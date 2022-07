00:00

Now the geopolitical chaos that you are seeing in Italy let's get you some headlines out of there. It looks like Mario Draghi has now left the Senate. We are looking at live images of the Italian parliament coming out of Rome. And in the last hour or so we've also got some news about some of the coalition parties mostly the centrist right in particular match Matteo Salvation La Liga. Silvio Berlusconi is force the Italian even just up a contest. Five star movement refusing to take part when it comes to those Italian Italian vote. What that does is actually create the stage for Sergio. Much rallied to either try to create a new government or push towards those snap elections in the fall. And if you do push through those snap elections in the fall. Mario Draghi stays on as a caretaker prime minister. But then you do have a couple of months of political turmoil. What that does to Italian spreads is going to be crucial. It's going to be something that we talk about as we talk about simply what the anti fragmentation approaches from the ECB as well. And right now we are still awaiting whether or not Mario Draghi will actually provide that resignation or not. For now you are seeing Italian futures lower the entire continent. Well as Maria Tadeo put it actually our European correspondent while sentiment is low in Rome.