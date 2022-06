00:00

What's the best way into this problem. Is it through government regulation standardization these centers or is it through things like shareholder initiatives. I mean you said you're not going to back any I think like wreckage you have in the past. We're going to the proxy season now. Do you anticipate backing any of those. Yes. So we're almost done with proxy season. In fact requests. We're done. We still have a few more in Japan. What we said we're not going to be as prescriptive as last year. We're almost at the same level we were last year. I think the biggest change in proxy season is you're more and more companies are volunteering information. So they're worth much less issues and proxies this year. We work really well with it with companies around the world. There was only a few companies where there was a large disagreement. And so I think people once again are conflating the facts. The fact are we said and I've always been loud on this we are not going to support Scope 3 at this time. And the reason why I don't want to be the environmental police I think it's wrong to ask the private sector to tell all of us the entire society. We have to move forward. And I don't I I have no problem in doing scope 1 and 2. But we've always said Scope 3 is forcing big companies banks and asset managers to be the environmental police. I've been loud about this and spoken about this at COP 26. I'm against this. A lot of people got angry at me but I believe there are some merits of strong merits. But let me be clear. The energy companies and all the attendees they're moving and they're moving with a deep understanding. And there's not an energy. CEO does not believe we have climate risk and they all know they may disagree in the speed in which we could fix this. But I was with a bunch of energy companies recently and they're off trying to focus on how do we create carbon sequestering. How do we CAC. How do we keep carbon capture is going to be a big thing and every energy company can. How can we make hydrogen cheap enough to be a major source of energy.