More job cuts this time at Ford 8000 job cuts to help fund investments in the electric vehicle department. This is a shift. This is the ongoing movement from combustion engine to electric vehicle. The eliminations they say will come in the newly created Ford Blue Unit which is responsible for producing internal combustion engine vehicles as well as other salaried operations throughout the company. According to some people familiar with the information we turn our attention to one of the men behind this scoop from auto reporter Keith Naughton. So talk us through it. Was this always going to be Jim Farley's plan or is this a bit of a change attack. You know Jim Farley said back in March that he wants to cut three billion dollars from the company. He said we have too many people and he needs the internal combustion engine vehicles the traditional traditional gas burners to be more profitable to help fund the 50 billion that Ford intends to spend on electric vehicles through 2026. What do you make of the eight thousand number when I love it better as a function. Keith as you go when you see as of the end of last year about one hundred eighty three thousand you want to take a from that. That takes us down to some of the lowest employee levels we have seen since about 2013 or so. Rough estimates again on an annual basis according to our numbers. What is the size and scope of this. Yeah. So I mean it's not going to be hourly employees which is included in that larger number you just mentioned. It's going to be salaried employees. And in the United States they have 31000 salaried employees. We don't know that all these cuts will be in the United States but they will primarily be in the United States. So this is a large chunk of their salaried workforce. Again CEO Jim Farley has said that that they are not competitive on cost that they under earn. And in his words they're both of their their internal combustion vehicles. And particularly these days they're EDIS which actually have turned into being unprofitable because of high commodity costs and warranty costs. He's not an always I had a curve with some of. Excuse me. Thank you. Your work with Haidi Lun of course from that auto report to that.