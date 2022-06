00:00

Russia has long acted as a global commodity supermarket. Today's Big Take says that even with some countries now halting energy purchases Russia oil and gas revenue will be about 285 billion dollars this year. Meanwhile the rally in oil prices fizzled after a report that OPEC members were actually exploring the idea of exempting Russia from its production deal. Grain futures also are plummeting as prospects for food exports from Ukraine improve. Joining us now for more on today's big take is our oil strategist Julian Lee. Julian it's beautiful piece and I urge everyone to go and look at it on the website but also push out social media. We have this big tech story about how Russia continues to make billions off commodities. Is that something that sanctions could change or is it just impossible for them to have that much of an impact. I think sanctions will certainly have an impact there. They're not going to cut it to zero in any sense. And you know I don't think we should write sanctions off as a failure simply because they don't cut Russia's export earnings to zero. They will have an impact. Europe will likely back out more than a million barrels a day of Russian exports. Some of that will get rerouted to places like India. But that is more costly for Russia. It's it's more costly to ship it there. The journeys are much longer. They'll need many more ships to do it. And there are real questions over how much more Russian oil India and China are actually going to be willing to take because it's going to displace supplies from some of their traditional suppliers like Saudi Arabia and the other Persian Gulf countries. And they have to be wary about the long term relationships that they have built up with those countries. So I do think sanctions will have an impact but they won't cut Russia to zero. Yeah. And you were talking of course about China and India. So exactly how did China and India play in the picture of funding Putin's war. I know you can put oil on cargo ships but actually for LNG and gas is much more difficult if you don't have those pipelines. Yeah. I mean certainly for gas it would be much more difficult. LNG again you know you're putting the product on onto tankers and shipping it around the world. But the journey time from the ports in western Russia even to India are at least four times as long as the traditional journeys to European countries. That means that to ship the same amount of oil you need four times as many ships to do it. And it's just not clear with the sanctions that are also being placed on shipping on insurance and other services to shipping whether Russia is going to be able to find enough ships to divert all of the crude that it's currently selling to Europe to places like India and China. The other thing to bear in mind of course is that it is already having to offer big discounts to ship that oil for the last round. They calculate the export duty based on a price from a month sort of prior to that. They're already trading at a discount of about 35 dollars a barrel to Brent. So Russia isn't getting anything like the sort of hundred and sixteen hundred and twenty dollars a barrel that we're seeing as a Brent figure. They're still getting a price of under one hundredths of that crude. Yeah. Julian if you look at you know what moves we're expecting from OPEC plus what does exempting Russia from production deals mean concretely. I personally think that it might actually mean very little. Russia's production isn't constrained at the moment by its opaque plus closure. It's it's constrained by its ability to export oil and the impact that sanctions on things like oilfield technology are starting to have on the industry. So I don't think it does anything for Russian production. The question then is does Russia's share of the opaque plus target get divided among the rest of the group. Saudi Arabia has been very much against taking the shares of even the very small countries that couldn't meet their targets. So I hesitate to think that it will actually divvy up Russia's share among everybody else. And even if it does there are real questions about who with an opaque plus can actually boost output by any significant amount. Saudi Arabia is already producing close to the maximum sustainable levels that is done in the past.