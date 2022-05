00:00

Well we welcome now a Bloomberg Television audience and Bloomberg radio listeners. Joining me now at the World Economic Forum in Davos is Intel's CEO. Pat glancing up had good to have you with us. Great to be with you. Haslinda Amin has been preoccupied with supply chain disruptions as well as chip shortages. I mean how is out there saying perhaps there is light at the end of the tunnel. They say you know what. Maybe they've been easing by the second half of this year but you're not so obviously not known until perhaps 2024. Yeah no. We definitely think that the supply demand balances 2024. And you know a year ago I said 20 23. Since then we've seen a number of equipment supply chains move out. So our equipment coming into the fabs that we're building that has moved out. So overall 20 24 until we start to see a reasonable balancing of semiconductor a supply chain. So will it get worse from here before it gets better. Because when you take a look at the ports in China for instance about 50 to 60 ships just waiting to unload. And of course that's causing a lot of headaches. Oh yeah. The supply chain issues that we've seen in China but it comes on the back of many other supply chain issues. So we're already sort of beaten down and so we have to work through it. And maybe the softening of the economy a little bit of consumer softness gives us just a little bit of breath. But you know we're still out to 2024. And obviously the Shanghai ports have created a bit more turbulence that we're managing through near-term. We talk about a slowdown in fact to a global slowdown although we've seen a push back from Kristalina Georgieva by saying we're not looking at a global recession but definitely a slowdown. What that mean demand destruction. What assumptions are you making. Well we definitely see a bit of softening on the consumer side. Softening I mean. Can you give a number to that. You know as you saw in our earnings you know we saw you know there was a meaningful you know several you know a number of percentage points softer there. We originally were expecting the P.C. industry to be up with a couple of points this year. Now it's sort of flattish maybe down one point. So you know a meaningful swing. But on the business side the enterprise and commercial side no change. Right. Continuing to have real strength in those areas of the market. I think with know inflation concerns tightening of monetary policy these continuing supply chain challenges. Yeah things are probably gonna be a little bit choppy for a couple of quarters. You're also relooking reviewing where you produce your chips. In fact you're making Europe as well as the U.S. a priority. And perhaps that message is resonating even more. Given what we're seeing in China how does that coming along. Well we are all in on the rebuilding on what we've called the geographically balanced resilient supply chain where you know this industry was 80 percent in U.S. and Europe 30 years ago. Now it's 80 percent manufactured in Asia. What happened. And it was never as I was in Washington last week. You know I joke to some of the congressional leaders we never voted to get rid of this industry but those countries voted to get this industry you know and they put strong packages in place to attract this industry there. And now we see that oh you know we are way too dependent on too few places in the world. And has Linda what aspect of your life is not becoming more digital. Everything's becoming digital right. You know my consumer my health care my trade you know transportation you know how I work how I live and everything. Digital runs and semiconductors as I say you know where the oil reserves are defined. Geopolitics for the last five decades where the fabs are is more important for the next several decades. Let's build them where we want them and do it in a way that we have more resilience to the supply chain. It is all great that you want to make the US and Europe a priority but also by scaling and scaling quickly. How soon can you get there. Well you know we've announced the Ohio site expansions in Arizona in Europe. We announced our expansion in Germany new research in France expansions continuing in Ireland. And what we're really now anxious to see is that the U.S. and the EU CHIPS Act get completed. That allows us to make those good economic investments because part of the challenge is is that you know we're competing now with countries that are very actively incented those investments in Asia in these investments they have to be competitive worldwide or I can't compete for the worldwide market. So and that's what we're looking for. The EU leaders as well as the US congressional leaders get these things done so we can go faster. Just for our radio listeners. We're speaking to that headcount saying Intel's CEO here in Davos Kathleen Hays we talk about how we want to ramp up production in the U.S. and you have what kind of government support are you seeing. Are you getting. Is it enough. Well you know the U.S. Chips Act 52 billion. Dollars the European chips at forty five billion euros. And as we've looked at those programs that we've helped to shape them they make us competitive in the world. We feel very good that these are very good steps forward. And it's against what I call the moonshot. And by the end of the decade our objective is that we go from 80 20 80 percent Asia 20 percent U.S. of Europe to 50 50. Right 30 percent U.S. 20 percent in Europe 50 percent in Asia. That is the goal that we are driving these for. We think these these are great steps forward. And if they are being successful we can drive toward that 2030 goal of 50 50. You know we've heard from General Joe seeking urging for manufacturing data. It's not a game changer. I mean how will it help solve the supply chain disruptions. You know she's argued for and has put some steps in place to help with supply chain transparency. And you know we're supportive of the general idea of more visibility there. But I say you know you know I don't think that's the solution. I think that helps a bit. But we think fundamentally we have to build more resilient supply chains. We have to do that with the fabs and then we have to attract more of the other aspects of the system supply chain materials. You know the gases and others that go into it know we need balance across U.S. Europe and Asia. That is the fundamental answer to accomplishing what we see as this resilient supply chain to the future. Pat I'd like your reaction to what we reported on Bloomberg TV today that perhaps dot com is looking at acquiring VM where your thoughts on that. Will this be the start of more consolidation within the industry. Well you know I woke up to the news a little bit as well. Like everybody else I had put eight years of my life my soul into a VM where so a bit startled when reading that you know and I would say hey if it helps VM where be a more compelling innovative growth story that it's good. It's not then it's not good. And to me it really is. You know they play a certain place in the ecosystem of the industry hybrid cloud strategy. You know that's super important for the future. And I want to make sure that they continue to do that for a long time to come on this surface right now. Is it good for the. Yeah. Broadcom acquiring VM. Why would it be good. I mean what's your take. I mean we have insight mixed. Sort of mixed. You know the current thinking and obviously it was surprising news today. And I'm like I say we have to make sure VM whereas a great innovation engine for the future. Do you see the kind consolidation within the industry. I mean we're seeing an uptick in terms of tech consolidation. I think in excess of 40 percent for the year already. Yeah. Obviously with the correction and multiples that we've seen I think somewhat we were overheated. Right. You know with some of these high multiple stocks. And as that comes back down to earth a little bit. Yeah. I think there will be consolidation. You know we've done several acquisitions this year. And you know I don't think any of that's bad in that sense because there's an extraordinary flow of new IPO and new offerings into the market. I hope to get my mobile eye off done this year as well. So I think it always is this normal cycle. Know acquisitions consolidation and New Birth. This is an exciting industry. Just one final question before we let you go. Lots of headwinds for companies for governance inflation. Supply chain disruptions for you as you look ahead in the next 12 months. What's the biggest one. What's the biggest risk. Well you know I think overall this economic uncertainty. Right you know creates some of these headwinds with our customers and what they're forecasting. But you know I'd say two responses that we're seeing. I'm investing for a decade. Right. You know and hey some near-term up and down. That isn't what we're focused on. We have to go manage the biggest business prudently in the near-term but we are making a 10 year cycle of investment. Also the core of why we're here at Davos is public private partnership governments and companies coming together to drive industry policy that allows us to compete for the long term geographically balanced resilient supply chains.