having to do with social media. We've got this hashtag civil war now trending on social media after the FBI searched Trump's Mar a Lago property. As you you've talked about many times on this show and in your writing you are a free speech advocate a free speech advocate on social media. But in this particular case how do you think these platforms Twitter Reddit et cetera should handle something like this. Well first of all I would just if anyone is calling for violence I would condemn that. And in fact you could take down any post that is trying to incite violence or crime the content like that is not protected under the First Amendment. So even as a price tag in itself like anything with that hashtag should be taken. No that the loss was about to go with this as it say it is to say look first of all you can't take down you know content that would seek to incite violence and be consistent the First Amendment. However I don't think that's what this hashtag is necessarily doing. What I see is that people on the right are criticizing this raid on Mar a Lago on President Trump's private home in which 30 FBI agents are dressed up as soldiers wearing body armor and carrying air 15 weapons of war with their fingers just outside the trigger guard. I mean it looked like a raid of something like you know Pablo Escobar is home. They're wondering whether this is whether this is the beginning of a civil war or a civil war is being declared on them. And I think that's a legitimate question to ask. And you've got to see it in the context of not just this event but things have been happening for the last 19 months. I mean you've had draconian Covid policies that have given unelected bureaucrats dictatorial powers even here in California. Gavin Newsom is still ruling under a state of emergency. You've got the Department of Homeland Security which is a law enforcement agency. They redefined misinformation as terrorism. And then they hired a Democratic Party operative to run a new agency a sort of mystery of truth devoted to defining what that misinformation would be. And now you've got this raid on President Trump's home which is utterly unprecedented. And you know I think I don't know what ultimately this was about. But I do think that these agencies deserve that. The public deserves an explanation from these agencies in terms of what they're after and what they were doing.