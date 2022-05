00:00

As we talk about those big drops for some of these names that you have long tracked in some cases now down 70 80 percent this year what goes through your mind. We keep our perspective in the long term. You either believe that this decade is going to be one of technological innovation or you don't. You either believe the A.I. the cost of A.I. training falling in half every nine months is going to yield massive productivity advances and or you don't. And it's clear that right now the market is not pricing assets based on their fundamentals. Asset prices are being whipped around by asset flows between between asset classes by allocators. And so from our perspective you're getting amazing sale prices and innovation assets. And we believe that everybody needs to have a meaningful exposure to innovation in their portfolio that many investors to have benchmark exposures to traditional indices have unintentional innovation shortfalls where if this really is. If being able to get a cancer diagnosis from a blood vial is a meaningful advance and going to drive billions of dollars in revenue then assets will appreciate on the back end of that. And that will put some traditional service providers at risk. If even autonomous trucks are gonna be cost competitive with freight rail over the course of this business cycle then those traditional rail lines are actually going to be materially less valuable than you currently think they're going to be. And so that position in your core index exposure is going to be put in distress. And so you better own the innovation opportunity that's on the back end of that in the event that these technology promises come to fruition.