It's the queen's Jubilee Bank holiday in the UK today and many people who don't work in television. Can you tell someone in TV wrote this. We'll be looking forward to a few days relaxing at home. But what effects might we see on the country's economy. Laura Wright who is also suffering with us here not on a holiday has been investing. Laura. Of course not suffering. You had the joy of looking through the economic consequences. So tell us. It's very short term bounce we can expect from the queen's jubilee. Yes Dani will. Forward looking data says of revenge spending balance is likely across retail hospitality and the travel sector. As we stock up on our Victoria Sponge prepare for street parties visit friends and family. Springboard Data shows us that retail footfall for this week is expected to be 8 percent higher compared to last week. And for the same period high streets projected to be the biggest gainer followed by shopping centres and retail parks as appetite for spending becomes conspicuous. Hospitality is set to bring in two billion pounds over the extended holiday. That's according to a survey led by UK hospitality. To put that in context it's almost 400 million pounds higher than a typical Thursday to Sunday. At this time of year pubs can stay open until 1 a.m. It's probably still way past our bedtime. Dani Burger. What is really interesting is the travel sector beleaguered by the pandemic. But passengers are showing a real appetite to travel abroad. Flight data from Syria reveals that UK flight departures from the UK are up over 200 percent year over year from June 2nd until June the 5th and up over 1000 percent compared to the same period in 2020. Really downing it's a go big or go home approach this weekend. Look quickly here. I mean are there any other consequences of just having these extra bank holidays. There are. Unfortunately as much as we would like this to be an annual fixture. If we use historical examples of what an extra bank holiday was added to the month of June because of Jubilee celebrations such as in 2002 and in 2012 typically for that month the UK economy contracted on average 2 percent. The dotted line for the period shows us how GDP would have behaved without on an extended bank holiday. Using this analysis such an event next quarterly GDP by half a percent. So for the second quarter of 2022 GDP is set to be in contraction territory and that aligns with the Bank of England's view. Dani.