I'm Caroline Hyde welcome to Bloomberg triple take where we have one key topic we split into three unique angles today. We're focused on tensions surrounding Taiwan. Investors are pretty much on edge as U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi became the highest ranking American politician to visit Taiwan in 25 years. The trip causing China to announce missile tests military drills and circling the island is also causing one Chinese battery maker to pull his plans for North American plant Taylor. Pelosi's visit stoking those U.S. China tensions and to be honest sort of caught us all a little bit off guard. In the last couple of days indeed sort of trying to telegraph how all of this came about. We're gonna try to telegraph our roadmap here for you when we think about the way in which we want to do this. We're going to be talking about the visit the significance of it what to talk about as well. The retaliation in part. China then said that they're going to pause one battery plant here with the North America and the US as they think about maybe some of the military ramifications. More of an economic comeback to us as well. And all of this of course within China's economy. When you think about the zero Covid policies in an already slowing economy. Now what this means is they start to get more involved here with us. Interesting. Earlier today we did have a chance to sit down with former U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper. We asked him about the reasoning behind Pelosi's visit. After 50 years the one China policy has outlived its usefulness. Its strategic ambiguity is no longer sufficient. We need to have a national discussion beginning with the Congress in the White House about what our policy is going forward because we need we need a principal durable credible policy that will be able to sustain some big decisions that are going to come up in the next few years. For more perspective let's bring in Gabriel Will Dow. He is managing director at NATO Political Risk where he focuses on risk analysis in China. He's also the former Shanghai bureau chief for the Financial Times. Gabriel great to have you with us. And as we sort of digest all of the geopolitical drama at hand what lasting impact if any could this visit by the speaker to Taiwan have on that very key relationship between China and the U.S. at this moment. Thanks. Well I think we have to view this visit by Speaker Pelosi as part of a broader pattern of what Beijing sees as really an erosion of Washington's commitment to the one China policy. So I think in a different context where the one China policy appeared to be stable this visit might have been less of an irritant for Beijing but instead they see it as part of a pattern. And I think the risk is that this pattern continues and it sparks off a cycle of responses that could last for many months. If we look at the last big Taiwan crisis in 1995 96 there were military exercises for nine months. So while I don't think we're headed for a war scenario we could be headed for an extended period of instability. And Gabe how much of an upending is that for economic ties here. We were looking at well just looking at maps of how many cargo ships. I mean I think about half of all the trade that goes by seeing through the Taiwan Strait come by. If you're going from China to ship and Japan on the way to the west goes through the Taiwan Strait it's crucial for supply chains. It's also crucial for the chip sector for example. Does this have business implications. Do you think. I think any kind of trade blockade by either side is really going to be a last resort. It would be regarded as an act of war. And we've seen really throughout the the deterioration of U.S. China tensions over the last few years that China has tried for the most part to resist decoupling although they're trying to increase their own resilience against Western sanctions and export controls. They view their strength as maintaining the crucial place in global supply chains. And so any move by the Chinese to to disrupt trade I think would end up being a self-inflicted wound. I think they're going to look for other ways whether it's military exercises whether it's targeted sanctions against Taiwanese companies to make a show of force to demonstrate their unhappiness without shooting shooting themselves in the foot. What is the goal of this. Is this about U.S. China going head to head. We had someone on earlier saying that China and Russia of course getting closer and closer together. Was this about Taiwan. Is this about democracy. TSMC the chip makers as you mentioned the supply chains. What do you really see here is the issue. I think it's a bit of everything you just mentioned but I think at the core is a fundamental clash of interests between the US and China where China sees Taiwan as part of its sovereign territory and the US increasingly sees Taiwan as a linchpin in its Asian regional security strategy. And it also sees Taiwan as as a kind of bulwark against global authoritarianism much as it sees Ukraine. And indeed we see the BI administration talking about China and competition with China increasingly in terms of ideological competition or competition of values. And so that really is an example of the change I mentioned earlier where the kind of version 1.0 0 1 China policy struck in the late 1970s early 80s the US was ostensibly kind of indifferent to the status of Taiwan so long as the issue was resolved peacefully. And now we see an evolution of the One China policy towards a kind of affirmative. US interests in keeping Taiwan separate. And I think that is what Beijing views as an irritant. And if those trends continue we're likely to see more more conflicts. Gabriel will down. Great to have some time with you. Thank you managing director. No political risk. We want to turn our attention to perhaps some of the already business implications of this trip to Taiwan. A Bloomberg scoop coming for own at Ludlow. It's been revealed a giant Chinese supplier of EMV batteries perhaps will be pushing back against announcing a multi-billion dollar North American plant all due to the trip to Taiwan by Nancy Pelosi. And you broke the story with some of our colleagues Eric Martin for example and Gabriele Coppola talked to us about really what was going to be spent by this evil maker. Yes this is CTO contemporary Emperor X Technology Ltd. is the biggest maker of evey battery cells in the world. One of Chinese kind of crown jewels in their TV industry. They'd been looking at sites in Mexico and the United States. We reported last month. And according to sources even though they were kind of far advanced in that process in site selection and incentives they want to push back to September and October. And sources basically saying that CHL was looking at the geopolitical situation between the China China and the United States and they don't want to basically make it any worse exasperated. And so they're going to delay a decision and an announcement to a couple of months time. But I would stress that according to sources they still very much commit to having a North American site. Remember CHL is one of the biggest suppliers to Tesla. It has a future supply agreement with Ford. And we actually saw those two stocks Tesla and Ford take significant legs lower after that story was published probably unconcerned that this is a worry about future supply. But again to reiterate sources tell us this is a long time commitment but they're hitting the brakes for now because they do not want to be caught up in the geopolitical tensions between these two countries with Nancy Pelosi currently in Taiwan. Really appreciate it as always. Our very own at Ludlow. And coming up of course going to be taking a closer look at these tensions. They're all communist China deals of course but the long term impact of the zero Covid policy. How that ripples through the economy. This is Bloomberg. This is triple take on bring back today will focus on the tensions surrounding Taiwan. So far we've talked about us. House Speaker Pelosi's visit touched on the bring back scoop about potential North American battery plant polls due to the trip. Now that take Taylor met all of this. China still dealing with a faltering economy. And I think what is so interesting to me is of course you had sort of the Covid lockdown. The original Covid lockdowns in the first quarter around March 20 20. We tried to get a rebound. These are some of the economic indicators that we've seen within China. And even though sort of everyone else continues to try to grind higher. Yes. I've seen a little bit of a rollover in some of the economic data that we get out of China. They've reiterated that zero Covid stance the lockdowns the supply chain issues and that is this sort of rolling over that has a lot of people concerned about China now exporting. They're slowing growth to the rest of the world which really just beautiful beautifully into our last take which we're going to do with the state of China's economy with Shahzad Karzai. He is of course is China. Beige Book International managing director Taylor set us up really well. You've seen this roll over when it comes to China's economic momentum. Where does the Chinese consumer fall in that. Yeah. The Chinese retail sector IBEX. All the economic problems that you're seeing is actually doing be worse in July just as you saw in that chart the kind business numbers showed retail sales falling for a fourth consecutive month earnings of retail firms. That is really what's happening is that the run of the mill be locked down I think has been borne by the presumption cited the Chinese economy primarily among them retail firms because consumers are incredibly nervous about this multi-year economic uncertainty and they're holding onto their wallet and their pocketbooks about as tightly as we can. We saw that with Starbucks coming out with its numbers 44 percent decline in its numbers in terms of sales in China. So clearly there's a lot time Dow Jones having an effect on how many people were willing or able to go and buy their coffee. Interesting in what the outlook looks like because of course the zero policy hat remains relatively steadfast steadfast. But also though seeing calls on and off support for the property market in particular. And that's got to have a lot to do with sentiment coming from the consumer base to. You're a consumer you know. Again households are very very worried about even what's going on in the property market. That's another sector that has seen one crisis after another. And you know really suffered through the second quarter of this year. You know there was briefly a sense that perhaps you're going to see the housing market bottom out. But look at the mortgage crisis that's going on right now. The broader economic slowdown that despite market consensus has continued very much through July. All this pain doesn't suggest that housing are going to be going out there and trying to buy more houses. People are already worried that they might not get the housing they've already paid for. So a lot of economic uncertainty there. And let's keep in mind perhaps you get some rescue efforts with the housing market as far as the broader Chinese demand is concerned. Chinese households are concerned. There was really no rescue package for them ever like what you saw in the U.S. or elsewhere. So they're going to be very very concerned. I think in the month. Really appreciate your time. Of course she's on Cozy China Beige Book international managing director. Need much more time with you next time. Of course as we all digest a lot of the breaking news that we've had earlier this hour and recap a show that we really didn't do justice need more time when we think about sort of the impasse. China is at one point we thought exporting some of the inflationary impacts to the rest of the world now wondering if they're exporting some of the slowing growth to the rest of the world as well. And of course this focus on this chip sector which is so important to the global network what these rising tensions of course between the U.S. and China mean for that sector in particular as this economy this global economy still dealing with a shortage. And I think that's what's going to be so important when we hear from of course the CEO of a a little bit late. We've had their numbers. We know that revenue was basically in line. We know that shares fell after hours. But we were speaking with all of Henkel about how this is a company that gets an awful lot of its supplies from TSMC. This is important geopolitical risks that I'm sure you will will have to highlight to analysts and investors.