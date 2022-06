00:00

How do you look at Grace. Actually the price of oil and what this means for it feeds into inflation expectations. Absolutely. I mean many of the factors that lot went through we would subscribe to that view. Our underlying assumption for oil this year is that it's between 100 and 110 dole dollars per barrel. And therefore obviously we are seeing evidence of these higher oil prices feed into the inflation picture particularly in Europe in the US. We do think the inflation picture is different. Whilst we think European inflation has not yet topped out probably going to still see another couple of months of higher inflation prints in the US. The reverse is true. We think you are seeing a peak in inflation. We're going to see that that tail over through the third quarter and build a bit more confidence around that through the fourth quarter. And that obviously has a big implications when it comes to other macro drivers and indeed asset allocation as well. Greece how do you play. This is our question of the day. No we have a great life survey on the blog. How do you play QT. And actually what parts of the markets will change as we get into quantitative tightening. Yes. So that's the the way that we're thinking about this is obviously at the end of the end of easy money. And this is reflected broadly in higher yields and more sustained higher yields. The other side of that and Mark spoke to this a little bit is tightening financial conditions. We think financial conditions are already very tight because of the way the market is priced. Not just QT but also higher rate expectations. And we think growth is going to slow quite materially. So our U.S. GDP forecasts we've got one point four percent for 2023. That's below consensus pricing. We think you're going to see those growth downgrades. How do you play it. Well we've been rotating more into fixed income you know as we start to think about bond yields peaking out as growth slows. You want that protection value in fixed income. And so we've been closing underweight situation and finding value in parts of the market like us investment grade.