TAUGHT CONSUMERS TO MIX MORE COCKTAILS AT HOME AND RAISE PRICES TO OFFSET INFLATION. JOINING US IS ERIC VALLAT, REMI CONTRA CEO. A LITTLE BIT EARLY FOR US TO MIX COCKTAILS, BUT LET'S GO FOR IT. A LOT OF CONFIDENCE IN THIS EARNINGS REPORT. WHEN IT COMES TO THE GEOGRAPHIC MIX, WHICH REGIONS ARE YOU SEEING GROWTH FROM? ERIC: COGNAC, DEFINITELY THE U.S. OMMA THE NUMBER ONE MARKET THAT HAS ENJOYED FANTASTIC GROWTH -- DEFINITELY THE U.S., THE NUMBER ONE MARKET THAT HAS ENJOYED FANTASTIC GROWTH. IT IS ONE OF OUR MAIN MARKETS. IT IS THANKS TO A TREND WHICH HAS BEEN REINFORCED WITH COVID, THE TREND OF PEOPLE DRINKING BETTER. WE ALSO WITNESSED STEADY GROWTH IN CHINA AND EUROPE. REOPENING'S HAVE BOOSTED SALES. DANI: IF I COULD JUMP IN ON THE CHINA POINT, WE ARE SHOWING A GRAPHIC FROM YOUR LAST YEAR REVENUE. ASIA-PACIFIC MAKES UP ABOUT A THIRD OF YOUR REVENUE. WHAT GIVES YOU THE CONFIDENCE OF GROWTH, OF MAINTAINING YOUR OUTLOOK DESPITE LOCKDOWNS IN CHINA? ERIC: I CAN TELL YOU THIS TYPE OF LOCKDOWN IN CHINA, OUR GROWTH HAS REMAINED STEADY FOR A NUMBER OF REASONS. AS TO CHINA [INDISCERNIBLE] THAT IS ALSO WHAT WE EXPECT IN CHINA. SHANGHAI REOPENED YESTERDAY. WE ARE SEEING INTERESTING TRENDS IN OUR STORES. IT WOULD TAKE A BIG LOCKDOWN TO GO BACK TO RESTAURANTS AND TO CLUBS. WE KNOW THEY ARE EXPECTING IT. WE ALSO HAVE VERY HEALTHY STOCK IN CHINA. DANI: BUT THERE ARE REPORTS OF CHINA CONTINUING TO LOOK AT ZERO COVID, THAT THEY ARE NOT ABANDONING THE STRATEGY, SO THERE IS POTENTIAL FOR SPOTS OF LOCKDOWNS TO POP UP THROUGHOUT THE COUNTRY. WHAT DOES THAT MEAN FOR YOUR OUTLOOK IF IT DOES REEMERGE, IF IT DOES NOT FULLY OPEN AND WE DO NOT SEE THAT REVENGE SPENDING COME TO FRUITION? ERIC: THERE IS THE STOCK DOWN AND THE LONG-TERM. THE COUNTRY'S LOCKDOWN IS VERY SERIOUS, AND YOU SAW CLUBS AND RESTAURANTS CLOSING. THIS TIME, IT HAS BEEN IN SOUTHERN CITIES AND TREATED RAPIDLY, SO WE NEVER SAW THAT HUGE OF AN IMPACT. SECOND, IF YOU LOOK AT MEDIUM AND LONG-TERM, THE DEMOGRAPHIC PROSPECTS ARE VERY STRONG IN CHINA. DANI: YOU MENTIONED THE QUEEN'S JUBILEE AND HOPE THAT PEOPLE ARE GOING TO BE SPENDING ON ALCOHOL. THE U.K. IS GRAPPLING WITH A COST-OF-LIVING CRISIS. AS THAT IMPACTED FOLKS' WILLINGNESS TO GO OUT AND BUY EXPENSIVE ALCOHOL? ERIC: NOT YET, BUT INFLATION HAS HAD AN IMPACT. WE, BEING ON THE HIGH-END, HAVE STRONGER BUYING POWER. WE ADVISE CLIENTS THAT ARE PROBABLY LESS SENSITIVE TO PRICES, WHICH IS PROBABLY WHY WE WERE EUROS THIS BETTER. -- WHY WE RESIST BETTER. WE ALSO RAISED PRICES IN APRIL AND IT WENT QUITE WELL. DANI: WOULD YOU RAISE PRICES AGAIN SINCE COSTS ARE MOVING HIGHER? ERIC: WE WILL NOT SAY ANYTHING, BUT YOU DO NOT LEVERAGE INFLATION TO INCREASE PRICES. THE CLIENTS DECIDE IF YOU HAVE THE VALUE. GIVEN THE APPEAL OF OUR PRODUCTS, THERE WAS NO REASON -- THERE IS NO REASON WHY WE SHOULDN'T, BUT THE CLIENTS DECIDE ULTIMATELY. INFLATION IS THE CONTEXT THAT PUSHES YOU TO INCREASE PRICES. WE FEEL COMFORTABLE WITH THE FACT THAT WE HAVE OVER INVESTED BEHIND THE DESIRABILITY OF OUR BRANDS AND THE FACT THAT WE HAVE PRODUCTS INHERITED FROM CENTURIES OF WORK. DANI: IN TERMS OF THOSE PRODUCTS AND JUST STORE OF PRODUCTS, USUALLY YOU HAVE THIS MORE STRAIGHT TO CONSUMER, THIS SORT OF LAST-MINUTE FULFILLMENT. WHEN YOU LOOK AT SOME OF THE ISSUES WHEN IT COMES TO SUPPLY CHAINS, DOES IT MAKE SENSE TO MOVE TO MORE SUPPLY? --TO MOVE TO MORE STOCKPILING, TO HAVE MORE SUPPLY? ERIC: WE HAVE DRY GOODS. IT IS NOT NEW FOR US. IF YOU LOOK AT COGNAC, A BIG MAKEUP OF OUR BUSINESS, 17%, IT HAS BEEN PART OF OUR BUSINESS FOR THE PAST FEW YEARS. IF YOU LOOK AT ALL THE LIQUID [INDISCERNIBLE] DRY GOODS ARE MORE LINKED TO THE CURRENT CONTEXT. BUT THERE ARE OTHER WAYS. IT IS DIVERSIFYING YOUR SUPPLIER. WE ARE WORKING TO ADDRESS ITS IMAGE. PROBABLY WHEN WE HAVE HAD NO SHOCK SO FAR. DANI: I WANT TO JUMP IN ON THE IMPACT IN UKRAINE. THERE ARE QUESTIONS TO WHETHER IT IS DIRECT, WHETHER IT IS SECONDARY IMPACTS AS WELL. CAN YOU WALK US THROUGH THAT IN TERMS OF WHAT IT IS DOING TO PERHAPS NOT JUST SUPPLY, BUT DEMAND AS WELL? ERIC: THE NUMBER ONE DIRECT IMPACT FOR US IS --, WHICH WE HAVE SEEN IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE. WE HAVE SEEN THE SOLITARY MOVEMENT, SOMETHING WE ARE VERY PROUD OF. THIS IS THE MOST DIRECT IMPACT WE GOT. WE HAVE SOME INDIRECT IMPACTS. WHEN IT COMES TO DEMAND, RUSSIA PLUS UKRAINE ARE 1.2% OF OUR BUSINESS, SO THE IMPACT IS VERY LIMITED. THE IMPACT IS MORE FROM A HUMAN STANDPOINT. WE HAVE NOT SEEN AN IMPACT OUTSIDE THESE TWO SPECIFIC COUNTRIES.