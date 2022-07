00:00

MORNINGSTAR WHO SAYS NO NEWS IS GOOD NEWS, OR AT LEAST NO SURPRISES. YOUR REACTION TO YOUR -- TO THE EARNINGS TODAY. > > IT WAS ABOUT WHAT I EXPECTED FOR THE CADENCE OF THE YEAR. OBVIOUSLY, SEQUENTIALLY DOWN VERSUS THE FIRST QUARTER DUE TO THE LOCKDOWN IN THE RAMP UP THE -- RAMP UP OF THE TWO NEW FACTORIES. PUTTING IT INTO PERSPECTIVE, LONGER-TERM WAS HIGHER PROFITS AND HIGHER PROFIT MARGINS YEAR-OVER-YEAR VERSUS THE SECOND QUARTER OF LAST YEAR. ALL IN ALL, A FEW SURPRISES, NO ANNOUNCEMENTS OF NEW VEHICLE DELAYS. WE ARE STILL RAMPING UP. ALL IN ALL, JUST ANOTHER QUARTER WHERE TESLA WILL CONTINUE TO EXECUTE, AND I EXPECT THINGS TO IMPROVE THROUGHOUT THE REST OF THE YEAR. SHERY: WHAT ' S THE PRICE TARGET WHEN IT COMES TO TESLA, AND DID YOU FIND CONFIDENCE IN WHAT THEY SAID IN THE PRODUCTION NUMBERS? > > MY ESTIMATE IS 750, SO RIGHT AROUND WHERE THE STOCK IS TRADING RIGHT NOW. WHEN THEY RELEASED PRODUCTION EARLIER IN JULY, I SAW NO REASON TO CHANGE MY FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE . RIGHT NOW, I ' M COMFORTABLE WITH 750. HAIDI: WHICH MARKETS IN PARTICULAR WOULD YOU BE WATCHING FOR IN TERMS OF THAT BREAK DOWN? HOW SIGNIFICANT IS CHINA RIGHT NOW GIVEN ALL OF THE MACRO HEADWINDS? > > I THINK WHAT ' S IMPORTANT FOR CHINA IS ANY POTENTIAL FURTHER FACTORY SHUTDOWNS FOR TESLA. TESLA DOES EXPORT QUITE A BIT OUT OF CHINA OF WHAT THEY PRODUCE THERE. EVEN IF THE CHINESE AUTO MARKET WERE TO FALL ACROSS THE BOARD, THAT WOULDN ' T NECESSARILY BE A SIGN THAT TESLA SALES WILL FALL, BECAUSE THEY COULD SHIP EXPORTS TO OTHER MARKETS AND GET RID OF THAT BACK AND THEY HAVE. IF COVID RULES DO REQUIRE THEM TO COMPLETELY SHUT DOWN THE FACTORY AGAIN, THAT WOULD BE A BIG HEADWIND AT THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR. HAIDI: DOES THIS EARNINGS REPORT IN THE COMMENTARY RESTORE SOME CREDIBILITY FOR ELON MUSK? HE HAD A SIDESHOW, BUT THERE IS THE BIG TWITTER DESTRUCTION AS WELL. > > I THINK FOR ELON MUSK, IT ' S IMPORTANT TO SEPARATE TESLA FROM TWITTER FROM SPACEX, AND IT SEEMS THAT HE HAS A VERY CAPABLE MANAGEMENT TEAM THAT ' S ABLE TO STEP IN AND CONTINUE TO EXECUTE ON TESLA ' S GOAL. EVEN IF ELON MUSK DEVOTED MORE TIME TO TWITTER OR SPACEX IN THE FUTURE, I STILL EXPECT THEM TO RAMP UP NEW FACTORIES, LOWER THEIR COSTS, AND P ABLE TO INCREASE THEIR VOLUME. SHERY: LET ' S TALK A LITTLE BIT ABOUT THOSE COSTS, BECAUSE THEY DID RAISE PRICES WITH HIGHER BATTERY PRICES BEFORE. > > I EXPECT THEM TO RAISE THEIR PRICES TO PASS ALONG INFLATION. TESLA ' S LUXURY VEHICLE WITH A SENSITIVE REVIEW. IT GIVES THEM PRICING POWER TO RAISE VEHICLE PRICES TO PASS ON RAW MATERIALS. IT WILL BE WHEN THE VEHICLE WILL BE DELIVERED AND IF INFLATION COMES IN HIGHER, I EXPECT THEM TO CONTINUE TO RAISE THEIR PRICES. SHERY: TELL US ABOUT THE DEMAND WE ARE SEEING FOR TESLA PRODUCTS. ELON MUSK CALLED THE ANNOYING WAY TIMES, JUST GIVEN HOW MUCH DEMAND THERE IS STILL FOR TESLA PRODUCTS DESPITE THE PRICE HIKES. YOU -- DO YOU SEE THAT CONTINUING? > > I DO, I THINK THEY WILL HIT 50% GROWTH AT LEAST THIS YEAR AND CONTINUE STRONG GROWTH INTO NEXT YEAR. I THINK THERE IS STILL ENOUGH LUXURY AUTO DEMAND FOR TESLA. TESLA IS THE BEST EV. TESLA CVS COMPETE WITH CONTROL COMPLEX TO AN -- COMBUSTION INTERVIEWS. I SEE NO PORT ON DEMAND ANYTIME SOON. HAIDI: HOW IMPORTANT IN A HIGHLY ANTICIPATED DO WE SEE GETTING THE MODEL Y SUV IN THE CYBER TRUCK? > > I THINK IT ' S IMPORTANT TO LAUNCH THE CYBER TRUCK NEXT YEAR IF THEY WANT TO HEAVILY COMPETE, FULLY COMPETE IN THE TRUCK MARKET. BECAUSE THEY ARE RAMPING UP PRODUCTION, GM IS COMING OUT NEXT YEAR. TESLA DOES NOT WANT TO BE LATE TO THE PARTY AND RISK LOSING THAT FIRST THING THAT THEY ' VE ENJOYED RIGHT NOW. SO AS LONG AS THEY ARE UNSCHEDULED AND COME OUR TRUCKS IN THE MIDDLE OF NEXT YEAR, I THINK THEY WILL BE COMPETING IN DOING WELL IN THE MARKET.