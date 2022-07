00:00

DO WE NEED TO STOP TALKING ABOUT A PRIVET UNTIL GOVERNOR KURODA ' S TERM IS COMPLETED? > > YES, THANK YOU FOR HAVING ME ON THE SHOW. AS YOU SAID, WE HAVE BEEN NON-CONSENSUS FOR THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR, EXPECTING THE BANK OF DID -- PINK OF JAPAN TO DELIVER ONE-OFF POLICY ADJUSTMENTS IN THE FALL. WE NO LONGER SEE THAT AS THE BASE CASE. THE BIG REASON FOR THIS IS BECAUSE, AS A FIRM, WE ARE GROWING MORE PESSIMISTIC ABOUT THE OUTLOOK FOR THE GLOBAL ECONOMY, GIVEN HEADWINDS FROM INFLATION AND THE ENERGY SQUEEZE , SO WE ARE NOW LOOKING FOR A RECESSION OF THE UNITED STATES, AND SINCE 1960, EVERY TIME THE U.S. HAS SLIPPED INTO RECESSION, JAPAN HAS FOLLOWED. WE DON ' T THINK THIS TIME WILL BE ANNEXED -- WILL BE AN EXCEPTION. THE MASTIC ECONOMY LOOKS OK. WE HAVE A PICKUP AND SERVICES CONSUMPTION FROM TAILWINDS FROM THE REOPENING. MANUFACTURING SECTORS ARE STARTING TO WEAKEN. WE THINK THE GROWTH CONCERNS WILL TRUMP THE DESIRE FOR THE BANK OF JAPAN TO MOVE FORWARD WITH NORMALIZATION. WE THINK IT WILL HAVE IMPACT. HAIDI: HOW DOES THE RECESSION IN JAPAN, COUPLED WITH THE WEAKNESS IN THE CURRENCY, COUPLED WITH THE UNUSUAL DYNAMICS WHEN IT COMES TO THE REFLATIONARY EFFORT, HOW DOES THAT PLAY OUT FOR THE LONGER REFLATIONARY CAMPAIGN? > > WELL, IT IS A SETBACK. BUT I TO THINK THAT THE BANK OF JAPAN, IN PARTICULAR, IS GOING TO BE WORRIED ABOUT THE RISK THAT IF THEY TIGHTEN PREMATURELY AND ARE PERCEIVED AS MOVING TOO QUICKLY, THAT THEY COULD POTENTIALLY SHUT COURT THIS -- CUT SHORT THIS REFLATIONARY SESSION. SPEAKING SO RIGIDLY IN AN ENVIRONMENT WHERE GLOBAL RATES VOLATILITY IS HIGHER, GLOBAL INFLATION IS HIGHER, RISKS DEPRECIATION OF THE YEN, WHICH WE HAVE SEEN SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR. IF THAT YEN MOVE IS TOO FAST TOWARDS DEPRECIATION, IT ACTUALLY ENDS UP UNDERMINING CONSUMER PURCHASING POWER AND PUT THE SQUEEZE ON CONSUMPTION. AND THAT IS ACTUALLY NEGATIVE FOR THE LONG-TERM REFLATION AGENDA. BUT IT DOESN ' T SEEM LIKE THE BANK OF JAPAN FEELS LIKE IT ' S THE TIME TO STEP IN. THAT IS REALLY THE GOVERNMENT ' S ROLE TO SUPPORT HOUSEHOLD CONSUMPTIONS FOR FISCAL POLICY. SHERY: WE HAVE SEEN HOW UNPOPULAR GOVERNOR KURODA WAS GIVEN HIS COMMENTS ON INFLATION AND PRICE PRESSURES ON CONSUMERS. BUT WHEN YOU TALK ABOUT THAT ON STICKING TO ICC, COULD YOU SEE THE BOC DOES THE BOJ TARGETING A DIFFERENT SIDE OF THE CURVE, AND WOULD THAT HELP? > > I THINK IT DEPENDS ON THE EXTENT OF THE POLICY CHANGE, THE DEGREE OF THE POLICY CHANGE, PARTLY DEPENDS ON THE MARKET ENVIRONMENT. FOR EXAMPLE, I THINK HAD THEY -- FOUR MOVING THE TARGET BACK IN MAY OR JUNE, WHEN THERE WAS TREMENDOUS UPWARD PRESSURE ON THEIR GREAT TARGET, THOUGH ICC TARGET, IT ACTUALLY COULD HAVE BEEN QUITE DISORDERLY, AND I DON ' T TAKE IT REALLY WOULD ' VE HELPED THE BROADER AGENDA OF STABILIZING THE CURRENCY. SO -- BUT, IF WE ARE TALKING ABOUT HEADING INTO RECESSION, AND THEN HOPEFULLY THERE WILL BE A WINDOW, EITHER IN LATE 2023, OR MOST LIKELY 2024 WHERE THE RATE MARKET AND CALL MARKETS PRICED IN THE NEXT FED HIKING CYCLE, THEN I THINK THAT IS ULTIMATELY A GOOD TIMING TO ACTUALLY ABANDON WHY CC. IF WE ARE HEADED TOWARDS THE NEXT DECADE FOR EXAMPLE, OF AN ENVIRONMENT OF HIGHER INFLATION VOLATILITY AND MORE VOLATILE CYCLES, THEN I THINK WHY CC IS ACTUALLY INAPPROPRIATE FOR THAT KIND OF ENVIRONMENT. HAIDI: WHAT SORT OF MARKET -- SHERY: WHAT SORT OF MARKET DISLOCATIONS ARE WE SEEING A JAPAN GIVEN THE HUGE PRESENCE OF THE BOJ? > > IT IS AFFECTING GIGI B YOU MARKET LIQUIDITY, AND MARKET FUNCTIONING. I DO THINK IT WILL BE INTERESTING TO SEE THE NEXT INSTALLMENT OF THE BANK OF JAPAN ' S QUARTERLY BOND MARKET PARTICIPANT SURVEY, WHICH WILL COME OUT IN SEPTEMBER. AND I THINK THAT WILL SHOW A DECLINE IN MARKET FUNCTIONING MEASURES IN THE JGB MARKET. OF COURSE, THE BIGGEST PLACE WITH THE DISLOCATIONS ARE THERE CURRENCY MARKETS. THE BOJ HAS FIXED INTEREST RATE STABILITY OVER EFFECTS STABILITY. ACTING AS AN ESCAPE VALVE FOR THE POLICY. I ' M NOT SAYING ALL OF THE UN-DEPRECIATION IS ON THE BOJ, THIS IS A STRONG DOLLAR STORY AS WELL, BUT IT IS NOT -- IT IS PROBABLY ADDING TO THOSE SELLING PRESSURES IN THE YEN MARKET. SHERY: IS THE SCENARIO A REAL RISK NOW? > > YES, THAT ' S KIND OF OUR BASE CASE. IT TO BE VERY PRECISE, THE STAGFLATION USUALLY INVOLVES A HIGHER IN RISE IN FOR STRUCTURAL REASONS, FOR DEMOGRAPHIC REASONS. IT ' S HARD TO EXPECT IN JAPAN, BUT WE ARE LOOKING FOR A VERY WEAK GROWTH FROM LATE 2022 TO MIDDLE 23, COUPLED WITH BARELY ELEVATED INFLATION. WE DON ' T THINK INFLATION IS GOING TO COME DOWN DESPITE THE SLOWDOWN IN THE ECONOMY BECAUSE A LOT OF THIS IS IMPORTED, A LOT OF THIS IS COST BUSH INFLATION.