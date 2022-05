00:00

As we talk about those big drops for some of these names that you have long tracked in some cases now down 70 80 percent this year what goes through your mind. We keep our perspective in the long term. You either believe that this decade is going to be one of technological innovation or you don't. You either believe the A.I. the cost of A.I. training falling in half every nine months is going to yield massive productivity advances and or you don't. And it's clear that right now the market is not pricing assets based on their fundamentals. Asset prices are being whipped around by asset flows between between asset classes by allocators. And so from our perspective you're getting amazing sale prices and innovation assets. And we believe that everybody needs to have a meaningful exposure to innovation in their portfolio that many investors to have benchmark exposures to traditional indices have unintentional innovation shortfalls where if this really is. If being able to get a cancer diagnosis from a blood vial is a meaningful advance and going to drive billions of dollars in revenue then assets will appreciate on the back end of that. And that will put some traditional service providers at risk. If autonomous trucks are gonna be cost competitive with freight rail over the course of this business cycle then those traditional rail lines are actually going to be materially less valuable than you currently think they're going to be. And so that position in your core index exposure is going to be put in distress. And so you better own the innovation opportunity that's on the back end of that in the event that these technology promises come to fruition. It all makes sense to invest in innovation early on. But to make that a real possibility it kind of seems like you have to have these cash cushions and the very cash cushion that perhaps drove a lot of these big tech gains in the last two years. But if you look at some of these companies even the Eevee space as biotech for example they don't have the cash cushions to make that a reality. How do you square that with this inflationary environment with perhaps cash is king. Well I don't think that's true uniformly across the technology space. If you look at for instance zoom its massive cash flow positive and I think that in some ways investors either want the company to generate cash and then they punishment them on kind of a cash flow generation that they're yielding or they say oh these companies need cash in their pocket. In the biotech space certainly in the therapeutics business those are businesses where you are spending or indeed to generate pipelines that will ultimately yield potential cures to rare diseases. And so those companies are frequently partnering with larger companies to to bring cash onto their books and upfront some of the potential revenue recognition that would come from those pipeline assets. And you know over the last three years we've seen amazing progression in demonstration of capabilities and the likes of gene editing. So I think that at this moment in the marketplace. Yes. I think that traders are going out there and looking at the cash grants of every position in the market and saying we're going to try to aggressively target in short those companies that are going to have to raise at any time over the next year. And that provides an opportunity for investors with a long term point of view to actually capture meaningful ownership positions in these companies that are likely to yield meaningful meaningful cash flow generation events in the medium term. So as an innovation manager that's taking you know doing fundamental work on that cash flow generative capabilities of the assets in these companies. This is a great opportunity. And that's what we're focused on. And Brad just to try to put your comments in context with this violence selling that we have seen in the broader market every day people are trying to figure out have we possibly reached a bottom from all this selling pressure for the broader market. There is this strong narrative out there that there could be more challenging times ahead for technology. You alluded to those who might be betting against this sector right now. How do you approach that. I mean a year long term and thinking you made that very clear. Are you prepared to accept more pain for this sector in the short term. Listen our clients hire us to to provide a concentrated exposure to disruptive innovation that we believe will recognize them to massive value appreciation over the medium term. And that's exactly what we seek to provide to them. And we communicate to clients that that's where we're going to do. The worst thing we could do for our clients would be to suddenly change our spots and say oh we're we're worried about you know the marginal inflation numbers. And so we're going to kind of back off on our aggressive investments in technologies that are gonna change the world. We think that clients of our strategies size their positions in a responsible way relative to the rest of their portfolios so that they can take advantage of these kinds of downdrafts that are not being driven by fundamentals and buy into and at least keep a relatively stable percent exposure to our types of strategies or even double down. And that's what you've seen. You've seen client inflows into our strategies because people understand that the medium term recognition of what's going on in technology is going to result in a market business value creation. This is not a this is potentially a once in a generation business cycle for technology. And I think people understand that they need to have a meaningful technology exposure to take advantage of it. Let's talk about some of the individual holdings within the ARC Innovation Fund. I want to talk about Tesla and GM in particular. Tesla for a long time now has been one of the major holdings. But in the last quarter looks like the fund sold about 13 million dollars of the stock and recently bought GM shares. I have to ask about Tesla's role in the TV universe. Do you think it's losing market share to some of these newer names and to what extent Tesla is incredibly well positioned. That remains the number one exposure in our flagship strategy as well as in other strategies. And we think that the opportunity for robo taxis for autonomous electric vehicles that will transport you from place to place at less than the cash cost of operating your car. So not even taking into account the fact that you're you're saving the time and energy of being an amateur driver on the road. It's a 20 or 30 trillion dollar business value creation that we think over the course of the decade. This is going to be you know at. Multiples of the value attributed to the global oil sector today the business platforms that occupy this robo taxi opportunity and so there is room for both multiple winners and for an assessment that we can't be sure who exactly is going to operate in that spot. Cruise automation inside of GM is demonstrably ahead of the field in terms of capability. They have a commercial service operating in San Francisco today. They've expanded to most of San Francisco. And if they're able to use that position to kind of secure our footprint in select cities in the US that would be incredibly valuable to that company. And we think Tesla's largest deployed fleet of robots in the world which is what their cars are gives them a tremendous data advantage to scale of lease solve that problem. So you can believe in both companies and the and the strategies that the companies have. And so that's it's not a Tesla or GM. It's within our automation and robotics portfolio. GM is an interesting exposure to the robo taxi opportunity that we think is is massively undervalued by the marketplace today. Bret Walker we're almost out of time. Oh sorry. Christie I was just going to say that you have obviously this exposure to Coinbase as well. What was your reaction to the quarterly results there. I mean I think that the quarterly results were largely as we expected. We knew that trading volumes were down. I think that the fact is this is a company with the enterprise value of below 10 billion dollars now and they're likely to be one of the leading companies in providing the full vertically integrated suite of financial services that they will transmit through the DAX crypto asset market. And I think people will look back on this five years from now and be like I cannot believe that that company was available at these prices because the entire financial services sector is going to have to transition to incorporate the capabilities that that public block chains provide to end customers to own and transfer digital assets around the world. And Coinbase is in the the catbird seat in terms of providing those services. And so we think it's an incredible value and ended. It's a management team that knows how to invest into the opportunities that lie in front of it and an intelligent and aggressive way.