> > THE FED IS LOOKING AT TIGHTENING CONDITIONS AND SAYING, IT IS PAINFUL, BUT IT IS THE FUTURE. WE ARE GOING TO SEE MORE OF IT. > > CENTRAL BANKERS ARE BEING UPFRONT ABOUT WHAT THEY ARE HAVING TO DEAL WITH. > > WE ARE SEEING MOMENTUM WERE CENTRAL BANKS HAVE TO GO BIG, BECAUSE THE BIG ONES ARE GOING BIG. > > THE MARKETS ARE STARTING TO SMELL ECONOMIC SLOWDOWN. > > THIS IS "BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE." JONATHAN: TAKING A BACK TO THE 1970'S. THIS IS BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE ALONGSIDE TOM KEENE AND LISA ABRAMOWICZ. FUTURES NEGATIVE BY .04%. TOM: GUY'S, THIS IS SIMPLE. I LOOKED AT THE QUARTERLY CHART. TODAY, IT IS CALM DOWN FRIDAY. YEAH, IT HAS BEEN UGLY. IF YOU LOOK AT 1970, 1974, AND ON, THERE HAS BEEN ALL SORTS OF QUARTERLY MEASURED PULLBACKS. I WONDERED, WE REMEMBER 1987. THERE IS 2003, 2009. AND THE PANDEMIC. IT IS NOT THAT BAD. JONATHAN: BRUTAL YEARS THE LAST SEVEN DECADES OR SO. COME ON. TOM: IT IS BRUTAL, A BRUTAL FIRST HALF. I GET THAT. PUT IT IN PERSPECTIVE. I SEE STANLEY OPENING THE SHOW, HAD A NICE FRAME OF IT. A JOHN WILLIAMS TONE. OTHERS, MARKED DOWN. JONATHAN: WE ARE GETTING A DOWNGRADE. THE NEW DEVELOPMENT OVER THE LAST 24 HOURS OR SO. MORGAN STANLEY, ANOTHER CONTENDER DOWNGRADING GROWTH. ATLANTA NOW GDP CAST, NEGATIVE. THINGS ARE NOT LOOKING GREAT ON THE DATA FRONT. LISA: IF YOU LOOK AT THE ECONOMICS OF PRICE INDEX, IT HAS BEEN NEGATIVE FOR A WHILE. YESTERDAY, PERSONAL SPENDING NUMBERS DID PUT A DAMPER ON THE ECONOMIC GROWTH EXPECTATIONS. SIMPLY BECAUSE, PEOPLE ARE PULLING BACK. A SAFE SIGN PRICES HAVE GOTTEN TO A LEVEL PEOPLE ARE SPENDING LESS ON A REAL TERM. JONATHAN: THERE HAS BEEN THIS CONVERSATION ABOUT A POTENTIAL FOR CUTS IN 2023. THAT IS NOT THE FORECAST, THEY ACKNOWLEDGED THE POTENTIAL. CUTS POTENTIALLY COMING AS GROWTH FALLS FURTHER BELOW POTENTIAL. THAT IS THE DEVELOPMENT IN THE CONVERSATION. LISA: CRYSTALLIZING IT IS MICHAEL BURRY WHERE HE SAID, NEXT UP IS EARNINGS COMPRESSION. MAYBE HALFWAY THERE WITH RESPECT TO HOW MUCH THE STOCK MARKET HAS SOLD OFF, GIVEN WE HAD THE WORST FIRST HALF GOING BACK TO 1970. WE COULD GET GLOOM PERSISTING IN THE SECOND HALF. TOM: I WENT BACK TO 1947. I LOOKED BACK AT THE SMILES WE GAVE TO ONE ANOTHER FOR THE THINGS -- FOR THE WAY THINGS WERE. JONATHAN: I DISAGREE. TOM: WE DID IT TWICE. IN THE EISENHOWER DEFLATION OF 1952, THINGS CAN CHANGE. I WOULD SUGGEST WE HAVE TO BE MORE OPTIMISTIC. FROM THE CORNERS OF MY MIND. JONATHAN: ARE YOU RECITING LYRICS OR DO YOU? TOM: IT IS A GREAT MOVIE, BARBRA STREISAND. JONATHAN: I'M GOING TO GIVE BRAMO THE FINAL WORD. LISA: DEUTSCHE BANK SAYING 10 YEAR TREASURIES HAD ITS WORST HALF SINCE 1978. JONATHAN: ARE YOU SUGGESTING JIM REEVE MIGHT BE A BETTER HISTORIAN THAN TK? DOES JIM REDO MOVIE QUOTES AND LYRICS? TOM: STEM THE X AXIS TO GET PERSPECTIVE. JONATHAN: WHAT I START TO THE SHOW. FUTURES DOWN, A LITTLE MORE THAN 10% ON THE S & P. YIELDS DOWN BY FOUR BASIS POINTS. TK, THIS IS A DEVELOPMENT. TREASURY YIELDS LOWER. 297.59. TOM: EM UNRAVELS, PARTICULARLY EM. WHAT IS SO IMPORTANT TO UNDERSTAND, IT WAS SIMPLE THEN. JONATHAN: I'M GOING TO STOP TALKING TO YOU IF YOU ARE NOT CAREFUL. TOM: EVERYTHING IS GOING TO ADJUST OVER THE LONG WEEKEND. JONATHAN: LET'S HOPE YOU AND JOS -- YOU ADJUST THE NEXT COUPLE OF MINUTES. LISA: THAT SOUNDS LIKE WHAT I SAY TO MY KIDS. [LAUGHTER] THE ECB'S NET BUT BUYING PROGRAM AND THE PANDEMIC IS SAID TO END. I AM WATCHING THIS. THE GUIDANCE WE HAVE GOTTEN FROM CHRISTINE LAGARDE ON THE EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK TO HOW TO DEAL WITH THE PERIPHERAL BOND SPREAD, 10 YEAR YIELDS IN ITALY, GIVEN HOW MUCH THEY BLEW OUT A FEW WEEKS AGO. THEY HAVE COME AND DRAMATICALLY AS PEOPLE LOOK AT THE POSSIBILITY OF FLEXIBILITY WITH REINVESTMENTS. WHEN DO WE GET MORE OF A SENSE AND HOW THEY ARE GOING TO DO THAT? THIS IS A DATA DUMP WE ARE WATCHING AT 10:00 A.M. U.S. JUNE ISM MANUFACTURING DATA, HOW DO WE GET MANUFACTURING WEAKNESS? HOW MUCH ARE PEOPLE MAKING LESS STUFF, BECAUSE PEOPLE ARE BUYING LESS STUFF? IF YOU LOOK AT THE ECONOMICS OF PRICE INDEX, IT HAS ROLLED OVER AND NEAR THE LOWEST LEVELS WE HAVE SEEN, GOING BACK 2019. MEANING, PEOPLE KEEP BEING TOO OPTIMISTIC ABOUT HOW MUCH GROWTH THERE IS IN THE ECONOMIC METRICS -- METRICALLY TRACK. U.S. AUTO SALES, GM AND TOYOTA REPORTING. HOW MUCH DO WE SEE A STABILIZATION, A LOWER LEVEL OF AUTO SALES, GIVEN THE INVENTORIES ARE BEING WORKED OUT , WELL BELOW THAT $17 MILLION AVERAGE WE SAW IN 2019? JONATHAN: THANK YOU. LET'S GET TO DAVID WOO. THESE COMPARISONS TO THE 1970'S, WHAT IS THE BIGGEST DIFFERENCE BETWEEN NOW AND THEN? DAVID: THE BIG DIFFERENCE IS THAT THE 1970'S, UNIONIZATION WAS MUCH MORE WIDESPREAD. COVID COMPENSATED FOR, COVID HAS MADE LABOR SUPPLIES SOMEWHAT LESS INELASTIC BECAUSE THESE PEOPLE WHO SPENT TWO YEARS WITH THEIR FAMILY, THEIR PRIORITIES CHANGED, I THINK THAT IS THE REASON -- IS AT AN ALL-TIME HIGH. PEOPLE REALIZED THAT THERE IS MORE TO LIFE THAN WORK, THAT IS A HUGE HEADACHE FOR THE FED. TOM: I'M GOING TO CUT TO THE CHASE. THE SINGLE ELEPHANT IS THE HUGE FISCAL IMPULSE WE SAW IN THE PANDEMIC. HOW LONG WILL IT TAKE TO TRAIL AWAY TO DIMINISH THE FISCAL IMPULSE? DAVID: LOVE COMING BACK TO THE SHOW. FIRST OF ALL, THERE WERE THREE ROUNDS OF FISCAL STIMULUS. THE FIRST TWO WERE JUSTIFIED. THE THIRD UNLEASHED BY BIDEN AT THE START OF 2021 WAS WASTEFUL AND UNNECESSARY. BY 2021, THE ECONOMY WAS COMING OUT OF A LAW NOW. VACCINES WERE BECOMING AVAILABLE . THE FED WAS PRINTING MONEY FOR TWO THOUSAND 21. I THINK THE ISSUE WAS NOT THE STIMULUS THAT WAS DEPLOYED IN 2020, BUT 2021 LISA: LISA:. WHAT IS THE TAKE AWAY? > > THE FIRST HALF OF 2022 WAS SCORING OUR GOALS-AGAINST OURSELVES. THE TOTAL ECONOMIC WAR OF THE WEST AND AMERICA, PARTICULARLY AGAINST RUSSIA, IS HURTING THE WEST MORE THAN AND IS HURTING RUSSIA. IN MY CAREER, 20 YEARS, I HAVE NEVER SEEN ANYTHING LIKE THIS. TO A GREAT EXTENT, I THINK THE REASON WHY THE MARKET IS GOING INTO A RECESSION IS BECAUSE THE MARKET DOESN'T UNDERSTAND THE IMPACT OF THESE ECONOMIC SANCTIONS. JONATHAN: A LONGER CONVERSATION NEXT TIME. DAVID WOO, UNBOUND. WE ARE TRYING TO FIGURE IT OUT, PARTICULAR WHAT IT MEANS FOR EUROPE. TOM: IS NORMAL AND HEALTHY TO HAVE A RECALIBRATION, EVENTS WILL TAKE OVER. YOU ARE GOING TO SEE CORPORATE COST-CUTTING, CORPORATE ADJUSTING. YOU WILL SEE GOVERNMENTS MAKE ADJUSTMENTS. MAYBE THE CONCEPT OF JUNE WE HAVE NOT TALKED ENOUGH ABOUT IS THIS CONCEPT OF FRONTLOADING. YOU ARE GOING TO HAVE A STRATEGIC DESIRE. LET'S GET IT OVER WITH, SO WE CAN MOVE ON. THAT IS WHAT THE MARKET WILL EXPECT, WHERE ARE WE WHEN WE MOVE ON? JONATHAN: LET'S TALK ABOUT THE STRUGGLE CORPORATIONS ARE HAVING WHEN IT COMES TO THE CREDIT MARKET. THE PRICE OF CREDIT, AND THE SUPPLY OF CREDIT. THE STRUGGLE AT THE MOMENT, IT HAS NOT SLAMMED SHUT, BUT THE PRIMARY MARKET HAS BEEN SLOW THE LAST OR SO. THE SLOWEST JUNE SINCE 2010 FOR THE HIGH-YIELD CREDIT MARKET. THAT IS NOTICEABLE. LISA: GIVEN THE FACT YOU HAVE SEEN MORE DEALS PULLED THAN THE ENTIRETY OF 2020, DURING THE HEIGHT OF THE PANDEMIC. THAT MEANS COMPANIES PLANNING TO SELL BONDS, THEY WITHDREW THOSE DEALS BECAUSE THEY THOUGHT THEY WERE NOT GOING TO GET THE LEVELS THEY NEEDED AND WANTED. THIS HIGHLIGHTS HOW MUCH COMPANIES NEED -- DO NOT NEED THE MARKET YET. WHAT HAPPENS WHEN THEY DO? TOM: THE CALL OF THIS WEEK IS HOW SPREAD AND WIDENED OUT, THAT IS MAY THE SINGULAR PICTURE OF THE WEEK. JONATHAN: COULDN'T AGREE MORE. YOU JUST WONDER WHERE THE TIPPING POINT IS FOR THE FEDERAL RESERVE IT ISN'T HERE. WHERE WE ARE AT ON PRICE, CLOSE TO THE SUPPLY SIDE. I WONDER WHERE THE TIPPING POINT IS. TOM: I THINK THE TIPPING POINT IS KEY, I WOULD GO TO THE STRANGE PHRASE, REACTION FUNCTIONS MIKE MCKEE PENSION YESTERDAY. OVER THE WEEKEND, YOU ARE GOING TO BE PARTYING LIKE A MONSTER. I READ SOME PAGES, ABOUT BLANCHE HARD. THEY SAY, WHERE'D YOU GET TO TO THE TIPPING POINTS ALONG THE WAY? IT IS PLURAL, THERE ARE A NUMBER OF POINTS THAT MATTER. MY AMATEUR TAKE IS 5% MATTERS WHEN WE GET THERE. JONATHAN: HIGH YIELD SPREADS, 550. RIGHT NOW, MIKE SHOEMAKER OF WELLS FARGO, QUOTE OF THE WEEK. THIS IS A FUTURE, NOT A BUG. WE ARE GOING TO SEE MORE OF IT. THIS IS HIS VIEW, WE ARE GOING TO SEE OTHERS. LISA: BY TIGHTENING THESE FINANCIAL METRICS, THAT IS THE POINT. JONATHAN: CAN YOU IMAGINE WAKING UP TO THIS? WALL STREET, TURN ON THE TV, TOM IS SINGING TO US IN A BRIGHT GREEN SUIT. LISA: [LAUGHTER] JONATHAN: THIS IS PAINFUL. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK IS EXPECTED TO RAISE INTEREST RATES THIS MONTH FOR THE FIRST TIME IN MORE THAN A DECADE. CORONAVIRUS HAS RETURNED TO THE CHINESE CITY WHERE IT FIRST EMERGED. TWO CASES REPORTED IN ON -- WUHAN. THEY CAME DAYS AFTER PRESIDENT XI JINPING'S SYMBOLIC VISIT WHERE HE REITERATED THE COUNTRY ZERO COVID POLICY. REVISE THE 2015 NUCLEAR DEAL, THE STATEMENT CAME AFTER THE LATEST ROUND OF DISCUSSIONS ENDED IN QATAR AFTER FAILING TO MAKE PROGRESS. TRUMP PULLED THE U.S. OUT OF THE AGREEMENT IN 2018. THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION WANTS TO RENEW THE DEAL IN RETURN FOR EASING SANCTIONS. IN RUSSIA, A TRIAL BEGINS TODAY FOR U.S. BASKETBALL STAR BRITTNEY GRINER, WHO IS JAILED MORE THAN FOUR MONTHS AGO ON CANNABIS POSSESSION CHARGES. THE OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALIST WAS PLAYING FOR A RUSSIAN TEAM. SHE COULD FACE UP TO 10 YEARS IN PRISON. THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION CALLS HER WRONGFULLY DETAINED. GLOBAL NEWS 24 HOURS A DAY, ON AIR AND ON "BLOOMBERG QUICKTAKE." I INDICATED TO THEM, WE SHOULD BE INCREASING PRODUCTION GENERICALLY. I HOPE WE SEE THEM IN THEIR OWN INTEREST CONCLUDING THAT MAKES SENSE TO DO. JONATHAN: THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES ON THE INTERNATIONAL STAGE, THE NEXT STOP IN THE NEXT MONTH WILL BE THE MIDDLE EAST. GOOD MORNING. FUTURES KICKING OFF, -2% ON THE ASPEN -- ON THE S & P. BONDS, CLOSED OUT 21, SUB 150. 350 GOT CLOSE TO THAT ON A TENURE. WE BACKED AWAY THE LAST FOUR DAYS. THE LAST FOUR DAYS ARE INSTRUCTIVE, WITH FIVE BASIS POINTS AT 49 ON A 10 YEAR. TOM: THE ISM DATA WILL -- WHICH, YOU ARE A BIG FAN OF. 29610 YEAR YIELD, THAT IS A COMPRESSION OF THE YIELD CURVE. IT REACHED A VELOCITY. JONATHAN: WE WILL BE DOING THAT ON BLOOMBERG TV, GOING INTO THE OPENING DOW. TOM: MARIA TADEO AND ANNMARIE HORDERN -- MARIA TADEO COULD NOT GET OUT OF BED, BUT ANNMARIE IS HERE. WE PICK UP THE PIECES. I WANT TO GO TO THE OTHER SIDE OF THE ROAD. PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES WILL RETURN AND WITNESS HONG KONG AND THE ABSOLUTE SHOCK AT WHAT HAPPENED ACROSS THE ARK OF THE LAST 25 YEARS. WHAT IS THE DISTINCTION BETWEEN THE BIDEN AND TRUMP POLICY ON CHINA? ANNMARIE: AT THE MOMENT, NOT MUCH. YOU SAW THIS IN THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL, BOTH BIDEN AND TRUMP, SEEING HOW THIS WAS PULLING WITH THE ELECTORATES, WANTED TO TALK ON CHINA. THERE IS ONE ISSUE AT THE MOMENT THAT THIS ADMINISTRATION, WE ARE WAITING FOR AN ANSWER ON. WHETHER OR NOT THEY ARE GOING TO LIFT HIM TARIFFS FROM THE TRUMP ERA ON CHINA, BECAUSE SOME ECONOMISTS THINK IT COULD -- INFLATIONARY CONCERNS. THEY HAD STOCK WITH A LOT OF POLICIES TRUMP PUT IN PLACE ON CHINA. THERE IS ONE POTENTIAL NUANCE IN APPROACH, THAT IS PRESIDENT TRUMP TOOK A UNILATERAL APPROACH WIN WANTING TO COMBAT CHINA, WHILE PRESIDENT BIDEN RELISHES IN HIS MULTILATERAL APPROACH. HE WAS AT THE G7, THEY DISCUSSED CHINA. FOR THE FIRST TIME, A STRATEGIC CONCEPT IN MADRID FOR THAT NATO DOCUMENT, THEY CALLED CHINA A SYSTEMIC CHALLENGE. A LOT OF THAT IS DRIVEN BY WASHINGTON. TOM: IN THE BLUR YESTERDAY, WE DID NOT SPEAK TO THE SYMBOLISM OF THE LEADERSHIP OF JAPAN, SOUTH KOREA AND THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA MEETING AT A NATO MEETING. LET ME ASK A DUMB QUESTION. IS JAPAN AND SOUTH KOREA, DID THEY END UP GOING NATO? IS THAT POSSIBLE? ANNMARIE: IT IS A GOOD QUESTION. AT THE MOMENT, NO. IT IS NOT ON THE BOOKS. WE'D -- WE DID SEE A HISTORIC MOMENT OF FINLAND AND SWEDEN JOINING. THIS GOES TO SHOW WHERE NATO ALLIANCE SEES THEIR POTENTIAL THREAT. IT IS TELLING THAT YOU HAVE JAPAN AND SOUTH KOREA DISCUSSING THIS WITH THE NATO ALLIANCE. I WOULD SAY, KEY, THIS IS AN EXCLUSIVE BLOOMBERG REPORTING, THE WAY THE CHINESE MILITARY IS STARTING TO TALK ABOUT THE TAIWAN STRAIT IS DIFFERENT LANGUAGE WISE THAN THEY HAVE DONE IN THE PAST. NOW, THEY ARE SERVING THAT IT IS NOT INTERNATIONAL WATERS. I ASKED NUMERAL -- ADMIRAL KIRBY, HE SAID IT IS NOT TRUE. HE SAID THESE ARE INTERNATIONAL WATERS, BUT THIS IS GOING TO BE A GROWING PROBLEM. IT IS CLEARLY A GROWING CONCERN FOR WASHINGTON AND NATO CAPITAL. LISA: JOE BIDEN COMING HOME TO A JULY 4 WHERE THERE IS GOING TO BE A RECORD NUMBER OF DRIVERS, PEOPLE EXPERIENCING A LOWER PAIN AT THE PUMP, BUT NEAR RECORD HIGHS. SEEING YESTERDAY, -- SAYING YESTERDAY, PRESIDENT BIDEN WANTS PEOPLE TO EXPECT TO PAY HIGHER PRICES AS LONG AS IT TAKES. HOW DIFFERENT OF A SHIFT IS THIS , MAKING IT A NATIONALISTIC PUSH, SAYING THIS IS PART OF THE WAR AGAINST RUSSIA, WE HAVE TO ACCEPT THESE PRICES? ANNMARIE: I THINK THE PRESIDENT HAS BEEN SAYING THIS ALL ALONG, MAYBE NOT SO DIRECTLY. IT IS WHY THE ADMINISTRATION HAS BEEN TRYING TO CALL THIS TO THE PUBLIC AND EXPLAINED TO THE PUBLIC, "PUTIN'S HIGH'S -- PRICE HIKE." OPEC IN AUGUST OF LAST YEAR TO PRODUCE MORE, THEY SAW THE HEADWINDS COME DOWN. THERE IS NO DENYING RUSSIA'S INVASION OF UKRAINE HAS EXACERBATED THE PROBLEM. THIS MORNING, RUSSIA HAD A DECREE AT ABOUT THE -- TERMINAL, THIS IS GOING TO BE A GAS ISSUE. WHAT IT SHOWS OVERALL IS THAT, EXPECT MORE VOLATILITY IN THIS MARKET. JONATHAN: ANNMARIE, WE WILL CATCH UP WITH YOU. LOOKING FORWARD TO THAT. AMH AND MARIA TADEO. LISA, WHEN IT COMES TO FOREIGN POLICY, RUSSIA IS TAKING THE LEAD ON EVERYTHING. THE ADMINISTRATION IS WILLING TO COMPROMISE OTHER FOREIGN POLICY GOALS BECAUSE OF THE PROBLEMS IT IS CAUSING FOR HOME. IT IS AWKWARD, I CHOOSE THAT WORD. YOU CAN CHOOSE ANOTHER ONE. TO HEAR THE PROSPECT OF CHINESE TARIFFS BEING REMOVED FROM AN ADMINISTRATION ACCUSING CHINA OF GENOCIDE IS BEYOND AWKWARD. YOU CAN CHOOSE YOUR OWN WORDS. THAT IS PROBLEMATIC FOR A LOT OF PEOPLE. LISA: IT IS COMING AT A TIME WHEN POLITICAL CALCULUS SHIFTED, WHEN PEOPLE WANT TO DO THE RIGHT THING AND CLING TO ETHICS, BUT ARE FACING OFF WITH BILLS THEY DO NOT WANT TO, OR CANNOT PAY. THAT HAS BEEN THE MAIN, POLITICAL CALCULUS NOW. THE REASON IT HAS NOT GOT PASSED EARLIER, THE TARIFFS HAVEN'T GOTTEN HIGHLIGHTED -- HAVEN'T GOTTEN LIFTED, HIGHLIGHTS THE COMMENTS FROM EARLIER. JONATHAN: THERE HAS BEEN THIS TALK ABOUT THIS ADMINISTRATION ASKING TO PUMP MORE, THE PRESIDENT WAS HESITANT TO CONFIRM THAT IN THE NEWS CONFERENCE YESTERDAY. TOM: AWKWARD, YES, NICE CASH. I HEARD THAT. WHAT CONCERNS ME, ENERGIES ARE FOCUSED ON OIL PRODUCTION, NOT DISTILLATES. EVERY PRO I TALK TO, INCLUDING THE GREAT OF A BOSS -- SAYS THEY SHOULD FOCUS ON DISTILLATES. THEY ARE NOT. JONATHAN: THE PROBLEM IS REFINING CAPACITY. THAT IS NOT EASILY ADDRESSABLE RIGHT NOW. TOM: RUBLE, 41% STRENGTH. JONATHAN: THE PRESIDENT SAID AT THE NEWS CONFERENCE YESTERDAY, I PARAPHRASE, THEY WANTED TO HURT RUSSIA AND NOT THEIR OWN PEOPLE AT HOME. RUSSIA, THE ENERGY REVENUE, THE RUBLE,. TOM: IT WAS ALSO SIMPLE THEN. JONATHAN: EARNINGS FROM THE 1970'S AS TOM IS SINGING. PLEASE STICK WITH US. FUTURES DOWN ON THE S & P, DOWN .1%. ON THE NASDAQ 100, DOWN .2%. THE WORST FIRST HALF ON THE S & P SINCE 1970, KICKING OFF THE SECOND HALF AND THIRD QUARTER. I WANT TO THINK ABOUT THE RANGE WE HAVE SEEN ON THE U.S. 10 YEAR, SUB 150 TO CLOSE OUT. 350, WE GOT CLOSE TO THAT IN THE LAST COUPLE OF WEEKS. IN THE LAST FOUR DAYS, YIELDS DOWN FIVE BASIS POINTS ON A 10 YEAR. TK, THE DATA IS SPEAKING TO THE MOVE. THE DATA HAS NOT BEEN GREAT. TOM: THE YIELDS SPACES GIVING US A LOT OF INFORMATION THIS WEEK, THE UNCERTAINTY AND ESTIMATES ABOUT RECESSION. THE MAGNITUDE OF RECESSION. THE DIFFERENT OPINIONS. ALL WE HAVE LEFT IS TO LOOK AT THE DATA. WE HAVE OUR FAVORITE DATA POINTS. WE HAVE GOTTEN MORE INFORMATION FROM FIXED INCOME THIS WEEK THAN ANY OTHER GROUP. JONATHAN: IN CREDIT, THE STRESS WE ARE STARTING TO SEE. WE ARE STARTING TO SEE A LITTLE STRESS. LISA: THAT IS FAIR TO USE. LIQUIDITY HAS BEEN SO POOR. I WANT TO PUSH BACK, IT IS NOT THE OPTIMISM, THE FAITH THAT WE ARE GOING TO GET A RALLY BECAUSE THINGS ARE NOT THAT BAD, PEOPLE ARE OVER GLOOMY, PEOPLE ARE CONCERNED. PEOPLE ARE CONCERNED ABOUT A FED THAT IS GOING TO GO HARD. THAT IS BY DESIGN. TO THAT POINT WE WERE TALKING ABOUT EARLIER, THEY WANT TO SEE THE SELLOFF DEEPEN IN ORDER TO EFFECT THE CHANGE THEY NEED TO SEE WITH INFLATION. JONATHAN: YOU COULD SEE THE SELLOFF DEEPEN, OR CATCH THE UPSIDE. THERE ARE TWO DIFFERENT WAYS YOU COULD THINK ABOUT IT. THE NEXT SEVERAL MONTHS, THE IDEA WE COULD GET IN EASING THE FINANCIAL CONDITIONS AND THE FED WOULD BE OK, THAT IS A UNCOMFORTABLE POSITION TO BE IN AT THE MOMENT. BASICALLY, IT CAP ON THE S & P FOR 4K. THIS FED ONCE TIGHT, FINANCIAL CONDITIONS. TOM: I HAVE GREAT RESPECT FOR MICHAEL COST CENTER, THEIR TIMELINE IS THREE TO SIX MONTHS. I'M GOING TO GIVE ZERO CREDIT, I CANNOT REMEMBER WHERE I SAW THIS. IF YOU EXTEND OUT FROM THE GLOOM , OVER SIX MONTHS, OVER A YEAR, IF YOU GO OUT TWO YEARS, THE FACT IS, YOU SEE A RECOVERY. IN 1970, WHEN YOU ARE DOWN AND OUT, ON WALL STREET AND THERE IS A BEAR MARKET, YOU CAN FIND A BRIDGE OVER TROUBLED WATER. JONATHAN: I WILL MAKE A SERIOUS POINT AS YOU TRY AND SLIP IN MORE LYRICS". -- AGREES WITH YOU. THE NEAR TERM, YOU GET COMPETITIVE. A BETTER VIEW FROM HIS PERSPECTIVE IN THIS MARKET. TOM: WE ARE NOT GOING THERE. JONATHAN: PLEASE STOP GOING THERE. EUROPE CPI, UPSIDE SURPRISE. 8.6% ON THE HEADLINE INFLATION NUMBER, IN LINE WITH THE U.S. CORE SLIPS BACK, SUB 4%. HOW MUCH HAS CHANGED FOR THE ECB TODAY? I AM NOT SURE A LOT, COMPARED TO WHERE WE WERE YESTERDAY. TOM: INTO OUR FOUR DAY WORK WEEK NEXT WEEK, THE RELATIVE MOVE OF PRICE CHANGE IS KEY. WE ARE GOING TO GET A BRIEF FROM SARAH WATT HOUSE. WHAT IS THE VECTOR, THE TONE AND MAGNITUDE OF CHANGE IN YOUR FORECAST FOR THE GDP OF THE AMERICAN ECONOMY? SARAH: WHAT WE LEARNED THIS WEEK, THE CONSUMER IS ON MORE FRAGILE STUDIES. CRACKED THE EMERGE IN THEIR SPENDING PATTERNS, MAYBE THEY DO NOT HAVE THE FORTITUDE TO SPEND IN THIS INFLATION ENVIRONMENT THAN WHAT WAS RECORDED IN RECENT DATA PRINCE, WHERE WE CAN SEE NOTABLE DOWNWARD REVISION. OVERALL, WE ARE LOOKING AT AN ECONOMY USING MOMENTUM FASTER THAN WHAT WE ANTICIPATED. RIGHT NOW, WE HAVE A RECESSION CALL FOR THE BEGINNING OF THE FIRST HALF OF NEXT YEAR, BUT IF ANYTHING, THE DATA SHOWS THE TIMING LOOK LIKE IT COULD BE SOONER. TOM: DOES NOMINAL GDP, THE ANIMAL SPIRIT THAT MATTERS FOR BUSINESSES, DOES IT COME DOWN AS WELL? DOES INFLATION STAY ELEVATED AND GIVE US FALSE COMFORT, OR DOES NOMINAL CRUSH DOWN, AS WELL AS MOVEMENT IN REAL GDP? SARAH: WITH THE INFLATION ENVIRONMENT, WE DO NOT THINK WE HAVE SEEN PEAK INFLATION YET. THAT IS PROBABLY MORE OF A STORY FOR AUGUST OR SEPTEMBER, THAT WILL KEEP THE NOMINAL NUMBERS ELEVATED, EVEN AS WE SEE REAL GROWTH SLOW. WHEN YOU GET TO THE FOURTH QUARTER OF THIS YEAR, YOU WILL SEE A MORE CURIAL SLOWDOWN IN NOMINAL GDP COMING FROM DISINFLATION, NOT A LOT. ALSO, THAT WEAKER GROWTH PROFILE. LISA: WHERE IS THE INFLATION GOING TO COME FROM IF WE HAVE NOT SEEN PEAK INFLATION YET? SARAH: I THINK THERE IS STILL PLENTY OF PRESSURE COMING FROM FOOD PRICES. YES, WE ARE SEEING MODERATE GAINS, BUT THEY ARE HEFTY. WE HAVE SEEN FOOD INFLATION RISE OVER 1% ARE A NUMBER OF MONTHS. THERE IS PLENTY OF MOMENTUM THERE. WE ARE SEEING GOOD INFLATION, IT ISN'T OVER. YOU SEE ANECDOTES OF INVENTORIES PILING UP. SERVICES INFLATION, WE HAVEN'T SEEN SERVICES INFLATION PEAK YET. A LOT OF THAT IS COMING FROM HOUSING, BUT NOT JUST HOUSING. THERE IS UPWARD PRESSURE ON THINGS LIKE TRAVEL PRICES, BUT IT IS SOME OF THE MORE MUNDANE SERVICES, MEDICAL, INSURANCE, THAT CAN STILL SUPPORT HIGHER INFLATION OVER THE NEAR TERM, AND KEEP THAT HEADLINE NUMBER FROM LOWING OVER. LISA: THIS IS ONE THEORY FOR WHY THE FED IS GOING TO GO MUCH FURTHER IN OTHER REGIONS, BECAUSE THEY ARE FACING OFF WITH SERVICE BASED INFLATION THAT EXCEEDS THE WEIGHTING OF CERTAIN GOODS INFLATION. WHEN WE TALK ABOUT THE DISINFLATIONARY FORCE OVERSUPPLY, STEMMING FROM THE UNDERSUPPLIED TWO YEARS AGO, THAT IS GOING TO HELP OTHER REGIONS IN THE WORLD MORE THAN THE UNITED STATES. CAN YOU GIVE US A SENSE HOW CLOSE WE ARE TO THAT OVERSUPPLY, ESPECIALLY AT THE LIKES OF VI KROHN COME OUT AND TALK ABOUT MUCH LESS DEMAND FOR CHIPS? SARAH: WE WILL SEE THAT IN THE GOOD SPACE, WE HAVE SEEN ANECDOTAL REPORTS OF INVENTORY PILOT. WE HAVE NOT SEEN THAT IN THE BROAD ECONOMIC MEASURES YET. THERE IS A LAG THERE. WHEN IT COMES TO BUSINESS INFLATION, THAT IS THE CORE NUMBER, IT IS ONLY 20% OF THE INDEX. YOU WILL NEED MORE THAN DISINFLATION IS GOOD, YOU NEED OUTRIGHT DECLINE TO BRING INFLATION DOWN. WE HAVE SEEN SUPPLY CHAIN STRESS EASE UP A LITTLE, THERE SUPPLY DRIVE TIMES COME DOWN, THEY ARE AT ELEVATED RATES. WE ARE FAR FROM THE ALL CLEAR, WE ARE NOT GOING TO SEE IMMEDIATE RELIEF. JONATHAN: I AM ON THE BLOOMBERG THING AT THE ATLANTA FED GDP FORECAST. CAN YOU EXPLAIN WHAT WE ARE TALKING ABOUT, WHAT ARE THEY TRACKING, AND HOW ACCURATE IS IT? SARAH: THIS IS TRACKING THE DATA WE SEE TODAY, NOT MAKING ASSUMPTIONS ON JUNE DATA, WHICH WE HAVE YET TO SEE. IT IS A FACE VALUE OF WHAT THE LATEST DATA PRINT AND MOMENTUM'S ARE SEEING. AN IMPORTANT ASPECT OF THE GDP NUMBER TRACKING FOR Q2, WE SEE MORE MARKET SLOWDOWN AND CONSUMER SPENDING, MORE WEAKNESS IN REAL INVESTMENT ACROSS EQUIPMENT, ACROSS A BIG DRAG IN INVENTORY. WE HAD THE TWO BIGGEST QUARTERS IN INVENTORY BUILD. WE ARE STILL ADDING TO INVENTORY IN THE SECOND QUARTER. IT IS NOT AS FAST A PACE, THAT IS A REASON FOR THE NEGATIVE NUMBER. TOM: CLAUDIA, CLAIMED ECONOMIST, IN SLOW DOWN AND LABOR WAS HEATED THAT ATLANTA GDP IS NOW NOT CAPTURING A FULLY EMPLOYED AMERICA. DO YOU SEE LABOR BREAKING IN THE THIRD QUARTER OF THIS YEAR? SARAH: I SEE THE LABOR MARKET WEAKENING, BUT I THINK WE ARE FAR FROM THE BOTTOM GOING OUT ON THE LABOR MARKET. THAT IS IMPORTANT WHEN WE TALK ABOUT WHETHER WE ARE POTENTIALLY IN A RECESSION NOW, YES, WE SEE A -- WE HAVE SEEN A NEGATIVE PRINT FOR Q2. IF YOU LOOK AT THE NUANCE, LOOKING AT THAT CRITERIA THAT LOOKS FOR THE WIDESPREAD DECLINE IN ACTIVITY, I DO NOT THINK WE HAVE SEEN THAT AT A BIG PORTION. THAT IS BECAUSE WE ARE ADDING JOBS AT A TREMENDOUS CLIP, KEEPING REAL INCOME STILL GOING POSITIVELY AS SPENDERS ARE IMPACTED. THAT IS IMPORTANT IN SHORT-CIRCUITING THIS TALK OF RECESSION, IF YOU ARE ADDING JOBS, THAT IS HELPING YOUR INCOME PICTURE. THAT HELPS DEMAND FROM FALLING TO MARKETPLACE. JONATHAN: IN Q1, WE EXPLAINED AWAY THE NEGATIVE PRINT BY TALKING ABOUT INVENTORIES AND TRADE DATA. YOU EXPECT SAME STORY IN THE SECOND QUARTER? SARAH: I THINK YOU CAN EXPLAIN AWAY SOME OF IT, BUT IF YOU LOOK AT FINAL DEMAND FROM DOMESTIC PURCHASES, WE ARE SEEING A SLOW DOWN THERE. IT ITS EXAGGERATED WEAKNESS, BUT WE ARE SEEING AN ECONOMY BEGIN IN THE SECOND QUARTER AND END OF THE YEAR. JONATHAN: THESE ARE ISSUES, PARTICULARLY WHAT IS HAPPENING IN EUROPE THE TRADE STORY DOES MATTER. IF YOU HAVE INTERNATIONAL DEMAND, SOFTER WEAKER, YOU ARE GOING TO SEE SPILLOVER. I GO BACK TO THE MORGAN STANLEY CALL, THE BILL OFF THE BACK OF THE TEAM IN EUROPE FORECASTING THE RECESSION FOR THE EUROPEAN ECONOMY AND CONCLUDING SOME OF THAT IS GOING TO BITE. IT IS WHAT HAPPENS STATESIDE. LISA: THAT IS ONE REASON YOU HAVE COMPANIES MULTINATIONAL COMING FROM THE WEST TALKING ABOUT THE DOLLAR, IT IS THE HEADWIND FOR THE POTENTIAL LACK OF COMPETITIVENESS WHEN IT COMES TO EXPORTS, OR IS IT BECAUSE THE WEAKNESS IS WHAT IS CAUSING IT? THERE IS LESS DEMAND ON THE OVERSEAS SIDE. HOW MUCH CAN WE GET EUROPE AVOIDING A RECESSION IN LIGHT OF WHAT WE ARE EXPECTING TO SEE WITH GAS PRICES? THAT IS A CRISIS WE ARE GOING TO BE TALKING ABOUT FOR THE WEEKS UPCOMING. JONATHAN: THEY ARE IN A STICKY SPOT. THEY HAVE UPSIDE RISK ON A INFLATION FRONT, DOWNSIDE RISK ON A GROWTH FRONT. INFLATION IS NOT OF --. THINK OF THE COUNTER OF THE ECP. THEY HAVE A COUPLE OF MEETINGS, YOU CAN HAVE A SITUATION WHERE THE ECB MAY GETS BACK TO ZERO OR JUST ABOVE. BEFORE OCTOBER TIME, Q4. TRICKY. TOM: I'M GOING TO USE THE THERMOMETER, FOREIGN EXCHANGE. FOREIGN EXCHANGE IS FRONT AND CENTER, I BELIEVE WE HAVE JORDAN ROCHESTER COMING UP. E.M. DOING POORLY TODAY, ADXY ABOUT READY TO GO THROUGH THE WEEK THIS. FOREIGN EXCHANGE MATTERS RIGHT NOW. JONATHAN: I THINK -- PUT ON A CALL PUTTING OUT FOR PARITY. TOM: I DIDN'T KNOW THAT. I WAS SINGING WALK LIKE A EGYPTIAN. ♪ LISA: CAN -- OH, DEAR LORD. JONATHAN: CAN YOU KEEP THIS UP FOR TWO HOURS? TOM: STAY TUNED FOR 2003. [LAUGHTER] JONATHAN: THIS IS BLOOMBERG. RITIKA: THE STAGE IS SET FOR THE EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK TO RAISE INTEREST RATES THIS MONTH FOR THE FIRST TIME IN MORE THAN A DECADE. INFLATION ROSE TO A RECORD LAST MONTH. PRICES JUMPED 8.4% FROM A YEAR AGO. WE WERE DRIVEN BY SOARING COSTS FOR FOOD AND ENERGY. CHINA'S PRESIDENT XI JINPING'S ENERGY CRACKDOWN ON HONG KONG'S PRO-DEMOCRACY MOVEMENT IN A LANDMARK SPEECH MARKING THE 20TH ANNIVERSARY OF CHINESE RULE. HE SAID THE FORMER BRITISH COLONY SHOULD FOCUS ON ITS ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT. HE SAID HONG KONG HAS ENTERED A NEW STAGE OF ENTERING CHAOS TO GOVERNANCE. NEW YORK EXPLAINING ITS CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK ON "ALIEN THINGS." HEALTH OFFICIALS SAID AS EARLY AS TWO YEARS AGO, THE VIRUS HAS MADE ITS WAY --. CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES AGREED TO BUY 86 JETS. DISCOUNTS ARE GENERALLY GIVEN FOR LARGE ORDERS PRINT CHINA'S GOING TO BE RECEIVING THE PLANES AND 2024. THE COLLEGE SPORTS WORLD HAS BEEN ROCKED. UCLA HAVE AGREED TO LEAD THE PACK 12 CONFERENCE AND JOINED THE BIG TEN, THAT IS A PREDOMINANTLY MIDWESTERN LEAGUE. THE MOVE COMES AFTER THE BIG TEN IS ABOUT TO SIGN A GIANT THE CONTRACT, IT COULD LEAD TO MORE MOVEMENT, DISCOURSE. GLOBAL NEWS 24 HOURS A DAY, ON AIR AND ON "BLOOMBERG QUICKTAKE." POWERED BY MORE THAN 2,700 JOURNALISTS AND ANALYSTS IN MORE THAN 120 COUNTRIES. > > I THINK WE SHOULD HAVE STARTED EARLIER THE JOINT DECLARATION TO PUT IN PLACE MORE SCAFFOLDING TO PROTECT PEOPLE'S CLAMBER TOWARDS GREATER FREEDOM. JONATHAN: CHRISTOPHER DASH, THE FORMER GOVERNOR OF HONG KONG. FUTURES DOWN .4%. NEGATIVE ON THE S & P, NASDAQ 100, DOWN .5%. YIELDS,. TO 9657. -- 296.57. TARGETING 340, ON A TWO YEAR YIELD. SHE THINKS THE TERMINAL RATE OVER THE BED ADDS A FOUR HANDLE, SHE THINKS IT WILL TAKE IT TO 4%. TOM: AFTER THIS WEEKEND, WE WILL MONITOR THIS AND START STRONG ON TUESDAY IN AMERICA. WE WILL PAUSE FOR STEPHEN ENGLE AND YVONNE MAN, AND LOOK AT THE HONG KONG THAT IS GONE. IT MAY BE FROM MY CHILDHOOD AND SUSIE WONG, THE MAGISTERIAL IN LOVE OF 20 YEARS AGO. THERE IS A HONG KONG AND OUR MINDS, IT IS EVAPORATED. AT THE STAR FERRY IN HONG KONG, I CANNOT FATHOM THE EMOTION OF WHAT IS GOING ON. TELL US YOUR VIGNETTE, YOUR EMOTION AS PRESIDENT XI VISITS. > > IT CERTAINLY HAS BEEN A SOMBER DAY. YOU CAN TELL WE ARE IN A MATTER OF A TYPHOON, WHERE WE HAVE SEEN STRONG WINDS AND STORMY WEATHER. IT RECKONS BACK TO 25 YEARS AGO. BEHIND ME, WHERE THIS HANDOVER CEREMONY TOOK PLACE, AND YOU HEAR THAT SOUND FROM. CHARLES CAME HERE TO HAND OVER BACK TO BEIJING. AT THE TIME, THERE WAS THAT AURA OF UNCERTAINTY, OF WHAT BEIJING RULE WOULD BE, WHAT THIS ONE COUNTRIES FRAMEWORK WOULD PLAY OUT THE NEXT 50 YEARS. I WOULD SAY, THE SAME SENTIMENT IS BEING FELT IN THE LAST TWO TO THREE YEARS, WE HAVE SEEN A DRAMATIC CHANGE IN THE POLITICAL ENVIRONMENT SINCE THIS NATIONAL SECURITY LAW WAS IMPOSED TWO YEARS AGO TO THE DAY. TOM: DRAMATIC CHANGES, PEOPLE ARE LEAVING. WHAT -- NOT WHAT YOU WOULD BE PREDICTING, BUT WHAT WOULD BE THE GUESTS OF WHAT THEY WILL DO, AND THE WESTERN FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS WILL DO? YVONNE: WE HAVE SEEN THAT DURING THE HANDOVER, WE HAVE SEEN AN EXIT US OF PEOPLE LEAVE. PEOPLE STILL LINGERING, QUESTIONS OF WHAT IT WILL BE LIKE. WE HAVE SEEN THAT THE LAST TWO YEARS AGO. WE SPOKE TO FOREIGN CHAMBERS THAT SAID, YES, PEOPLE LEAVE. IT IS TEMPORARILY RELOCATING, POSSIBLY MOVING OFFICES. MOVING PEOPLE TO HUBS LIKE SINGAPORE, WHERE THE BORDERS ARE REOPENED. IT IS NOT SO MUCH THE POLITICAL BACKDROP OR NATIONAL SECURITY, WHAT HAS OVERSHADOWED THAT HAS BEEN HONG KONG'S COVID ZERO STRATEGIES, WHERE BORDERS ARE CLOSED NOT JUST WITH THE MAINLAND, BUT THE REST OF THE WORLD. FOR THE FINANCIAL AND BUSINESS COMMUNITY, THIS IS KEY. THERE IS NO EXIT PLAN. WE HAVE SEEN UNDER THE ADMINISTRATION A FLIP-FLOPPING OF POLICIES. WE ARE STARTING TO SEE, MAYBE THERE IS SCIENCE HONG KONG CAN BREAK APART FROM CHINA WHEN COMES TO THE 0 -- COVID ZERO POLICY PART. WE ARE SEEING ABOUT 2000 CASES A DAY, WHICH IS PROBABLY BRINGING IT BACK TO THE HIGHS OF APRIL. A COUPLE MONTHS AGO, WE WOULD HAVE SEEN CINEMAS, BARS, CLOSED. WE HAVE NOT SEEN THAT YET, THERE IS LOCAL MEDIA REPORTS TALKING ABOUT EASING MORE OF THE TRAVELS HERE, MAYBE A FIVE PLUS TWO MODEL FOR QUARANTINE TIMES, AS WELL. WHETHER JOHN LEE CAN DELIVER ON THAT AND REOPENED TO THE REST OF THE PART OF CHINA IS GOING TO BE KEY FOR MANY BUSINESSES. LISA: THAT DOES SEEM TO BE THE TENSION HERE, ESPECIALLY AS XI JINPING HERALDS THE UNIFICATION OF THE MAINLAND AND HONG KONG, EMPHASIZING IT IS IMPORTANT TO GET HONG KONG'S BUSINESS UP AND RUNNING. HOW MUCH IS THIS GOING TO BE THE DECIDING FACTOR OF HOW CHINA EMERGES FROM ZERO COVID, WITH HONG KONG AS THE TEST CASE? YVONNE: THERE HAS BEEN A LOT OF TALK ABOUT HOW HONG KONG COULD BE THE TESTING PLACE FOR CHINA TO EMERGE OUT OF THIS COVID ZERO. WE HAVE SEEN THAT IN THE MAINLAND. JUST THIS WEEK, CUTTING QUARANTINE TIMES IN HALF. IN A SYMBOLIC TRIP TO WUHAN, TALKING ABOUT DOUBLING DOWN, SAYING COVID ZERO IS THE MOST EFFECTIVE POLICY. THERE IS STILL A LOT OF QUESTIONS ABOUT THAT. GIVEN THE BUSINESS COMMUNITY, THEY ARE LOOKING FOR A LOT OF ANSWERS. FOR THE MOST PART, I'M NARRATIVE, THEY HAVE BEEN PUSHING THIS THESIS THAT, IF WE CAN SOLVE THE SOCIAL, INEQUALITY ISSUES AND HONG KONG, PERHAPS THE STABILITY CAN BE STORED. FOR THE FOREIGN BUSINESSES ASPECT, THAT IS THE KEY QUESTION. WE STILL HAVE NOT SEEN ANY SORT OF INDICATION THAT HONG KONG MAY BE READY TO BREAK APART FROM THE MAINLAND. JONATHAN: THE BRILLIANT YVONNE MAN. SHE NAILED IT, A SOMBER DAY FOR A LOT OF PEOPLE. TOM: SHE MENTIONED ON COVID. WE ARE LIVING THIS WITH OUR HONG KONG TEAM EVERY DAY. WE ARE NOT WAKING UP AND GOING, OK. HOW LONG AM I IN THE APARTMENT? CAN I GET HOME FROM THE OFFICE? THAT IS THE TENSION FOR THE WESTERN WORLD AND HONG KONG. JONATHAN: ON THE BUSINESS FRONT, YOU CAN SEE WHERE THIS IS HEADING. FOREIGN COMPANIES, MULTINATIONALS ARE WORRIED ABOUT OFFENDING THE CHINESE ECONOMIST PARTY. YOU CAN SEE SEVERAL TEAMS ACROSS DIFFERENT BANKS START TO SHIFT AWAY FROM HONG KONG. OTHER PLACES LIKE SINGAPORE. TOM: SINGAPORE IS A WHOLE DIFFERENT FEEL. YOU GET ON THE PLANE AND GO DOWN SOUTH, IT IS LIKE, THIS IS NOT THE SAME AS HONG KONG. I DO NOT HAVE EXPERTISE. IT IS SHANGHAI. DID EVERYBODY GO BACK TO TOKYO? JONATHAN: YOU THINK, TO THE MAINLAND? TOM: THERE HAS BEEN A THRUST OF TRYING TO MAKE SHANGHAI THE FINANCIAL CAPITAL. IT IS THE MOST NEW YORK CITY LIKE NEW YORK IN THE WORLD I HAVE BEEN IN. THEY HAVE GOT THE SAME COVID PROBLEMS HONG KONG HAS. JONATHAN: THEY DEEMPHASIZED HONG KONG FOR A LOT OF PEOPLE, FROM THE OUTSIDE LOOKING IN. LISA: IT REDUCED BUSINESS ACTIVITY. I KEEP GOING BACK TO THE COVID ZERO ASPECT, WE SAW PMI'S OUT OF ASIA OVERNIGHT. THEY HIGHLIGHTED THE SLOWDOWN TRICKLING FROM CHINA, SOUTH KOREA TO THE SOUTHEAST ASIAN COME -- COUNTRIES EXPERIENCING WAS HOW LONG CAN THEY CONTINUE BEFORE SOMETHING BREAKS ECONOMICALLY IN THE REGION AND BEYOND? I THINK HONG KONG HIGHLIGHTS THAT WITH BUSINESSES LEAVING AND THE INABILITY TO FOSTER GROWTH. JONATHAN: DATA STATESIDE. LATER THIS MORNING, GET A NICE MANUFACTURING PRINT. WE GET THE THOUGHTS OF MICHAEL OR WORK -- O'ROURKE. EQUITY MARKETS, DOWN .4% ON THE S & P. FIRST HALF, WAS PAIN AND BONDS -- PAIN IN BONDS. IN THE BOND MARKET, YIELDS ARE DOWN FIVE BASIS POINTS WE HAD FOUR DAYS OF THIS, 296.30. TOM: THE EQUITY LEVELS ARE BACK. I TAKE THE POINT THAT THE FIRST HALF WAS GRIM. I WANT TO EXTEND MY TIMELINE OUT. I FEEL BETTER. I DO NOT KNOW WHERE I AM GOING TO, MAYBE IT IS 2024. JONATHAN: CREDIT SUISSE SAYS WE COULD GET A DOUBLE-DIGIT GAIN IN THE SECOND HALF. SUPER CONSTRUCTIVE ON EARNINGS IN A WAY OTHERS ARE NOT. QUITE A LINEUP IN THE NINE :00, YOU WANT TO JOIN? TOM: MAYBE I WILL. > > THE FED IS LOOKING AT THE DINING CONDITIONS AND SAYING IT HURTS, IT IS PAINFUL, BUT THIS IS A FEATURE, IT IS NOT A BUG. > > CENTRAL BANKERS ARE FINALLY BEING UPFRONT ABOUT WHAT THEY ARE HAVING TO DEAL WITH. > > WE ARE SAVED MOMENTUM OR CENTRAL BANKS HAVE TO GO BIG BECAUSE ALL OF THE BIG ONES ARE GOING BAKE. > > THE MARKETS ARE STARTING TO SMELL AN ECONOMIC SLOWDOWN, WHICH I THINK IS PREMATURE. > > THIS IS "BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE." JONATHAN: FUTURES -.4%. GOOD MORNING. THIS IS BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE LIVE ON TV AND RADIO ALONGSIDE TOM KEENE AND LISA ABRAMOWICZ, I'M JONATHAN FERRO. FUTURES DEEPLY NEGATIVE. THE QUOTE OF THE WEEK FROM MIKE SCHUMACHER, IT IS A FEATURE AND NOT A BUG. TOM: THAT EXTENDS THE TIMELINE. WHAT I SEE IN FOREIGN-EXCHANGE, PARTICULARLY WEEK EM. 10 YEAR YIELD A ROADS FURTHER. I WILL GO OFF JANE FOLEY, WHO WAS BRILLIANT YESTERDAY, HAVE TO GO BIG. THIS GOES TO LANGUAGE, THEY BEAT IS FRONTLOAD JULY. JONATHAN: THE PAIN IS COMING UP IN THE ESTIMATES. YOUR COME THE DOWNGRADES ON THE ECONOMY. BUILDING OFF THE WORK FROM THE EUROPEAN TEAM A RECESSION. THEY ARE NOT LOOKING FOR A RECESSION BASE CASE BUT THEY ARE LOOKING FOR REAL WEAKNESS IN THE ECONOMY. TOM: DID YOU SPEAK WITH DAVID COSTIN THIS WEEK? JONATHAN: I DID. TOM: I AM MORE INTERESTED IN WHAT THE STRATEGISTS SAY AND HOW THEY ADJUST TO THE ECONOMISTS OUT THERE. IT IS A MIX OF OPINION. I KNOW O'ROURKE IS COMING ON AND HE GOES BACK TO 2002. THIS IS WHY I AM IN TRIPLE LEVERAGED CASH, I NEVER MADE IT AS A WISE MAN, I CANNOT CUT IT AS A POOR MAN STEALING. I CANNOT CUT IT AS A POOR MAN INVESTING. JONATHAN: BRAMO IS GOING ON VACATION. SHE CANNOT WAIT. TOM: THIS IS NOT AS BAD AS 2002. JONATHAN: WHAT ARE THE BENCHMARKS? EARLY 2000? 1989. TOM: I AM -- TO THE NEXT ECB MEETING ANALYSIS AND TRIED TO STRETCH IT OUT TO SEE WHEN THE ACTIONS CALM THE MARKET AND GIVE US A LIFT. LISA: THERE IS A DIFFERENCE BETWEEN REMAINING CALM, NOBODY IS SAYING PANIC, A VERSUS BEING REALISTIC ABOUT HOW VOLATILE AND HOW DEEP THE PAIN MIGHT BE, WHETHER YOU WANT TO STAY INVESTED. LONG-TERM ADVICE. FROM WHAT I HAVE SEEN, WE HAVE SEEN A REGIME SHIFT. WE SAW THE FED IN THE ECB. WE SAW MAJOR CENTRAL BANKS COME OUT. THE FOREMOST CONCERN IS INFLATION. THEY WILL BE AGGRESSIVE. THEY ARE HIKING INTO WEAKNESS. THAT IS WHAT WE ARE SEEING. JONATHAN: I AM NOT HERE TO PROVIDE THERAPY. I WILL GIVE YOU A RANGE OF VIEWS. YOU HAVE THE VIEWS OF JONATHAN GOLUB AT CREDIT SUISSE, WHO BELIEVE YOU CAN GET A ROBUST SECOND-HALF TURNAROUND, MAYBE EVEN REVERSE THE LOSSES OF THE FIRST HALF BECAUSE I THINK EARNINGS WILL REMAIN ROBUST. YOU'VE MIKE WILSON OF MORGAN STANLEY SAYING THAT WILL NOT BE THE CASE. IT IS THE EARNINGS PICTURE WE WILL GET A FLAVOR OF AND THE NEXT COUPLE OF WEEKS THAT WILL TAKE CENTER STAGE. LISA: RESTORATION HARDWARE, MICRON. THE TEA LEAVES ARE COMING UP IN THE FORWARD FORECAST. I'M NOT SAYING PEOPLE SHOULD PANIC, BUT YOU ARE SEEING THE DOWNGRADES THE COMPANIES THEMSELVES ARE GIVING WITH THE VISIBILITY THEY HAVE. JONATHAN: NEAR-TERM NEXT COUPLE OF MONTHS THIS FED DOES NOT WANT AN EASING OF FINANCIAL CONDITIONS. 12 MONTHS OUT, OVER AT GOLDMAN THINKS THINGS CAN IMPROVE. NEAR-TERM IT IS A BIG CALL TO GET COMFORTABLE TAKING RISK GIVEN WHAT THE FED WILL DO. TOM: I WILL PUSH AGAINST BRAMO GLOOM AND 2002 THIS IS HOW YOU REMIND ME, THE INDEX IS -- IT ALWAYS GOES DOWN. THE INSTITUTIONS SOLVE THE TIGHTENING. WE ARE SEEING MAJOR TIGHTENING BY THE MARKET. JONATHAN: THE PUSHBACK IS THAT HAS BEEN VALIDATED BY THE FEDERAL RESERVE. THEY WANTED THERE. THEY ARE COMFORTABLE WITH WHAT IT IS THAT IT'S AN IMPORTANT PART OF THE SELLOFF. TOM: IN 2002, I GOT HAMMERED LIKE EVERYBODY ELSE. YOU HAVE TO LOOK OUT FOR THE RECOVERY AND THE RECOVERY CAME IN THE MIDDLE TO THOUSANDS. JONATHAN: I HEAR YOU OUT -- I HEAR YOU LOUD AND CLEAR. ON THE NASDAQ 100 WE ARE DOWN .4%. YIELDS IN SIX BASIS POINTS ON THE 10 YEAR. IT SPEAKS TO THE WEAKENING OF THE DATA. LOOK OUT FOR THE ISM LATER. LISA WILL GO THROUGH THE DATA IN JUST A MOMENT. 2.95 ON THE 10 YEAR. LISA: THIS HAS BEEN THE BIG MOVE. TODAY I AM WATCHING THE ECB'S NET BOND BUYING PROGRAM IS SET TO END. THIS IS FROM THE PANDEMIC. AMAZING IT HAS BEEN GOING UNTIL NOW. I AM WATCHING THE 10 YEAR TALLY IN YIELDS. HOW MUCH DO THEY CONTINUE TO COME IN WITH THE FAITH EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANKS CAN CALIBRATE REINVESTMENT INTO THE PERIPHERAL REGIONS IN ORDER TO SUPPRESS SOME OF THE CAPPING OUT WE HAVE SEEN? 10:00 IS THE DATA DUMP WE ARE ALL WATCHING. HOW MUCH DO WE SEE MANUFACTURING START TO ROLL OVER IN LINE WITH SOME OF THOSE REGIONAL REPORTS WE HAVE BEEN GETTING HIGHLIGHTING THE ONGOING WEAKNESS AND WHAT IS THAT MEAN IN LIGHT OF THE INPUT PRICES? TODAY WE GET A HOST OF U.S. AUTO SALES INCLUDING GENERAL MOTORS AT 9:00, TOYOTA AT 10:30. THE EXPECTATION IS FOR THE NUMBER TO STABILIZE AROUND 13 MILLION, WHICH IS WELL BELOW THE 17 MILLION WE SAW IN 2018 AND 2019. JONATHAN: LET'S GET STRAIGHT INTO IT WITH MICHAEL O'ROURKE, CHIEF MARKET STRATEGIST AT JONES TRADING. YOUR WORDS, I AM GETTING WORRIED ABOUT ENERGY AND MATERIALS. TALK TO ME ABOUT ENERGY. MICHAEL: I'VE BEEN ON THE VALUE TRADE AND I SEE THE KEY COMPONENTS ARE FINANCIALS, BANKS, ENERGY. WE HAVE HAD A GREAT RUN IN ENERGY. THE ENERGY POLICY IN THIS COUNTRY HAS WORKED TO THE ADVANTAGE OF INVESTORS AND OIL PRICES HAVE SHOT UP WITH THE WAR IN UKRAINE. NOW WE ARE STARTING TO SEE THIS ECONOMY SLOW. WE ARE GETTING CLEAR SIGNS OF SLOWING. THE DOWNSIDE VOLATILITY COULD BECOME TIED TO ENERGY NEEDS IF WE SEE A REAL SLOW DOWN OR A RECESSION IT WILL BE TROUBLE. TOM: CAN YOU BUY QUALITY? IF YOU HAVE A ONE YEAR OR THREE YEAR PERSPECTIVE, STOCKS HAVE REVENUE STABILITY, THEY PERSISTENT FREE CASH FLOWS, CAN YOU BEGIN TO ACQUIRE THOSE SHARES ARE YOU HAVE TO BE AS GLOOMY AS LISA? MICHAEL: THIS 2000 OR 2002 EPISODE OF EVERYTHING REPRICING. MICRON IS A GOOD EXAMPLE. MICRON TRADING FIVE OR SIX TIMES EARNINGS, AWFUL GUIDANCE LAST NIGHT, BUT THE SHARES ARE DOWN $1.5 TWO DOLLARS. THEY ARE DIGESTING BAD GUIDANCE PRETTY WELL. I WOULD LOOK FOR VALUATIONS HAVE CORRECTED SIGNIFICANTLY AND THOSE ARE THE TYPES OF NAMES I WOULD BE LOOKING FOR. A LOT OF QUALITY NAME STILL HAVE LOFTY PES. LISA: THERE IS A DISTINCTION BETWEEN LONG-TERM FAITH THE U.S. ECONOMY CAN RECOVER, WHICH A LOT OF PEOPLE SHARE, AND THERE WILL BE AN ENTRY POINT, AND DISBELIEF THERE WILL BE NEAR-TERM PAIN. WHERE IS THE PIVOT POINT? MICHAEL: THAT IS A GREAT QUESTION BECAUSE YOU TOUCHED ON THE ISSUES AS YOU ARE TALKING IN THE INTRO. THE NEXT PAIN WILL BE THE NEWS HEADLINE BATTLE BETWEEN EARNINGS AND INFLATION. I THINK WE WILL SEE THE INFLATION DATA -- IT WILL PIVOT IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION. THE REST OF THE YEAR WE WILL SEE DECELERATING INFLATION GROWTH. IT WILL STILL BE HIGH BUT HEADING IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION. THE EARNINGS DATA IS WHERE THE PROBLEMS WILL BE. YOU MENTIONED OUR HR EARLIER. THOSE ARE COMPANIES -- YOU MENTIONED RH EARLIER. WE HAVE NOT SEEN ANALYSTS RESET THEIR FORECAST YET. EVERYONE HAS BEEN HOPING FOR THE BACK END OF THE YEAR AND NOW WE HAVE TO SEE A REAL ADJUSTMENT IN THE SUMMER. JONATHAN: LOOKING AHEAD TO EARNINGS WITH YOU AND THE WORRIES. MICHAEL O'ROURKE OF JONES TRADING. THIS WAS THE WEEK WHERE CREDIT STARTED TO TAKE OVER IN A MORE MATERIAL WAY. THE ADDITIONAL YIELD, THE CORPORATIONS HAVE TO COMPENSATE INVESTORS. THAT WAS FOR YOU. SPREADS ARE WIDER. YOU MISSED YESTERDAY'S PROGRAM. NEVER MIND. WE ARE THROUGH 550. IT IS NOT JUST HIGH-YIELD. IT IS NOT JUST TRIPLE C'S, IT IS INVESTMENT GRADE. WE ARE STRAIGHT TO SEE MOVEMENT WE HAVE NOT SEEN IN A WHILE. LISA: SUDDENLY INVESTORS TO ACTUALLY GET THAT YIELD. IT IS 9% ALL IN YIELD. THIS WOULD BE GREAT FOR PEOPLE WHO HAD FAITH WE WERE NOT ENTERING A NEW CREDIT CYCLE. WHAT DOES IT LOOK LIKE IF YOU START TO SEE A FED THAT DOES NOT USE THAT AS A LINCHPIN TO STEP BACK IN? I THINK THAT LACK OF LIQUIDITY HAS BEEN UNDERESTIMATED BY A LOT OF PEOPLE UNTIL NOW. TOM: I HAVE A BUNCH OF TEEPEES AND I AM WATCHING -- I HAVE A BUNCH OF TV'S AND I AM WATCHING EMMANUEL MACRON. HE IS WELCOMING A COUPLE THAT TOOK AIR FRANCE AND THEY PAID 22,000 DOLLARS FOR TWO BUSINESS CLASS TICKETS. THEY ARE GETTING A GREETING FROM THE PRESIDENT OF FRANCE. JONATHAN: I AM THINKING OF LOT OF A LOT OF PEOPLE GOING TO THE AIRPORTS. LISA, THIS IS NOT AIMED AT YOU. CAN YOU IMAGINE HOW MUCH PEOPLE HAVE PAID FOR FLIGHTS THIS WEEKEND. IT IS A QUESTION WE HAVE TO ASK FROM AN ECONOMIC PERSPECTIVE, WHETHER YOU WILL SEE THIS REPEATED FOR THE REST OF THE YEAR. I AM NOT SURE WE WILL HAVE SUCH A ROBUST CONSUMER, THIS REVENGE SPEND, CAN THAT CONTINUE THROUGH THE REST OF THIS YEAR? LISA: I CANNOT BELIEVE IT WILL BECAUSE PEOPLE HAVE GOT IT OUT OF THEIR SYSTEM. WHAT I KEEP HEARING FROM STRATEGISTS AS THEY EXPECTED TO BE A LOT SOFTER WHEN THEY REALIZE WHAT THE REALITY WILL LOOK LIKE. JONATHAN: AMANDA STEIN FROM THE NEW JERSEY DEVILS, 45 MINUTES ON THE RUNWAYS. 20 MINUTES AND ONE OF THOSE DATE VEHICLES. JONATHAN: BRAMO, THAT WAS NOT AIMED AT YOU. WHO ELSE IS SPENDING $20,000 FROM JFK? IT IS ALWAYS ABOUT TOM. YOU FORGET THAT? IT IS NOT PERSONAL. RITIKA: INFLATION IN THE EURO ZONE ROSE HIGHER THAN EXPECTED. PRICES JUMPED HIGHER-THAN-EXPECTED. THEY WERE SOARING BY A HIGHER COST OF FOOD AND ENERGY. GLOBAL FOOD INFLATION LOOKS SET TO SLOW DOWN. HE COMMODITY SUCH AS WHEAT AND CORN AND COOKING OILS ARE EXTENDING THEIR SLUMPED TO THE LOWEST LEVELS IN MONTHS. THE LATEST CATALYST IS A REPORT FROM THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE THAT RAISE THE ESTIMATE OF AREA IN THE WORLD'S BIGGEST PRODUCER THIS YEAR. I RAN SAYS IT IS READY FOR NEW INDIRECT TALKS WITH THE U.S. TO REVIVE THE 2015 NUCLEAR DEAL. THE STATEMENT CAME AFTER THE LATEST ROUND OF DISCUSSIONS FAILED TO MIX A GIVE YOU PROGRESS. DONALD TRUMP PULLED THE U.S. OUT THE AGREEMENT IN 2018. THE BIDEN MINISTRATION WANTS TO RENEW THE DEAL. AND RUSSIA TRIBE BEGINS TODAY FOR U.S. BASKETBALL STAR BRITTNEY GRINER WHO WAS JAILED MORE THAN FOUR MONTHS AGO ON CANNABIS POSSESSION CHARGES. THE OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALIST COULD FACE UP TO 10 YEARS IN PRISON. THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION CALLED HER LUMP -- WRONGFULLY DETAINED. GLOBAL NEWS 24 HOURS A DAY, ON AIR AND ON QUICKTAKE BY BLOOMBERG, POWERED BY MORE THAN 2700 JOURNALISTS AND ANALYSTS IN MORE THAN 120 COUNTRIES. I AM RITIKA GUPTA. > > IT GET WORSE. IF IT COMES TO FULL-SCALE WAR BETWEEN RUSSIA AND NATO THEN WE WILL SEE SUFFERING, DAMAGE, DESTRUCTION AT A SCALE THAT IS MUCH WORSE THAN WHAT WE SEE IN UKRAINE TODAY. JONATHAN: THAT WAS THE NATO SECRETARY-GENERAL WRAPPING UP THE SUMMIT IN MADRID. I AM JONATHAN FERRO. KICKING OFF Q3 AND THE SECOND HALF OF 2022 ON A NEGATIVE NOTE ON THE S & P AND THE NASDAQ. YIELDS NOW IN SEVEN BASIS POINTS, ALMOST EIGHT. ROUNDED DOWN TO 2.93. 70 ON THE 10 YEAR. TOM: WE ARE HAVING A FESTIVE MOMENT, THE FRIDAY BEFORE A LOVELY SUMMER WEEKEND. SERIOUSLY, ALL OF YOU TRAVELING BY AIRLINE IN PLAIN, OUR THOUGHTS ARE WITH YOU. LOGISTIC CHAOS. IN EUROPE IT IS BABY NOT THE FESTIVE WEEK -- IN EUROPE IT IS MAYBE NOT THE FESTIVE WEEKEND IN AMERICA. JOINING US IS IN MURRAY OR DERN -- IS MARIA TADEO AND ANNMARIE HORDERN. THE FACT IS THERE IS A WAR GOING ON. IT CAME HOME TO ME HOW SUBDUED CHRISTINE LAGARDE WAS IN ADDRESSING WAR. MARIA TADEO, AS WE BEGIN JULY, WHAT IS THE DISTINCTIVE DEBATE ABOUT ALL OF THE PLAYERS YOU KNOW AND ZELENSKYY IN KYIV? MARIA: THERE ARE TWO BIG THINGS. ONE IS THE ENERGY SITUATION. FOR THE GERMANS THEY WORRY ABOUT THE POTENTIAL,. ONCE YOU DO THAT YOU WILL UNLEASH FORCES NOBODY CAN MODEL OR CONTROL. THE OTHER ONE IS HOW WILL THIS END? THEY ARE IN A DIFFICULT SITUATION BECAUSE THEY DO NOT WANT TO PRESSURE THE UKRAINIANS. THAT IS WHAT WE HEAR ALL THE TIME. PRESIDENT ZELENSKYY IS DEMOCRATICLY ELECTED. WHEN WILL IT END AND HOW LONG WILL IT GO ON? THE UKRAINIANS WOULD RATHER KEEP FIGHTING AND NOT CONCEDE AN INCH TO RUSSIA. TOM: WHAT IS THE END GAME FOR PRESIDENT BIDEN WHO MUST COMMIT U.S. TROOPS TO THE FINNISH BORDER? ANNMARIE: I THINK HE MADE IT CLEAR WHEN HE WAS ASKED HOW MUCH LONGER CAN AMERICANS EXPECT THE PREMIUM ON GASOLINE WOULD BE CRUCIAL FOR THIS UPCOMING WEEKEND WHERE YOU HAVE A MASS AMOUNT OF AMERICANS TAKING TO THEIR CARS TO GET TO BARBECUES, HE SAID FOR AS LONG AS IT TAKES. YOU HAVE SEEN AMERICAN OFFICIALS SAY NOTHING ABOUT UKRAINE WITHOUT UKRAINE, REALLY LEAVING IT TO HIM. WHAT MARIA IS GETTING AT IS A LOT OF EUROPEAN LEADERS IN GERMANY AND FRANCE HAVE HINTED THEY WOULD BE MORE OPEN TO PUSHING FOR A NEGOTIATED CEASE-FIRE. WHEN YOU LOOK AT WHAT IS GOING ON AT HOME DOMESTICALLY FOR EVERY LEADER THAT HAS GATHERED, WHETHER IT IS THE BAVARIAN ALPS OR HERE IN NATO, IT IS INFLATION. SPAIN, 10%, FRANCE GOING UP. THESE ARE ISSUES THAT ARE AFFECTING ALL THESE LEADERS. LISA: TO THAT POINT, WE TALKED ABOUT THIS YESTERDAY ABOUT THE POTENTIAL GAS CRISIS FACING GERMANY, PARTICULARLY INTO LATE JULY WHEN WE LEARN HOW MUCH OF THE GAS SUPPLY WILL BE BROUGHT BACK ONLINE FROM RUSSIA THROUGH NORD STREAM ONE. HOW MUCH IS THERE DISCUSSION ABOUT SPENDING MONEY TO OFFSET SOME OF THE HIGHER OIL AND GAS PRICES FOR GERMAN CITIZENS? HOW MUCH WILLINGNESS IS THERE FOR SOME OF THE FRUGALITY THE NATION HAS BEEN FAMOUS FOR? MARIA: THAT IS A VERY GOOD POINT. THAT WAS THE REAL TAKE AWAY FROM THE G7. THEY CANNOT AGREE ON THE OIL PRICE CAP. THEY TALK ABOUT IT FOR WEEKS AND WEEKS, BUT WHEN IT COMES TO DELIVERING THEY ARE NOT ABLE TO DO IT. EMMANUEL MACRON WAS TRYING TO GET A GLOBAL COALITION. WE HAVE PICTURES OF HIM WITH THE INDIAN LEADER. AMERICANS WERE NOT ABLE TO GET IT DONE, EITHER. FOR THE EUROPEANS WHAT THEY ARE FOCUSED ON IS THE STORIES. THEY SAY WE HAVE TWO MONTHS. THIS IS A FIGHT AGAINST THE CLOCK, TO GET THIS DONE BY SEPTEMBER. YOU HAVE TWO MONTHS IN WHICH YOUR STORAGE IS FULL, AND YOU HEAR FROM DEUTSCHE BANK, WE ARE CLEAR ON THIS. IF THIS GETS, FOR A WEEK RAY MONTH, THE IMPACT IT WOULD HAVE ON THE GERMAN INDUSTRY WOULD BE HUGE. THE ECONOMY GOES INTO RECESSION BY THE END OF THE YEAR. JONATHAN: LET'S GET TO THE IMPORTANT STUFF. HOW IS THE NIGHTLIFE IN MADRID? WHO WANTS TO ANSWER? MARIA: I WILL LEAVE IT TO THE HOST. ANNMARIE: I HAVE PICTURES THAT CAN MAKE OR BREAK YOUR CAREER. I KEEP THEM FOR MYSELF. JONATHAN: YOU MENTIONED LATE LAST NIGHT. I GOT A LOAD OF MESSAGES FROM YOU. I GOT A LOAD -- SHOULD I PLAY THE MUSIC FROM THE CLUB? ANNMARIE: I DO NOT WANT TO OPEN THAT CONVERSATION? ♪ JONATHAN: WHAT SONG IS THAT? HOW MUCH IS THAT WORTH? TOM: I WANT TO CUT IN. MADRID IS A COOL PLACE TO GO. EVERYBODY IS TALKING ABOUT WHAT IS MADRID LIKE NOW VERSUS 10 YEARS AGO? WHAT HAS CHANGED? MARIA: IT IS A VERY GOOD QUESTION. IT HAS CHANGED AS A RESULT OF ALL OF THE POLITICAL DRAMA WE HAVE SEEN PLAY OUT IN BARCELONA. BARCELONA WAS THE INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL FOR SPAIN. A LOT OF THAT HAD SHIFTED BECAUSE OF THE POLITICAL TENSIONS WE HAVE SEEN PLAY OUT. MADRID HAS BECOME WHAT BARCELONA WANTED TO BE 10 YEARS AGO AND I WONDER IS THAT GOING TO BE REBALANCED? I THINK IT SHOULD BE BECAUSE IT WILL HELP THIS COUNTRY REBALANCE THE POWER BETWEEN THEM. IT IS EXTREMELY IMPORTANT FOR THIS COUNTRY TO GET TO A POINT WHERE WE ARE BOTH ON THE SAME PAGE. JONATHAN: YOUR SOME OF MY PAIRED PEOPLE IN THE WORLD. YOU HAVE CRESTED THIS WEEK. -- YOU ARE SOME OF MY FAVORITE PEOPLE IN THE WORLD. YOU HAVE CRUSHED IT THIS WEEK. TOM: FRANCINE LACQUA MADE GLOBAL HEADLINES WITH THAT PANEL. THIS IS ABOUT GOING TO ALL OF THE COUNTRIES. ANNMARIE HORDERN DID THIS BEFORE SHE WAS RELOCATED TO WASHINGTON. IT IS NOT JUST ONE STORY. YOU HAVE TO VISIT THEM ALL. TO BE THE FOCUS IS THE BALTIC STATES AND SCANDINAVIA AND MAYBE THAT IS JUST TO GET AWAY FROM ALL THE OTHER AGONIES. JONATHAN: I AM JEALOUS THEY GET SUCH GREAT GIGS BECAUSE BACK IN MY DAY I HAD TO GO TO FRANKFURT AND ZURICH. LISA: NOT EXACTLY THE SAME INCENTIVE. TOM: LISA IS GOING TO WHOLE FOODS FOODS ON THE UPPER WEST SIDE. LISA: LET'S NOT GET TOO AMBITIOUS. WE WILL SEE HOW IT GOES. JONATHAN: WITH LISA ABRAMOWICZ AND TOM KEENE, I'M JONATHAN FERRO. NEGATIVE ONE THIRD OF 1%. BONDS DOWN EIGHT BASIS POINTS ON THE 10 YEAR TO 2.9354. ALMOST TO 3.50 A COUPLE OF WEEKS AGO AND SINCE THEN WE HAVE BACKED AWAY. THE DATA IS STARTING TO COME IN WEAKER. JONATHAN: KICKING OFF THE SECOND HALF OF Q3 WITH YOUR EQUITY MARKET LOWER. ON THE S & P DOWN ONE THIRD OF 1%. ON THE NASDAQ DOWN ONE THIRD OF 1%. THE OFFICIAL COMPENSATION CORPORATIONS DID TO OFFER TO INVESTORS, CREDIT SPREADS A LOT WIDER. WE ARE THROUGH THE WIDE OF LATE 2018, PUSHING 570 BASIS POINTS. THE MOST IMPORTANT PART OF THAT IS THIS FEDERAL RESERVE IS NOT RETURNING COMPARED WHAT WAS DOING IN LATE 2018. DOES THAT MEAN THERE'S MORE PAIN IN STORE FOR THE EQUITY MARKET? THE RUSSELL DOWN .4%. HERE IS THE MOVE THAT GETS MY ATTENTION. WE HAVE TALKED ABOUT PAIN IN EQUITIES, PAIN IN BONDS. BONDS RALLYING. AT THE FRONT END, DOWN NINE BASIS POINTS. ON TENDS DOWN TO 2.94. DO WE START TO GET COMFORTABLE WITH THIS IDEA THAT THE FED CANNOT DO AS MUCH AS PEOPLE THINK? P AMID ZAHRA -- PRIYA MISRA IS PUSHING BACK. SHE THINKS THIS FED CAN GO TO 4%. THAT IS A BIG CHANGE FOR PRIYA MISRA AND THE TEAM. TOM: IS A BIG CHANGE FOR PRIYA MISRA. I WOULD LIKE TO THINK OVER THIS LONG WEEKEND IN AMERICA WE WILL PUBLISH INTO NEXT WEEK ALL SORTS OF CHANGES, PARTICULARLY AFTER THE JOBS REPORT. IF WE DO NOT SEE A CRACK IN THE LABOR ECONOMY HOW WILL THAT CHANGE THE MIX? JONATHAN: LOOK OUT FOR THE ISM LATER. WE LOOK COILED FOR AN UPSIDE SURPRISE. NOT SEEING WE WILL GET ONE. WHAT WE HAVE SEEN STATESIDE FROM THE REGIONAL FED PRINT HAS BEEN UGLY. TOM MENTIONED THE RESILIENT DOLLAR. EURO-DOLLAR SING THE BIGGEST MOVE TO THE DOWNSIDE SINCE LATE 2016. REMEMBER THE TRUMP AFFECT, ALL OF THAT TALK ABOUT THE STRONG DOLLAR, ALL OF THAT STUFF? IT IS DIFFERENT THIS TIME AROUND. ABOUT EURO WEAKNESS A MONSTER WAY. UPSIDE SURPRISE ON INFLATION THE IDEA THE ECB MIGHT HAVE TO DO MORE. MAYBE IT IS NOT CHANGE THINGS TOO MUCH BUT THIS IS THE STORY FOR ME. RECESSION IS BECOMING THE BASE CASE, NOT IN AMERICA BUT IN EUROPE. FOR THAT REASON ELLEN ZENTNER CALL RECESSION FOR AMERICA AND EUROPE AND THEY HAVE TO DOWNGRADE THEIR GROWTH FORECAST. WE SAW THAT FROM THE GDP NUMBERS AT MORGAN STANLEY AND FROM GOLDMAN. TOM: MY ISSUE IS YOU HAVE THE U.S. 10 YEAR OF 3%, THE ITALIAN 10 YEAR PRETTY MUCH THE SAME. YOU HAVE EIGHT DOLLARS A GALLON GAS IN ITALY. THE MATH DOES NOT WORK. JONATHAN: IT HURTS. THE LABOR MARKET IS A DIFFERENT STORY COMPARED TO THE UNITED STATES. TOM: BRILLIANT. JONATHAN: LET'S MOVE ON. WE CAN GET YOU MOVERS AND SINGLE NAMES WITH LISA. LISA: I WANT TO TALK TO THAT COIL YOU ARE TALKING ABOUT WITH RESPECT TO WHETHER THE FED WILL PUSH BACK AGAINST THE MARKET, PUSHING AGAINST IT, SAYING WE DO NOT BELIEVE YOU WILL BE ABLE TO GO THAT FAR BECAUSE OF THE DISINFLATION FORCES FROM THE LIKES OF MICRON WITH THE CONCERN OF AN OVERSUPPLY RATHER THAN AN UNDER SUPPLY OF COMPUTER CHIPS. THIS IS AMAZING CONSIDERING HOW UNDERSUPPLIED THE MARKET WAS TWO YEARS AGO. EVERYONE WAS GOING OUT AND BUYING DEVICES TO STAY HOME AND WATCH PROGRAMS. NOT DOING THAT ANYMORE. YOU'VE HEARD THAT FROM THE TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR COMPANY. YOU ARE GETTING FEWER ORDERS FROM SOME OF THEIR BIGGEST CLIENTS BECAUSE PEOPLE WILL NOT BUY AS MANY SMARTPHONES. THIS IS A CONCERN AND YOU ARE SEEING SHARES DOWN MORE THAN 4%. TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR DOWN NEARLY 4%. NVIDIA DOWN 1.3%. I AM WATCHING THE SPACE CLOSELY AS POTENTIAL TEA LEAVES FOR THE REST OF THE EARNINGS SEASON. I AM ALSO WATCHING THE AIRLINE INDUSTRY BECAUSE I AM PERSONALLY INVESTED AND BECAUSE WE ARE TALKING ABOUT THE INCREDIBLE AMOUNTS OF TRAVEL THIS WEEKEND IT INCREDIBLE AMOUNT OF TURMOIL WE CAN EXPECT IF WE WERE SO WISE TO DECIDE TO HEAD TO THE AIRPORT THIS WEEKEND. DELTA AIRLINES UP 2% AFTER A PRETTY UNWELCOME FIRST HALF OF THE YEAR. UNITED BASICALLY FLAT. AMERICAN AIR UP .4%. HOW MUCH CAN THEY CONTINUE TO GAIN GIVEN WHAT WE HAVE SEEN. YOU RAISE THIS QUESTION EARLIER. I THINK IS A GOOD ONE. JONATHAN: YOU ARE LIVING IT WITH DELTA. WE ARE TALKING ABOUT THE SAME THING. CAN YOU REPEAT THE ACT THROUGH THE YEAR? THE REVENGE TRAVEL, THE REVENGE SPENDING, CONNECT GO ON THROUGH THE REST OF THE YEAR? LISA: I'VE HEARD ANECDOTALLY THAT IT IS SOFTENING. TOM, PERHAPS YOU HAVE ANOTHER TAKE? TOM: I SAW THE HEADLINE AND I THINK IT IS AMERICAN AIRLINES OFFERING PILOTS A 70% PAY INCREASE. THAT IS THE ONLY WAY THEY WILL FIX THIS. THEY HAVE TO PAY PEOPLE MORE. JONATHAN: IT IS NOT JUST ABOUT THE PRICE. THE ONBOARDING PROCESS FOR THIS INDUSTRY FOR THINGS LIKE SECURITY PASSES AND TRAINING, IT IS A BIG DEAL AND TAKES A LONG TIME. TOM: I DID A SHORT FLIGHT. I THINK THE PILOT WAS 18 YEARS OLD. JONATHAN: WHAT FLIGHT WAS THAT? TOM: THEY ARE MAKING A COCKTAIL WAITRESS SALARY. JONATHAN: YOU WANT TO SHARE WHAT FLIGHT THAT WAS? ONE OF THE PRIVATE ISLANDS IN HAWAII. IT IS A DIFFERENT WORLD TO US. TOM: HEAD OF TAXABLE FIXED INCOME STRATEGY AT UBS GLOBAL JOINING US. LESLIE, WHAT A BRUTAL FIRST HALF. YOU KNOW TOTAL RETURN, BLOOMBERG INDEX DOWN 15%. WHAT DO WE DO NOW? YOU HAVE CLIENTS COME INSTITUTIONAL AND HIGH NET WORTH, THEY HAVE A NEGATIVE MONTHLY STATEMENT, A NEGATIVE QUARTERLY STATEMENT. WHAT IS THE TO DO RIGHT NOW TO REALLOCATE? LESLIE: MOST OF THE NEGATIVE TOTAL RETURNS ARE HEADWINDS FROM RISING INTEREST RATES. FOR THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR WE ARE LOOKING FOR THE HEADWIND TO BE MUCH LESS. WE THINK GROWTH WILL SLOW. WE HAVE BEEN MORE ON THE CAUTIOUS SIDE AND TAKING THE CASH LIQUIDITY AND PUTTING IT INTO THINGS LIKE CORPORATE MORTGAGES, GOING UP IN QUALITY, NOW YOU ARE IN A POSITION WHERE IT HAS BEEN VERY PAINFUL BUT YOU HAVE THE ABILITY TO EARN YIELDS PLUS SPREADS HAVE WIDENED. WE THINK THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR WILL BE MUCH BETTER THAN THE FIRST. TOM: IS A ONCE-IN-A-LIFETIME OPPORTUNITY? LESLIE: WHEN YOU LOOK AT SOME OF THESE PRICES, PARTICULARLY IN THE LONG END , I THINK IT IS TOO EARLY TO SAY ONCE-IN-A-LIFETIME OPPORTUNITY. GIVEN THE FACT VOLATILITY IS SO HIGH AND LIQUIDITY IS SO LOW, WE ARE CAUTIOUS WITH EXTENDING TOO MUCH INTEREST RATE RISK. WITH DOLLAR PRICES WE HAVE SEEN IN SOME OF THE LONG END CORPORATE, AND OBVIOUSLY AS YOU MOVE THAT IS A HUGE TAIL END. WE THINK THE SECOND HALF WILL BE BETTER, WHETHER IT IS -- LISA: HOW MUCH OF YOUR CALL IS PINNED ON THIS IDEA THE FED CANNOT GO AS FAR AS PEOPLE THINK OR AS FAR AS THEY ARE SAYING THEY'RE ABLE TO GO AND THIS IS EDIFIED WHAT WE ARE SEEING IN THE BOND MARKET SAYING WE DO NOT BUY IT BASED ON THE ECONOMIC FUNDAMENTALS? IS THAT YOUR CALL? LESLIE: THE MARKET HAS SHIFTED FROM INFLATION TO RECESSION. WE DO NOT THINK IT IS HIGHLY LIKELY THEY GO TO 4%. WE THINK THERE WILL BE A LITTLE BIT TOO MUCH OF A CATALYST TO THE ECONOMY, BUT RIGHT NOW THE MARKET IS CORRECTED WITH THE 3.5 MARCH PEAK AND ALL OF THE BASIS POINTS EASING IN THE SECOND HALF. WE THINK THE FED WILL MOST LIKELY DO 75 IN JULY. WE DO NOT KNOW WHAT WILL HAPPEN OVER THE NEXT SEVERAL MONTHS. WE ARE LESS THAN WHAT THE TERMINAL RATE THE FED IS PRICING IN AROUND 3.8%. LISA: HOW MUCH WOULD THAT CHANGE YOUR CALL IF THE MARKET IS NOT RIGHT IN THE FED DOES GET TO 4% AS PRIYA MISRA THINKS. HOW WOULD THAT CHANGE YOUR BELIEF IN A FIRMER SECOND HALF? LESLIE: IT WOULD CHANGE IN THE SENSE THAT THE YIELD CURVE WOULD INVERT. WE DO THINK THE ECONOMY SLOWS IN THE SECOND HALF. THAT IS THE KEY. UP IN QUALITY IN TERMS OF AGENCY MBS. THAT SCENARIO -- I THINK IT DEPENDS ON HOW SUSTAINED THAT IS. JONATHAN: WONDERFUL TO HEAR FROM YOU. LESLIE FALCONIO OF UBS GLOBAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT. ONE OF THE BIG ISSUES HAS BEEN IN THE CREDIT MARKET. WE STARTED THE SHOW BY ASKING WHERE IS THE TIPPING POINT IN THIS CREDIT MARKET? IF IT IS NOT 550, WHERE TO CREDIT SPREADS GET TO THAT IT STARTS TO BITE AND THE CONVERSATION BEGINS TO CHANGE? TOM: HOW DO YOU KNOW WHEN TO BUY THE DIP ON PRICE IN BONDS. I DO NOT KNOW THE ANSWER. IT IS WRAPPED UP IN ECONOMICS. YOU SAY WHERE YOU BUY THE BOTTOM AT AMAZON, DOWN 85%, WE CAN GO ON ALL DAY. JONATHAN: IS AT THE FED THAT TURNS AROUND OR THE INVESTOR THAT TURNS AROUND AND SAY THEY WILL BUY? WHAT YOU MAKE OF THAT, LISA? WE HAVE REACHED A TIPPING POINT WHERE THE FED HAS TO MAKE A PIPIT OR IS THERE ENOUGH MONEY THAT HAS BEEN WAITING FOR SPREADS TO WIDEN, WAITING FOR INTEREST RATES TO GET BACK UP IN LINE WITH FUNDAMENTALS AND WANT TO START BUYING? LISA: I AM SMILING BECAUSE I DO NOT KNOW THE ANSWER AND I'VE BEEN STRUGGLING WITH THIS MYSELF. IF THE ECONOMY SLOWS SUFFICIENTLY, THAT PREVENT -- THAT PRESENTS A CREDIT RISK TO COMPANIES TO REFINANCE THEMSELVES BUT ALSO ALLOWS THE FED TO TAKE ITS FOOT OFF THE PEDAL IN TERMS OF HOW MUCH IT RAISES RATES. IF YOU HAVE THE OPPOSITE WHERE THE ECONOMY IS STRONG, THEN THE FED KEEPS GOING AND YOU HAVE TO REPRICE THE ENTIRE STRUCTURE. EITHER WAY IT WILL BE A ROCKY PACE WHICH IS WHY SO MANY PEOPLE ARE GOING INTO INVESTMENT GRADE, SAYING THAT WILL HOLD IT TIGHT A MATTER WHAT. JONATHAN: YOU THINK PART OF THE REASON WE ARE SEEING RENEWED WEAKNESS IS ANY KNOWLEDGE MEANT OF WHAT IS DEVELOPING IN THE CREDIT MARKET? LISA: IS TWO SIDES OF THE SAME STORY. PEOPLE ARE WORRIED ABOUT GROWTH. WHEN YOU START TO WORRY ABOUT GROWTH THERE IS A FUNDAMENTAL REASON PEOPLE HAVE TO CHARGE MORE IN TERMS OF A PREMIUM FROM COMPANIES THAT MAY NOT PAY THEM BACK. THE RISK OF NOT GETTING PAID BACK BECOMES THAT MUCH MORE REAL. JONATHAN: I SHOULD PROBABLY REPHRASE WHAT I SAID. WHAT IS NOT HAPPENING. TOM: I WAS LOOKING AT DELTA AIRLINES. THEY OFFERED PASSENGERS $10,000 TO DELAY THEIR FLIGHT. TODAY I THINK BRAMO ON TO HOLD OUT $15,000. JONATHAN: YOU HAVE A NUMBER IN MIND? LISA: LET'S DOUBLE AT. JONATHAN: $20,000. THAT IS HOW IMPORTANT THIS VACATION IS? LISA: ABSOLUTELY. JONATHAN: IS MORE IMPORTANT THAN MONEY. A NICE POSITION TO BE IN. BEAUTIFUL. I LIKE THAT. TOM: WHY DID SHE GET THREE WEEKS OFF AND WE DO NOT? JONATHAN: SHE ONLY HAS A WEEK. SHE WILL BE BACK. I WILL MAKE SURE OF THAT. FUTURES DOWN. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. RITIKA: THE STAGE IS SET FOR THE EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK TO RAISE INTEREST RATES FOR THE FIRST TIME IN MORE THAN A DECADE. INFLATION ROSE HIGHER THAN EXPECTED LAST MONTH. PRICES JUMPED 8.4% FROM A YEAR AGO, DRIVEN BY SOARING COSTS FOR BOTH FOOD AND ENERGY. CHINA'S PRESIDENT XI JINPING DEPENDENT -- DEFENDED HIS CRACKDOWN ON HONG KONG'S FLOW DEMOCRACY MOVEMENT. PRESIDENT XI SAID THE FORMER BRITISH COLONY SHOULD FOCUS ON ITS ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT. A LABOR CONTRACT FOR 22,000 U.S. WEST COAST DOCKWORKERS IS ON THE VERGE OF EXPIRING BUT THERE ARE SIGNS -- WILLING TO AVOID STRIKES OR WORK STOPPAGES DURING THE BUSIEST WEEK OF THE YEAR. THE CURRENT AGREEMENT IN MORE THAN 70 EMPLOYERS ENDS TODAY. A DEAL BEFORE THE DEADLINE IS UNLIKELY. THE COLLEGE SPORTS WORLD HAS BEEN ROCKED AND IT MAY BE ONLY THE START. UCLA IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA HAVE AGREED TO LEAVE THE PAC-10 CONFERENCE AND JOIN THE BIG TEN. THE BIG TEN IS ABOUT TO SIGN A GIANT TV CONTRACT. THE SHAKEUP COULD LEAD TO MORE MOVEMENT IN SCHOOLS IN THE POWER CONFERENCES. GLOBAL NEWS 24 HOURS A DAY, ON AIR AND ON QUICKTAKE BY BLOOMBERG, POWERED BY MORE THAN 2700 JOURNALISTS AND ANALYSTS IN MORE THAN 120 COUNTRIES. I AM RITIKA GUPTA. > > TO BRING DOWN OIL AND GASOLINE PRICES WE MIGHT BE ABLE TO AVERT SOME OF THE WORST PARTS OF THE RECESSION BECAUSE PEOPLE WOULD BE EXTREMELY RELIEVED IF PRICES WENT DOWN, IF OIL WENT DOWN TO $80 A BARREL WOULD BE A HUGE RELIEF FOR MANY. JONATHAN: THAT WAS ELLEN WALD, SENIOR FELLOW AT THE ATLANTIC COUNCIL. $80 FEELS LIKE A LONG WAY AWAY. CRUDE POSITIVE 2.6%. BACK IN WAY FROM THE HIGHS OF CLOSE TO $120 EARLIER IN THE SPRING. FUTURES -.5%. EURO-DOLLAR IS -.4%. UPSIDE SURPRISE ON CPI. 8.6%. THE ECB BEATING JULY 21. YES MNU BATTERING, 10:00 EASTERN TIME. TOM: I DO NOT THINK WE HAVE SAID ENOUGH ABOUT INFLATION HAS NOT COME DOWN. SO-CALLED BREAKEVENS, WE ARE STARTING TO SEE THEM ROLL OVER. JONATHAN: FOR THOSE THAT SURVIVED 4:00 YESTERDAY IN NEW YORK, FUTURES DOWN, THE VIX IS DOWN OF THE 28 LEVEL. NINE BASIS POINTS IN TWO YEAR YIELD, 2.85%. JONATHAN: IT GETS YOUR ATTENTION. FOUR DAYS OF IT. THE DATA NOT TERRIFIC. TOM: BRAMO WEBSITE IS A TOXIC VIEW OF RECESSION WORRY. WILL KENNEDY JOINTS NOW. I WANT TO DO COPPER. COPPER IS MALLEABLE AND THERE IS A THING CALLED COPPER ORE CHINA BRINGS IN IN DROVES. IF LME COPPER GOES UNDER 8000, HOW DOES THAT RELATE TO CHINA ROLLING OVER? WILL: I THINK LME COPPER'S PRICE IS LATE TO CHINA'S ECONOMY AND IT TELLS YOU SOMETHING ABOUT THE OUTLOOK FOR THE CHINESE ECONOMY. ONE OF THE SINGLE BIGGEST DRIVERS OF COPPER DEMANDS. IT IS FASCINATING WHAT HAPPENED TO THE COPPER MARKET. WE ARE DOWN 18% THIS YEAR. COPPER IS PRICING A RECESSION. IT HAS,. THE ONE THING I WOULD DRAW IS THE CONTRAST BETWEEN COPPER AND OVERSUPPLY, AND ENERGY REMAINS INCREDIBLY STRONG. COPPER IS DOWN, OIL IS STILL UP 44%. TOM: EXPLAIN COPPERS UBIQUITY VERSUS NICKEL. WE ALL GOT UPSET ABOUT NICKEL SIX MONTHS AGO WITH A BUSTED TRADE ON LME. COPPER IS COMPLETELY DIFFERENT, ISN'T IT? WILL: COPPER EQUALS ELECTRICITY. AS WE HEAD FOR A MORE ELECTRIFIED WORLD, AS WE USE MORE ELECTRICITY, THAT MEANS BILLIONS OF TONS OF COPPER INTO THE POWER GRID AND ELECTRIC CARS AND ALL SORTS OF APPLIANCES. PEOPLE ARE VERY BULLISH ABOUT THE LONG-TERM OUTLOOK FOR COPPER. THEY SEE MORE DEMAND THAN SUPPLY AND RISING PRICES. THAT MAKES ALL THE MORE STRIKING WE'VE SEEN THE RECENT SELLOFF. ALL SAID, IT IS A PRETTY GOOD PRICE HISTORICALLY. HOW MUCH WILL YOU TAKE A LOOK AT THE GAP YOU'VE BEEN TALKING ABOUT BETWEEN METALS WHO JUST OTHER WORST QUARTERBACK TO 2008, AND OIL NOW COMING DOWN FROM SOME OF THE HIGHS BUT NOT FULL ONIONS MUCH. WHAT IS THE CORRELATION AND WHAT IS THE MESSAGE? WILL: THE MESSAGES OIL AND GAS AND COAL REMAIN EXTREMELY SUPPLY CONSTRAINED. EVERYONE WILL HAVE TO KEEP DRIVING. I THINK WHAT IT IS SAYING IS THERE IS A LOT OF CONCERN ABOUT SUPPLY. WE HAVE VERY TIGHT SPREADS AT THE FRONT OF THE OIL CURVE. TO DATE WE HAVE OIL PRODUCTION DOWN SEVERELY. WE HAVE A LOT OF TALK ABOUT HOW MUCH EXTRA OIL SAUDI ARABIA AND THE UAE CAN PRODUCE AND WE HAVE A LOT OF CONCERN ABOUT ENERGY DEMAND GOING INTO THE WINTER, WILL EUROPE HAVE ENOUGH GAS, -- THAT MEANS A LOT OF CONCERN ABOUT DEMAND AND A REAL WORRY ABOUT THE WORLD'S ABILITY TO MAKE IT. SESSION WILL HELP BUT IT WILL NOT HAVE THE DRAMATIC AFFECT YOU WILL SEE IN METALS MARKETS. THAT IS WHAT THE SPREAD BETWEEN OIL AND COPPER IS TELLING US. LISA: THAT IS AN IMPORTANT POINT. WHEN WE START TO SEE THE PRICE OF OIL GO DOWN PERHAPS THAT IS PREMATURE BASED ON THE PHYSICAL MARKET SENDING A DIFFERENT MESSAGE. IS THAT CORRECT? WILL: THAT IS RIGHT. RECESSION FEARS ARE KEEPING US FROM BEING AT $141.40. THE HEADLINE NUMBERS HAVE BEEN RANGE BOUND. IT WAS BIT IN THE $110 TO $125 RANGE. WHEN WE TAKE UNDER THE EUROPEAN MARKET AND LOOK AT HOW HARD REFINERIES ARE WORKING IN THE U.S.. THIS WEEK THEY WERE GOING AT 95%. THEY ARE RUNNING AS HARD AS THEY CAN. YOU ASSUME THE UNDERLYING DEMANDS FOR OIL. AT TIMES WHEN BOTH THE ABILITY OF THE CREW TO ILLUSTRATE A PUNK MELVILLE AND THEIR REFINING IT REMAINS EXTREMELY TIGHT. JONATHAN: I THOUGHT YOU WERE DONE. WE HAVE TO GO. WILL KENNEDY OF BLOOMBERG. I LOVE YOU. IT HAS BEEN TOO LONG. I MISSED MY MOMENT, DIDN'T DIE? FORGIVE ME. NEIL DUTTA OF RENAISSANCE MACRO PUT THIS ON TWITTER ABOUT FLIGHTS. HE SAID ALL OF THE NEWS ABOUT FLIGHT CANCELLATIONS THE HEAD OF JULY 4 HAS NOT KEPT PEOPLE FROM SEARCHING FOR FLIGHTS. SEARCH INTEREST IS FLAT RELATIVE TO THE SAME DAY THREE YEARS AGO AND THE YEAR NATIONAL SEARCH STORY HAS BEEN STRONG OF LATE. THE INTERNATIONAL SEARCH STORY HAS TAKEN OFF OVER THE LAST MONTHS. JONATHAN: I WILL GO TO -- TOM: I WILL GO TO JAN HATZIUS SAYING IT IS A FULLY EMPLOYED A ECONOMY. CHARIMAN POWELL SAYING IT IS A STRONG LABOR MARKET IN FRONT OF THE SENATE. CLAUDIA SAHM SAYING HOW YOU HAVE THE GLOOM AND A FULLY EMPLOYED AMERICA? JONATHAN: THE PROBLEM WITH THAT IS IF YOU WAIT FOR LABOR TO CRACK IN THE MARKET, IT IS TOO LATE. LISA: LET'S PUT THIS IN THE CONTEXT OF NEIL DUTTA WHO HAS BEEN A BULL. HE CAME OUT AND SAID I HAVE TURNED CAUTIOUS ON THE ECONOMIC OUTLOOK, PLACE I DO NOT NORMALLY FIND MYSELF. ON TWITTER HE SAID THIS IS A TOUGH ONE PROFESSIONALLY, BUT IF THERE IS A TIME TO HIT THE ALARM ON THE ECONOMY, PERHAPS THIS IS THE TIME. JONATHAN: NOTABLE TO SEE NEIL DUTTA AND LISA ABRAMOWICZ ON THE SAME PAGE. LISA: I AM ON THE SAME PAGE WITH TOM THAT LONGER TERM THERE WILL BE OF -- THERE WILL BE A PIVOT POINT BACK TOWARDS NORMALCY. I'M TALKING ABOUT WHAT WE ARE SEEING. TOM: WORK FROM HOME, WORK FROM THE BEACH. WHAT IS DAMIAN SASSOWER DOING? JONATHAN: I HAVEN'T SPOKEN TO HIM. TOM: WE ARE NOT DOING THIS TODAY. EM IS UNRAVELING. THAT IS WHAT WILL TALK ABOUT IN JULY. JONATHAN: A NOTE MOMENT AGO, SHORT STERLING TOWARDS 118. TOM: HE NEVER SENDS ME EMAILS. JONATHAN: CABLE 120. > > ♪ COMPANIES ARE NOT JUST TALKING ABOUT SUPPLY CHAINS AND HIGHER INFLATION IMPACTS ON MARGIN BUT THEY'RE TALKING ABOUT DEMAND DESTRUCTION NOW. > > IN THIS ENVIRONMENT, INFLATION WILL REWROTE -- WILL ERODE PURCHASING POWER. > > ENERGY AND FOOD INFLATION ARE NOT GOING TO BE THE WILD CARD. > > THE INFLATION OVER THE WINTER MONTH HAS BECOME MORE COMMONPLACE IN THE MARKET. > > THIS IS BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE WITH TOM KEENE, AND LISA ABRAMOWICZ. > > GOOD MORNING, EVERYONE. BLOOMBERG RADIO AND BLOOMBERG TELEVISION, IT IS REAL SIMPLE, THE FIRST DAY OF THE THIRD QUARTER AND THE WORLD IS CATCHING DOWN TO THE WTO WITH 2.8% GLOBAL GDP, MAYBE THAT IS TOO OPTIMISTIC. JON: HERE COME THE DOWNGRADES. WE TALKED ABOUT ALL THROUGH THE WEEK. WE SAW FROM GOLDMAN AND MORGAN STANLEY OVERNIGHT AND HERE COMES THE MOVE LOWER IN TREASURY YIELDS. A FOURTH STRAIGHT DAY. 10-YEAR, 293. TOM: 293 ON THE YIELDS AND THAT IS MOVING IN NICELY. WHERE I SEE IT, THE LITMUS PAPER OF A STRONGER RESILIENT DOLLAR AND GIVEAWAY IN EMERGING MARKETS AND SOME OF THAT IS A COMMODITIES ROLLOVER. JON: IT IS BEING MORE THAN STRONG, IT HAS REPORTED TO THE FIRST HALF OF THE DAY. WE HAD THE BIG QUARTERLY DECLINED BACK TO LATE 2016. FIRST HALF IS ABOUT THE FED AND WE ARE ABOUT TO SEE SOMETHING ABOUT THE CCB WE HAVE NOT SEEN SINCE 2011, A RATE HIKE. WE WILL SEE THAT JULY 23 I BELIEVE. HOW FAR CAN I PUSH THIS? DOWNDRAFT WE ARE SEEING AN ECONOMIC GROWTH, EXPECTATIONS ARE ON THE STORY IN EUROPE, JUST SOFT. TOM: YOU AND ME ALONE NEXT WEEK AND WHAT WE WILL HAVE. IMS ARE A, EVERY SINGLE WALL STREET FIRM AS WE CAN -- WORKING OVER THE WEEKEND TO RECALIBRATE ON THE FORECAST. JON: ARE YOU EXPECTING DOWNGRADES ON THE ECONOMY OR EQUITY SIDE? TOM: BOTH. I'M MORE INTERESTED IN THE STRATEGY FRANKLY. JON: JP MORGAN COMING UP A FEW WEEKS. TOM: WHAT HAPPENED THIS WEEK? WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW PILING INTO THE WEEKEND, LISA ABRAMOWICZ'S WORLD CHANGED. CREDIT CHANGED THIS WEEK. LISA: WE SAW YIELD SPREAD WHITENING, A REAL FEAR OF RECESSION GETTING WORN OUT A LITTLE MORE IN CRITIC, IN CORPORATE DEBT. I WANT TO TALK ABOUT THIS TENSION TAKING HOLD. JON TOUCHED ON IT, TALKING ABOUT THE FRONT END, A BID INTO BONDS IN LIGHT OF RECESSION CONSIDERATIONS. HOW MUCH CAN THAT BE CONSISTENT? WE SEE BOTH BONDS GETTING BID EVEN AS STOCKS SELLOFF. THIS IS THE TRADITIONAL RELATIONSHIP BUT AT WHAT POINT DOES IT SAY TO THE FED WE DON'T BELIEVE YOU? WE THINK YOU WILL NOT BE ABLE TO RAISE RATES AS MUCH AS YOU ARE TELLING US YOU WILL, AS MANY HAD MEMBERS SO YOU WILL BECAUSE YOU WILL NOT BE ABLE TO. IS THAT RIGHT? IF IT IS WRONG, WHAT IS THE POTENTIAL DOWNSIDE RISK TO ALL SORTS OF MARKETS? TOM: WE GIVE YOU THE NEWS AS IT COMES OUT, THE GERMAN FINANCE MINISTER SAYS NO MORE LEEWAY FOR RELIEF FOR CONSUMERS IN 2022 BUDGET. I GUESS THAT IS THE BLOOM HEADLINE OF THE DAY. LET'S DO THE DATA CHECK. FUTURES -19, THE VIX LAUNCHED 28.7. JON: ABOUT A HALF OF 1%. WE ARE SEEING A STORY OF THE NASDAQ, NEGATIVE POINT 7%. WE KICK THINGS OFF WITH A LITTLE MORE THE SAME. THE CHANGE, YIELDS LOWER. BY SEVEN BASIS POINTS. 2.9 390 -- 293.90. JON: IT IS JUST A COMPRESSION OF THE CURVE. JON: AND I BELIEVE IT IS IN THE YOU KIDS WELL. YIELDS TRACKING LOWER, DOWN 11 BASIS POINTS ON THE FRONT END. TOM: WE START STRONG THIS HOUR. DANIEL MORRIS JONES -- JOINS US. THEY HAVE BEEN OUT IN THE FRONT ON GETTING -- GAUGING SLOWDOWNS ON THE GLOBAL ECONOMY. HOW DO YOU GAUGE INTO THE NEW VIEW OF THE THIRD QUARTER? > > WE ARE NOT COMING UP WITH THE NEW VIEW. WE HAVE BEEN LOOKING FOR UNNECESSARILY A TECHNICAL RECESSION BUT A SIGNIFICANT ENOUGH SLOWDOWN INTO NEXT YEAR THAT IT IS ESSENTIALLY GOING TO FEEL LIKE ONE. WE DO SEE WHICH ONE YOU ALREADY HAVE PRICED IN FROM THE FRED -- FED, WHICH WE THINK MAY NOT BE ENOUGH. IF ANYTHING, THE FED HIKES ARE MORE THAN WHAT YOU HAVE PRICED IN THE MARKET AND THAT WILL DO THE JOB. THE JOB HAS TO BE TO SLOW DOWN GROWTH ENOUGH TO GET INFLATION DOWN. WE KNOW WHAT THAT IMPLIES. JON: TIGHTER FINANCIAL CONDITIONS. THEY GOT TIGHTER YEAR TODAY. WALK ME THROUGH WHERE IN THIS MARKET WE HAVE MORE WORK TO DO. DANIEL: THE REAL ISSUE ALL OF THE CENTRAL BANKS ARE FACING IS ON ONE HAND A LOT OF THEIR PROBLEMS IF YOU WILL WOULD GO AWAY IN TERMS OF INFLATION IF THE SITUATION IN UKRAINE IMPROVES SIGNIFICANTLY AND YOU HAVE COMMODITY PRICES FALL, IF CHINA WERE ABLE TO GET THE POPULATION VACCINATED AND COULD OPEN UP AND THE SUPPLY CHAIN BOTTLENECKS WOULD DISSIPATE. YOU SEE A REALLY SWIFT FALL NOT ONLY IN REALIZED INFLATION BUT INFLATION EXPECTATION. WE DO A GOOD CHUCK -- TRUNK OF THE FED'S JOB FOR THEM BUT IT IS UNLIKELY WE WILL GET A BENIGN SCENARIO IN THE NEAR TERM. THEY NEED TO RATCHET FURTHER DOWN ON-DEMAND FOR WHAT THEY'RE NOT GETTING ON THESE TEMPORARY FACTORS. LISA: THIS CALLS INTO QUESTION THE 60/40 PORTFOLIO AFTER IT SUFFERED ITS WORST LOSS. BASICALLY WE ARE NOT SEEING ENOUGH BAKED INTO THE BOND MARKET AND STOCKS STILL FACE LOSSES. HOW MUCH MORE WILL WE SEE A REVERSION BACK TO THE 60/40 PAIN IN THE FIRST HALF? DANIEL: I THINK IT'S THE TIMING THAT WILL BE THE KEY THING. WHAT IS ALWAYS CHALLENGING ON THE TRANSITIONS FROM ONE WORLDVIEW AND ONE PARADIGM TO THE OTHER. WE ARE GOING THROUGH THAT RIGHT NOW. DON'T FORGET THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR WAS ABOUT THE RECOVERY FROM THE PANDEMIC REOPENING AND WE HAD TO FACTOR IN THE WAR AND I THINK A LOT OF PEOPLE NOW HAVE SOME TIME NEXT YEAR A RECESSION. FROM HERE TO THERE IS WHERE IT IS TRICKY. AT THIS POINT, WE ARE CONCERNED ABOUT AT LEAST A FURTHER OF WHAT YOU HIGHLIGHTED WITH YIELDS GOING UP. I HIT TO EQUITIES BUT AT SOME POINT WE WILL SEE A MORE TRADITIONAL REACTION TO THE MARKET WITH RALLY AND TREASURY YIELDS. THEN RELATIVELY BETTER PERFORMANCE FOR DEFENSIVE SECTORS. LISA: WHEN DOES MARKET FUNCTIONING BECOME A PROBLEM? WE HAVE SEEN THE LACK OF LIQUIDITY IN CERTAIN BASIC INSTRUMENTS, FIDELITY'S TREASURIES. THE BALANCE SHEET FOR THE FEDERAL RESERVE HAS BEEN SHRINKING THIS PAST WEEK, GOING DOWN BY $20.8 MILLION. -- $20.8 BILLION I SHOULD SAY. NOT A DRAMATIC AMOUNT BASED ON HOW MUCH THEY ARE HOLDING. I WHAT POINT DO YOU SEE REAL DYSFUNCTION? DANIEL: I DON'T KNOW IF I WOULD USE DYSFUNCTION BUT IT'S A CHALLENGE ALREADY FOR PORTFOLIO MANAGERS. IT IS ALREADY DIFFICULT. ON ONE HAND, WITH THE SELLOFF, IT HAS AT TIMES BEEN INDISCRIMINATE, AND YOU GET YIELDS RISING FOR COMPANIES THAT DON'T -- WE DON'T THINK THAT INCREASE IS WARRANTED. BUT YOU CAN'T REALLY FIND THE BONDS YOU WANT. THINGS ARE FUNCTIONING BUT CHALLENGING FOR OUR PORTFOLIO MANAGERS TO NAVIGATE THE ROUGH WATERS WE HAVE. JON: JON: WE ARE ALL ASKING DIFFERENT VERSIONS OF THE SAME QUESTION, WHAT FORCES THIS FED TO CHANGE ITS MIND? WHAT IS HE? IF IT IS NOT INFLATION COMING DOWN, DO YOU HAVE TO SEE ENOUGH STRESS ELSEWHERE AND HOW MUCH STRESS WOULD YOU HAVE TO SEE? COULD YOU PUT A NUMBER ON IT? DANIEL: IN TERMS OF THE TYPICAL TRADITIONAL ASSUMPTION OF SOME SORT OF CENTRAL BANK PUT, FED PUTS, THAT ANOTHER X PERCENT DECLINE IN EQUITIES WILL GET THEM TO STOP, THAT IS NOT COMPLETELY IRRATIONAL IN THE TIGHTENING FINANCIAL CONDITIONS ALREADY. GIVEN WHERE WE ARE WITH INFLATION, GIVEN THESE TEMPORARY FACTORS WILL BE THERE FOR A WHILE, AND THEN WE HAVE THE MORE STRUCTURAL ONES THAT LOOKED TO BE PERSISTENT, IT IS GOING TO MAKE IT MORE DIFFICULT FOR THEM TO DO THAT WHEN IN THE PAST INFLATION WAS LOW THAT WAS THE REACTION WE GET. JON: IT'S THE BIGGEST DIFFICULTY IN THIS MARKET. DANIEL MORRIS THERE OUT OF LONDON. THANK YOU. THAT IS THE DIFFICULTY WE HAVE ALL GOT. WE HAVE ALL GOT THERE. THIS IS NOT 2018, 2016. WE DON'T HAVE THE CAPACITY TO GIVE THE FED THE SPACE TO SAY IT'S NOT AS MUCH AS WE THOUGHT IT WOULD. LISA: TO ME, THE BIGGEST PIVOT POINT OF THE WEEK, HEARING THE RESEARCH OUT OF THE FEDERAL RESERVE AND SOMETHING ALL THE CENTRAL BANKERS WERE ENUMERATING WAS THE RISK OF GETTING INFLATION OUT OF HAND OF LONGER-TERM EXPECTATIONS BECOMING ONWARD WAS GREATER AND POTENTIAL PAIN WAS GREATER THAN OVERSHOOTING AND RAISING RATES TOO FAR. THAT HIGHLIGHTS WHERE THEY ARE -- WHERE THERE CONCERN IS. IT DOES NOT SEEM LIKE THEY WILL PULL BACK IF INFLATION CONTINUES TO ACCELERATE. JON: IT MAKES YOU WONDER WHAT THE BOND MARKET IS PICKING UP ON, ISN'T IT? TOM: I WILL CALL IT FRIDAY LIQUIDITY MAY BE. I'M LOOKING FOR AN EXCUSE AND I CAN'T FIND IT. I WANT TO GO BACK TO WHAT I SAID AT THE TOP OF THE WORLD TRADE OR DATE -- AT THE TOP OF THE WTO. THE WORLD BANK COMING IN GLOOMY AS WELL. I CANNOT SAY ENOUGH ABOUT WTO IN APRIL LOOKING SOME 3%, GLOBAL GDP WAS A STUNNING ANNOUNCEMENT THEN AND THEY ABSOLUTELY NAILED IT. YOU WONDER IN JULY IF INSTITUTIONS ARE GOING TO CAP UP WITH THE WTO. JON: THAT'S WHAT MANY PEOPLE WOULD DECIDE -- DEFINED AS A GLOBAL RECESSION. TOM: AND THAT'S WHAT THE 6% OR 5% CHINA -- GRANTED THIS HUGE COVID ASTERISK THERE BUT IT IS A CLICHE. IT IS UNCHARTED WATER. JON: UNDERSTANDING THE PIECE OF IT IS SO DIFFICULT. WHAT IS THE BACKLINE OF CHINA? TOM: NOPE. JON: WE HAVE NO IDEA WITH THE BACK HALF OF CHINA LOOKS LIKE FOR THE WORLD'S SECOND-LARGEST ECONOMY. ISN'T THAT AN ISSUE? TOM: LOOK AT COPPER AGAIN. MY HANDS, I'M MAKING THE ST. LOUIS ARCH CHAIR. JON: IT'S BEAUTIFUL. TOM: SOMEONE EMAILED ON RADIO AND SAID MY BOWTIE WAS FESTIVE ON RADIO. JON: IT'S FESTIVE. TOM: SOMEBODY ALSO EMAILED IN TODAY AND SAID THANK GOD YOU HAVE NOT SUNG FOR AN HOUR AND HALF. JON: DO YOU WANT TO SING NOW? IT COULD TAKE 30 SECONDS. TOM: NO. JON: JULY 4 WEEKEND. CELEBRATE. TOM: MY ORIGINAL BANNER OF THE MORNING, SORRY, IT IS GLOOMY BUT IT IS NOT 1970. IT IS NOT 1970 4, 1987. THOSE WERE REAL DRAWDOWNS. JON: IT'S NOT THE 1930'S. TOM: I'M NOT SEEING THE COLD WAR. [LAUGHTER] LISA: IT'S NOT 1780. JON: HERE ACTIVELY MARKET DOWN .4%. FROM NEW YORK CITY, THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ RITIKA: KEEPING YOU UP TODAY WITH NEWS FROM AROUND THE WORLD, THIS IS THE FIRST WORD. INFLATION IN THE EUROZONE ROSE HIGHER THAN EXPECTED TO A RECORD LAST MONTH. CONSUMER PRICES JUMPED 8.4% FROM A YEAR AGO. THEY WERE DRIVEN BY SOARING COSTS FOR FOOD AND ENERGY. THE ECB IS EXPECTED TO RAISE INTEREST RATES THIS MONTH FOR THE FIRST TIME IN MORE THAN A DECADE. GLOBAL FOOD INFLATION LOOKS TO SLOW DOWN. COMMODITIES SUCH AS WHEAT, CORN, AND COOKING OILS EXTEND THEIR SON TO THE LOWEST LEVELS IN MONTHS. THE LATEST CATALYST IS THE REPORT FROM THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE. A RAISED ITS ESTIMATE FOR THE AREA PLANTED FOR CORN. IN RUSSIA, A TRIAL BEGAN TODAY FOR U.S. BASKETBALL STAR BRITTNEY GRINER WHO HAS BEEN JAILED MORE THAN FORMLESS AGO -- MORE THAN FOUR MONTHS AGO. SHE WAS TRAVELING TO PLAY FOR A RUSSIAN TEAM AND COULD FACE UP TO 10 YEARS IN PRISON. THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION CALLS ARE WRONGFULLY DETAINED. A DEPARTMENT CHAIN HAS CONCLUDED HIS STRATEGIC -- COLES ALSO REVISED ITS SALES OUTLOOK DOWN. A SIGNIFICANT STEP FOR AMAZON AS IT PUSHES INTO SPORTS. THEY HAVE RIGHTS TO BROADCAST EUROPE'S TOP FOOTBALL TERM IN THE U.K. FOR THE FIRST TIME. ANALYSTS WILL DO THAT TUESDAY NIGHT. BT SPORTS WILL REMAIN THE MAJORITY OF COVERAGE. GLOBAL NEWS, 24 HOURS A DAY, ON AIR AND ON "BLOOMBERG QUICKTAKE," POWERED BY MORE THAN 2700 JOURNALISTS AND ANALYSTS IN OVER 120 COUNTRIES. I'M RITIKA GUPTA. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ > > INFLATION IS A BIGGER RISK BECAUSE IT IS HERE, IT'S REAL, AND IF INFLATION DOES NOT COME UNDER CONTROL COMPLETELY, IT IS LONG-TERM DAMAGE. IS THERE A RISK WE HAVE A RECESSION? YES. CLEARLY THERE IS A SIGNIFICANT RISK IN THE NEXT 12 MONTHS WE HAVE A RECESSION. I THINK THERE'S A MINDSET AT THE FLED SEES INFLATION AS A PSYCHOLOGICAL PROBLEM RATHER THAN A DIFFERENT TYPE OF PROBLEM. JON: GOOD MORNING. FUTURES DIFFERENT -- NEGATIVE ON THE S & P, DOWN .5%. SPEAKING TO THOSE CONCERNS ABOUT A SLOWDOWN OF GROWTH, MAY BE A RECESSION, YIELDS DOWN ANOTHER EIGHT BASIS POINTS. 200-9370 ONE ON TENS. WE SEE THIS RIGHT THROUGH THE CURVE, TWOS, TENS, 30'S. TOM: I'M JUST LOOKING AT LEVEL HERE AND THIS IS TRULY A COMPRESSION. THIS IS NOT DEAL DYNAMICS. FANCY HANDS MOVING AROUND, THIS IS A RECESSION OUTLOOK AND A FACT A LOT OF PEOPLE WILL HAVE TO ADJUST THE FIRST WEEK OF JULY. JON: IT'S INTERESTING TO ME YOU SEE A IT MORE PRONOUNCED ON THE FRONT END. A 12 BASIS -- 12 BASIS POINT MOVE LOWER ON TUESDAY 1283. IF WE HAVE THIS CONVERSATION ABOUT THE FED GOING TOO FAR, GROWTH GETTING HAMMERED, INTERESTING TO ME THAT THE TWO-YEAR IS SO WELL BID. TOM: HOUSEKEEPING, BEST-DRESSED WOMAN FROM BLOOMBERG, GREAT BOWTIE, GREETINGS FROM PARIS. JON: THEY GO. NICE FEEDBACK ABOUT THE OUTFIT AS WELL. TOM: YOU WERE MENTIONING COLONEL SANDERS. JON: I MEANT KFC ON ST. PATRICK'S DAY WHERE IT IS LIKE THE TAN SUIT WITH A BIG GREEN. IT DID NOT RESONATE? TOM: IT'S A DAY TO WATCH US ON RADIO IS WHAT IT IS. JON: TODAY? SOMEONE CALLING IT A SUMMER FRIDAY LOOK. SOME -- IS THIS WHAT IT WAS LIKE ON THE TRADING FOR YEARS AGO? TOM: IT WAS. VERY MUCH SO. WHAT IS SAID HERE IS BOND MARKET CLOSES AT TWO. JON: I DIDN'T KNOW THAT. -- AT 2:00. JON: I DID KNOW THAT. TOM: HELP ME, 2:00 TODAY? LISA: YEAH. TOM: ALL THE FANCY PEOPLE IN BASES GET TO LEAVE EARLY AND THE STAFF HAS TO TAKE -- STAY UNTIL 2:00 04 GLOCK. JON: THE FANCY PEOPLE WEAR SUITS JUST TO CLEAR THIS UP. > > TERRY JOINS US NOW WITH A BEIGE SUIT. I WANT TO TALK ABOUT SOMETHING NOT IN THE ZEITGEIST BUT SOMETHING IMPORTANT. EVERYBODY IS TALKING ABOUT RHINOS. REPUBLICANS IN NAME ONLY. I WANT YOU TO FRAME THE DINO DEMOCRATS IN NAME ONLY. IS THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES A DINO? [LAUGHTER] > > GOOD MORNING. YOU WOULD THINK SO BUT BY THIS PAST -- HAS PAST TRACK RECORD. I THINK WHAT HE IS TRYING TO DO IS GO TO THE LEFT AND UNDERSTAND WHERE THE MAJORITY OF HIS PARTY IS AND SEEK TO REPRESENT -- SEEK TO REPRESENT THAT. NOT FOR HIM, THE OLD GILBERT SULLIVAN LINE THAT HE LED HIS REGIMENT FROM BEHIND BUT CLEARLY I WAS NOT SURPRISED BY THIS. YOU CAN SEE WHERE THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY WAS GOING EVEN BEFORE 2020 BUT HE HAS SOUGHT TO ESSENTIALLY DO EVERYTHING HE CAN TO KEEP HIS PARTY TOGETHER, BUT BY LARGE GO TO WHERE THE ENERGY AND MONEY IS. TOM: WHERE THE MONEY IS. HELP ME HERE AFTER ROE V. WADE AND THE UPROAR OF JUNE WHERE SUBURBAN AND PARTICULARLY SUBURBAN WOMEN ARE AS THEY PARSE OUT RHINOS, DINOS, AND THE FAR RIGHT AND FAR LEFT. TERRY: I THINK IT IS MORE OF AN ANTI-INCUMBENT ELECTION AND ECONOMY ELECTION. THE STATS COMING FROM WASHINGTON THAT I THINK IS NOT MUCH FOLLOWED ON WALL STREET BUT FOLLOWED GREATLY HERE IS REAL PER CAPITA DISPOSABLE INCOME WHICH HAS DECLINED 20% SINCE MARCH 2021. THAT IS YET ANOTHER BAD SIGN FOR DEMOCRATS. I THINK WHAT YOU HAVE HERE IS YOU WILL HAVE A MAJORITY REPUBLICAN CONGRESS IN 2023. I SAID THE ODDS TODAY OF THAT IS 60% BECAUSE THE SENATE OUTCOMES ARE MUCH LESS KNOWN. YOU WILL STILL NOT HAVE A ONE PARTY MAJORITY THAT CLEARS THE DAX AND SETS A DEFINITE DIRECTION NO MATTER WHAT IT IS. COMPROMISE AND WORKING TOGETHER IN THE CENTER WILL BE WHERE THE ACTION IS. THINK ABOUT THE GUN DEBATE AND GUN LAW AS A RECENT EXAMPLE OF THIS. LISA: WHAT DOES IT SAY ABOUT THIS CONGRESS, GIVEN THE BIFURCATED NATURE, THE CONTENTION WE SEE ONLY HEATING UP OVER SOCIAL ISSUES AND AROUND INFLATION? THAT CONGRESS MIGHT NOT GET DONE THIS BIPARTISAN AGREEMENT ON HOW TO BOOST CHIP PRODUCTION DOMESTICALLY. TERRY: I'M SORRY TO SAY THAT, GENERATIONALLY, CONGRESS HAS BECOME MORE PERFORMATIVE THAN LEGISLATIVE. WHAT IT SAYS TO ME AND HAS SET FOR A LONG TIME IS THAT SOMETHING THAT IS VIEWED AND TALKED ABOUT AS AN EXIT STENCIL -- AS AN EXISTENTIAL THREAT, CHINA, YOU CAN SEE IN THE BEHAVIOR OF MEMBERS OF BOTH PARTIES THAT THEY MUST NOT CONSIDER IT TO BE THE EXISTENTIAL THREAT BECAUSE A YEAR PLUS AFTER THIS LEGISLATION WAS INTRODUCED, THEY STILL DO NOT HAVE IT DONE. I THINK THERE IS A HIGH LIKELIHOOD THE LEGISLATION GETS DONE. TODAY I WOULD PUT THAT 80%. IT DOES NOT SAY ANYTHING GOOD ABOUT AMERICAN FOREIGN POLICY OR RESOLVE TO CONFRONT CHINA ECONOMICALLY IF IT HAS TAKEN MORE THAN THE YEAR TO GET TO THE POINT WHERE WE ARE NOT QUITE DONE. JON: TERRY HAINES THERE OF PANGAEA POLICY. BREAKING 280 ON A TWO YEAR, DOWN 10 BASIS POINTS, CALL AT 11, 291. MOVES. THAT RATE CUT STORY IS A PERIPHERAL STORY, MAY BE A NUMBER OF WEEKS AGO. IT IS GETTING BROUGHT IN. WE ARE BRINGING THE RATE CUT STORY AT THE SAME TIME THE FED IS CONSIDERING HIKING 75 BASIS POINTS. THESE ARE BIG MOVES DEVELOPING THE BOND MARKET AND BIG CALLS COMING THROUGH. TOM: THIS GOES TO THE STRANGE ECONOMIC MAGNITUDE AS WELL. THIS IS A SIDESHOW. IMF ANNOUNCED A FRONTIER AFRICAN ECONOMY THAT THEY WILL DO A NEGOTIATION IF GHANA COLLAPSES. I HOPE I'M PRONOUNCING IT CORRECTLY, THE CEDI IS THE BLOOMBERG SIGNAL AND IT UNRAVELS. I GO TO WHERE THEY SHOULD LOOK FORWARD AS HARD AS WE DO YOU ARE OVERCOME BY EVENTS YOU DO NOT SEE COMING. I'M WATCHING EMFX. JON: IT'S THE S WORD, STRESS, AND LISA HAS TALKED ABOUT THAT, PARTICULARLY IN CREDIT. LISA: AND WE ARE NOT BACK TO THE SAME KINDS OF LEVEL OF STRESS AS WE HAVE BEEN IN PREVIOUS DOWNTURNS, PREVIOUS TIMES WERE THE FED STEPPED IN. I OFFER YOU THIS TENSION, DO YOU THINK STOCKS ARE OFFERING THE SAME MESSAGE RIGHT NOW BONDS ARE WITH THE BIT IN AND THIS BELIEF THE FED WILL EVENTUALLY HIT PAUSE? JON: OUR NEXT GUEST HAS BIG CALLS. EURO-DOLLAR DOWN TO PARITY AND CABLE STIRRING INTO THE U.S. DOLLAR. HE'S LOOKING FOR 1.18. HE JOINS US NEXT FROM NEWARK CITY. JONATHAN: I WOULD NOT CALL THIS A BORING START TO Q3. FUTURES DOWN 10% OF THESE MOVES IN THE BOND MARKET GET OUR ATTENTION. DOWN NINE BASIS POINTS. A BRIEF BREAK OF 280. 90 MINUTES AWAY. INTERESTING TO SEE A TRADE LIKE THIS AHEAD OF WHAT MANY PEOPLE THIS WEEK CONSIDER AN IMPORTANT NUMBER. LISA: I DON'T REALLY UNDERSTAND IT. I WONDER IF THERE IS SOME SORT OF IDIOSYNCRATIC. I DON'T UNDERSTAND WHY PEOPLE WOULD SUDDENLY HAVE CONVICTION AT A TIME THERE DOES NOT SEEM TO BE ANY EVIDENCE OF INFLATION COOLING OFF QUICKLY ENOUGH TO GIVE THEM FAITH THAT THEY CAN DO THAT. JONATHAN: I HEAR YOU, IT MIGHT GO THE OTHER WAY. PRIMA IS TARGETING 340. THIS MARKET IS ON THE BULLISH END. CLEARLY, THE CONVERSATION HAS BEEN INTRODUCED IN THE LAST WEEK OR SO. I'M GOING TO TELL BRAHMA JUST TO LEAVE. SHE HAS TO GET TO JFK. TOM: WE ARE GOING TO GO TO KRI DI. TO STACK ABOUT TETERBORO -- THEY'RE ARE LIKE SIX TERMINALS. JONATHAN: YOU WOULD KNOW. TOM: GW BRIDGE CAN BE HARD ON THE WAY TO TETERBORO. BE CAREFUL. JONATHAN: AT LEAST SHE IS NOT GOING TO THE AIRPORT. TOM: JORDAN ROGERS IS JOINING US NOW. HE IS GOING TO BRIEF US AND THIS IS THE CONVERSATION OF THE DAY. I WANT TO GO TO MAGNITUDE. JOHN MENTIONED YOUR 118 STERLING CALL IT IS Q3 A QUARTER OF MAGNITUDE FOR THE MAJOR FOREIGN-EXCHANGE PAIRS? > > I THINK SO. RISK OUTSIDE. WHEN IT COMES TO WHAT IS GOING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT FEW MONTHS, NEXT MONTH IS A KEY ONE FOR EUROPE. WE HAVE THE POTENTIAL FOR NORD STREAM ONE TO HAVE ALL OF ITS GAS SUPPLIES CUT OFF. 60% OF THOSE ARE ALREADY CUT OFF SO WE ARE TALKING ABOUT THE LAST 40%. WE HAVE ALREADY HAD THE BIG MOVE LOWER IN THE GAS FLOWS. THAT MEANS GERMANY COULD CONSIDER RATIONING ITS GAS SUPPLIES TO INDUSTRY. THAT IS GOING TO AFFECT EUROPE AND A BIG WAY. THAT IS WHY WE HAVE RECESSION FEARS PICKING UP. FOR THE U.K., IT STANDS OUT AS THE MAIN COUNTRY IN EUROPE. THERE HAS NOT BEEN ENOUGH TO SUBSIDIZE CONSUMER BUT ALSO RAISE TAXES AND THIRD, IT HAS A CENTRAL BANK THAT IS UNLIKE THE ECB AND UNLIKE THE FED, NOT REALLY BEEN ACCUSED OF BEING BEHIND THE CURVE BECAUSE IT HAS BEEN RAISING RATES LONGER SINCE DECEMBER OF LAST YEAR. THAT IS WHY WE ARE ALREADY SEEING THE BANK OF ENGLAND TOYING WITH THE IDEA THAT MAYBE WE DON'T NEED TO BE TOO HAWKISH. THAT IS WHY WE THINK CABLE WILL GO TOWARDS 118. I THINK EARLY AUGUST WHEN THE BANK OF ENGLAND DISAPPOINTS US, I THINK THERE WILL BE A 25 BASIS POINT -- POINT RATE HIKE. TOM: EXTRAPOLATE STERLING WEAKNESS OVER THE MAGNITUDE OF THE MOVE WE ARE GOING TO SEE IN JAPANESE YEN. > > JAPANESE YEN HAS BEEN REALLY DIFFICULT FOR EVERYONE. TWO OR THREE THINGS GOING ON. WHEN U.S. YIELDS GO HIGHER, THE JAPANESE YEN TENDS TO WEAKEN. WHEN OIL PRICES GO UP, THE JAPANESE YEN TENDS TO WEAKEN. NOW, WE ARE HAVING U.S. YIELDS GO LOWER AND RISK OFF AT THE SAME TIME. THAT USUALLY LEADS TO JAPANESE YEN. AND HAVING OIL PRICES OFTEN. I'M SURPRISED DOLLAR-YEN AS BEING SO, ON A DAY LIKE THIS WITH THE RALLIES IN THE FIXED INCOME BUT AT THE SAME TIME, THERE IS A GLOBAL STORM ABOUT ENERGY PRICES COMING UP WHERE LNG IS GOING TO BE IN BIG DEMAND AND THAT IS GOING TO REALLY WEIGH ON JAPAN'S TRADE BALANCE. SHORT-TERM, ENERGY PRICES MIGHT BE WEAK. IN EUROPE, GAS PRICES ARE NOT WEAK. THEY ARE REALLY ACCELERATED. I THINK THAT IS PUSHING UP LNG PRICES AND MAKING IT QUITE DIFFICULT FOR THE YEN TO RALLY IN THE ENVIRONMENT WE ARE IN EVEN THOUGH WE ARE HAVING THIS HUGE FIXED INCOME RALLY TODAY. JONATHAN: WHAT A TOUGH SPOT FOR THE ECB, IT JUST FEELS LOSE-LOSE AT THE MOMENT. IF THEY HIKE, IT IS A EURO WEAKNESS STORY. IF THEY DON'T, IT IS FOR ALL THE WRONG REASONS. CAN YOU ENVISION A SITUATION WHERE THIS EURO DOES GET A LITTLE BIT AND DOES RALLY? > > THERE IS A WAY. WE ARE LOOKING FOR PARITY. THE VIEW FROM US IS EURO ITSELF. THERE IS A WAY WHICH IS WE FIND SOME REASON COLLECTIVELY AS A MARKET TO SAY GLOBAL GROWTH EXPECTATIONS ARE GOING TO TURN AROUND. WHEN THAT HAPPENS, EURO GOES HIGHER. ALWAYS PRETTY MUCH. WHAT COULD LEAD TO THAT RISK ON? IT COULD BE A CEASE-FIRE IN UKRAINE AND RUSSIA. WE COULD SEE ENERGY PRICES OFTEN. THE OTHER ONE IS CHINA. WE HAVE A LARGE FISCAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN CHINA AS THEY'RE COMING OUT OF COVID LOCKDOWN. OR THEY MIGHT RELAX THEIR ZERO COVID POLICY ALLOWING MORE FREE TRADE OF PEOPLE, QUANTITIES AND SO FORTH IN THE SUPPLY CHAIN BUT THAT COULD BE ANOTHER WAY OF DOING IT. WE SEE THE FED TURNED DOVISH AND SAY ACTUALLY, WE ARE NOT GOING TO RAISE RATES AS MUCH AS YOU THINK. TODAY, A MASSIVE REPRICING OF THE U.S. CURVE. I THINK WE ARE IN A DIFFERENT FRAMEWORK WHERE WE SHOULD BE USING YIELDS TO SAY WHERE EURO-DOLLAR IS GOING TO GO AND SHOULD JUST BE USING GROWTH EXPECTATIONS ONCE AGAIN. FX HAS MANY DIFFERENT FRAMEWORKS. THE KEY PART IS KNOWING WHICH ONE TO USE TODAY. I THINK IT IS THE GROWTH FRAMEWORK THAT IS THE DOMINANT FACTOR TODAY. JONATHAN: HOW RELEVANT IS ECB POLICY TO WHAT HAPPENS WITH THE EURO? > > IT IS DEFINITELY RELEVANT. A LITTLE COUNCILMEMBER WAS SAYING WE COULD DO MORE THAN 25 BASIS POINTS IN JULY. IF THEY WERE TO DO THAT, YOU WOULD GET SHORT-TERM BOOST TO EURO. WE HAVE HAD FUNDS GO FROM 0% IN MARCH JOIN KNOW WHERE THEY MOVE TODAY, BUT UP TO 180 AT ONE STAGE. THE EURO FELL DURING THE PERIOD IN THOSE THREE MONTHS. WE WENT FROM 112 TO 104. HIGHER EURO YIELD IS NOT LEADING TO A STRONGER CURRENCY. IT IS A BIT OF A LOSE-LOSE TO THE ECB. AT THE SAME TIME, FUNDAMENTALLY, THERE ARE TONS OF TRADERS COLLAPSING. THE ECB WOULD HAVE TO DO A LOT MORE TO IMPROVE THINGS WITHOUT JUST EQUAL RECESSION. TOM: THE LITTLE RED BOOK IS NOT MAO'S BOOK OF CHINA, IT IS STANLEY FISHER'S BOOK. EVERYBODY IN THE MIDDLE OF THE FIRST DECADE OF THE CENTURY HAD TO READ THIS IN THE GAME. FISHER WOULD SAY WATCH EM. THAI BAHT UNRAVELING. INDONESIA READY TO GO THROUGH 15,000. FILIPINO WITH MARCOS. WHAT IS THE SYMBOLISM TO THE DEVELOPED INSTITUTIONS THAT EM IS UNRAVELING BEFORE OUR EYES? > > AGREED. BASICALLY SHORT POSITIONS. IT IS GOING TO BE REALLY DIFFICULT FOR EM TO RALLY IN THIS ENVIRONMENT WITH HIGHER YIELDS PUSHING UP THE FUNDING FOR THE CAUSE FOR EVERYBODY ELSE. THE HOPE WAS THAT TOURISM FLOWS COULD SUPPORT SOME COUNTRIES SUCH AS THAILAND. IN GENERAL, IF YOU HAVE PERIPHERAL YIELDS IN EUROPE, U.S. CREDIT WIDENING LIKE WE ARE, ESSENTIALLY SYSTEMIC DISTRESS BUILDING UP, THAT IS JUST NOT AN ENVIRONMENT WHERE EMERGING MARKETS, ESPECIALLY THOSE WITH TRADE DEFICITS DO WELL. FETISH IS NOT GOING TO HAPPEN. FROM A STRUCTURAL PERSPECTIVE, THE LONG DOLLAR VIEW THAT WE HAVE IN THIS QUARTER, I EXPECT EMERGING MARKETS. JONATHAN: U.S. 75 FOR THE FED. > > OUR TEAM HAS REALLY HIT THE NAIL ON THE HEAD. I THINK THEY ARE GOING TO BE RIGHT NEXT YEAR AS WELL. LET'S TALK ABOUT WHAT WE PUBLISHED OVER THE PAST TWO WEEKS. THEY ARE CALLING FOR A RECESSION NEXT YEAR AND THIS YEAR IN Q4. THAT IS RATHER DENSE PUSHING THOSE VIEWS. WHEN IT COMES TO NEXT YEAR, WE ARE PUSHING ALSO FED HIKES TO FINISH IN FIRST OR SECOND QUARTERS. LET'S SAY WE GET TO TOLERATE THREE POINT 5%. THEN THE FED STARTS TO CUT RATES FROM SEPTEMBER ONWARD. I THINK THAT IS WHAT THE MARKET IS DOING, MOVING TOWARD THE U.S. VIEW. JONATHAN: WHO LEADS THAT TEAM BECAUSE THEY HAVE BEEN GREAT? JORDAN, THANK YOU. THEY WERE TALKING ABOUT 75 LONG BEFORE ANYONE WAS TALKING ABOUT 75. ONE OF MY FAVORITE FUNCTIONS ON THE BLOOMBERG TERMINAL, THIS GIVES YOU A SNAPSHOT OF FOREIGN EXCHANGE. YOU CAN SELECT WHATEVER YOU WANT. I GO THROUGH THE WEAKNESS, THE UNDERPERFORMERS, THE TURKISH LIRA DOWN. THE ARGENTINE PESO DOWN. THE BEST PERFORMING EM CURRENCY YEAR TO DATE, DO KNOW WHAT IT IS? TOM: I'M GUESSING BRAZIL. JONATHAN: THE RUBLE, BY A MARGIN. TOM: I LOOK AT THEM AS FRONTIER. JONATHAN: YOU WANT TO CALL IT FRONTIER NOW? > > SUCH AN AUDIT ECONOMY. THEY CALL ALL OF THEIR FELLOW EMPLOYEES. I'M GOING TO MISS GRUMA SONG. -- BRMAMASON. JONATHAN: I MIGHT TRY TO GET A PHONE INTERVIEW ON THE WAY TO JFK. TOM: I THOUGHT SHE WAS GOING TO TETERBORO. JONATHAN: WE LIVE VERY DIFFERENT LIFESTYLES COMPARED TO YOU. TOM: BITCOIN HAS GOT TO GET TO TUESDAY. I REALLY DON'T KNOW GIVEN THE FINANCIAL AND REGULATORY INTEREST, IT IS A COMPLETE MYSTERY TO ME HOW BITCOIN GETS A BID. I READ THIS WEEKEND BIT -- BITCOIN MINING AT SENECA LAKE UP IN UPSTATE NEW YORK. THEY ARE ARGUING OVER DOING MINING THERE BECAUSE THEY ARE GOING TO HEAT UP THE WATER AND ALL OF THAT. I JUST DON'T GET IT. JONATHAN: DO KNOW WHAT I STRUGGLE WITH? THAT THE THING CARRIES ON TRADING THROUGH THE WEEKEND. WHAT TIME ARE WE CLOSING THE BOND MARKET? AND CRYPTO IS GOING THROUGH THE WEEKEND. TOM: I HAVE TO FIND A NEW SONG TO SING. JONATHAN: BONUS ROUND IN THE NEXT SEGMENT. FEATURES DOWN .25%. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. RITIKA: THE IRAN NUCLEAR TALKS ARE LIKELY TO RESUME AFTER PRESIDENT BIDEN'S TRIP TO THE REGION THIS MONTH. DISCUSSIONS IN QATAR FAILED. THE 2015 AGREEMENT OFFERED IRAN SANCTIONS IN RETURN FOR ITS PROGRAM. DONALD TRUMP PULLED OUT OF THE DEAL AND REIMPOSED SANCTIONS. THE STAGE IS SET FOR THE ECB TO RAISE INTEREST RATES THIS MONTH FOR THE FIRST TIME IN MORE THAN A DECADE. INFLATION IN THE EURO ZONE ROSE HIGHER THAN EXPECTED TO A RECORD LAST MONTH. CONSUMER PRICES JUMPING 8.4% FROM A YEAR AGO DRIVEN BY THE SOARING COST OF BOTH FOOD AND ENERGY. CHINA'S PRESIDENT DEFENDED HIS CRACKDOWN ON HONG KONG'S PRO-DEMOCRACY MOVEMENT IN A LANDMARK SPEECH KNOCKING -- MARKING THE 20 FOR THE ANNIVERSARY OF CHINESE MORE. HE SAYS THE FORMER BRITISH COLONY SHOULD FOCUS ON ITS ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT. HONG KONG -- HE SAID HONG KONG HAS ENTERED A NEW STAGE FROM CHAOS TO GOVERNANCE. -- THE CURRENT AGREEMENT BETWEEN THE DOCKWORKERS UNION ENDS TODAY. A DEAL BEFORE THE DEADLINE IS UNLIKELY. AMERICANS WILL BUY MORE FIREWORKS THAN LAST YEAR TO CELEBRATE THE FOURTH OF JULY. BUYERS MAY GET STICKER SHOCK. PRICES ARE EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 30%. TRANSPORTATION COSTS HAVE BEEN A BIG REASON FOR THAT. I AM RITIKIA GUPTA, THIS IS BLOOMBERG. > > THE CONSUMERS GOING TO HAVE A BIG SUMMER. PEOPLE GOING OUT AND DOING ALL OF THE THINGS THEY HAVE NOT BEEN ABLE TO DO FOR THE LAST COUPLE OF YEARS. OVER TIME, THE CUSHION WILL GET SPENT AND IN PARTICULAR, INFLATION WILL ERODE. PURCHASING POWER TO A DEGREE. JONATHAN: THE CHIEF ECONOMIST AT AMHERST PIERPONT. IF YOU WERE LOOKING FOR A QUIET START INTO THE WEEK, WE ARE NOT GETTING IT DOWN ABOUT .25% ON THE S & P. WE ARE WAITING FOR NEWS FROM GM. NO OTHER INFORMATION WHATSOEVER. TOM: WE ARE GOING TO AGGREGATE THE NEWS FLOW AND THERE IS NOTHING TO AGGREGATE. I JUST DON'T SEE ANYTHING ON TWITTER, NOTHING FROM A LEGITIMATE SOURCE WE ARE NOT GOING TO SPECULATE, BUT THERE IS A BIG DEAL. GM, LET ME READ IT. GENERAL MOTORS HALTED FOR NEWS PENDING. JONATHAN: WE WILL WAIT AND SEE WHAT THAT NEWS IS. I CAN TALK ABOUT THE FRONT END OF THIS YIELD CURVE. LOOKING AHEAD TO THE ISM AND ABOUT ONE HOUR 12 MINUTES FROM NOW ANTICIPATING MAYBE WEAKER DATA. THIS CONVERSATION ABOUT NOT RATE HIKES BUT MAY BE RATE CUTS IN OUR FUTURE. TOM: FRACTIONAL CURVE STEEPENING. EQUITIES HAVE NOT PLAYED. IT WILL BE INTERESTING TO SEE COMING OFF THE ECONOMIC DATA. JONATHAN: THAT IS SUCH A GOOD POINT. THEY HAVE NOT PLAYED AT ALL CONSIDERING WHAT WE ARE SEEING LAYOFF IN THE BOND MARKET. TOM: WE WILL SEE. WHAT WE ARE GOING TO DO IS COVER AIRLINES AND ALL OF THE UPROAR AND WE ARE NOT WEDDED TO THE GOSS ABOUT THERE. EVERYBODY IS HAVING A FIELD DAY WITH THIS WE ARE GOING TO TRY TO GET SOME CLARITY THOUGHT. WE ARE GOING TO GO TO NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE WHICH IS THE FRANCHISE OF RAYMOND JAMES BUT FIRST, WE HAVE KRIDI GOOD WITH US. THE BRAND SPANKING NEW SYSTEM OUTLOOK ALREADY A. IT IS NOT THE PANIC OF TWO DAYS AGO IS IT? KRIDI: I THINK THE STORY HERE IS GOING TO BE THE TRADE-OFF BETWEEN THE AIRLINE STORY AND THE GASOLINE, THE DRIVING STORY. YOU TALK TO PEOPLE HERE AND FLIGHT ATTENDANTS AND THEY ARE SAYING ALL OF THE RUSSIAN CHAOS HAPPENED EARLIER IN THE WEEK BECAUSE EVERYBODY ALREADY GOT OUT OF TOWN. AAA ACTUALLY SAID THIS WEEKEND IS GOING TO BE THE SLOWEST HOLIDAY WEEKEND GOING ALL THE WAY BACK TO 2011, THE BUSIEST HOLIDAY WEEKEND FOR DRIVING. THE SECOND BUSIEST GOING ALL THE WAY BACK TO 2000. IT IS VERY CLEAR PEOPLE ARE LOOKING AT AIRFARE AND SAYING IT IS TOO EXPENSIVE AND DRIVING INSTEAD. TOM: YOU HAVE ALL EYES ALL THE TIME ON YOUR TAXES AS WELL. WHAT IS THE ANECDOTE YOU GET OF DFW? KRITI: IN LESS THAN AN HOUR SINCE WE HAVE BEEN HERE, WE WALKED IN, NO FLIGHTS WERE CANCELED, WE CHECKED AGAIN AN HOUR LATER, THREE FLIGHTS ARE CANCELED, TWO OF THEM OUT OF DFW. ABOUT A MONTH AGO, I WAS THERE. DFW IS AN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AND ALSO MAJOR DOMESTIC TUB -- MUST -- DOMESTIC HUB. THE SHORTAGE IS ALMOST MAGNIFIED IN THAT SPOT. TOM: NOW WE GO TO NASHVILLE. AIRLINE MANAGING DIRECTOR AT RAYMOND JAMES. WHAT ARE YOU GOING TO WRITE ABOUT TUESDAY ABOUT THIS AIRLINE CHAOS? > > WHAT I WOULD SAY IS FOR MY CANCELLATION RATE, OPERATIONALLY, AIRLINES ARE HAVING A HARDER TIME. WHAT WE HAVE BEEN WRITING HAS BEEN CONSISTENT I THINK FOR THE LAST SEVERAL WEEKS AND IT WILL BE CONSISTENT ON TUESDAY WHICH IS THAT OPERATIONALLY, AIRLINES WOULD LOVE TO FLY MORE. DEFINITELY MORE DEMAND THAN THERE ARE FLIGHTS TODAY. EVEN WITH MAYBE SOME CONSUMERS CHOOSING TO DRIVE. STILL TOO MUCH DEMAND FOR THE AMOUNT OF SUPPLY AIRLINES PUT OUT THERE. THEY HAVE TAKEN EFFECT BECAUSE THEY WANT TO MAINTAIN DECENT OPERATIONS. WE ARE PROBABLY TRENDING ONLY ONE PERCENTAGE POINT HIGHER THAN IT WAS PRE-PANDEMIC. THEY ARE DOING ENOUGH AHEAD OF TIME TO TRY TO HALTED FROM THE PAIN THAT COMES WITH THE CURRENT OPERATIONAL ENVIRONMENT. JONATHAN: YOU ARE SPEAKING ABOUT SOMETHING THAT DOES NOT GET TALKED OF QUITE ENOUGH. THE AMOUNT OF REGULATION THAT REQUIRES A CERTAIN AMOUNT OF TRADING, HOW LONG IT TAKES TO ONBOARD PEOPLE, GET THEM TO OPERATE IN THE AIRPORTS. CAN YOU RUN THROUGH THAT, JUST HOW DIFFICULT IT IS TO BUILD CAPACITY AND BUILDOUT A LABOR FORCE FOR SOME OF THESE COMPANIES IS JUST TREMENDOUSLY DIFFICULT, ISN'T IT? > > IT IS. IN THE LAST YEAR, YOU SAW ACROSS THE ECOSYSTEM AIRLINES HAVING PROBLEMS, NOT AS AIRLINES, THEIR PARTNERS AND AIRLINES AS WELL. A LOT OF THAT IS UNDER CONTROL. THEY HAVE HIRED AHEAD OF TIME, THE BIGGEST BOTTLENECK IS ON THE PILOT SIDE. WE HAVE HAD A LOT OF PILOT RETIREMENTS DURING THE PANDEMIC WHICH WE DID NOT KNOW IF THAT WOULD COME BACK. YOU ARE TRYING TO HIRE AND PUT PILOTS IN THE COCKPITS AS QUICKLY AS POSSIBLE BUT IT IS A LONGER TIME HORIZON. NOT NECESSARILY PILOT SUPPLY YET ALTHOUGH THAT IS THE CONCERN LONGER-TERM, BUT RIGHT NOW, IT IS ABOUT CLASS SIZES THAT ARE THREE TO FOUR TIMES BIGGER THAN THEY USED TO BE PRE-PANDEMIC AND TRYING TO GET THOSE PILOTS INTO THE COCKPIT IN TIME. JONATHAN: CLEARLY, THEY ARE RELUCTANT TO BUILD AT CAPACITY. NOT JUST UNABLE TO BUILD THAT CAPACITY. THERE IS A WORRY ABOUT WHETHER THIS SO-CALLED REVENGE SPAM ON TRAVEL WE'LL HEAD INTO THE REST OF THE YEAR. > > THE KEY HERE IS BECAUSE CAPACITY IS SO MUCH BELOW DEMAND, EVEN IF DEMAND COMES DOWN, YIELDS MIGHT BE LOWER, FARES MIGHT COME DOWN, BUT GENERALLY, IT IS STILL A STRONG INVESTMENT FOR AIRLINES INTO THE FALL AND MAYBE INTO NEXT YEAR. JONATHAN: AWESOME AS ALWAYS. SECOND QUARTER NET INCOME AT $1.6 BILLION TO 1.9 BILLION DOLLARS. TOM: THIS IS IN REAL TIME. AGAIN, ALL OF THIS AT THE SPEED OF MODERN DIGITAL. THIS IS THE 8K FORM, A SUBSTANTIAL FORM LOADED WITH NUMBERS AND WE WILL HAVE TO GO INTO THE 1-2-3 MAJOR PARAGRAPHS. AGAIN, SEMI CONDUCTOR SHIPMENTS AND OTHER SUPPLY SIDE DISRUPTIONS. 95,000 VEHICLES IN INVENTORY. JONATHAN: WE WILL TALK ABOUT IN THE NEXT HOUR. WHAT A LINEUP WE HAVE GOT TO GET YOU THROUGH THE FIRST TRADING DAY OF Q3. FROM NEW YORK CITY, THIS IS BLOOMBERG.