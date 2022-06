00:00

Now I said at the top of the show it's possibly the worst time I was being a little bit facetious right to issue a short Bitcoin ETF because we've already fallen so far. Of course the price could drop another 100 percent from here. What do you think though about what we've seen in crypto over the last few weeks. I mean these these catastrophes of terror and now Celsius three arrows mean everything's pointing down. We were really pleased of course to be able to launch EBIT this week Betty which is short bitcoin and through through the futures market. And that of course follows on our extremely successful in fact perhaps the most successful ETF launch in history would be a T.O. long using futures for exposure. Now I specify the futures because they stand in sharp contrast to I don't know if chaos is too extreme a word but as the tide has gone out we've seen challenges in a lot of the ways people have been getting bitcoin exposure. You know even the largest exchange in the U.S. and their 10 Q said hey client accounts might not be segregated in a bankruptcy. Meanwhile as you look at the futures market it's getting more efficient and more mature. So the long the long futures index is right on spot. This year the roll cost have come way and it's a great indication of the strength and maturity of that way to get exposure. And we're pleased to offer both the long and short sales is too strong a word. We saw a Bitcoin ETF that had half of its assets under management suddenly evaporate. That was big. That was big. But I have sort of a technical question. So it's an inverse bitcoin ETF. What happens if bitcoin goes up 200 percent for example. Right. I assume this fund can't go down 200. Well you can't. So among the important advantages is that number one you can't lose more money than you invest. Number two it's ninety five basis points. And if you were even if you could show which is super cumbersome the borrow costs are anywhere from 5 to 20 percent. So it's very efficient. And number three really importantly rebalanced every day. So every day it's rebalanced to that minus one times the futures index. And that's important too because otherwise you kind of wake up and what am I today. You wouldn't know. So all those things are important in in putting together the the efficacy of the product and its attractiveness as a solution. On top of the fact that you're in that futures market with the clearinghouse counterparty risk manage and of course a 1940s ACT ETF wrapper.