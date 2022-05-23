IMF May Need to Trim Economic Forecasts, Georgieva Says
The International Monetary Fund may need to further trim forecasts for economic growth this year but doesn’t expect a global recession, according to Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva. "One: tightening of financial conditions, two: appreciation of the dollar; three: slowdown in China. All of this is making further downgrades not out of the question," Georgieva said in an interview with Bloomberg's Francine Lacqua at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland. "But we do not anticipate a global recession." (Source: Bloomberg)