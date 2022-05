00:00

Covid I want your take. Just how long is winter going to last. And how cold is it going to get. Like how much lower is going gonna go. Hi Emily. Thank you so much for having me. I think it's just the beginning of Crypto Vento to be very honest. And I am very surprised that people are expecting that it's going to continue to put it on 30. I do expect it to go down to somewhere between 14 18 game maybe 20 to gay as a stable point. But remember this is we have seen this in the past two days. This is nothing new today. Every time it goes up to an all time high that is a point when it comes down to and find a new lower point as a base point to stand alone. I still feel that B we have already and crypto Vento. We gonna stay here for at least a year to year and a half and we should be. I don't believe that Bitcoin is going to go back to 45 50 or 60 K for another year and a half. We will see another all time high but that will be a full tedium due actually especially for Ito. Because I believe this is the time when people are going to build and they're going to have a lot of technology that major adoption. Look at what FTSE just announced which is gonna bring a lot more people into the space and that adoption is gonna trigger back us to another big cycle. So let's just game this out for for for a moment. You think Bitcoin for example will stay in the twenty thousand dollar range for the next year year and a half potentially. Yeah we can see some more dips and we can see some more high but I don't think that we're going to see it going back to 60 to 70 games during the wintertime anytime soon. Huh. So then what does the new high become after that. I mean a lot of it has to start getting in. Just waiting for that. I think a lot of people have been talking about bitcoin a hundred gay. And I I I can't really predict that it could be hundred gay or not. But I can definitely say it's going to find a new high which was lost in sixty four thousand something. But as I said every time if you look at the history and look at the data every time if it has gone back it's not purely speculative anymore as the speculation is definitely a part of it. But it's also the adoption of technology. It's also the adoption by big companies and institutions. Tesla holding it on their balance sheet makes it goes up to it and having basically tipping mechanism on bitcoin makes it go up. And I feel like the same thing that tedium and other technology driven tokens that we're going to see the adoption making it go all time high. But I don't think it's going to happen in another year and a half. I'm curious what you think about what's happening at Coinbase and you know the most established platform for the trading of crypto currency. You know obviously their business is you know somewhat divorced from the actual trading of cryptocurrency. What do you make. What do you think the fate of Coinbase is. I mean Coinbase is a centralized exchange. I don't see all this speculation about Coinbase going bankrupt. Honestly I don't believe that because the technology is so strong. And I do understand that when the when it is really deep you don't see much of trading volume in exchange making money out of the trading volume or the defiance staking etc. and not have that much of cash to show. So they're hundred thirty million losses. I completely understand when a company's into an expansion mode and suddenly capital price is done. This is what you expect. But will that make them disappear. I don't think so. I do believe that they have already announced that they're going to have a hiring freeze. They're going to take care of cost et cetera. And I do see them weathered the storm honestly speaking. But the different measures and Dr.. We keep hearing it is time to bill that I'd love to get a little more specific when it comes to crypto projects. What do you think makes it and why. What gets washed out. I think a lot of fluff gets washed out as a as a seed seed stage. Tech investor. For over five six years now in the space I can tell you every time there is a high. Anyone who thinks oh I have an idea the idea thinks is like a hundred million dollar valuation. Now you're coming back to 15 to 20 25 million dollar valuation that the product or the MVP associated with it. Last time we saw defy really really getting built during the crypto Vento and that's pushing the adoption and the money coming into the space which also had a nifty associated with that before that in 2016 and 17 the icy or the smart contract on the tedium is what made us come down come up from the crippling debt and hype of seventeen eighteen hundred dollars for each. And I think as we go into the space I think multi gene indexing search resolves a lot of analytics platform V.C.. That's going to really going to build out and maybe a whole new whole new infrastructure platform. I mean people have been buying in fees for multi-million dollars. You really don't have a proper infrastructure. So then if these right now and I am very excited about what's going to come out of this crypto window cares about your thoughts on Elon Musk potentially taking over Twitter. Given its role in the crypto community and Elon Musk's role in the crypto community himself do you think decentralized social media is actually possible with block chain technology as it still got in technology which I have seen in the space. I don't think so. Identity has been a huge problem in the space. We still need to figure out a lot of indexing identity trust associated. But should social media and reputation system is a huge problem that we still figuring it out. But in the future can there be a technology verdict would be truly decentralized. Absolutely. That would be an ideal date. But no it can not be positive. It's not possible that any technology I've seen in the space so far. So are you calling Elon Musk's bluff then. I think he's a visionary. He probably thinks that yes he's going to build. It's like when 10 years back he went and said he's going to put people on Mars. I mean he has put a spacecraft on there. There hasn't been a human being out there. But hopefully next 10 to 15 years there would be. And I think that's what he's looking for a decentralized social media which is a novel idea and something which would be great for the tech and people and mental health I guess. But is it possible today and an easier to read through you. I don't think so. Hmm. All right. So looking forward you know the market is still reeling from the Tara debacle. What's next. What's next for stable points. I think we have to make a differentiation like dad of was is a pragmatic stable client. Right. Then the definition of stable client came. It is like back to some fiat currency and us to one. So you as DC had to show in the audience like how much reserves do they really have in dollars cash cash equal in bonds treasuries etc. et cetera to support it and so did USD to a particular place and date. I think that is different. It has been on the programmatic side. So one thing that we have learned though the decentralized wall will always push away from Fiat and try to have different version of programmatic stable coin which is backed by its own crypto currency. We do have a lot of issues and lot of gaps. As of now which data just showed. Will there ever be a programmatic stable point. I absolutely 100 percent believe so. Would that been an either or two during this cryptos vendors. I don't think so because a lot of trust has been shaken and a lot of people got wiped out.