> > THERE IS A PERVASIVE FOG OF NEGATIVE SENTIMENT OUT THERE. > > WHEN EVERY HEADLINE IS NEGATIVE, IT IS TIME TO BUY. > > I STILL THINK THE DOLLAR IS GOING TO BE KING IN THIS SORT OF ENVIRONMENT. > > THEIR EARNINGS ARE SUPERPOWERFUL AND STOCKS ARE CHEAP AT THIS POINT. > > THIS IS "BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE" WITH TOM KEENE, JONATHAN FERRO, AND LISA ABRAMOWICZ. TOM: GOOD MORNING, EVERYONE. JONATHAN FERRO, LISA ABRAMOWICZ, AND TOM KEENE. THRILLED YOU ARE WITH US FROM THE WORLD A COMIC FORUM MEETINGS -- THE WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM MEETINGS IN A VERY DIFFERENT DAVOS, SWITZERLAND. A GREAT SET OF GUESTS COMING UP. WE WILL TELL YOU ABOUT THAT. BUT WE NEED TO SET THE STAGE IN MAY OF WHAT ALWAYS OCCURS IN JANUARY. I'M STUNNED HOW JARRING IT IS. I DID NOT EXPECT IT TO BE SO ODD THIS YEAR. LISA: NOT ONLY IS IT NOT SNOWING AT IT IS NOT FREEZING, BUT DEFINITELY THE MEETINGS. TOM: SOMBER. LISA: AND I THINK THAT IS APPROPRIATE. WE ARE COMING OFF THE WORST ROUT , THE LONGEST STRETCH OF DECLINES ON THE NASDAQ AND THE S & P GOING BACK TO 2001, AND THE DOW GOING BACK TO 1973, ALTHOUGH NO ONE LOOKS AT IT, IF JON WERE HERE. TOM: JONATHAN ON ASSIGNMENT, CAPRI, WHERE THERE'S NO WIND. WE'RE GOING TO PUT UP WITH THE WIND AND ALSO LOOK AT THE WINDS OF CHANGE IN THIS ECONOMY. THE FRONT PAGE OF THE WORLD A COMIC FORUM, BY FAR THE MOST SERIOUS, SOMEWHERE I HAVE EVER SEEN. LISA: HOW CAN THEY PROJECT OPTIMISM WHEN WE ARE FACING A DOWNTURN? THE HEAD OF THE IMF CAME OUT AND SAID SHE DOES NOT SEE A RECESSION. HOW MUCH IS THIS INEVITABLE OPTIMISM THEY HAVE TO BETRAY RATHER THAN SOMETHING THAT IS TRUE, ESPECIALLY GIVEN THE SORT OF HIDE FOOD PRICES -- THE HIGH FOOD PRICES AND INFLATION CRIPPLING THE MIDDLE-CLASS? TOM: THE CHURCH BELLS OF THE VALLEY BEHIND US ARE YOU I WOULD POINT OUT THE FIRST OBSERVATION OF THIS DAVOS IS IT IS DEFINITELY LESS CORPORATE. THERE'S LESS VISIBLE BRANDING OF THE MODERN DAVOS. IT IS MUCH MORE LIKE A 2008 OR EVEN EARLIER THAN THAT DOLLARS -- EARLIER THAN THAT DAVOS. GREEN ON THE SCREEN. YIELDS UP ABOUT THREE BASIS POINTS. EVEN THE DOLLAR COMES IN A LITTLE BIT. LISA: WE SEE EURO STRENGTH TODAY AS CHRISTINE LAGARDE IS COMING OUT AND SEEING THE END OF NEGATIVE RATES BY THE END OF SEPTEMBER, REALLY PUSHING FOR THIS IDEA OF TRYING TO TIGHTEN INTO WHAT THEY SEE AS HUGE INFLATIONARY PRESSURES. WE WILL SPEAK TO A WHOLE HOST OF AMAZING PEOPLE TODAY, INCLUDING JASON FURMAN, A PROFESSOR AT HARVARD. WE ARE ALSO GOING TO BE SPEAKING WITH RICARDO HAUSMAN, ALSO OF HARVARD, BUT COULD HAVE BEEN PRESIDENT OF VENEZUELA. TOM: OR COULD ONE DAY BE PRESIDENT OF VENEZUELA. THE FOUNDER OF THIS PHRASE ORIGINAL SIN, THERE'S A LOT OF TALK ABOUT IN THE ECONOMICS OF THE MOMENT. LISA: WE WILL SPEAK TO REBECCA PATTERSON, CHEESE INVESTMENT STRATEGIST -- CHIEF INVESTMENT STRATEGIST AT BRIDGEWATER, AND JOHN KERRY, U.S. SPECIAL CLIMATE ENVOY AND FORMER SECRETARY OF STATE AND A PEDAL MOMENT FOR HIM -- SECRETARY OF STATE AT A PIVOTAL MOMENT FOR HIM AND FOR THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY. TOM: HE WILL ALWAYS FOR ME BE THE SENATOR FROM JUICE IT'S DUSTY SENATOR FROM MASSACHUSETTS. I WAS -- SENATOR FROM MASSACHUSETTS. I WAS WITH HIM AT THE LAST DAVOS. WITH NEWCASTLE COAL IN AUSTRALIA TO THE MOON, GLOBAL WARMING HAS TAKEN A BACKSEAT, CLIMATE CHANGE. LISA: SUDDENLY GETTING AS MUCH OIL AND GAS AS POSSIBLE IS WHAT IS INVOKE. TOM: WE WILL DO A LOT ON ECONOMICS ON INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS, BUT WE CANNOT IGNORE THE MARKET TURMOIL. WE START STRONG WITH THE SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER OF OFFSPRING, GLOBAL INVESTMENTS WHO HAS SEEN THIS BEFORE. THANK YOU FOR JOINING US ON SHORT NOTICE. WHAT IS DIFFERENT THIS TIME ABOUT A RECORD PULLBACK IN BONDS , PRICE DOWN, YIELD UP? > > THAT'S RIGHT. ACTUALLY THERE HAS NOT BEEN ANY PLACE AS FAR AS A SAFE HAVEN. IF YOU LOOK AT CORPORATE BONDS, INVESTMENT GRADE, JUNK BONDS, EVEN TREASURIES, EVERYTHING IS DOWN ABOUT 10% TO 12% TOTAL RATE OF RETURN. THERE'S REALLY BEEN NO PLACE TO HIDE SO FAR. LISA: HOW DO YOU GET OPTIMISM AMID THE STOMACH TURNING VOLATILITY YOU HAVE BEEN SEEING? MARGARET: I THINK WHAT HAS HAPPENED IS THE FED, HAVING BEEN SORT OF COMATOSE WHEN RATES WERE LOW, THE DATA SIGNALS WERE STARTING, HAS NOW TALKED VERY TOUGH ABOUT AGGRESSIVELY RAISING RATES, AGGRESSIVELY SELLING DOWN THEIR PORTFOLIO. IT HAS REALLY'S AIRED THE MARKET TO DEATH. THEY ONLY MADE 75 BASIS POINTS OF RATE INCREASES IN THE SHORT END, BUT IF YOU LOOK ALONG THE CURVE, BONDS ARE UP IN YIELD 120 TO 150 BASIS POINTS. THAT IS STARTING TO ROLL OVER INTO THE REAL STREET SAYING WE NEED HIGHER RATES AND IGNORING WHAT IS GOING ON IN THE REAL ECONOMY AS FAR AS CONSUMER INFLATION, SIGNS WE ARE SEEING EMPLOYMENT START TO ROLL OVER. THOSE ARE WORRYING SIGNS AND I THINK THE FED WILL SEE THEM. TYPICALLY THEY LAG THE REALITY OF THE MARKET, BUT HOPEFULLY THEY WILL SEE THEY ARE BEGINNING TO DO DAMAGE TO THE REAL ECONOMY, WHICH IS IN PRETTY GOOD SHAPE. THE EXCESSES HAVE REALLY BEEN IN THE ZERO INTEREST RATE PART OF THE MARKET, THE EQUITY MARKET, THE HOUSING MARKET, AND OTHER REAL ASSET MARKETS. TOM: I WANT TO TALK ABOUT COUPON RIGHT NOW. THE COUPON HAS CHANGED. THE YIELD TO MATURITY HAS CHANGED. FOR OUR AUDIENCE, WHAT THEY ARE GAMBLING ON IS I AM GETTING A HIGHER YIELD NOW, NO QUESTION ABOUT THAT, BUT I AM WORRIED ABOUT PRICE DECLINE. HOW DO YOU BALANCE THE GREED OF GRABBING THAT HIGHER YIELD VERSUS THE FEAR OF BONDS CONTINUING SOUTH? MARGARET: I THINK WE ARE VERY NEAR THE PEAK IN INTEREST RATES BECAUSE I THINK THE ECONOMIC STATUS ARE GOING TO BEGIN TO ROLL OVER AND THE FED WILL STOP WHAT THEY ARE DOING. WHEN YOU LOOK AT HIGH-YIELD BONDS OLD INC. 6.5% TO 8.5 PERCENT, TRADING $.90 ON THE DOLLAR, FOR A LONGER TERM INVESTOR, THAT LOOKS LIKE A PRETTY REASONABLE RISK RETURN ALTERNATIVE. FRANKLY, IT MAY DO AS WELL AS THE EQUITY MARKET, WHICH WE THINK WILL JUST BE MID SINGLE DIGITS TO LOW DOUBLE DIGITS. TOM: TO BE CLEAR, AND LET'S BE CLEAR HERE, MARK E PATEL -- MARGIE PATEL IS ACCLAIMED WORLDWIDE, DID I HEAR YOU SAY YOUR APPETITE FOR LONGER DURATION YIELD VERSUS BUYING A DIVIDEND GROWTH STORY? MARGARET: WELL, I THINK THERE'S ALWAYS GOING TO BE MORE MONEY TO BE MADE IN EQUITIES OVER THE LONG TERM. BUT OVER THE NEXT YEAR OR SO, ESPECIALLY IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN INCOME, NET CAPITAL APPRECIATION, CORPORATE BONDS, ESPECIALLY HIGH-YIELD, ARE PRETTY ATTRACTIVE ON A RISK REWARD BASIS. LISA: WHAT DO YOU HAVE TO SEE IN ORDER TO ACTUALLY ACHIEVE THIS IN TERMS OF A DOWNTURN? A LOT OF PEOPLE BAKING IN A RECESSION TO A LOT OF VALUATIONS. YOU ARE SUGGESTING THAT IS OFF THE TABLE AND HIGH-YIELD IS STILL THE PLACE TO HIDE. MARGARET: I'M ASSUMING THAT IS A BIG RISK THAT THE FED DOES NOT GET THE ECONOMY SIGNALS AND KEEPS MARCHING ON WITH A TIGHTENING PROGRAM, BUT I THINK THEY WILL SEE IT IS TIME TO TAKE A BIG PAUSE. I THINK AT THAT POINT WE WILL MORE OR LESS EVALUATE THE MARKET AND PERHAPS BE ABLE TO SEE A WAY THROUGH WITHOUT A RECESSION. IF THE FED KEEPS DOING WHAT THEY ARE DOING, WE MAY WELL HAVE A RECESSION AT THE END OF THIS YEAR OR 2023, PRECIPITATE BY THEIR ACTIONS, AS WELL AS GLOBAL WEAKENING THAT COULD DRAG THE U.S. MARKET DOWN. SO I HOPE THE FED WILL LOOK AROUND BEFORE THEY GET TO AGGRESSIVE. LISA: WHY HAVEN'T WE SEEN MORE SUBSTANTIAL OUTFLOWS IN PARTICULAR FROM BONDS? WE HAVE SEEN SOME, BUT WHY HAVEN'T THEY RAN A STAMPEDE FROM AN INSTRUMENT THAT SHOULD BE ROCK SOLID? MARGARET: I THINK ONE OF THE REASONS IS BECAUSE IF YOU LOOK AT THE YIELD, IT IS STILL VERY LOW, SO IT IS NOT REALLY A COMPETITIVE PLACE TO HIDE. IT IS NOT AS IF YOU COULD GET 3% OR 4% IN MONEY MARKETS AND SAY I WILL STAY THERE. YOU ARE STILL LOOKING AT SOMETHING AT BEST APPROACHING 25 BASIS POINTS, SO I THINK PEOPLE ARE SAYING WE HAVE SEEN THIS VOLATILITY BEFORE, WE WILL STAY WHERE WE ARE. OR SOME OF THOSE EQUITY NAMES THAT HAVE BLOWN UP MAY BE DON'T HAVE ANYTHING LEFT TO SELL OR DON'T KNOW WHAT TO DO IN THIS MARKET. TOM: THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR GETTING US STARTED HERE IN DAVOS . WHAT IS SO IMPORTANT HERE AND SO FAR UNSPOKEN IS ALL OF THE MUCKY MUCKS OF HAPPY VALLEY ARE LINKED INTO LONG-TERM INSTITUTIONAL MONEY, AND FRANKLY IN THE BOND SPACE, IT IS WORSE IN 2009 RIGHT NOW. I CAN'T BELIEVE I AM SAYING THAT, BUT IT IS. LISA: THAT IS WHAT RICK RIEDER OF BLACK ROCK SAID. THERE WAS A "WALL STREET JOURNAL" ARTICLE, AND HE WAS SAYING THIS IS SOME OF THE MOST VOLATILITY HE HAS SEEN IN HIS 30 YEAR CAREER. A LOT OF PEOPLE SAID WHAT ABOUT 2020 MARCH WHICH ABOUT 2009 AND 2008? THE REALITY IS THIS IS UNHEARD OF. CHRISTINE LAGARDE ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND. THEY SAID THERE WAS A FEVERISH TO GET IN THE ROOM. TO WORRY ABOUT GROWTH FRONT AND CENTER. LISA: THAT'S WHAT EVERYBODY WANTS TO DO. WHAT ARE THEY GOING TO SAY OTHER THAN IT'S NOT INEVITABLE THAT WE ARE GOING TO GET A RECESSION. THERE IS STILL A LOT OF STRENGTH. TOM: WE ARE LEARNING SO MUCH HERE. LISA: WE TAKE A LOOK AT A WORLD THAT IS VERY MUCH IN TURMOIL. TOM: REBECCA PATTERSON TALKING ABOUT THE MARKETS. WE CONTINUE FROM JASON FURMAN. SOMEONE THAT HAS BEEN WITH US THROUGH THE MANY YEARS OF DAVOS. THE TITLE IS PRACTICE OF ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT PROFESSOR AT HARVARD KENNEDY SCHOOL BUT THAT BARELY DESCRIBES HIS CONTRIBUTION TO ECONOMICS ON ORIGINAL SIN. I HISTORIC DAY HERE WHEN VENEZUELA WAS BLOWING UP. PRESIDENT BIDEN IS SENDING OUT SOLICITATIONS TO SAUDI ARABIA AND YEAR VENEZUELA. CIVIL SERVANT SUE GRAY IS EXPECTED TO PUBLISH HER INTERNAL INVESTIGATION TO THE DETAILS OF THE SO-CALLED PARTY GATE SCANDAL THIS WEEKEND. IT MAY INCLUDE DIGITALLY DAMAGING PHOTOGRAPHS. JOHNSON HAS COMMITTED TO MAKING A STATEMENT IN PARLIAMENT ON THE MATTER. CHIP MAKER BROADCOM IS IN TALKS TO ACQUIRE VMWARE AND WHAT WOULD BE A MASSIVE DEAL. BE AWARE CURRENTLY HAS A MARKET VALUATION OF ABOUT $40 BILLION. AN ACQUISITION WOULD PUT OUR, THAT'S WOULD PUT BROAD -- WOULD PUT BROADCOM INTO A HIGHLY SPECIALIZED AREA OF SOFTWARE. GLOBAL NEWS 24 HOURS A DAY, ON AIR AND ON BLOOMBERG QUICKTAKE, POWERED BY MORE THAN 2700 JOURNALISTS AND ANALYSTS IN MORE THAN 120 COUNTRIES. BY RITIKA GUPTA. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. > > IN YOUR VIEW, IS A RECESSION IN THE UNITED STATES INEVITABLE? PRES. BIDEN: NO. > > WHY NOT? PRES. BIDEN: OUR GDP IS GOING TO GROW FASTER THAN CHINA'S FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 40 YEARS. DOES THAT MEAN WE DON'T HAVE PROBLEMS? WE DO. WE HAVE THE PROBLEMS THAT THE REST OF THE WORLD HAS COME ABOUT LESS CONSEQUENTIAL THAN THE REST OF THE WORLD HAS BECAUSE OF OUR INTERNAL GROWTH AND STRENGTH. TOM: THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES SAYING WE ARE NOT GOING TO HAVE A RECESSION. [LAUGHTER] LISA: HE IS SAYING IT IS NOT A HABITABLE -- NOT INEVITABLE. WHAT ELSE IS HE GOING TO SAY? TOM: THE PRESIDENT ON A SUCCESSFUL RESET IN THE PACIFIC RIM. WE THINK RUBBER DOORMATS -- ABOUT ROBERT -- WE THANKED ROBERT HORMATS OF ABOUT A WEEK AGO, WHO WAS EXCELLENT. WE WELCOME ALL OF YOU IN MAY IN DAVOS. IT IS SPECTACULAR. I VOTE IMMEDIATELY THEY SHOULD MOVE THE MEETINGS TO JUNE. THIRD WEEK, FOURTH WEEK OF JUNE. LET'S GET STARTED RIGHT NOW AT THESE WORLD AHEAD AMONG FORUM MEETINGS WITH SOMEONE WHO CAN SYNTHESIZE THESE TOGETHER. WHAT HE DOES MORE THAN ANYONE IN THIS NATION IS STAND UP IN FRONT OF RIGHT CHERUBS AND TEACH THEM THEIR FIRST COURSE IN ECONOMICS AT HARVARD. HE'S THE ONE WHO'S FOLLOWED ON FROM MARTIN FELDSTEIN TO DELIVER WHAT IS CALLED EC 10. WHAT DID YOU SAY TO THE EAGER STUDENTS WHO HAVE NEVER SEEN A BOND MARKET LIKE THIS AND NEVER SEEN THE SECOND DERIVATIVE MOVES THAT WE ARE SEEING IN MARKETS AS IT RELATES TO OUR ECONOMY? JACOB: TO OUR STUDENTS, I TOLD THEM THAT WHEN THE PRICE GOES DOWN, THE YIELD GOES UP -- JASON: TO OUR STUDENTS, I TOLD THEM THAT WHEN THE PRICE GOES DOWN, THE YIELD GOES UP. [LAUGHTER] WHAT I AM NOT SURE YOUR VIEWERS ARE ON TOP OF IS THAT I THINK THIS INFLATION IS GOING TO BE PRETTY PERSISTENT GOOD NOT WHERE IT IS NOW, BUT ABOVE WHERE THE FED WANTS IT TO BE. THAT MEANS THE FED IS GOING TO NEED TO STAY AT IT. A FED FUNDS RATE OF 4% OR HIGHER, COMPLETELY PLAUSIBLE, NOT PRICED INTO THE MARKET RIGHT NOW. LISA: PEOPLE BELIEVE THE FED WILL RESCUE THE MARKETS. YOU ARE SAYING NO WAY. WHY? JASON: BECAUSE WE ARE WAY ABOVE OUR INFLATION TARGET. THAT IS THE JOB THE FED WAS ASSIGNED. YOU HAVE A CHAIR WHO TALKS ABOUT HIMSELF IN THE SORT OF WAKE OF PAUL VOLCKER, THAT HISTORICAL SHADOW. HE WANTS TO BRING THAT INFLATION DOWN. THE MARKET IS HELPING HIM DO HIS JOB. I THINK THIS IS NOT AN ACCIDENT. THIS IS ALMOST SOMETHING THAT THEY ARE FINE WITH. LISA: WE SHOULD NOT HAVE BEEN LAUGHING COMPLETELY BECAUSE THE PROSPECT OF A RECESSION IS HORRENDOUS. DO YOU THINK IT IS AVOIDABLE, AS JOE BIDEN SAID? OR DO YOU THINK THE FED HAS TO ESSENTIALLY ALLOW THAT TO HAPPEN TO COOL THE INFLATION AS IT IS? JASON: OVER THE NEXT YEAR, I AM NOT THAT WORRIED. I'M ALWAYS HAVE 15% FOR RECESSION, MAY BE AN -- MAYBE I AM AT 20% FOR THE NEXT YEAR, BUT CONSUMERS ARE STILL SPENDING A LOT. THERE'S PEOPLE COMING OFF THE SIDELINES FOR JOBS. THERE'S MORE INVENTORY REBUILDING TO DONE. WHEN YOU LOOK AFTER THIS YEAR, THAT IS WHEN I GET MORE WORRIED. THAT IS ONE MORE THE FED RATE HIKES START TO KICK IN AND AFFECT THE ECONOMY. TOM: THE PUNDITRY OUT THERE I HAVE NEVER SEEN. IT IS WORSE THAN 2009. THOSE PUNDITS ARE SILENT WHEN THEY LISTEN TO YOU. WITHIN THE GEOMETRY OF WHERE WE ARE, WHEN WE GET INTEREST RATES WHERE THEY ARE, WHEN YOU GIVE US THE FEAR OF A TERMINAL RATE TO 4%, HOW DOES THAT LINK IN TO THE ACTUALLY REAL ASSUMPTION OF BONDS -- THE ACTUARIAL ASSUMPTION OF BONDS AND THE RETURN OF EQUITIES? JASON: I THINK THE LONG BONDS HAVE NOT FULLY PRICED IN THAT THEY THINK THE FED IS GOING TO STOP AT 3%. THAT MIGHT HAPPEN. THEY MIGHT HIT A RECESSION AND WE GO BACK TO ZERO. BUT WE COULD BE WELL ABOVE 4%. I THINK THAT IS A MODAL SCENARIO. WHEN YOU LOOK AT SOMETHING LIKE THE ALONG YIELDS, THEY HAVE NOT GONE UP THE SAME WAY THEY HAVE GONE UP ON THE FRONT END OF THE CURVE. TOM: LET'S GO BACK TO THE NAPOLEONIC WARS OR THE PANIC OF 1870, THE GYRATIONS OUT OF WORLD WAR I, A FRACTURED EUROPE AND ALL. THAT IS THE FEAR THAT IS OUT THERE FOR TRULY A GENERATION OR TWO THAT HAVE NOT ENJOYED WHAT WE ARE IN RIGHT NOW. WHAT DOES IT DO TO A PORTFOLIO? WHAT DOES IT DO TO A PENSION FUND? JASON: THAT INTEREST RATE SHOWS UP AND EVERYTHING WILL STOCK PRICE AS THE DISCOUNT FACTOR. THAT IS WHY ALMOST EVERY SINGLE STOCK PRICE IS GOING DOWN RIGHT NOW. TOM: ARE YOU IN THE TRIPLE LEVERAGED ALL-CASH FUND LIKE ME? [LAUGHTER] LISA: ARE YOU TRYING TO PITCH THAT? TOM: THEY WANT ME TO START IN EITHER ETF OR NFT. [LAUGHTER] THE FEAR HERE IS IF WE GET A FURTHER FIRST AND SECOND DERIVATIVE MOVE THAT WE HAVE ALL ENJOYED FOR FOUR MONTHS, THAT WE ARE GOING TO GET A TRUE -35% DOW , WE WILL GET BONDS LIKE WE HAVE NEVER SEEN BACK TO THE 1930'S. YOU UP SCRIBE TO THAT -- DO YOU ASCRIBE TO THAT? JASON: I THINK THAT IS A POSSIBILITY. I LOOK AT HOUSEHOLDS THAT HAVE $2.3 TRILLION STILL SAVED UP FROM THE TRANSFERS OVER THE LAST TWO YEARS. I LOOK AT BUSINESSES STILL FACING PRETTY GOOD FINANCING IF THEY WANT TO MAKE MORE INVESTMENTS. I LOOK AT A GLOBAL ENVIRONMENT WHERE THE DOLLAR STRENGTH IS WORRYING ME AND THE DOWNDRAFT WE ARE GETTING IN NET EXPORTS, SO I AM LOOKING AT THOSE FACTORS. OVERALL I THINK WE ARE GOING TO SEE A LOT OF JOBS THIS YEAR. LISA: THERE ARE SOME PEOPLE WHO BELIEVE THE MORE WE SEE IN MOMENTUM AND THE LACK OF RECESSION NOW, THE WORSE IT WILL BE LATER. I POINT TO PEOPLE LEVERING UP ON THE CONSUMER SIDE ONCE AGAIN. DO YOU THINK THAT IS POSSIBLE? JASON: THE FED THINKS INFLATION IS COMING DOWN TO 2.5 PERCENT. IF THAT HAPPENS, THERE IS A 25% CHANCE OF HAPPENS, IT WOULD BE WONDERFUL IF WE COULD AVOID ALL OF THESE THINGS. INFLATION STUCK ROUGHLY AT 4% OR 5%, I DON'T KNOW WHAT SORT OF PAIN YOU WOULD NEED IF YOU WANT TO BRING IT BACK DOWN. TOM: LONG AGO AND FAR AWAY, A COLUMBIA PROFESSOR SAW A KID AT HARVARD AND SAID THIS KID IS DIFFERENT. HE'S GOING TO WORK WITH ME. HOW DEAD ON WAS YOUR MENTOR JOE STIGLITZ ON INFLATION AND ITS DISCONTENTS? -- ON MOBILIZATION AND ITS DISCONTENTS? JASON: I SAW JOE. HE DOES NOT LIKE GLOBALIZATION, BUT HE LIKES IT HERE IN DOLLARS. [LAUGHTER] I THINK WE ARE SEEING A PAUSE IN GLOBALIZATION. RAISING INTEREST RATES IS NOT GOING TO BE THE SOLUTION IN ANY TIME, SO AT LEAST TRY TO DO EVERYTHING WE CAN GLOBALLY TO INCREASE THE SUPPLY. IT IS GOING TO DO MORE ON DEALING WITH THE PROBLEM. TOM: YOUR HEATED RHETORIC MELTED ALL THE SNOW IN THE VALLEY. LET'S GO SCOOP JACKSON ON YOU, THE GIANT FROM WASHINGTON STATE. CAN YOU AS A RAGING DEMOCRAT SUPPORTING FISCAL REBUILDING OF OUR DEFENSE AND OF OUR NAVY TO PUSH AGAINST CHINA AND THE SHOCK OF PUTIN AND RUSSIA? JOSEPH: I THINK WE CAN HAVE SUPPORT DEFENSE. CLEARLY PUTIN HAS SHOWN WE NEED DEFENSE. MUCH OF WHAT WE SPEND IS WEAPONS THAT DON'T WORK AGAINST ENEMIES THAT DON'T EXIST, SO IF WE TAKE OUR CURRENT SPENDING ON DEFENSE AND RE-EXAMINE IT, WE ARE SO MUCH BACK IN THE 20TH CENTURY, THE LATTER HALF OF THE 20TH CENTURY. WE ARE IN A WORLD OF CYBER WARFARE, OF ALL KINDS OF NEW FORMS OF WORKFARE. WE NEED TO ADAPT OUR MILITARY EXPENDITURE. I THINK IF WE DID THAT, WE DON'T HAVE TO SPEND OR ON MORE AND MORE. WE HAVE TO SPEND SMARTER AND SMARTER. FROM THE WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM IN DAVOS, SO DIFFERENT THIS YEAR. MUCH TALK OF THE WAR IN UKRAINE AND MUCH TALK ABOUT DEGLOBALIZATION. LISA ABRAMOWICZ IS WITH ME. JON FERRO IS ON ASSIGNMENT. LISA: ARE SEEING THE GREATEST MENTIONS OF DEGLOBALIZATION IN MORE THAN A DECADE. THEY ARE TRYING TO CHANGE WHERE THEY HAVE THEIR SUPPLY CHAIN, MAKE THEM MORE LOCAL. MY HAIRSPRAY IS NOT RESILIENT. TOM: THE SWISS WIND. LISA: THIS IS GOING TO BE ONE OF THE KEY QUESTIONS. HOW DO YOU REARRANGE SUPPLY CHAINS IN A WORLD WHERE WE ARE SUDDENLY MORE DEPENDENT THAN EVER ON ONE ANOTHER? WHAT HAPPENS IF SUDDENLY WE CAN'T GET CHIPS FROM TAIWAN? TOM: THE CHIPS ARE FRONT AND CENTER. RIGHT NOW WE ARE GOING TO RIP UP THE SCRIPT WITH WIN THIN AT BROWN BROTHERS HARRIMAN. FROM HIS NATIVE BURMA, HE IS SOMEONE VISCERALLY ENTWINED WITH THE PACIFIC RIM. THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR JOINING. ROBERT D KAPLAN TALKS ABOUT THE SOUTH CHINA SEA AND HE WALKS AROUND IT IN A CIRCLE CHAPTER BY CHAPTER. HE TALKS ABOUT THE CHANGE IN CHINA. WHAT DOES PRESIDENT BIDEN NEED TO DO ECONOMICALLY, POLITICALLY TO RESTORE AMERICA'S RELATIONSHIP WITH THE PACIFIC RIM? > > THANKS FOR HAVING ME. IT'S ALWAYS A PLEASURE TO BE HERE WITH YOU TWO AND ALSO JONATHAN. I WILL SAY THIS. WE HAD A BUNCH OF COMMENTS OUT OF PRESIDENT BIDEN TODAY. MANY OF THEM CENTERED ON CHINA. THE MOST IMPORTANT THING IS THIS NEW ASIAN PARTNERSHIP THAT HE ANNOUNCED. CHINA HAS BEEN ON THE BACK BURNER SINCE MR. BIDEN CAME IN AND RIGHTFULLY SO. CHINA SEEMS TO BE CIRCLING BACK ONTO THE FRONT BURNER. PIVOTING BACK TO THE TRANSPACIFIC PARTNERSHIP THAT WAS TORN UP BY THE PREVIOUS ADMINISTRATION. IT'S A WAY TO REASSERT U.S. INTEREST IN THE REGION. IT'S A PRETTY BIG SIGNAL TO CHINA THAT WE ARE STILL KEEPING AN EYE ON YOU. WE ARE HOPING TO PROVIDE COUNTERWEIGHT TO YOUR INFLUENCE IN THE REGION. OBVIOUSLY THE DETAILS HAVE TO BE WORKED OUT. I THINK THE BIG STATEMENT FROM RESIDENT BIDEN. LISA: I READ A BUNCH OF HEADLINES. PRESIDENT BIDEN SAID THE U.S. WOULD DEFEND TAIWAN. A LOT OF THIS VIEW THIS AS A COMPLETE UPHEAVAL OF HIS POSITION. IT WAS WALKED BACK SUBSEQUENTLY. HE TALKED ABOUT HIS ADMINISTRATION REMOVING SOME OF THE TARIFFS ON CHINA. THAT SEEMS TO BE WHAT HAS BEEN DRIVING THE YUAN GAMING TODAY. -- GAINING TODAY. HOW DO YOU VIEW THE IDEA OF THE REMOVAL OF TRUMP ERA TARIFFS? > > IT'S REALLY EYE-OPENING. IT HAS BEEN QUIETLY DISSUADED IN THE PAST. I WAS DOING THIS NEW NORMAL WEAR INFLATION IS MUCH HIGHER THAN ANYONE EXPECTED. OFFICIALS ARE LOOKING FOR WAYS TO EASE THE PAIN OF U.S. CONSUMERS. IT'S ALWAYS BEEN A NICE POINT OF LEVERAGE THAT WAS GIFTED TO PRESIDENT BIDEN. PRESIDENT TRUMP IMPOSED TARIFFS. HE TOOK A GREAT TOUGH LINE AGAINST CHINA AND SORT OF HANDED THESE TARIFFS OVER TO THE U.S. AND IT WAS ALWAYS A GOOD POINT OF LEVERAGE FOR THE U.S. TO MAINTAIN. IF THEY ARE DISCUSSING SOME SORT OF RELIEF TARIFF, IT WOULD BE ON A TEMPORARY BASIS. I DON'T THINK THE U.S. WILL WANT TO GIVE UP THAT POINT OF LEVERAGE. MAYBE A SIX-MONTH WINDOW OR MORE GIVEN HOW THE SUPPLY CHAINS ARE. I DON'T THINK IT'S GOING TO BE THAT ALL OF A SUDDEN EVERYONE IS BUDDY BUDDY AGAIN. IT WILL REMAIN CONTENTIOUS GOING FORWARD. I THINK A LOT OF IT IS DRIVEN BY DOLLAR WEAKNESS. THE PENDULUM OF SENTIMENT SWINGS VERY WILDLY. IT IS SORT OF RISKS OF U.S. RECESSION ARE BEING PRICED IN. IT'S A LESS HAWKISH FED. FOR NOW THE DOLLAR IS ON THE BACK FOOT. LISA: WHEN THE PENDULUM OF DOOM HAS SHIFTED A LITTLE BIT TO THE PENDULUM OF SOMETHING A LITTLE BIT DIFFERENT FOR THE PAST COUPLE OF TRADING SESSIONS. CAN CLIENTS GET ANY CONVICTION ABOUT GOING BACK INTO CHINA AFTER MASSIVE OUTFLOWS GIVEN THIS CONTENTIOUS RELATIONSHIP OF WHICH YOU SPEAK IT? > > THE WHOLE CHINA STORY HAS BEEN COMPLICATED. COVID ZERO HAS WREAKED HAVOC ON THE CHINESE ECONOMY. ABOUT 5% GROWTH TARGET FOR THIS YEAR. IT'S HARD TO ARGUE FOR GOING BACK INTO CHINA AT THIS POINT. POLITICALLY THEY ARE STILL CRACKING DOWN TECH COMPANIES. TO ME THERE'S A LOT OF REASONS TO STAY OUT OF CHINA AT LEAST FOR NOW. I THINK IT'S VERY DANGEROUS RIGHT NOW. GIVEN HOW THE U.S. CHINA RELATIONSHIP IS BACK IN THE HEADLINES. TOM: I WAS TALKING WITH SIMON KENNEDY ABOUT THE LINK TO MARKETS IN THE GREAT ECONOMICAL. THE GLOBAL LITMUS PAPER IS THE DOLLAR AND THE DOLLAR SYSTEM, THE FLOATING-RATE SYSTEM THAT WE HAVE. CAN WE HAVE MARKET STABILITY WITH A RESILIENT DOLLAR OR DOES IT DESTABILIZE SO MANY EMERGING MARKETS, DOES IT DESTABILIZE FLOW SO MUCH THAT WE ARE JUST NOT GOING TO GET TO A SOLID MARKET OUTCOME WITHOUT WEAK DOLLAR? > > THAT'S A GREAT QUESTION. THERE HAS BEEN CHATTER IN THE LAST WEEK OR TWO ABOUT SOME KIND OF ACCORD TO HELP WEAKEN THE DOLLAR. A LOT OF IT IS REALLY ABOUT THE PACE. IF THE PACE IS VERY FAST, THAT'S WHERE THE RISK OF DESTABILIZING MOVES HAPPEN. IF YOU LOOK BACK AT THE MID-80'S, WE HAD THE DOLLAR AROUND 35%, 45%. WE ARE NOWHERE NEAR CLOSE TO THAT. I DON'T THINK IT'S SETTING OFF THE ALARM BELLS YET AT THE G7. TOM: THIS IS SO IMPORTANT IN THIS COMES UP WITH ALL SORTS OF GOOD WORK. IN 1960, THE U.S. WAS 40% OF THE GLOBAL ECONOMY AND WE HAVE COME WAY DOWN WITH A RESURGENT CHINA. DO WE OVEREMPHASIZE OUR INTERNATIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS AND AND OUR INTERNATIONAL ECONOMICS AS WE TRY TO ANALYZE AMERICA AND WHAT AMERICAN BONDS AND AMERICAN EQUITIES ARE GOING TO DO? > > THE U.S. FROM AN ECONOMIC STANDPOINT IS NOT AS DOMINANT AS IT WAS. TO TAKE MY REASONING FORWARD, THE YUAN REPLACING THE DOLLAR, IT'S NOWHERE CLOSE TO THAT BECAUSE IT DOESN'T HAVE THE TRACK RECORD, THE DEEP MARKET SIZE. IT'S STILL HEAVILY CONTROLLED MARKETS IN CHINA. SOMETHING LIKE 2.5% OF GLOBAL RESERVES. IT'S LIKE AN ICEBERG MELTING. IT'S FALLING BUT IT'S AT SUCH AN INCREMENTAL PACE, IT'S NOT SOMETHING FOR YOU AND I TO WORRY ABOUT. IT WILL BE SOMETHING FOR OUR KIDS OR GRANDKIDS. LISA: BEFORE WE LET YOU GO, WE ONLY HAVE A COUPLE OF MINUTES LEFT. I WANT TO GET YOUR SENSE OF WHAT CHRISTINE LAGARDE SAID TODAY. DO YOU THINK IT MOVES THE NEEDLE BUT SHE CAME OUT AND CONFIRMED AND SAID THEY PLAN TO HAVE NO NEGATIVE RIGHT POLICIES BY THE END OF SEPTEMBER? > > IT'S THE FIRST TIME SHE'S COME OUT AND SAID THAT. IF YOU LOOK AT THE CALENDAR, A HIKE IN JULY AND IN SEPTEMBER DOES TAKE YOUR BASIS TO ZERO. ANOTHER HIKE IN OCTOBER AND DECEMBER -- IN A SENSE IT HASN'T MOVED THE NEEDLE ON THE RATES MARKET. THE MARKETS ARE STILL LOOKING FOR 0.5 BY YEAR-END. I THINK THE KNEE-JERK REACTION. WE COULD GET CLOSE TO THE HIGH FROM A FEW MONTHS AGO. I STILL THINK THE U.S. OUTLOOK REMAINS THE BEST. WE HAVE HAD A HUGE MOVE IN THE DOLLAR THE LAST COUPLE OF MONTHS. IT'S ABOUT THE PENDULUM OF SENTIMENT. THE TRUTH IS SOMEWHERE IN BETWEEN. TOM: TO GO FROM JASON FURMAN TO DR. THIN SHOWS THE SPAN OF THE DEBATE HERE IN DAVOS. LISA: WE TALK ABOUT OIL PRICES AND HOW THE INFLATION HITS THE MIDDLE CLASS. THIS IS ALSO A BIG DISCUSSION OF FOOD INSECURITY AND WHAT THAT DOES TO THE SOCIAL FABRIC. TOM: I AGREE. IN OTHER WORDS WE ARE STILL PROJECTING TO POSITIVE TERRITORY. WE DO NOT ANTICIPATE A GLOBAL RECESSION. TOM: CHRISTINE LAGARDE ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND. THEY SAID THERE WAS A FEVERISH TO GET IN THE ROOM. TO WORRY ABOUT GROWTH FRONT AND CENTER. LISA: THAT'S WHAT EVERYBODY WANTS TO DO. WHAT ARE THEY GOING TO SAY OTHER THAN IT'S NOT INEVITABLE THAT WE ARE GOING TO GET A RECESSION. THERE IS STILL A LOT OF STRENGTH. TOM: WE ARE LEARNING SO MUCH HERE. LISA: WE TAKE A LOOK AT A WORLD THAT IS VERY MUCH IN TURMOIL. TOM: REBECCA PATTERSON TALKING ABOUT THE MARKETS. WE CONTINUE FROM JASON FURMAN. SOMEONE THAT HAS BEEN WITH US THROUGH THE MANY YEARS OF DAVOS. THE TITLE IS PRACTICE OF ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT PROFESSOR AT HARVARD KENNEDY SCHOOL BUT THAT BARELY DESCRIBES HIS CONTRIBUTION TO ECONOMICS ON ORIGINAL SIN. I HISTORIC DAY HERE WHEN VENEZUELA WAS BLOWING UP. PRESIDENT BIDEN IS SENDING OUT SOLICITATIONS TO SAUDI ARABIA AND YEAR VENEZUELA. SHOULD HE BE DOING THAT? > > FOR SAUDI ARABIA DEFINITELY IT CAN BE A GAME CHANGER. THE WORLD IS NOW CONCERNED ABOUT ENERGY SECURITY AND ENERGY AFFORDABILITY. THE WORLD WANTS TO REDUCE RUSSIAN OIL PRODUCTION. IT WOULD BE GOOD TO HAVE OPEC GUARANTEE SUFFICIENT SUPPLY. RUSSIA JOINED OPEC IN DECEMBER 2017. WE NEED TO GET OPEC AWAY FROM RUSSIA AND ONE WAY TO DO IT IS TO TELL OPEC WE ARE GOING TO RESTRICT RUSSIA'S ACCESS TO OIL TECHNOLOGY AND INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL MARKETS. SO WE ARE GOING TO MAKE SURE THAT RUSSIA'S MARKET SHARE IN OIL SHRINKS. HELP US DO IT IN A RESPONSIBLE WAY BY YOU TAKING UP THE SLACK TO KEEP PRICES RELATIVELY STABLE. I THINK IT'S STRATEGIC. I THINK VENEZUELA IS NOT A PLAYER. VENEZUELA IS NOT PRODUCING OIL BECAUSE THEY HAVE DESTROYED THE WHOLE ECOSYSTEM TO PRODUCE OIL. A LITTLE CHANGE IS NOT GOING TO CHANGE THE PICTURE IN VENEZUELA AND IT'S NOT GOING TO CHANGE THE PICTURE OF THE OIL MARKET. LISA: OUT OF THE FRYING PAN AND INTO THE FIRE WHEN IT COMES TO NEEDING OIL THAT MUCH MORE AND SETTING PRICES UP. IS THERE A MORE EFFECTIVE WAY FOR THE WEST? > > ABSOLUTELY. IF YOU EMBARGO RUSSIA'S OIL AND IT CANNOT COME OUT, RUSSIAN OIL PRODUCTION IS GOING TO COME DOWN. WORLD PRICES ARE GOING TO COME UP. IF OIL PRODUCERS BECOME RICHER AND GLOBAL CONSUMERS BECOME POORER, IT'S A VERY EXPENSIVE POLICY FOR EUROPE. IF YOU WANT A POLICY THAT GETS WHAT YOU WANT REALLY IS TO GET RUSSIA'S OIL. FOR PUTIN NOT TO GET THE MONEY. THE WAY TO DO THAT IS YOU JUST TAX THE OIL. IT WILL HAVE TO BE MORE OR LESS THE SAME PRICE. FOR RUSSIA THEY WOULD HAVE TO PUT A DISCOUNT SO LARGE. LISA: THIS IS THE ISSUE. A LOT OF PEOPLE ARE OPPOSED TO THIS. > > THE SECRETARY CAME OUT IN FAVOR OF IT AND SAID SHE WAS GOING TO PROPOSE IT THE G7 MEETING SO IT MAKES ALL THE SENSE IN THE WORLD BECAUSE IF YOU ARE ONLY TAXING RUSSIAN OIL, YOU ARE NOT TAXING ALL OIL. SO RUSSIAN OIL WITH THE TAX WILL HAVE TO COMPETE WITH THE REST OF THE OIL. THE MONTH OF MONEY THAT PUTIN GETS IS GOING TO GO DOWN. WINNING EUROPE OUT OF OIL IS GOING TO TAKE MONTHS OR YEARS. YOU WANT TO HARM RUSSIAN NOW, NOT IN A FEW MONTHS OR YEARS. IT'S JUST SMART THAT IN THAT WORLD, RUSSIAN OIL STILL COMES OUT SO WORLD OIL PRICES DON'T GO UP. BUT THE CASH FLOW OF RUSSIA IS HURT. TOM: YOU ON THE HIGH GROUND WITH BARRY EICHENGREEN OF THINKING HOW EMERGING MARKETS CAN RESPOND IN FINANCIAL MARKETS AND ALSO WITHIN TRADE FLOWS AND REAL ECONOMIES AS WELL. SHOULD WE BE AFRAID NOW OF EMERGING-MARKET FRAGILITY'S GIVEN A PANDEMIC, GIVEN A WAR IN UKRAINE AND MAYBE ALSO GIVEN BIG ECONOMY IRRESPONSIBILITY. HOW FRAGILE ARE THEY? > > I THINK IT'S A MIXED BAG. WE CAN TALK ABOUT INDIVIDUAL COUNTRIES. BUT IN GENERAL AND THE EMERGING MARKETS, THERE IS A LOT OF COMMODITY EXPORTERS FOR WHICH THE CURRENT SITUATION IS A POSITIVE SHOCK. THEY ARE EITHER EXPORTING OIL OR MINERALS OR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTS AND ALL OF THOSE HAVE GONE UP IN PRICE AND THAT'S GENERATING MORE INCOME FOR THE COUNTRY AS A WHOLE. IN A COUNTRY LIKE SOUTH AFRICA, IN EFFECT ON THE COUNTRY IS POSITIVE, BUT IT'S SUPER POSITIVE ON THE GOVERNMENT AND NEGATIVE ON HOUSEHOLDS. SO YOU HAVE A DOMESTIC PROBLEM OF WHAT DOES THE GOVERNMENT DO WITH ITS UNEXPECTED EXTRA INCOME . ENERGY PRICES ARE UP AND FOOD PRICES ARE UP. THEY ARE PRODUCERS OF FOOD AND PRODUCERS OF ENERGY. TOM: IN THE GREATER CARIBBEAN, HOW DO WE PROMOTE DEMOCRACY? CUBA. THE CASTRO REGIME MOVES ON TO SOMETHING NEW AND DIFFERENT. THE MESS IN VENEZUELA. HOW DO WE PROMOTE DEMOCRACY WITHIN THE GREATER MONROE DOCTRINE? > > FIRST OF ALL, IT'S ON THE SHORT FIGHT. -- IT'S NOT A SHORT FIGHT. THESE COUNTRIES ARE SUPPORTED BY THE LIKES OF PUTIN SO WINNING IN UKRAINE IS GOING TO EXTEND THAT HARMS RUSSIA, IT'S GOING TO HARM VENEZUELA, THE VENEZUELAN DICTATORSHIP AND THE CUBAN DICTATORSHIP AND THE NICARAGUAN DICTATORSHIP. I THINK IT'S A LONG HAUL UNTIL WE GET TO REESTABLISH DEMOCRACY. TOM: WITH GOT TO MAKE IT FOR THE LONG CALL. RICARDO HAUSMAN OF HARVARD, THANK YOU FOR JOINING US. DON'T GET UP RIGHT NOW. YOU'RE GOING TO WALK IN FRONT OF CAMERA 42. LISA: HE MADE SUCH A GOOD POINT. THIS IDEA OF THE GOVERNMENT MIGHT BE GETTING THE MONEY, BUT IF IT'S NOT EFFECTIVE, IT WILL BE HURTING THE POPULATION AND THIS IS WHERE SOME OF THE SOCIAL DRAWER IS A BIG CONCERN. TOM: CONSTRUCTIVE MARKETS AFTER WHAT YOU'VE ENJOYED THE LAST COUPLE WEEKS. YIELDS MOVING. PLEASE STAY WITH US. NEXT, REBECCA PATTERSON OF BRIDGEWATER. > > THERE IS OF PERVASIVE FOG OF NEGATIVE SENTIMENT OUT THERE. > > WHEN EVERY SINGLE HEADLINE IS NEGATIVE, IT'S TIME TO BUY. > > I STILL THINK THE DOLLAR IS GOING TO BE KING IN THIS SORT OF ENVIRONMENT. > > THE EARNINGS ARE SUPERPOWERFUL AND STOCKS ARE CHEAP AT THIS POINT. > > THIS IS BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE WITH TOM KEENE, JONATHAN FERRO AND LISA ABRAMOWICZ. TOM: GOOD MORNING EVERYONE. JONATHAN FERRO, LISA ABRAMOWICZ AND TOM KEENE. FROM THE WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM IN DAVOS, A VERY DIFFERENT DAVOS THIS YEAR IN MAY, NOT IN JANUARY. I HAVE BEEN STUNNED AT THE CHANGES. I DID NOT EXPECT THE DIFFERENCE IN ENERGY, THE BALLET OF BEAUTIFUL MAY MORNING. LISA: IT'S VERY DIFFERENT FROM TRIPPING OVER THE ICE AND DEALING WITH SNOW AND FREEZING. IT'S A VERY DIFFERENT MOMENT IN WALL STREET. ON THE HEELS OF THE PANDEMIC, A QUIETER DAVOS ONE THAT IS ALSO MORE SERIOUS AND FOCUSED. TOM: YOU BROUGHT IT UP EARLIER. IT'S NOT A DAVOS OF CATHARSIS OUT THERE OR EMOTION. IT'S THE SLOG IN INTEREST RATES AND THE WORRIES ABOUT RECESSION. LISA: AND A CHANGED GEOPOLITICAL LANDSCAPE TO HIGHLIGHT THE FACT THAT RUSSIA IS NOT HERE AND ALL THAT ENTAILS. WHAT DOES IT MEAN TO BE GLOBALIZED IN A WORLD WHERE PEOPLE ARE TRYING TO FIND HOW TO GET THINGS QUICKLY AND RELIABLY DESPITE SOME OF THE DISRUPTIONS? TOM: -- WAS WALKING BY THE AND HE WAS DEGLOBALIZED. WE WILL TAKE A QUICK LOOK AT MARKETS. LISA: CHRISTINE LAGARDE CAME OUT IN A NOTE AND BASICALLY WAS SAYING THAT SHE SEES GETTING TO ERODING THE NEGATIVE YIELDING POLICIES BY THE END OF SEPTEMBER AND ACTUALLY REALLY TAKING A MORE HAWKISH TONE WHICH IS GIVING A BIT OF A LIFT. TOM: 10 YEAR YIELD, 2.3% AS WELL. BRENT CRUDE RESILIENT. THAT GETS MY ATTENTION IN GLOBAL PRICE. THE FOOD CRISIS IS FRONT AND CENTER. LISA: THE FOOD CRISIS AS WELL AS HOW WE ARE DEALING WITH CLIMATE CHANGE ISSUES AT A TIME WHERE GAS AND OIL HAS NEW PROMINENCE AND PEOPLE SEEM TO BE PUTTING ASIDE THE EFT. WE ARE GOING TO BE SPEAKING WITH JOHN KERRY. THE U.S. SPECIAL CLIMATE ONGOING AND FORMER U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE ALSO THE SENATOR FROM MASSACHUSETTS. JOSEPH STIGLITZ WILL BE TALKING ABOUT GLOBALIZED OR DEGLOBALIZE. COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY PROFESSOR AND NOBEL LAUREATE WILL BE JOINING US IN THIS HOUR. DAVID RUBENSTEIN, CARLYLE GROUP CO-CHAIR AND CO-FOUNDER AND HOST OF PEER-TO-PEER CONVERSATIONS. RIGHT NOW THE CONVERSATION REALLY SOME UP CAN WE GET A REPRIEVE FROM THE SEVENTH STRAIGHT WEEK OF DECLINE? IS WHAT WE ARE SEEING THIS MORNING A HEAD FAKE OR THE START OF A BY THE DIP? TOM: IT'S THE MARKET COVERAGE OF EQUITIES BONDS, CURRENCIES BONDS. REBECCA PATTERSON HAS DEALT IN ALL THOSE AREAS AND CULMINATED WITH BRIDGEWATER WHERE SHE IS CHIEF INVESTMENT STRATEGIST. OUR PRINCE AND DAILY ON SPEAKING TERMS? WHAT'S THE LATEST MEETINGS LIKE IN TERMS OF THE VOLATILITY WE ARE SEEING, THE COMPLEXITIES AND NUANCES? WHAT IS THE TONE IN YOUR MEETINGS AS YOU ASSESS. > > THERE IS SO MUCH CHANGING NOW STRUCTURALLY AS WELL AS CYCLICALLY. THERE'S A LOT OF PEOPLE SAYING WHERE WE GOING. IF WE DO DEGLOBALIZE OR REGIONALIZED, WHAT DOES THAT LOOK LIKE AS WELL AS THE SHORT-TERM WORRIES OVER CAN THE FED TIGHTENING ENOUGH TO GET INFLATION BACK DOWN TO ITS TARGET. A LOT OF UNCERTAINTY IF I HAD TO SUM IT UP. LISA: HOW DO YOU DETERMINE WHETHER MOVES LIKE WHAT WE ARE SEEING IS A HEAD FAKE OR NOT? > > WE DON'T TRADE DAILY WIGGLES IN THE MARKET. WE TAKE A STEP BACK AND SAY WHAT'S DISCOUNTED. A LOT HAS CHANGED SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR. THE BIGGEST CHANGE HAS BEEN DISCOUNTED TIGHTENING AND WE HAVE SEEN THAT FLOW THROUGH AND WE HAVE SEEN THE EQUITY TO -- EQUITY DECLINE. YOU HAVEN'T SEEN A MAJOR CHANGE IN EXPECTED EARNINGS GROWTH. THAT IS THE THING WE ARE WATCHING. IF THE FED CONTINUES TO TIGHTEN TO TRY TO REDUCE DEMAND TO GET INFLATION UNDER CONTROL I WOULD EXPECT TO SEE THAT FLOW THROUGH INTO A DISCOUNTED GROWTH. LISA: FOR YEARS PEOPLE WERE SAYING THAT MARKETS WERE IN EVEN IF THE ECONOMY WAS NOT. ARE WE HEADING INTO THE OPPOSITE WHERE WE SEE MARKETS LED THE HIND AN ECONOMY THAT CONTINUES TO BE STRONG? > > THAT HAS BEEN OUR VIEW AND CONTINUES TO BE OUR VIEW. WE ARE IN A SITUATION WHERE THE NOMINAL ECONOMY IS LIKELY TO OUTPERFORM FINANCIAL MARKETS FAIRLY SUBSTANTIALLY. THAT IS MAINLY A FUNCTION OF THE POLICY REACTION WE GOT DURING THE PANDEMIC. ALL THE FISCAL AND MONETARY STIMULUS THAT LEFT HOUSEHOLDS WEALTHIER THAN BEFORE THE PANDEMIC, CORPORATE BALANCE SHEETS STRONGER THAN BEFORE THE PANDEMIC. IT GIVES THEM A CUSHION TO WITHSTAND THE TIGHTENING SO IT IS GOING TO FEED THROUGH TO MARKETS. THAT STARTING STRONG POINT FOR THE ECONOMY MEANS FINANCIAL ASSETS COULD UNDERPERFORM. TOM: YOU'VE GOT AT BRIDGEWATER YOUR FANCY KITCHEN. THEY HAVE THE WHOLE SUBZERO THING. > > LOOK WHO'S TALKING. BLOOMBERG, HELLO. TOM: YOU HAVE A GREAT PRESSURE COOKER. THE ONLY REASON THEY HIRED YOU IS THE STEAM COMING OUT OF THE CATTLE IS THE CURRENCY MARKET. TO ME THE CONUNDRUM HERE AND YOU BEAUTIFULLY DESCRIBED THE FISCAL IMPULSE. WHAT RELEASES THE PRESSURE IS DOLLAR DYNAMICS. WHAT KIND OF PRESSURES WILL WE SEE? > > THE MOST IMPORTANT THING TO UNDERSTAND ABOUT THE DOLLAR RIGHT NOW IS HOW QUICKLY OUR EXTERNAL NEED FOR FOREIGN CAPITAL IS INCREASING. IF YOU GO ON YOUR BLOOMBERG PAGE , ARE TIMELY ESTIMATE SUGGESTS THAT'S CLOSER TO FIVE OR 6% OF GDP. FOR THE DOLLAR TO STAY SUPPORTED WE NEED TO CONTINUE GETTING ENOUGH CAPITAL TO OFFSET THAT. THE DOLLAR WE THINK IS VULNERABLE ON A CYCLICAL BASIS AND A STRUCTURAL BASIS. TOM: IF WE GET A TWIN DEFICIT, DO YOU LINK THOSE TOGETHER MATHEMATICALLY OR PHILOSOPHICALLY? ARE THEY SEPARATE EVENTS? > > THEY ARE MATHEMATICALLY LINKED. AS YOU KNOW WELL. YOU ARE BEING HUMBLE. TOM: THIS IS A PRO SURVEILLANCE TIP. DON'T ASK A QUESTION UNLESS YOU KNOW THE ANSWER. IT'S JUST LIKE JUDGE JUDY. CONTINUE. > > THE BALANCE OF PAYMENTS IS WHAT I'M FOCUSED ON RELATIVELY MORE. THAT FINANCING NEED -- IF INTEREST RATES CONTINUE TO BE SO MUCH MORE ATTRACTIVE THAN MAYBE THE U.S. DOES CONTINUE TO HOLD UP FOR THE DOLLAR. BUT IT'S A QUESTION MARK. TOM: WHERE DOES THE MONEY GO? > > JAPANESE EQUITIES ARE OUTPERFORMING U.S. EQUITIES. SOME EMERGING-MARKET EQUITIES ARE OUTFLOWING. IT IS LOOKING FOR OPPORTUNITIES WHERE VALUATIONS ARE A LOT LESS DEMANDING. LISA: HOW HIGH DO TREASURY YIELDS HAVE TO GO TO SUPPORT THE DOLLAR? > > WE TRY TO UNDERSTAND ALL THE DIFFERENT PLAYERS IN EVERY MARKET. WHEN WE LOOK AT U.S. BOND MARKET TODAY, THE FED SLIPPING FROM QUANTITATIVE EASING TO QUANTITATIVE TIGHTENING IS OBVIOUSLY VERY SIGNIFICANT. THE BIG PLAYER THAT WE THINK SUGGESTS MORE UPSIDE FOR BOND YIELDS ARE BANKS. SO I YEAR AGO YOU HAD A TON OF DEPOSITS COMING IN AND BANKS ARE PUTTING THAT INTO BONDS. THE CURVE IS FLATTER. THERE IS LESS BANKS BUYING BONDS TO HOLD DOWN THE YIELD. WHEN WE LOOK AT WHO IS GOING TO BUY THOSE BONDS, WE STILL SEE A SUPPLY DEMAND AND BALANCE. I DON'T KNOW WHAT THE MAGIC NUMBER IS, BUT WE STILL HAVE FURTHER TO GO ON THE UPSIDE. TOM: THIS IS WITHIN THE PERFECT ELECTRICAL -- IN SWITZERLAND. HOW DO YOU AFFECT AN INTEREST RATE PARITY STRATEGY, A SOPHISTICATED HEDGE IF YOU WILL EVEN RATES WE'VE NEVER SEEN BEFORE? > > WHAT'S SO INTERESTING TO ME ABOUT ALL OF THIS IS WHEN WE THINK ABOUT HOW MOST INVESTORS IN THE WORLD ARE POSITIONED FOR THE LAST ONE OR TWO DECADES, THEY HAVE BEEN BIASED TOWARDS RISING GROWTH AND FALLEN INFLATION. IT WORKED GREAT UNTIL NOW. AND THE WORLD HAS GONE UPSIDE DOWN. SO NOW WE HAVE FALLEN GROWTH AND RISING INFLATION. WE HAVE SEEN THE PORTFOLIO HIT. THE BALANCE FOR GROWTH AND INFLATION. BUT THERE'S ALSO NO DOUBT THAT THE UNITED STATES IS IN A BETTER POSITION THAN ANY OTHER MAJOR COUNTRY AROUND THE WORLD TO ADDRESS INFLATION WITHOUT GIVING UP ALL THE ECONOMIC GAINS THAT WE'VE HAD AND THAT'S BECAUSE OF THE STRENGTH OF OUR RECOVERY. TOM: NATIONAL ECONOMIC COUNCIL DIRECTOR ON THE THEMES OF THE MOMENT. WE WELCOME ALL OF YOU ON RADIO AND TELEVISION. LISA ABRAMOWICZ AND MYSELF. JON FERRO IS ON ASSIGNMENT. RIGHT NOW, WE'VE GOT A LOT OF THINGS TO SPEAK OF IN A ONE HOUR CONVERSATION. JOHN KERRY, YOUR SPECIAL CLIMATE ENVOY AND FORMER U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE AND WHATEVER YOUR POLITICS, HE IS SOMEONE WHO HAS HONED OUR POLITICAL DEBATE OF THIS NATION FOR DECADES. YOU WERE UP AT ST. PAUL'S IN CONCORD, NEW HAMPSHIRE A FEW YEARS BACK. DEBATE AND DISCUSSION WAS EATEN INTO YOU, WASN'T IT? > > WE HAD A TERRIFIC TRADITION OF BACK-AND-FORTH, SOCRATIC. TOM: IT WAS A REALLY IMPORTANT TRADITION BACK THEN. WHAT HAPPENED TO AMERICA WHERE WE WALKED AWAY FROM THE NICETIES OF DEBATE? > > THE UNITED STATES SENATE USED TO BE THE GREATEST DELIBERATIVE BODY IN THE WORLD. AND OBVIOUSLY A LOT OF PEOPLE ARE ANXIOUS ABOUT WHERE THE DELIBERATION IS TODAY. IT HAS CHANGED. IT'S REALLY CHANGED. IN THE 1990'S OUR POLITICS CHANGE. IT BECAME FAR ANGRIER, FAR MORE INTENSE, FAR MORE PERSONAL. YOU REMEMBER THE DISCUSSIONS OF POLITICS OF PERSONAL DESTRUCTION. NOW WE HAVE A LOT OF ANGRY PEOPLE WHO ARE APPROPRIATELY ANGRY ON EITHER SIDE OF THE AISLE. RIGHT, LEFT. AND THEY JUST DON'T FEEL THE GOVERNMENT IS DELIVERING TO THEM AND WE HAVE TO CHANGE THAT. LISA: HOW DOES THE U.S. LEAD WITH SUCH DISUNITY AT HOME? > > I THINK PRESIDENT BIDEN IS SHOWING HOW YOU LEAD RIGHT NOW. HE'S IN ASIA. HE HAS BEEN LEADING ON GLOBAL CLIMATE CHANGE AROUND THE WORLD. HE PUT AMERICA -- THE UNITED STATES BACK INTO THE PARIS AGREEMENT. HELPED MAKE GLASGOW A SUCCESS. I THINK PEOPLE UNDERSTAND THAT WE HAD FOUR DIFFICULT YEARS. THE COUNTRY DECIDED THAT WAS AN ABERRATION AND ELECTED PRESIDENT BIDEN. NOW WE ARE IN THE BUSY BUILDING BACK PROCESS. I THINK WE HAVE MADE A LOT OF PROGRESS IN THE LAST YEAR. TOM: THE HELICOPTER FLYING OVER SAYS GOP ON THE SIDE OF IT. SENATOR KERRY, I WANT TO TALK TO YOU ABOUT CLIMATE. I WAS BLOWN AWAY A NUMBER OF YEARS AGO WITH THE BANK OF AMERICA PEOPLE. YOU ARE NOT ANOTHER FACE TALKING CLIMATE. YOU ARE NOT ANOTHER CELEB TALKING CLIMATE. YOU HAVE ACTUALLY LEANED OVER THE DESK IN BOSTON AND SET OF GOT TO LEARN THE MATH. -- SAID I'VE GOT TO LEARN THE MATH. WHAT IS YOUR STRATEGY TO SUSTAIN OUR FOCUS ON CLIMATE CHANGE GIVEN THE TO MOLD IS MEASURED BY THE PRICE OF COAL? > > PRESIDENT BIDEN HAS DETERMINED THAT WE ARE GOING TO GET READY FOR THE NEXT MEETING BY TRYING TO RAISE AMBITION AROUND THE WORLD WE ARE VERY BUSY RIGHT NOW WORKING WITH SPECIFIC COUNTRIES. INDONESIA, VIETNAM, SOUTH AFRICA, INDIA. TO BRING THE FINANCE AND THE TECHNOLOGY TO HELP THEM BE ABLE TO DEPLOY TO MEET THE GOALS OF THE GLASGOW PARIS AGREEMENT. BUT IN ADDITION TO THAT, WE HAVE TO WORK TO GET THE TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS DEPLOYED. THIS IS GOING TO COST LITERALLY TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS. IN ORDER TO AFFECT THE TRANSITION. IN THE WAY THAT WE CAN DO THAT IS BY BRINGING VARIOUS PLAYERS TO THE TABLE. PHILANTHROPY. SO YOU HAVE PEOPLE TAKING FIRST RISK. PEOPLE WHO ARE DE-RISKING THE INVESTMENT. THERE ARE A LOT OF FOLKS DOING THAT. WE HAVE COMPANIES THAT ARE NOW SIGNING UP. ON WEDNESDAY WE WILL BE MAKING A MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT WITH BILL GATES AND MARC BENIOFF OF SALESFORCE. CEOS WHO ARE DIRECTING THEIR COMPANIES TO BECOME FIRST MOVERS. THEY ARE CREATING DEMAND IN THE MARKETPLACE. VOLVO IS GOING TO BE GREEN STEEL. CEMENT. THE LARGEST CEMENT DEALER IN THE WORLD IS PRODUCING GREEN CEMENT. THERE'S JUST A WHOLE RANGE OF THINGS IN CARBON REMOVAL. LISA: SENATOR, WE ONLY HAVE A COUPLE MINUTES LEFT. I WANT TO GET YOUR CENTS ON GAS. YOU HAVE TALKED ABOUT CENTRAL TO A GREENER FUTURE. YOU'RE HOPING TO TRANSITION AWAY FROM THAT. HOW DO YOU DOVETAIL THE NOW INTO THE FUTURE? > > I THINK IT'S CRITICAL THAT LENDING INSTITUTIONS THAT HAVE A VAST AMOUNT OF CAPITAL INVOLVED BEGIN TO DEMAND MORE FROM THAT INDUSTRY. IT IS APPROPRIATE I THINK TO HAVE A GAS TRANSITION FOR SOME PERIOD OF TIME WHILE YOU BRING TECHNOLOGY TO SCALE THAT IS GOING TO CHANGE ALTOGETHER WHAT WE ARE DOING. ENORMOUS AMOUNT OF RESEARCH RIGHT NOW. FRANKLY THERE'S ABOUT A TRILLION DOLLARS OF VENTURE CAPITAL ALREADY MOVING TOWARD THESE NEW TECHNOLOGIES. GREEN HYDROGEN, LONGER BATTERY STORAGE. THERE ARE THINGS THAT ARE GOING TO JUST CHANGE THE WAY AS THIS IS DUE BUSINESS AND THAT'S GOING TO BE PART OF THIS REVOLUTION. I THINK WE ARE LOOKING AT THE LARGEST ECONOMIC OPPORTUNITY AND TRANSFORMATION SINCE THE INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION AND THIS WILL BE BIGGER BECAUSE EVERY NATION IN THE WORLD IS GOING TO HAVE TO MOVE TO A CLEAN NEW ENERGY ECONOMY AND FUTURE. TOM: I WANT TO CENTER BACK TO THE FUTURE OF THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY. WHAT WE HAVE SEEN IS THE CENTRIST JOE BIDEN AND YOU AS A CENTRIST JOHN KERRY OVERRUN BY A RIGID PROGRESSIVE OR LIBERAL WING OF THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY. WHAT IS YOUR COUNSEL AS THEY MAY BE LOSE THE HOUSE, MAYBE LOSE THE SENATE. WHO KNOWS WITH THE WHITE HOUSE. BUT WHAT IS THE COUNCIL YOU HAVE TO LIBERALS WHO WILL NOT BEND AS YOU HAVE SPENT A CAREER BENDING? > > I LIKE TO THINK I HAVEN'T ALWAYS BEEN. I FIND A COMPROMISE WHERE YOU CAN AND YOU NEED TO. BUT YOU HAVE TO BE REASONABLE OBVIOUSLY. THE OLD SAYING IN WASHINGTON, DON'T LET THE PERFECT BECOME THE ENEMY OF THE GOOD. YOU HAVE TO FIND THE COMPROMISE. THAT'S THE NATURE OF LEGISLATING. IF YOU DECIDE YOU WANT TO BE A LEGISLATOR, DO THAT. BUT I'M NOT IN THE POLITICS OF THE BACK-AND-FORTH NOW. I'M TRYING TO BRING PEOPLE TOGETHER TO UNDERSTAND THAT THIS CRISIS IS EXISTENTIAL, DOESN'T HAVE A POLITICAL LABEL, IT'S UNIVERSAL. IT'S NOT A BILATERAL ISSUE BETWEEN CHINA AND THE UNITED STATES. IT IS EXISTENTIAL FOR EVERYBODY ON THE PLANET AND WE NEED TO BE SMARTER ABOUT COMING TO SOLUTIONS. THE BEST WAY YOU GET THERE IS THROUGH EARNING AN ELECTION BUT THEN ALSO COMPROMISING TO FIND A PATH FORWARD. TOM: U.S. SPECIAL PRESIDENTIAL ENVOY FOR CLIMATE. WE HAVE MUCH MORE COMING UP INCLUDING A CONVERSATION. STAY WITH US. TOM: FROM THE MEETINGS OF THE WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM IN DAVOS, SWITZERLAND, WE WELCOME ALL OF YOU. JUST A GLORIOUS FIRST DAY HERE. WOULD YOU HIKE 20 MILES? LISA: NOT TODAY, BUT YESTERDAY I HAD A GOOD TIME. TOM: JON FERRO ON ASSIGNMENT, AS THEY SAY. HE'S IN CAPRI AGAIN. WE WISH HIM WELL. RIGHT NOW A QUICK THAT A CHECK OF MARKETS DOING BETTER THAN EXPECTED. THAT IN YOUR YIELD UP FIVE BASIS POINTS TO 2.83%. BRENT CRUDE WITH A $113 TRADING RANGE, BUT A MORE CONSTRUCTIVE MARKET. FOR JON FERRO WE DO THE DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL AVERAGE. JOINING ME IS ROMAINE BOSTICK IN NEW YORK. YOU TALK ABOUT CONSTRUCTIVE RIGHT NOW WE ARE SEEING HERE IN THE PREMARKET. WE DO HAVE A PRETTY DECENT RALLY. VOLUME IS RELATIVELY LIGHT IN THE PREMARKET, BUT IT'S A BROAD-BASED RALLY PROVIDED SOME POTENTIAL UPSIDE. KEEP A MIND JP MORGAN HAS RELEASED A PRESENTATION ON ITS WEBSITE THAT SHOWS THE COMPANY INCREASING ITS OUTLOOK FOR NET INTEREST INCOME. THE SHARES UP ABOUT 1.5% ON THE DAY. EVEN SOME OF THE TECH COMPANIES ARE GETTING ON THE ACTION TODAY. NOT BY MUCH, BUT YOU HAVE APPLE, OR SOFT, ALL OF THAT. ELSEWHERE, KEEP AN EYE ON WHAT IS HAPPENING IN THE SOFTWARE SPACE. ACCORDING TO PEOPLE FAMILIAR WITH THE MATTER THAT BLOOMBERG NEWS HAS SPOKEN TO, BROADCOM IS SAID TO BE MAKING A BID FOR VMWARE. THIS IS A BIG DEAL, HE CHIPMAKER BUYING A SOFTWARE COMPANY. BROADCOM HAS DABBLED IN THIS SPACE BEFORE WITH THE PURCHASE OF SYMANTEC'S ENTERPRISE BUSINESS. BROADCOM SHARES DOWN ABOUT 5% ON THE DAY AND VMWARE UP ABOUT 22% IN THE PREMARKET. SIGA TECHNOLOGIES ALSO MOVING. THESE COMPANIES THAT MAKE ANTIVIRAL DRUGS, A LOT OF TALK RIGHT NOW. THOSE SHARES UP ABOUT 26%. TOM: THANK YOU SO MUCH. "THE CLOSE" THIS AFTERNOON AS WELL, A MORE CONSTRUCTIVE MARKET. THIS IS AN IMPORTANT CONVERSATION. EACH AND EVERY YEAR AT DAVOS, THERE IS SOMEONE WHO OWNS THE VALLEY. USUALLY IT IS SOME ROCKSTAR THAT SHOWS UP BY HELICOPTER OR MAYBE SOME FAMOUS MODEL THAT I DON'T KNOW THEIR NAME. YOU KNOW, SOMEONE LIKE THAT. THIS YEAR'S ROCKSTAR IS JOSEPH STIGLITZ, THE NOBEL WINNER FOR THE MYSTERIES OF INFORMATION. SOMEONE AT COLUMBIA WHO HAS TALKED AND WRITTEN ABOUT OUR DISCONTENTS. D WITH THE CHALLENGES OF GLOBALIZATION AND OTHERS, TRULY JOE STIGLITZ IS THE ATTENDEE THIS YEAR AT DAVOS. IF YOU WROTE GLOBALIZATION AND ITS DISCONTENTS TODAY, WHAT WOULD BE DIFFERENT? JOSEPH: I THINK I WAS MOSTLY FOCUSED ON DISCONTENT IN THE SOUTH, AND NEEDS OF UPLAND COUNTRIES -- THE DEVELOPING COUNTRIES AND EMERGING MARKETS. SINCE THEN WE HAVE HAD GLOBALIZATION OF GLOBAL DISCONTENT. I THINK PART OF THE REASON IS THAT WE HAVE SEEN THAT GLOBALIZATION HAS LEFT US IN THE UNITED STATES UNPREPARED FOR COVID-19. WE WERE NOT ABLE TO PRODUCE EVEN SIMPLE THINGS LIKE FACE MASKS, PROTECTIVE GEAR, COMPLICATED THINGS, AND NOW THIS BROADER DISCONTENT OF GLOBALIZATION THAT I TALK ABOUT WITH EMERGING MARKETS IN DEVELOPING COUNTRIES IS SHOWING UP IN A PECULIAR WAY IN THE LACK OF SUPPORT FOR THE WEST, FOR THE UNITED STATES AND EUROPE AND OTHER DEMOCRACIES IN OUR POSITION AGAINST RUSSIA'S INVASION OF UKRAINE. LISA: BEFORE WE GET TO THAT, IS THE INFLATION WE ARE SEEING NOW A SYMPTOM OF THESE CRISES, WHETHER IT IS RUSSIA AND THE WAR IN UKRAINE OR THE LOCKDOWNS IN CHINA? OR IS IT JUST EXASPERATION OF A DEGLOBALIZATION OR RE-GLOBALIZATION IN A NEW FORM THAT PEOPLE HAVE NOT FULLY UNDERSTOOD YET? JOSEPH: THE DISTURBANCES ARE TO A LARGE EXTENT THE SAME KIND OF SHORTSIGHTEDNESS, FAILURE OF MARKETS TO ATTEND TO RISK ADEQUATELY THAT WE SAW IN THE 2008 CRISIS. I WROTE MY BOOK "MAKING GLOBALIZATION WORK" THAT IT WAS EXTRAORDINARILY RISKY FOR GERMANY TO BECOME DEPENDENT ON RUSSIAN GAS. IT WAS SO CLEAR BACK THEN THAT RUSSIA WAS NOT A RELIABLE TRADE PARTNER. WHY WOULD YOU PUT ALL OF YOUR MONEY, ALL OF YOUR EGGS IN THAT BASKET? AND YET GERMANY DID, EUROPE DID, AND PART OF WHAT WE ARE SEEING NOW, BECAUSE WE DID NOT RESPOND TO CLIMATE CHANGE, SENATOR KERRY A FEW MINUTES AGO TALKING ABOUT THIS WHICH SHOULD HAVE MOVED TO RENEWABLE ENERGY, YOUR REALIZING IT WAS MORE RELIABLE THAN POLITICAL DICTATORS. LISA: FAST-FORWARD TODAY, AND THE POLICIES WE ARE IMPLEMENTING TO CURB RUSSIA AND HAMPER THEM IN THEIR ADVANCE IN UKRAINE, OR WHETHER IT COMES TO TARIFFS IN CHINA, WHAT ARE WE GETTING WRONG? JOSEPH: I THINK WE ARE NOT GETTING ENOUGH SOLIDARITY. WE ARE ASKING A FEW COUNTRIES THAT MAY HAVE MADE MISTAKES IN THE PAST, BUT NOW WE HAVE TO HAVE SOLIDARITY. WE ARE FIGHTING A WAR RIGHT NOW. IT IS A GLOBAL WAR. IT IS A WAR TO PRESERVE THE INTERNATIONAL RULE OF LAW, AND YET WE ARE ASKING SOME OF THE POOREST COUNTRIES TO BEAR A LOT OF THE PRICE IN TERMS OF HIGHER FOOD PRICES. THEY MAY STARVE. WE ARE NOT DOING ANYTHING ABOUT THE DEBT CRISIS. IN TERMS OF MANAGING A GLOBAL ALLIANCE, WE ARE FAILING. TOM: YOU CAME OUT OF GARY, INDIANA OR GET IT IS FLAT ON ITS BACK LIKE NO OTHER CITY IN THE COUNTRY. YOU TALK ABOUT THE INITIATIVES FORWARD WHERE THE FANCY PEOPLE MAY BE OUGHT TO PAY ATTENTION TO THE MIDDLE CLASS. HOW IN THIS NEW AMERICA DO WE GET THE ELITES TO JOIN WITH THE MIDDLE CLASS LIKE THEY DID WHEN YOU AND I GREW UP? JOSEPH: I THINK WE ALL NEED TO BE AWARE OUR DEMOCRACY IS AT RISK, AND OUR ECONOMIC SYSTEM IS AT RISK. SO IF WE DON'T GET THAT KIND OF SOLIDARITY, WHO KNOWS WHERE THINGS WILL GO? YOU TALKED A LITTLE BIT BEFORE ABOUT INFLATION. IT IS REALLY HURTING THE PEOPLE AT THE BOTTOM AND THE MIDDLE ENORMOUSLY. THERE ARE OIL COMPANIES MAKING BILLIONS OF DOLLARS. TOM: -- FOUGHT THIS BATTLE IN 1976. THE BOTTOM LINE IS THE ELITES HAVE FORGOTTEN THE MIDDLE CLASS ACROSS THE ENTIRE POLITICAL PERSUASION. HOW DO WE REENGAGE AND BUILD A TRUST WITH THE MIDDLE CLASS IN AMERICA GIVEN THE PRESENT SHOCKS HERE IN HAPPY VALLEY? JOSEPH: I THINK THAT WE HAVE TO REMIND THEM, AS I DID IN THE ARTICLE I WROTE 11 YEARS AGO OF THE 1% FOR THE 1% AND BY THE 1%, PART OF THE MESSAGE OF THAT ARTICLE IN "VANITY FAIR" WAS TO SAY THAT IT IS IN YOUR OWN SELF-INTEREST TO SHOW MORE SOLIDARITY BECAUSE IF YOU DON'T COME OF THIS WHOLE SYSTEM IS GOING TO FRAY APART. TOM: THIS IS IMPORTANT, REALLY IMPORTANT GIVEN THE YEARS THAT YOU AND ROGOFF WERE HERE ON STAGE. THEY HAVEN'T GOTTEN ALONG FOR YEARS. IT IS LIKE THE KARDASHIANS. HERE'S THE HEART OF THE MATTER. WE HAVE COMPENSATION STRUCTURES IN AMERICA WHERE THE MIDDLE CLASS WAS ATTACHED TO THE ELITES, AND THEN WE CHANGE THAT TO WHERE THE ELITES ARE MAKING MORE MONEY THAN GOD AND THE MIDDLE CLASS IS LEFT BEHIND. TO ME, THAT WAS A TIPPING POINT. LISA: THIS HAS BEEN A TIPPING POINT, AND HERE WE ARE WITH A NEW TIPPING POINT OF INFLATION. DO YOU THINK IT IS MORE IMPORTANT TO GET INFLATION UNDER CONTROL AT THIS MOMENT THEN TO WORRY ABOUT OR AVOID SOME SORT OF DOWNTURN, WHICH SEEMS TO BE THE FED'S CONUNDRUM? JOSEPH: RAISING INTEREST RATES IS NOT GOING TO SOLVE THE PROBLEM OF INFLATION. IT IS NOT GOING TO CREATE MORE FOOD. IT IS GOING TO MAKE IT MORE DIFFICULT BECAUSE YOU AREN'T GOING TO BE ABLE TO MAKE THE INVESTMENT. WHAT YOU DO IS YOU HAVE SUPPLY-SIDE INTERVENTIONS. ONE OF THE THINGS PRESIDENT BIDEN TRIED TO DO IS TO HAVE MORE CARE FOR CHILDREN, AND THAT WOULD MEAN MORE WOMEN IN THE LABOR FORCE. THAT RELEASES ONE OF THE CONSTRAINTS, LABOR SUPPLY. WE USED TO HAVE SURPLUSES OF FOOD IN THE UNITED STATES. WE CAN GET THOSE BACK. LISA: HOW DO YOU GET THIS IN A SENSITIVE WAY? JOSEPH: I THINK WE CAN DO A LOT MORE THAN WE ARE DOING. RAISING INTEREST RATES IS NOT GOING TO BE THE SOLUTION IN ANY TIME, SO AT LEAST TRY TO DO EVERYTHING WE CAN GLOBALLY TO INCREASE THE SUPPLY. IT IS GOING TO DO MORE ON DEALING WITH THE PROBLEM. TOM: YOUR HEATED RHETORIC MELTED ALL THE SNOW IN THE VALLEY. LET'S GO SCOOP JACKSON ON YOU, THE GIANT FROM WASHINGTON STATE. CAN YOU AS A RAGING DEMOCRAT SUPPORTING FISCAL REBUILDING OF OUR DEFENSE AND OF OUR NAVY TO PUSH AGAINST CHINA AND THE SHOCK OF PUTIN AND RUSSIA? JOSEPH: I THINK WE CAN HAVE SUPPORT DEFENSE. CLEARLY PUTIN HAS SHOWN WE NEED DEFENSE. MUCH OF WHAT WE SPEND IS WEAPONS THAT DON'T WORK AGAINST ENEMIES THAT DON'T EXIST, SO IF WE TAKE OUR CURRENT SPENDING ON DEFENSE AND RE-EXAMINE IT, WE ARE SO MUCH BACK IN THE 20TH CENTURY, THE LATTER HALF OF THE 20TH CENTURY. WE ARE IN A WORLD OF CYBER WARFARE, OF ALL KINDS OF NEW FORMS OF WORKFARE. WE NEED TO ADAPT OUR MILITARY EXPENDITURE. I THINK IF WE DID THAT, WE DON'T HAVE TO SPEND OR ON MORE AND MORE. WE HAVE TO SPEND SMARTER AND SMARTER. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. > > IT IS VERY CLEAR THAT PEOPLE ARE IN RISK OFF MODE, BUT OUR VIEW IS THAT THERE WILL NOT BE A RECESSION THIS YEAR, NO NEXT YEAR. THERE WILL BE A SLOWDOWN. OUR HOUSE VIEW FOR GLOBAL GDP IS 2.9% FOR NEXT YEAR. TOM: THE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF A BANK IN SWITZERLAND, CREDIT SUISSE. THOMAS GOTTSTEIN IS NOT ANY RISK OFF MODE. LOOKING AT HIS BANK AND LOOKING AT A FINANCIAL SYSTEM BELEAGUERED RIGHT NOW. JON FERRO IS IN CAPRI, WHICH IS A BEAUTIFUL THING. WHAT HAVE WE LEARNED SO FAR? I THINK IT HAS BEEN A STRONG START. LISA: I THINK THE CHURN OF UNCERTAINTY. TRYING TO SOLVE PROBLEMS AT A MOMENT WHEN WE JUST SAW THE LONGEST STREAK OF LOCK -- OF LOSSES IN THE MARKET GOING BACK TO 2001. HOW DO WE PIVOT IN A TIME OF RISING INFLATION? TOM: LET'S DIVE INTO CONVERSATION WITH SOMEONE WHO HAS REAL WORLD LEADERSHIP AND QUALITY CONVERSATIONS. DAVID RUBENSTEIN, YOU KNOW HIM OF BLOOMBERG TELEVISION. HE'S ON THE BOARD OF THE WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM, AND I THINK OWNS THREE CANTONS IN SWITZERLAND. WONDERFUL TO HAVE YOU TODAY. IS IT BETTER IN THE SUMMER THE WINTER? DAVID: IT IS A LOT EASIER TO GET AROUND IN THE SUMMERTIME, AND YOU DON'T HAVE TO WORRY ABOUT FALLING DOWN. I KNOW YOU HAD A LITTLE SLIP, BUT YOU ARE OK, RIGHT? TOM: DOING FINE. LET US TALK ABOUT WHAT UNDERPINS EVERY TRANSACTION AT CARLISLE, EVERY TRANSACTION FOR PRESIDENT BIDEN, AND THAT IS A FINANCIAL SYSTEM WHERE IT IS PRICED DOWN, YIELD UP. IF I TAKE THE LEHMAN INDEX, THE BLOOMBERG TOTAL RETURN AGGREGATE INDEX, ESSENTIALLY WE HAVE NEVER SEEN THIS. HOW DOES THE FINANCIAL SYSTEM ADAPT TO SUCH LOSSES IN BONDS? DAVID: THE FINANCIAL SYSTEM WILL ADAPT. IT ALWAYS DOES. MARKETS CORRECT AND THE MARKETS WILL CORRECT NOW. I THINK WE HAD A TIME OF ENORMOUS ITALY AND'S -- ENORMOUS BULLION'S -- ENORMOUS E BULIENCE IN THE MARKETS. I WOULD SAY INTEREST RATES ARE GOING TO COME UP PROBABLY PUT US INTO WHAT SOMEONE IN THE CARTER ADMINISTRATION USED TO CALL A BANANA. HE DID NOT WANT TO USE THE WORD RECESSION, SO CARTER SAID USE SOME OTHER WORD, AND THE INFLATION ADVISOR SAID WE MIGHT BE IN A BANANA. SO I DON'T WANT TO SAY WE ARE IN A RECESSION. I DON'T KNOW IF WE ARE IN A BANANA, BUT IT IS SOMETHING CLOSE BETWEEN A RECESSION AND A BANANA. LISA: SO BIDEN SHOULD HAVE SAID BANANA BECAUSE YOU THINK THAT IS THE MORE REALISTIC OUTCOME. DAVID: THERE ARE MANY DIFFERENT DEFINITIONS OF RECESSION, SO I DON'T WANT TO BE QUOTED SAYING WE ARE IN A RECESSION. NOBODY REALLY KNOWS FOR SURE. BUT CLEARLY THE ECONOMY IS NOT AS ROBUST AS THE LAST COUPLE OF YEARS, IN PART BECAUSE OF COVID, AND PART BECAUSE OF THE WAR IN UKRAINE, IN PART BECAUSE INTEREST RATES ARE GOING UP AGAIN. SO IT IS NOT A GREAT ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT. ON THE OTHER HAND, PRICES HAVE COME DOWN TO THE POINT WHERE THERE ARE SOME BELEAGUERED BARGAINS NOW, AND I THINK A LOT OF PEOPLE THAT BUY AT THE BOTTOM ARE LOOKING PRETTY HAPPY NOW. LISA: DO USING THIS IS A BOTTOMING OUT THAT YOU SEE? FROM THE CONVERSATIONS YOU ARE HAVING, IS IT MORE OPTIMISM ABOUT INVESTING THAN PESSIMISM ABOUT THE RECESSION OR BANANA? DAVID: IT DEPENDS. IF YOU OWNED A LOT OF THESE ASSETS AND THEY HAVE GONE DOWN, YOU ARE NOT SO OPTIMISTIC. BUT IF YOU DON'T ON THOSE ASSETS AND YOU NOW HAVE FRESH CAPITAL TO INVEST, IT IS BETTER THAN IT WAS A WHILE AGO. IF YOU OWN ASSETS, THE ONES YOU OWN MAY NOT BE WORTH AS MUCH COME BUT YOU DON'T HAVE TO SELL AT THESE PRICES. BUT PEOPLE ARE GOING TO MAKE MONEY BUYING AT THESE PRICES BECAUSE PRICES ARE PRETTY LOW RELATIVE TO WHERE THEY HAVE BEEN. TOM: BUT TO ANOTHER TIME AND PLACE, ARE WE GOING TO SEE THE ELITES DO A NATIONAL ROLL UP OF OUR ASSETS WHILE WITH INFLATION, THE MIDDLE CLASS IS FLAT ON THEIR BACK? TO BE SPECIFIC, BLACKSTONE TAKING THE HEAT, BUT PRIVATE EQUITY, PRIVATE MONEY IS GOING AFTER RESIDENTIAL HOUSING AS A SOUND INVESTMENT. THERE IS A RAGING DEBATE ABOUT THAT. IS THIS A SHELL GAME OF THE ELITES, WHERE THE MIDDLE CLASS BELEAGUERED DOES NOT GET TO PUT US DEBATE? DAVID: FIRST OF ALL, BLACKSTONE AND CARLYLE AND OTHER FIRMS BASICALLY RESENT PENSION FUNDS, WHICH ARE TEACHERS, FIREMEN, POLICEMEN, SO IT IS NOT EXACTLY THE ELITES BUYING IT FOR THEMSELVES. THEY ARE BUYING IT FOR PENSION FUNDS. SECONDLY, THE ECONOMY IS MUCH DIFFERENT THAN ANDREW MELLON'S TIME, SO IT IS A MUCH BIGGER ECONOMY AND IT IS A GLOBAL ECONOMY. IT WAS NOT ANDREW MELLON WAS SECRETARY OF TREASURY. LISA: MEANWHILE, I DO WONDER WHETHER YOU THINK THAT DAVOS STILL HAS THE SAME RELEVANCY THAT WINSTED. DAVID: DEVIL'S I THINK -- DAVOS I THINK IS RELEVANT BECAUSE PEOPLE ARE STILL COMING. WHEN YOU CAN GO IN ONE PLACE AND SEE THE CEOS AND HEADS OF STATE OF SEMI-DIFFERENT PLACES, IT IS A GOOD THING. IT IS VERY CONVENIENT. IF I WANT TO SEE SOME OF THE PEOPLE HERE, I WOULD HAVE TO SPEND SIX MONTHS GOING AROUND IN MEETING ALL OF THESE PEOPLE. NOW I CAN MEET THE MEDICAL OF DAYS. ARE WE GOING TO SOLVE ALL THE PROBLEMS IN THE WORLD? PROBABLY NOT. BUT I DON'T SEE ANYONE WHO COMES HERE AND SAYS I WISH I WAS SOMEWHERE ELSE. PEOPLE THINK IT IS A GOOD CHANCE TO MEET OTHER PEOPLE, AND BECAUSE WE HAVE BEEN IN THE COVID ENVIRONMENT FOR SO LONG, SOME OF THESE PEOPLE HAVE NOT BEEN SEEN BY OTHERS FOR THREE OR FOUR YEARS IN PERSON. DAVID: ROBERT TORMENTS -- TOM:ROBERT HORMATS A COUPLE OF DAYS AGO WAS HEATED ABOUT THE REBUILD OF THE PACIFIC RIM. WHAT CAN PRIVATE CAPITAL DO TO ASSIST OUR GOVERNMENT IN PROJECTING A NEW AMERICAN VISION THERE? I THINK OF THE PHILIPPINES AND OTHER LARGE POOLS OF CAPITAL. DON'T WE ASSIST OUR NATION BY PROJECTING AND ADVANCING CAPITAL TO THE BITS VICKRAM? -- TO THE PACIFIC RIM? DAVID: WE DO, AND WE ARE. CORPORATIONS ARE INVESTING ENORMOUS AMOUNT OF MONEY IN ASIA. IT IS AN INCREDIBLY DIFFERENT WORLD. WE ARE NOT PULLING BACK DRAMATICALLY. I THINK INVESTMENT IN CHINA IS PULLING BACK A BIT BECAUSE OF SOME OF THEIR REGULATORY CONCERNS, AND THE ECONOMIC CONCERNS AND COVID, BUT MONEY IS FLOWING INTO OTHER COUNTRIES. INDIA IS A GOOD EXAMPLE, JAPAN IS A GOOD EXAMPLE. SO I DON'T THINK WE ARE PULLING OUT FROM THE PACIFIC RIM, AND I THINK I DID -- I THINK BIDEN IS TALKING ABOUT AMERICAN CAPITAL COMING IN, AND A THICK AMERICAN CAPITAL IS COMING IN. TOM: THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR JOINING. THANK YOU FOR YOUR CONVERSATION ON BLOOMBERG. MY FAVORITE OF ALL TIME IS JEFF BEZOS. DAVID: HE WAS THE BEST. TOM: I DON'T KNOW IF HE WAS THE BEST, BUT IT WAS GREAT. DAVID: THANK YOU VERY MUCH. TOM: THANK YOU AGAIN. I THINK WHAT IS SO IMPORTANT HERE IS THIS DAVOS IS SO DIFFERENT FROM THOUSAND NINE. PEOPLE ARE NOT SHOCKED I THE SYSTEM. THEY ARE SHOCKED BY THE WAR. IT IS A FUNDAMENTAL DIFFERENCE RIGHT NOW. LISA: AND THIS FEELING OF CONSTANT SHOCKS. WE CAME FROM A PANDEMIC, THAT CRISIS. NOW WE ARE DEALING WITH THE CRISIS OF UKRAINE, DEALING WITH SHUTDOWNS IN CHINA, PROLONGING SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTIONS. HOW DO YOU DEAL WITH CRISIS UPON CRISIS OVERLAID WITH INFLATION WE HAVE NOT SEEN SINCE THE 1970'S? THAT ANGST IS UNDERPINNING ALL DISCUSSIONS. TOM: MY THEME OF DAVOS THIS YEAR, STEALING IT FROM GEORGE WILL INTO THOUSAND ONE FROM ROBERT GATES COME OUR DEFENSE SECRETARY, AND PLAYED UP RECENTLY, THE HOLIDAY FROM HISTORY IS OVER. LISA: I THOUGHT YOU WERE JUST GOING TO SING FOR US. HE GOES INTO THE ALPS. TOM: LET'S DO A DATA CHECK HERE. IT IS A DIFFERENT FEELING THAN THE CRISIS WE HAVE SEEN OVER THE LAST NUMBER OF DAYS, AND ALL IN ALL, A BETTER BOND MARKET AS WELL SHOWING THE LITTLE BIT OF CONFIDENCE WITHIN THE SYSTEM, TO .82% ON THE TENURE. BRENT CRUDE, $113 AS WELL. COMING UP ON THE MARKETS, MATT BRILL WILL JOIN US, HEAD OF U.S. INVESTMENT GRADE AT INVESCO. FROM DAVOS, STAY WITH US. > > INFLATION IN SOME PLACES IS CONTINUING TO ACCELERATE OR GET I DON'T LOOK WE HAVE FELT THE FULL IMPLICATIONS. > > COMPANIES ARE HAVING DIFFICULTY MANAGING THE INFLATION ENVIRONMENT. > > I STILL THINK THIS IS A YEAR OR TWO WHERE THE U.S. IS GOING TO CONTINUE TO OUTPERFORM THE REST OF THE WORLD. > > THE FED IS TIGHTENING INTEREST RATES AND THAT MEANS EQUITIES ARE LIGHTLY TO GO DOWN AS THEY HAVE BEEN. > > EVERYBODY IS WORRIED ABOUT A GLOBAL SLOWDOWN. I AM TOO. > > THIS IS "BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE" WITH TOM KEENE, JONATHAN FERRO, AND LISA ABRAMOWICZ. LISA: A MOMENT OF CALM IN MARKETS. THE WORLD'S ELITE JOINING US AT THE WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM, WHERE WE ARE BROADCASTING LIVE IN DAVOS, SWITZERLAND. GOOD MORNING TO ALL OF YOU BACK IN NEW YORK, TO LONDON, TO THOSE OF YOU IN SWITZERLAND. THIS IS "BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE ," LIVE ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION AND RADIO. JON FERRO ON ASSIGNMENT IN CAPRI. WE WILL PERHAPS BE HEADING THERE NEXT. I DIGRESS FOR A MOMENT. WE REASSESSED THE LANDSCAPE WE ARE IN AFTER CRISIS AFTER CRISIS. TOM: WE ARE REASSESSING THE GREEN BEHIND US. IT IS GORGEOUS HERE IN SWITZERLAND. THAT IS NOT NEWS, BUT REALLY A FIRST FOR THE WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM. 51 YEARS . WITH THE PANDEMIC AND ALL, THEY ARE TRYING TO GET IT GOING AGAIN FROM JANUARY 2020. WHAT STUNS ME IS HOW THIS IS SUCH A DIFFERENT DAVOS, EVEN FROM 2008 AND THE SHOCK OF 2009. LISA: IT IS NOT COLD, FOR ONE. BUT BESIDES THAT, THERE IS A RECAPITULATION OF WHAT IT MEANS TO SOLVE PROBLEMS AT A TIME WHEN YOU HAVE FOOD PRICES THAT ARE SPIRALING. YOU HAVE CONFLICT IN UKRAINE AND YOU ARE DEALING WITH THIS FRUSTRATION WITH MARKETS. I KEEP GOING BACK TO SEVEN STRAIGHT WEEKS OF LOSSES ON THE S & P ON THE NASDAQ COME OF THE LONGEST STRETCH SINCE 2001 FOR THE DOW -- SINCE 2001. FOR THE DOW, THE LONGEST STRETCH OF LOSSES GOING BACK TO 1923. TOM: I REMEMBER THAT WELL. LISA: SO THERE IS A FEELING OF CALM TODAY. TOM: AS WE MENTIONED WITH DAVID RUBENSTEIN, THE BOND MARKET GETS EQUAL TREATMENT. THE CARNAGE IN THE BOND MARKET IS TANGIBLE. YOU CAN RATIONALIZE IT ALL YOU WANT. THE FACT IS IT IS TANGIBLE. LISA: STRATEGISTS HAVE A BELIEF, A LOT OF THEM, THAT THE FED WILL COME IN AND SAVE THE MARKET BY NOT RAISING RATES TOO MUCH. TOM: I DID NOT HEAR THAT FROM JASON FURMAN. LISA: I DID NOT HEAR THAT FROM A LOT OF INDIVIDUALS WE ARE SPEAKING WITH HERE AT THE WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM. THAT I THINK IS THE TENSION UNDERPINNING THE PEOPLE WHO ARE BULLS AND THE PEOPLE WHO ARE BEARS AT THIS MOMENT. TOM: THE FEELING IS TO THE FIRST DAY HERE, IT IS A MUCH MORE INTERNATIONAL AUDIENCE ON A PERCENTAGE BASIS. FEWER AMERICANS, MAYBE FEWER FROM THE UNITED KINGDOM. BUT EVEN WITH THAT, THERE'S A HEATED CONVERSATION WE WILL DIVE INTO ON ECONOMICS, ON INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS. BUT WE ARE NOT GOING TO FORGET THE MARKET TURMOIL WE ARE IN. WE WILL GET TO MATT BRILL IN A MOMENT. IT IS A QUIESCENT SCREEN WAS EQUITIES UP TODAY. I DON'T KNOW WHAT DOW FUTURES ARE. JON FERRO SAYS IT DOES NOT MATTER. THE YIELD IS UP A LITTLE BIT. DOLLAR COMES AND WEAKER. I GOT BRENT CRUDE NEAR $113. WEST TEXAS INTERMEDIATE, $111. THIS IS TO ME THE MOST INTERESTING GUEST OF THE DAY. WE'VE GOT LOTS OF GOOD GUESTS, GREAT GUESTS LIKE JOE STIGLITZ ON GLOBALIZATION, BUT INTERESTING IS THE BOND MARKET. THIS IS LISA'S WHEELHOUSE. I'LL BEGIN AND SHE WILL TAKE OVER. MATT BRILL JOINS US OUT OF NORTH AMERICA, INVESTMENT GRADE CREDIT AT INVESCO. I LOOK AT THE BLOOMBERG TOTAL RETURN INVESTMENT GRADE INDEX, AND I WANT TO KNOW HOW DO I BEGIN TO MAKE MONEY BACK? HOW DO I BEGIN TO RECOVER FROM THOSE DOUBLE-DIGIT LOSSES? MATT: GOOD MORNING, TOM. WISH I WAS WITH YOU THERE. IT LOOKS GREAT. YOU ARE DOWN ROUGHLY 13%, THE WORSE START TO A YEAR. IT WOULD BE THE WORST YEAR IF IT ENDED TODAY. WE ARE SEEING SOME STABILIZATION NOW. WE'RE STARTING TO SEE NEGATIVE CORRELATION BETWEEN TREASURY YIELDS AND CREDIT SPREADS FOR THE FIRST TIME ALL YEAR. THAT IS A GOOD THING. WE ARE STARTING TO SEE INVESTORS COME IN. YOU ARE LOOKING AT 12 YOUR HIGHS ON THE INVESTMENT GRADE YIELDS, SO THE VALUATIONS ARE THERE. YOU ARE STARTING TO SEE NEGATIVE CORRELATIONS, WHICH IS GOOD, BUT YOU ARE STILL SEEING PEOPLE VERY APPREHENSIVE TO INVEST. I THINK YOU WRITE A DECENT POINT WHERE YOU CLAWBACK SOME OF THE LOSSES, BUT YOU ARE OBVIOUSLY NOT GOING TO GET THEM ALL BACK THIS YEAR. YOU SHOULD AT LEAST START WITH THE ABILITY TO NOT LOSE MONEY FROM THIS POINT, WHICH IS THE FIRST STEP TO MAKING MONEY. LISA: HOW MUCH CONVICTION DO YOU AND THE PEOPLE YOU SPEAK WITH HAVE AT A TIME WHEN A LOT OF IT IS CONTINGENT UPON THE FED BACKING AWAY FROM THE PLAN THAT EVERYBODY ELSE SAYS THEY WILL CONTINUE WITH? MATT: I THINK THE FED IS GOING TO CONTINUE TO PLOW THROUGH THIS. I THINK IF YOU ARE RELYING ON THAT, YOU ARE MISTAKING THIS MARKET. THE COST OF DEBT HAS GONE UP SIGNIFICANTLY ALREADY, SO THE FED HAS DONE ITS JOB BY TALKING UP RATES THAN ACROSS THE CURVE. I KNOW THEY ARE NOT MUCH UP OUT THE CURVE IS MUCH AS THE FRONT END, BUT IT IS EXPENSIVE TO BORROW AND THAT WILL SLOW THE ECONOMY. I THINK YOU ARE ALREADY STARTING TO SEE THE IMPACT OF THAT. I DON'T THINK THE FED HAS TO BACK AWAY FOR THIS TO ALREADY BE EFFECTIVE. I THINK YOU ARE SEEING THE EFFECTIVE FED MARGINS ARE GETTING HIT. YOU ARE SEEING A SLOWDOWN HERE AND THERE. IT'S THE FIRST SIGN OF THINGS SLOWING DOWN, WHICH SHOULD LEAD TO INFLATION SLOWING DOWN THE THIRD OR FOURTH QUARTER OF THIS YEAR WHICH ENABLES THE FED TO BACK AWAY. THE FED IS NOT WANT TO BACK AWAY BECAUSE THE MARKET IS TOUGH. THE FED IS GOING TO BACK AWAY BECAUSE INFLATION STARTS TO SLOW. LISA: IT HAS GOTTEN MORE EXPENSIVE TO BORROW, BUT IN REALITY, A LOT OF COMPANIES DON'T HAVE TO BORROW BECAUSE THEY HAVE SO MUCH CASH ON HAND. WHEN DOES IT MATTER THAT COSTS SO MUCH TO BORROW MONEY? MATT: RIGHT NOW YOU ONLY HAVE 2% OF THE INVESTMENT GRADE MARKET THAT MATURES IN 2022, 5% IN 2023, AND 5% IN 2024. IT IS VERY SIMILAR IN THE HIGH-YIELD MARKET. WE SAW CARNIVAL COME IN THE HIGH-YIELD MARKET LAST WEEK, BUT GENERALLY MARKETS ARE NOT GOING TO BE FORCED TO COME TO THE MARKET TO PAY UP. YOU'RE GOING TO SEE IS THEM OPPORTUNISTICALLY DO IT. EARLIER IN THE YEAR IT SEEMED LIKE FREE MONEY, SO THEY WERE BORROWING AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE. THAT WAS A VERY NEGATIVE TECHNICAL. NOW IT IS GETTING EXPENSIVE SO THEY ARE NOT GOING TO BORROW AS MUCH, WHICH SHOULD IMPROVE TECHNICALS GOING FORWARD, WHICH I THINK WILL HELP IMPROVE TOTAL RETURNS AS WELL. TOM: I SPEAK OF INVESCO MANAGING SERIOUS MONEY LIKE PENSION FUNDS AND INSURANCE COMPANY MONEY. WHAT HAPPENS TO THE ACTUARIAL ASSUMPTION? IF RATES MOVE UPCOMING -- MOVE UP, DOES THE ACTUARIAL ASSUMPTION MOVE HIGHER? MATT: ACTUARIAL ASSUMPTIONS ARE BASED ON A LOT OF FORMULAS THAT ARE TO COMPLICATE IT FOR ME TO UNDERSTAND OR GET INTO ON THIS SHOW, BUT THEY CAN BASICALLY IMMUNIZE THEIR LONG-TERM LIABILITIES WHEN RATES GO HIGHER. SO IF YOU WANT TO OWN STOCKS AND BONDS, WHEN BOND YIELDS GO UP, YOU'RE GOING TO BUY MORE BONDS. THIS IS GREAT FOR THEM RIGHT NOW. WE ARE SEEING A HUGE SHIFT. TOM: THIS IS THE HEART OF THE MATTER. YOU USED THE PRO WORD IMMUNIZE. IF YOU IMMUNIZE WITHIN A NEW HIGHER RATE ENVIRONMENT, HOW DO YOU ACCOUNT FOR THE PRICE DECLINE THAT YOU HAVE ENJOYED IN BILLS, NOTES AND BONDS? SAM: -- MATT: YOU GET TO CLOSE YOUR EYES AND DON'T HAVE TO DEAL WITH MARKET ACCOUNTING. JUST GET THE BOOK YIELD, THE BOOK PRICE THEY BOUGHT IT AT. AS LONG AS THEY DON'T THINK THERE'S A FUNDAMENTAL PROBLEM, WHICH IS A KEY POINT, AS LONG AS THERE'S NOT A FUNDAMENTAL CREDIT ISSUE, THEY CONTINUE TO MARK THOSE BONDS WHERE THEY BOUGHT THEM. SO ON PAPER THEY HAVE NOT LOST ANY MONEY THUS FAR. IN FACT, IF THEY BUY BONDS AT HIGHER YIELDS GOING FORWARD, THEY ARE BETTER OFF OR GET SO THE RETAIL INVESTOR TAKES THE MARKET LOST. THE PENSION PLAN DOES NOT. THEY HAVE MUCH CLEARER ABILITY TO RIDE THIS OUT, WHICH MAKES IT MORE ATTRACTIVE TO THEM. TOM: IF FRANK FOR BUZZING WAS WATCHING RIGHT NOW, YOUNG BRILL WOULD HAVE GOTTEN AN A+. THAT IS THE SMARTEST DISCUSSION OF THIS I HAVE HEARD FROM ANYBODY. THAT WAS BRILLIANT. LISA: I WILL SAY, I HAVE A MUCH MORE BASIC AND LESS ACADEMIC QUESTION. HAVE WE REACHED PEAK BEARISHNESS? HAS A CAPITULATION BEEN BAKED IN AT THIS POINT? MATT: I THINK WE HAVE HIT THE HIGHS FOR CORPORATE CREDIT YIELDS FROM THIS POINT. SOMEBODY SUMMED IT UP LAST WEEK ON THE CALL. THEY SAID MY STOMACH HURTS TO GO BUY A BOND RIGHT NOW. THAT MEANS IT'S GOT TO BE THE WORST TIME, OR GOT TO BE THE OPPORTUNE TIME TO START BUYING. TOM: GO AWAY ON TALK TO RETAIL RIGHT NOW. ENJOY TAKING THE LOSSES. MATT BRILL WITH INVESTMENT. ON RADIO YOU ARE MISSING ALL THE DRAMA HERE. WE'VE GOT WINDS LIKE THE HURRICANE FROM YEARS AGO. DO YOU SEE WHAT IT'S DONE TO MY HAIRPIECE? I GET HAIRCARE FOR MEN AND THE WHOLE THING, AND IT WENT DOWN IN FLAMES. LISA: I THINK IT LOOKS REALLY OFF ON GUARD. I THINK YOU LOOK GREAT. [LAUGHTER] MY HAIR IS FLYING AS WELL. IT IS A MOMENT THAT IS DEFINITELY MEMORABLE HERE IN DAVOS GIVE WE HAVE A LOT OF INCREDIBLE GUESTS COMING UP TO GIVE US A SENSE OF THE POLITICAL MOMENT. THIS TO ME, I THINK WE HAVE BEEN A BIT REMISS GIVEN THE CONVERSATION COMING OUT OF CHINA WITH PRESIDENT BIDEN. TOM: I THINK THE POLITICS, WE DIDN'T EVEN BRING UP IRAN AND IRAQ AND ALL OF THE POLITICAL TURMOIL HE FACED AS SECRETARY OF STATE WITH PRESIDENT OBAMA, BUT AT THE HEART OF THIS IS THE POLITICAL DEBATE THAT IS GOING ON RIGHT NOW. AFTER THE PRIMARIES. LISA: SOMETHING WE HAVE NOT TALKED ABOUT IS IF THE DEMOCRATS DO LOSE THE PRIMARIES, WHAT THAT DOES. RIGHT NOW WE ARE LOOKING AT LOSING MOMENTUM FROM EARLIER AS WE HEAD TOWARDS THE OPENING BELL, BUT IT DOES SEEM TO BE A SIGH OF THE MOMENT. RIGHT NOW HERE, IT IS TO: 30. TOM: I'M GOING TO LOOK AT THE FOREIGN-EXCHANGE MARKET, WHICH DOES PLAN TO THE POLITICS OF THE MOMENT. HOW DO YOU DEAL WITH THAT AT A TIME WHEN A LOT OF THE DEVELOPED WORLD IS DEALING WITH THEIR OWN CRISES? THIS IS REALLY A RELUCTANCE TO SPEND. TOM: WHAT WE ARE GOING TO DO NOW IS DRIVE FORWARD THE CONVERSATION. WE'VE BEEN TO LATIN AMERICA, BUT WE DO SO WITH THE FINANCIAL ACUITY OF GENERAL ATLANTIC, A STORIED NAME. THERE COPRESIDENT, THANK YOU FOR JOINING US HERE IN THE WINDY CITY. > > THANK YOU FOR HAVING ME. TOM: I FEEL IT WE ARE ON A DECK IN CHICAGO TODAY. I WANT YOU TO TALK TO ME ON HOW YOU USE FOREIGN-EXCHANGE IN LATIN AMERICA AS A LITMUS PAPER HOW GOVERNMENT SYSTEMS ARE DOING THERE. YOU ARE DOING FINANCE. YOU ARE DOING LONG-TERM INVESTMENT IN LATIN AMERICA, AND YET IS WITHIN FRAGILE ECONOMIES FRAGILE FOREIGN-EXCHANGE. HOW DO YOU USE FOREIGN-EXCHANGE TO STUDY LATIN AMERICA? > > IT IS A GREAT QUESTION. WE HAVE BEEN IN LATIN AMERICA WITH $82 BILLION IN ASSETS. WE'VE BEEN IN EMERGING MARKETS FOR 20, INCLUDING LATIN AMERICA. LATIN AMERICA HAS BEEN TOUGH FOR MOST INVESTORS BECAUSE THEY GOT IT WRONG. WHAT WE TRIED TO DO IS BET ON DIGITAL COMPANIES GROWING 30 PERCENT, 60%, 70%, SO EVEN IF WE GET THE FX WRONG, WE STILL MEET THE REQUIRED RETURNS. IT IS REALLY EASY TO GET THE FX WRONG. LISA: HAS THERE BEEN THE SAME RESET, JUST NOT PRICED AND YET, IN THE PRIVATE WORLD? MARTIN: I HEARD YOU USE THE WORD CARNAGE. THERE'S BEEN CARNAGE IN PUBLIC GROWTH STOCKS FROM 70% TO 80%. IT HAS BEEN BROUGHT ACROSS GOOD COMPANIES, GREAT COMPANIES. THE PRIVATE MARKETS OF NOT TRYING'S ACTED AS MUCH. WHEN WE LOOKED AT PREVIOUS CORRECTIONS, IT TAKES SIX TO NINE MONTHS BEFORE THE PUBLIC MARKET COMES BECAUSE GOOD MARKETS NEED NOT TRANSACT IN THE MIDDLE OF THE STORM, AND WE ARE IN THE MIDDLE OF A STORM. LISA: DOES THAT MEAN YOU ARE EXTENDING LESS MONEY, LESS FINANCING AT THIS MOMENT, AND PERFORATION FOR WHAT IS TO COME, THE FOLLOW ON THE PRIVATE WORLD? MARTIN: IN THE SHORT TERM WE ARE SEEING TERRIFIC OPPORTUNITIES IN THE PUBLIC MARKETS. WE ARE NOT TYPICALLY A PUBLIC MARKET INVESTOR. IN THE PRIVATE MARKETS WE ARE SLOWING DOWN. WHAT IS BEGINNING TO HAPPEN IS CONSOLIDATION. ASKED YEAR, 60,000 COMPANIES GOT FUNDED. HALF OF THEM WON'T MAKE IT THROUGH THE CORRECTION. THE STRONG WILL GET STRONGER AND THE WEAKER WILL BE CONSOLIDATED, SO WE ARE GETTING TO AT CAPITAL. LISA: JUST TO FOLLOW ON, YOU ARE PULLING BACK FROM THE PRIVATE SPHERE AND GO TO PUBLIC COMPANIES BECAUSE OF THE OPPORTUNITY TO SEE. DO YOU THINK WE ARE NOT PREPARED FOR THE SELLING, FOR THE LACK OF INVESTMENT ON THE PRIVATE SIDE THAT WILL TRICKLE OUT IN THE NEXT FEW MONTHS? MARTIN: IN THE SHORT-TERM, THE BEST OPPORTUNITY IS IN THE PUBLIC GETS -- THE PUBLIC MARKETS, AND THE MACRO FORCES OVERWHELM THE MICRO. EVEN OVERALL, IF YOU LOOK AT THE GROWTH OF THE ENTIRE MARKET, IT IS AT 0.7%. THE LAST TIME IT WAS THE SLOW WITH THE GREAT FINANCIAL CRISIS, AND IT WAS 2008. THERE IS SO MUCH LIQUIDITY IN THE PRIVATE MARKETS, ABLE TO KAWAI BEFORE THIS PHENOMENA BEGINS TO AFFECT COMPANIES, BUT IT WILL. OUR GUESS IS SIX TO NINE MONTHS. TOM: WITHIN A DECADES LONG AUTOCRACY, AND I MEAN THAT IN A VERY LOOSE PHRASE, OF SOUTH AMERICA A GREATER RESPECT AND UNDERSTANDING FOR CAPITALIZATION, FOR CONTRACT, FOR RULE OF LAW. AS A -- IS IT EASIER TO DO BUSINESS NOW? MARTIN: IT IS A STEP CHANGE IN A NUMBER OF WAYS. FIRST THERE IS SOMETHING WE CALL THE GLOBALIZATION OF ENTREPRENEURSHIP. GREAT MINDS ARE BORN EVERYWHERE, BUT THEY DON'T HAVE ACCESS TO FUNDING IN THE OLD WORLD. IN THE NEW WORLD THEY HAVE ACCESS TO IDEAS AND FUNDING YOU JUST TO GIVE YOU ESSENCE OF THE MAGNITUDE, LAST YEAR IN LATIN AMERICA, THE GROWTH INVENTION OR CAPITAL -- IN VENTURE CAPITAL INVESTED MORE THAN THE PREVIOUS YEARS COMBINED. IF YOU ARE LATIN AMERICA ENTREPRENEUR -- TOM: WHAT WAS THE CATALYST TO DO THAT? MARTIN: BECAUSE WE ARE CATCHING UP, AND THERE WERE ENOUGH PROOF POINTS. WE INVESTED IN A COMPANY THAT SAW 100X APPRECIATION. IT IS A $20 BILLION COMPANY TRADING AT A PE MULTIPLE. TOM: IT'S A GAMESTOP? [LAUGHTER] JONATHAN: IT IS IN REAL PROFIT, ASH MARTIN: ISN'T -- MARTIN: IT IS IN REAL PROFIT, NOT SPECULATIVE. SO THERE'S BEEN A STEP CHANGE IN THE AXIS OF FUNDING TO THE BEST HUNDRED BEEN ORDERS, AND ECONOMIES HAVE FORMALIZED. YOU CAN'T EVADE TAXES ANYMORE. ALL OF A SUDDEN, 80% OF COMPANIES WHO WERE FORMERLY HALF INFORMAL COULDN'T DO IT. LISA: DOES GENERAL ATLANTIC THINK THAT LATIN AMERICA WILL EMERGE STRONGER OR WEAKER FROM THE CURRENT INCLUSIONARY PULSE THAT IS ALLOWING THEIR EXPERTS TO BE THAT MUCH MORE VALUABLE? MARTIN: LATIN AMERICA IS ABOUT 10% TO 15% OF WHAT WE DO GLOBALLY. IN THE NEXT THREE YEARS, BRAZIL WILL BENEFIT FROM THE COMMODITY CYCLE. IT IS A NET EXPORTER OF COMMODITIES. THAT IS A GREAT TAILWIND. MEXICO WILL BENEFIT FROM NEAR SHORING. THESE GLOBAL MACRO TENDENCIES WILL BENEFIT THE TWO LARGEST ECONOMIES REPRESENT SIX TO PERCENT OF THE GDP, SO I THINK IN THIS STORM, LATIN AMERICA IS NOT SUCH A RISKY PLACE. TOM: I'VE GOT 14 MORE QUESTIONS. CAN YOU VISIT US IN NEW YORK? MARTIN: ANY TIME. TOM: THANK YOU SO MUCH. TO ME, WHAT IS SO IMPORTANT HERE, AND I HAVE BEEN GUILTY OF THIS THROUGH EVERYTHING I'VE DONE AT BLOOMBERG, IS LATIN AMERICA IS SORT OF OVER THERE. IT IS JUST ONE BIG MISSTEP BY ME AND TO MANY OTHERS. LISA: THERE HAVE BEEN A SERIES OF CRISES, SO THERE HAVE BEEN SO MANY ISSUES THAT A LOT OF PEOPLE HAVE WRITTEN THE REGION OFF. COULD THERE BE UNEXPECTED STRENGTH AS A RESULT OF THE IMPORT PRICES GOING UP? TOM: I GOT A MESSAGE FROM JON AND CAPRI. THANKS FOR WATCHING. WE HAVE AN EXTREMELY IMPORTANT CONVERSATION COMING UP FOR ALL OF YOU ACROSS AMERICA AND FRANKLY, WORLDWIDE AREA HE'S MORE THAN SENATOR PAT TOOMEY. HE'S A STUDENT OF HIS TRULY FRACTURED PENNSYLVANIA. STUNNING PRIMARIES IN PENNSYLVANIA. IT IS TRULY NOW A BELLWETHER FOR AMERICA. STAY WITH US. IT IS NOT JANUARY. IT IS MADE. IT IS "BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE" FROM DAVOS. ♪ TOM: "BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE ," WE WELCOME ALL OF YOU TO THE WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM. JANUARY 2020, A COUPLE OF TOUGH YEARS. I'M REALLY UNSURE, THAT THEY DO IT QUICKLY IN JANUARY OR TESTED AND FIND OUT WHAT PEOPLE WANTED LISA: THE SUMMER? LISA:MY GUESS IS IF THEY TAKE A QUICK POLL AFTER THIS, A LOT OF PEOPLE MIGHT SUGGEST THE SUMMER MONTHS, KINDLY SUGGEST THE SUMMER MONTHS MAY BE PREFERABLE. TOM: RIGHT NOW, IT IS A SHOCK TO THE WAR AND TOTAL CORPORATE SYSTEM. LISA: ONE MAN SAID HE IS SURPRISED MORE PEOPLE ARE NOT ASKING HIM ABOUT THAT. HE IS SEEING A COMPLETE FOCUS ON UKRAINE', CHINA. TOM: RIGHT NOW, WE HAVE A REALLY INTERESTING GUESTS. HE ENDED UP IN PENNSYLVANIA WHERE HE DID THE WORST JOB IN THE WORLD WHICH IS OWN A RESTAURANT. AND HE SURVIVED. GOT INTO POLITICS AND AS A REPUBLICAN, WE WELCOME SOMEONE IN THE NEWS, SENATOR PAT TOOMEY. > > IT DID NOT EXACTLY WORK THAT WAY, BUT I GET THE REFERENCE. TOM: WITH THE RED SOX. -- THAT IS THE PEOPLE OF AMERICA. WHAT IS THE PAT TOOMEY SOLUTION FOR REPUBLICANS WHO TAKE THE HOUSE, MAYBE TAKE THE SENATE, MAYBE TAKE THE WHITE HOUSE? > > TWO THINGS. WHEN WE HAD THE SHUTDOWN IN 2020 FROM THE PANDEMIC, I THINK IT IS FAIR TO SAY WE LOST ABOUT $2 TRILLION OF ECONOMIC ACTIVITY. WE DUG A 2 TRILLION DOLLAR HOLE AND FILLED IT WITH $6 TRILLION SPENDING. MEANWHILE, THE FED WAS THROWING GASOLINE ON THIS FIRE. EVER SINCE THE PANDEMIC LOCKDOWNS, CONTINUED WITH EMERGENCY POLICIES LONG AFTER THE EMERGENCY PAST. I THINK THE FED HAS GOTTEN THE JOKE AND HAS MADE A BIG PIVOT. WHAT WE HAVE GOT TO DO IS STOP THE WILD SPENDING. TOM: I AM MOST CERTAIN THAT YOU ARE THE MOST SUPPLE, DYNAMIC MIND ON ECONOMIC DYNAMICS, FINANCIAL DYNAMICS, CURRENCY SWAPS AND DERIVATIVES. HOW DO YOU EXPLAIN THE CURVE -- REPUBLICANS WHO HAVE A STATIC VISION BACK TO THE 1950'S THAT THEY NEED TO BE MORE SUBTLE, MORE DYNAMIC TO BUILD AND GROW THIS COUNTRY. > > I THINK YOU NEED TO GIVE MY REPUBLICAN COLLEAGUES A LITTLE MORE CREDIT THAN THAT. TOM: BUT THEY ARE PRESSURED BY A PRESIDENT WHO DESPERATELY WANTS TO GO BACK TO ANOTHER TIME AND PLACE. > > I THINK HE WANTS TO INVENT A NEW TIME ALTOGETHER AND HE IS NOT THE PRESIDENT NOW AND I THINK THE PARTY SHOULD NOT TAKE ECONOMIC ADVICE FROM HIM AS LONG AS WE ACKNOWLEDGE THERE WERE SOME TREMENDOUS SUCCESSES. I THINK THE TAX REFORM GAVE US THE BEST ECONOMY OF MY LIFETIME BEFORE THE PANDEMIC HIT. BUT I THINK THE PRESIDENT HAS BEEN DEAD WRONG ON TRADE FROM THE BEGINNING. IT IS A MIXED BAG. I DON'T LOOK TO HIM. I DON'T THINK MOST OF MY COLLEAGUES DO. LISA: YOU SAID YOU THINK HE IS DEAD WRONG ON TRADE. DO YOU THEN AGREE WITH PRESIDENT BIDEN THAT THEY SHOULD REMOVE TARIFFS ON CHINA? > > PRESIDENT BIDEN HAS BEEN A COMPLETE EXTENSION OF THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION CONSIDERING THE ONLY FREE-TRADE AGREEMENT UNDER TRUMP WAS TO RENEGOTIATE NAFTA IN A WAY THAT WOULD DIMINISH TRADE. PRESIDENT BIDEN, NOT A SINGLE FREE-TRADE NEGOTIATION UNDERWAY A YEAR-AND-A-HALF INTO HIS ADMINISTRATION. HE HAS NOT LIFTED ALL OF THE TARIFFS. HE IS RESISTING A CORPORATE EXCEPTION PROCESS ON 301 TARIFFS. I THINK THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION HAS BEEN AN EXTENSION ON TRADE. LISA: D THINK YOUR REPUBLICAN COLLEAGUES WOULD AGREE WITH YOU THAT SOME OF THESE TRUMP ERA TARIFFS NEED TO BE REMOVED? > > SOME DO AND SOME DON'T. THAT HAS DIMINISHED IN ALL CANDOR. WE HAVE GOT FRICTION ON THE OTHERS. PREVIOUSLY, DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTS WERE PRO-TRADE. TOM: YOU GO OUT AND TAKE THE ROAD NEAR ALTOONA WHERE THE ROAD TURNS 360 DEGREES AROUND THE TRAIN TRACK AND YOU END UP IN LATROBE. EXPLAINED TO THE PEOPLE IN ROLLING ROCKS THAT THAT BAR, HOW THE NEW REPUBLICAN PARTY IS GOING TO MAKE THEM PROSPER WITH FOREIGN TRADE. > > I WOULD POINT OUT -- THE BEST ECONOMY IN THEIR LIFETIME WAS ALSO THE BEST IN MIND WHICH WAS 2019. STRONG GROWTH, LOW INFLATION. DIMINISHING INCOME GAP BETWEEN HIRING COMING LOWER. IT WAS REALLY HARD TO FIND ANYTHING NOT TO LIKE ABOUT WHERE THE ECONOMY WAS. THAT WAS IN RESPONSE TO REPUBLICAN POLICY. IT IS TRUE PRESIDENT TRUMP WAS PUSHING BACK ON TRADE BUT HE HAD HARDLY MOVED THE NEEDLE. WE STILL HAVE ROUGHLY THE FREEST TRADE ENVIRONMENT AND 100 YEARS. THAT GUY AT THE BAR WITH ME, HIS WAGES WERE GOING UP FASTER THAN INFLATION. THAT IS NOT A BAD PLACE TO BE. TOM: RIGHT NOW, HE IS THE ONLY GUY I CAN TALK TO FROM WASHINGTON THAT WILL GET THIS. THE INTEGRATION OF A NEGATIVE REAL WAGE, THE THICKNESS OF OUR RELATIVE REAL WAGE IS FRIGHTENING. WHAT IS THE TO ME -- PAT TOOMEY PRESCRIPTION? > > THE FED HAS TO DO ITS JOB. I DON'T THINK WE GET THERE, BUT THE MARKET IS DOING A LOT TO HELP. THE BACKUP IN THE BOND MARKET, THE STRENGTH OF THE DOLLAR IN THE CURRENCY MARKETS. MEANWHILE, WE HAVE STARTED TO SEE FLIGHT DECLINES IN CONSUMER PURCHASES. BIG RETAILERS HAVE SEEN AND CAPS NOMINAL GROWTH BUT NOT REAL GROWTH. TOM: SHOULD WE BREAK THE RULES? IS THE FACT GOING TO BLINK? > > I DON'T THINK SO. LISA: DO YOU THINK IT IS WORTH IT FOR THE FED TO NOT BLINK AND KEEP GOING. > > THE FED HAS TO STAY THE COURSE EVEN IF IT MEANS RECESSION. THEY HAD A PARADIGM THAT GUARANTEED THEY WOULD BE BEHIND THE CURVE AND THEY WERE. NOW THEY GET IT. I DON'T THINK THIS FED WANTS TO BE THE FED THAT BRINGS BACK AND ARM ASLEEP AUTOMATIC INFLATION. LISA: HOW MUCH TO YOUR COLLEAGUES AGREE WITH YOU. DO PEOPLE IN WASHINGTON AGREE THAT RIGHT NOW, IT IS PREFERABLE TO HAVE A RECESSION THAN TO ALLOW PRICES TO CONTINUE TO CLIMB AT THIS PACE? > > IF IT HAS TO BE. I DON'T THINK A RECESSION IS INEVITABLE. I THINK IT COULD BE MILD IN BRIEF, UNEMPLOYMENT COULD RISE VERY MODESTLY FROM QUITE LOW LEVELS THERE AT RIGHT NOW, BUT WE NEVER GET BACK TO REALLY STRONG GROWTH AND REALLY GOOD OPPORTUNITY UNLESS WE GET STABILITY IN THE DOLLAR. THAT HAS GOT TO BE EXERCISE NUMBER ONE FOR OUR MEDIUM AND LONG-TERM PROSPERITY. LISA: DO YOU THINK THE BANKS UNDER YOUR PURE REVIEW ARE PREPARED FOR A FED THAT IS NOT GOING TO BLINK AS SO MANY PEOPLE SEEM TO BELIEVE? > > I THINK SO. A RISING INTEREST RATE ENVIRONMENT IS ACTUALLY HELPFUL FOR A LOT OF BANKS. I'M NOT SURE WHICH ONES YOU ARE REFERRING TO. THOSE BASED MORE ON SECURITIES TRADING, HARD TO SAY. THEY MAY DO WELL FOR VOLUME PURPOSES. THAT CANNOT BE THE CONSIDERATION. WE HAVE GOT TO GET BACK TO NORMAL LIES IN INTEREST RATES, NORMALIZING THE INFLATION LEVEL AND THEN WE CAN HAVE STRONG GROWTH AGAIN. TOM: -- BUILD A SCHOOL BUILDING AT CARNEGIE MELLON AND HE BUILT IT WITH A SLANTED FLOOR SO THAT IF IT FAILED, IF CARNEGIE MELLON UNIVERSITY FAILED, HE COULD TURN IT INTO A FACTORY. THAT WAS THE ENTREPRENEURIAL SPIRIT OF PITTSBURGH OF LONG AGO AND FAR AWAY. YOU AND I LIVED THE 1974-1975 CRATER THAT WAS PITTSBURGH. DO WE NEED SOME HUMILITY STILL ABOUT MANUFACTURING IN AMERICA OR HAVE WE NOW BECOME SERVICE SECTORS SO MUCH? > > I DO THINK IT IS WORTH REPEATING, AMERICA MANUFACTURING , WILL MANUFACTURE MORE THIS YEAR THAN ANY OTHER YEAR IN HISTORY. IT HAPPENS WITH DIFFERENT PRODUCTS, LESS LABOR-INTENSIVE, BUT WE ARE A GREAT MANUFACTURING POWERHOUSE AND WE WILL RETAIN THAT IN MY VIEW AND PITTSBURGH SHOULD BE GREAT. LISA: WHO DO YOU HOPE REPLACES YOU IN THE SENATE? > > EITHER ONE OF THESE GUYS. I'VE NEVER MADE AN ENDORSEMENT. THERE ARE TWO GREAT CANDIDATES. THEY ARE DEAD TIRED. I THINK THIS ENDS WITHIN A FEW HUNDRED VOTES AND EITHER ONE WINS THE ELECTION IN THE FALL. LISA: SPOKEN LIKE A TRUE POLITICIAN. TOM: IS IT GOING TO BE A FAIR RECOUNT? > > IT IS. THEY HAVE TAKEN THE VIEW THAT IT IS PROBABLY A GOOD IDEA TO ACTUALLY COUNT ALL THE VOTES. > > THESE PEOPLE NATIONWIDE ARE BEING ABUSED. MY MOTHER WAS AN ELECTION CANVASSER OR WHATEVER IT WAS CALLED. HOW MANY PEOPLE ARE INVOLVED IN THE RECOUNT? > > LET ME JUST TELL YOU I THINK SOME OF OUR GREAT HEROES HAVE BEEN THE PEOPLE THAT DID THEIR JOB OF WHATEVER PARTY COUNTED THE VOTES AND WENT WITH THE OUTCOME THEY GOT. THAT IS HOW THE SYSTEM IS SUPPOSED TO WORK. IT WILL WORK THAT WAY IN 20 -- THAT IS HOW IT WORKED IN 2020. TOM: PAT TOOMEY IS THE SENATOR FROM PENNSYLVANIA. LOTS MORE TO TALK ABOUT HERE. I THINK WAS IN THE POLITICS ERA, THE ONE THING WE HAVE IGNORED IS THE WAR IN UKRAINE. I AM DOING A PANEL ON THURSDAY WITH SIR LAWRENCE FRIEDMAN AMONG OTHERS ON THIS HORRIFIC WAR. TOM: I SAID HE WAS THE MOST IMPORTANT PERSON IN THIS VALLEY BECAUSE PEOPLE HERE ARE IN SHELLSHOCKED OVER THE NEW GLOBALIZATION WHERE THAT IS POPPING AROUND, DEGLOBALIZATION. I'M NOT SURE ABOUT IT BUT JOE IS THE ONE WHETHER YOU LOVE HIM OR HATE HIM, WHO GOT THIS DEBATE GOING. THE JOHN FROM GARY, INDIANA WON'T LET UP. LISA: ALTHOUGH HE DOES SEE BENEFITS TO TRADE AND LOOKS TO SHORE UP SOME OF THOSE ELEMENTS TO AVOID SOME OF THE INFLATIONARY SPIRAL. PAT TOOMEY OF THE SENATE JUST COMING ON SAYING THE EXACT OPPOSITE, THAT THE FED NEEDS TO GET THIS UNDER CONTROL AND THE FED PUT IS NOT GOING TO COME UNDER PLAY UNTIL WE DO THAT. TOM: WE WELCOME ALL OF YOU TO DAVOS. LISA AND I WILL PERHAPS LAND IN OZ. WE HAVE BEEN DOING A LOT ON POLITICS AND INTERNATIONAL AMERICAN POLITICS. ED MILLS JOINING US NOW. WE JUST HAD ON THE RETIRING SENATOR FROM PENNSYLVANIA, PAT TOOMEY. YOU SUGGESTED HE IS A LONELY SENATOR CRITICAL OF FORMER PRESIDENT TRUMP'S TRADE STRATEGY AND ALSO CRITICAL THAT PRESIDENT BIDEN HAS NOT TURNED IT AROUND. YOU SUGGEST THERE IS A LOT OF PEOPLE THAT LIKE OUR PRESIDENTS TRADE STRATEGY. > > I THINK IF YOU WERE TO PULL ALL 435 MEMBERS OF CONGRESS, THAT WOULD PROBABLY ONLY BE A HANDFUL OF PAT TOOMEY'S OUT THERE. YOU HIGHLIGHTED AT THE BEGINNING THE ADDITIVE YOU WAS RETIRING SENATOR. IT IS BECAUSE HE IS NO LONGER NECESSARILY WITHIN THE MIDDLE OF HIS PARTY. AND WHAT YOU HAVE SEEN ON THE HILL THROUGH THE TRUMP YEARS IS THE MOST PERILOUS POSITION WAS TO BE IN FAVOR OF CHINA. PART OF THE REASON WHY BIDEN HAS NOT REMOVED THOSE TARIFFS AND HAS KEPT MOST OF THE TRUMP POLICIES IN PLACE IS THAT YOU DON'T WANT ANYONE ON THE EASY ON CHINA SIDE TO BLAST YOU. THE MOST BIPARTISAN THING IN D.C. RIGHT NOW IS GETTING TOUGH ON CHINA. I THINK THAT IS EXACTLY WHY BIDEN IN HIS COMMENTS THIS MORNING HIGHLIGHTED MILITARY SUPPORT POTENTIALLY FOR TAIWAN. TOM: IS FREE-TRADE DEAD? > > I THINK IT IS NOT DEAD BUT DIFFERENT. INSTEAD OF HAVING A CONVERSATION ABOUT THE GLOBALIZATION, A DEGLOBALIZATION, WE ARE MORE FOCUSED ON SUPPLY CHAINS VERSUS ON FREE TRADE. THE PRESIDENT IS IN ASIA TALKING ABOUT THIS NEW PAN-INDONESIAN KIND OF PARTNERSHIP. THEY ARE CLEARLY NOT CALLING IT AN ECONOMIC COMMITMENT, NOT A FREE-TRADE AGREEMENT. YOU CANNOT GET A FREE TRADE AGREEMENT PASSED THROUGH A DEMOCRATIC CONGRESS AND IT IS VERY DIFFICULT TO GET IT DONE THROUGH A REPUBLICAN CONGRESS. FREE-TRADE IS A BIT OF A FOUR LETTER WORD IN D.C. RIGHT NOW AND I THINK THAT IS WHY WE SEE WHAT THE PRESIDENT IS DOING. LISA: TO THAT POINT, THIS MORNINGS, IS FROM PRESIDENT BIDEN WERE NOTABLE AND HAVE ALREADY BEEN WALKED BACK WITH RESPECT TO THE U.S. PROVIDING MILITARY SUPPORT IN SOME SORT OF CONCRETE ON THE GROUND WAY TO TAIWAN. THEY HAVE WALKED THAT BACK STICKING WITH TRADITION BUT PEOPLE ARE REALLY HONING IN ON THIS IDEA OF REMOVING TARIFFS ON CHINESE GOODS BY THE U.S. DO YOU THINK THAT WILL FLY GIVEN THE SENTIMENT THAT YOU JUST PUT OUT THERE? > > I THINK I ALWAYS GO BACK TO WHAT IS THE DEFINITION OF A GAP? IT IS TELLING THE TRUTH IN D.C. WHILE THEY MIGHT BE WALKED BACK, I DO THINK THE PRESIDENT REALLY WANTS TO SEND A MESSAGE TO CHINA THAT THEY WOULD BE A SIGNIFICANT PRICE TO PAY IF THEY WERE TO INTEND TO INVADE TAIWAN. WHAT I GET FROM ALMOST ANYONE AROUND THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION IS THEY DON'T ANTICIPATE THAT IS SOMETHING THAT IS CLOSE BUT THEY WANT TO SEND A MESSAGE OF STRENGTH. THEY DO THINK THE INVASION OF UKRAINE AND HOW POORLY THAT HAS GONE FOR RUSSIA AND HOW MUCH THE WORLD HAS BEEN UNIFIED IS A WARNING SIGN TO CHINA BUT THEY WANT TO RAMP IT UP ONE MORE LEVEL. I THINK THAT IS WHERE THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION IS FOCUSED ON VERSUS TRYING TO SEND ANY SORT OF CONCILIATORY MESSAGE WE HAVE SEEN IN THE PAST. TOM: THANK YOU SO MUCH. SOMETHING SURPRISING WE ARE SPENDING SO MUCH TIME WITH THE PRESIDENT AND CHINA AND ALL THAT, BUT THE DISCONNECT BETWEEN AN INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS DISCUSSION OF WHAT IS NEXT WITHIN THE HISTORY OF FREE TRADE IN AMERICA AND THE REALITY THAT MR. -- IS PAINTING IS STUNNING. LISA: BASICALLY, FREE-TRADE DOES NOT SELL IN THE AMERICAN POPULATION RIGHT NOW. IT IS POLITICAL DEATH IN THE WATER IF YOU START TO ARGUE FOR FREE-TRADE AND THAT IS THE REASON PRESIDENT BIDEN HAS PICKED UP ON PRESIDENT TRUMP'S TRADE POLICIES. SO THEN HOW DO YOU REALLY FREE UP SOME OF THE MOMENTUM BETWEEN COUNTRIES WHERE YOU GET SOME OF THE CONNECTIONS THAT PEOPLE ARE TALKING ABOUT? TOM: AM I WRONG TO SAY THAT WE NEED SOMEONE ON EITHER PARTY TO TAKE A STAND AND RISK LOSING AN ELECTION? LISA: I'M NOT GOING TO ARGUE ONE SIDE OR ANOTHER, I THINK IT SHOWS THE ELITE IN SOME OF THE ACADEMIC THOUGHTS HAS SHIFTED AWAY FROM THE POPULATION IN TERMS OF WHAT THEY WOULD LIKE TO SEE AND HOW DO YOU BRING THAT BACK. I THINK THAT IS A QUESTION. TOM: WE ARE GETTING AN INTERNATIONAL CLAIM TO THE WIND HERE. I HAVE TO ADMIT, YOU LOOK REALLY PUT TOGETHER HERE. I DID NOT KNOW THE BAND, BUT I RAN SO FAR AWAY. I RAN ALL NIGHT AND DAY. LISA: THANK YOU. IT COULD HAVE BEEN THE SOUND OF MUSIC. INSTEAD, IT WAS FLOCK OF SEAGULLS.