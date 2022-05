00:00

[CC may contain inaccuracies] Tell us a little bit about what happened here because of course this was a big a big call from J.P. Morgan. We really watched this closely. Yes this really is a case of the power of the written word here because this all began on March the 14th when a JP Morgan analyst and his team they labeled the Chinese Internet sector as an investable and they downgraded a number of companies like Alibaba and JD dot com and Kings Cloud Soft. Now this triggered huge consequences. About 200 billion was erased from the US and the Asian markets. And in fact JP Morgan lost its lead underwriter position on King Soft Cloud in fact because of this. Now really what it signals is the how complicated it can be to navigate the sort of path when research departments of banks want to make downbeat calls on their investment banking clients. Now as it turns out the word on investable was never supposed to be in those reports. Editors have gone through the 28 reports and eliminated the word from most of them all but four in fact or replace the word with the word unattractive. But the rest is history. It's really interesting that J.P. Morgan in that statement saying that you know that essentially that the heart of the research they stand by a few subjective terms used interchangeably doesn't change that. But the stakes are very high in this highly sensitive market of China. Yeah that's right. And J.P. Morgan for one has huge ambitions to grow that it had toward the end of last year about 20 billion in exposure and it had just one last year as well approval to fully own a securities venture there. The country represents a huge opportunity for many in the finance industry. BlackRock 2 started to own its own venture in the country. Goldman Sachs has done similarly but it really shows how complicated it is for countries for banks rather that are trying to expand in the country and navigating this very sensitive geopolitical climate. And JP Morgan knows this very well and perhaps more than others. If you recall Jamie Diamond the CEO he made a quip about JP Morgan outlasting the Communist Party there which he was forced to say he regretted. So it's a very complex situation in the country and investment banks they have to navigate this tricky path very carefully.