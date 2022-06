00:00

Draws on UN reserves in of itself. I don't think that's a surprise. But does it set any alarm bells off for you. Did for Moody's while Moody's action precedes this drawdown. So it was. I mean I don't think that's a consequence of it. No it doesn't set off alarm bells. I think the broader picture is a worrying picture. But you know a month to month print on reserves isn't something that's going to move our opinion very much. I think the broader picture is look 24 20 billion dollars has left the Egyptian market 13 billion has come back in through DCC. Investment has been a net draw down and kind of Egyptian efforts liquidity. We know about that. But that 13 billion puts Egypt in pretty good comfortable position for the rest of this year for us. The concern is next year the year after Egypt's got about 25 billion in external financing requirements. They're not going to keep getting 13 billion on unrolling basis from from from the Jason Kelly. Where does it come from. Where do they go. But did they go back to the bond market. How did they do it. How did the market. The key is how long is Egypt going to be shut out of the bond market. Will they have access to the Eurobond market. Will portfolio inflows come back into Egypt. Those are absolutely key. If those things don't happen for whatever reason then you have to look at two options. One is keep on trying to increase FDI sell assets and so on and so forth which is something the Egyptians are working on. And the second is reduce the funding requirement by bringing down that trade deficit through structural reform. Now that takes time. In the meantime what are the risks. The risks are either the pound depreciates very significantly or interest rates have to go up in order to bring that hot money back into the country. Well let's just break some of those down. I've just done a jumbo rate hike from the RBA. I know. I know that that doesn't in of itself drive what the Central Bank of Egypt does in 200 basis points is what they did just a couple of weeks ago. Do you expect a another significant and equitably significant shift in rates. Let's start there. So I think we have to distinguish between the policy rate and yield on local debt. Right. So the policy rate came up 200 basis points. But for the first couple of weeks we haven't seen very much of a move on the yields on local debt. Foreign investors look at yields on local that they don't care about. The policy rate that yield on local debt has started to shift but it hasn't shifted enough to bring those investors in. Now I don't really follow very closely from from that but you know from the perspective of what happens capital flows what happens on policy rates. What's much more important is following what happens on the yields if those continue to rise and we could expect some portfolio inflows to come back and shore up the pound. But you would say the Ministry of Finance is committed to fiscal discipline here and is not looking to rebuild the carry trade through sharp increase in years. Can you square that away for me if obviously you're looking at what happens with the flow in the carry trade. But this is diametrically opposed to what you said the Ministry of Finance or interest money managers. There's a tension between the Central Bank of Egypt and the Ministry of Finance. That's quite obvious. So one of two things have to happen for portfolio investors come in or a combination of both. Either the FCX has to weaken significant need to give some upside to investors or yields have to go up largely to give upside to invest as well. Now the central bank doesn't want to let the effects go and the monetary finance doesn't want to raise yields. Those two things are incompatible and something's got to give. Well what do you think gives. I mean we've had one devaluation so I'm trying to push you for far ultimate. I view for Somalia I think is gonna be a little bit of both. I think that we're going to get yields coming up to the mid 15 level on the one year tables. And I think that the effect is probably going to have to weaken a little bit from where we let the market drift but let it drift in the pond rather than a material devaluation in the point. Yeah I don't think we're in a free floating regime. I think that we are still in the same effects managed regime that we were previously. I expect in the run up to negotiations with the IMF we're going to see some weakness in your outlook for inflation. We just saw a print of thirteen point one percent. You know you you expect a rising inflation environment. We saw that become this growing again at a material up that you know agriculture up 42 percent energy up 92 percent on the sub index. So where does inflation go to in Egypt. So in the immediate term we're expecting fourteen point seven. And the print that's coming out this Thursday by the end of the year we're expecting inflation to top 18 percent. So a very significant increase in inflation. However what's very different about Egypt to say what's happening in the US markets is that we're not getting the kind of the second round effects the wage the wage inflation inflation. Labor markets are much much less tight in Egypt. And so we expect this inflation to be transient. And so by the end of next year we're thinking is going to be that back down below 9 percent. Let's just pivot. We spent a lot of time on Egypt. I sort of got a bit deeply involved there. We did a story last week which is where Saudi Arabia going to get to retain the windfall that they have rather than do the usual which is spend it nice. They're going to return it. What's the risk from that. Is there a risk from that. Quite the contrary. I think that it's very good for fiscal balance as you get these build up and reserves. Now what we're seeing though. Is that those reserves are not accruing to summer as they have in the past. More likely they're accruing to the public investment fund. Now that's going to be a war chest for investments both abroad and domestically. So rather than spending through the budget domestically what we're expecting to see is the PPF investing in these megaprojects the Vision 2030 projects domestically. Now there are questions around the quality of growth and all that. But. But generally speaking that's the channel of growth that we're going to be seeing happening.