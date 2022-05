00:00

I know the families all across America are hurting because of inflation. I understand what it feels like. I come from a family where when the pay when the price of gas for food went up we felt it was a discussion at the kitchen table. I went I want every American to know that I'm taking inflation very seriously. And it's my top domestic priority. And I'm here today to talk about solutions. And there's gonna be more we're going to have to talk about as well. But first I want to be crystal clear about the problem. There are two leading causes of inflation we're seeing today. The first cause of inflation is a once in a century pandemic. Not only did it shut down our global economy it through the supply chains in demand completely out of whack especially in countries where a more effective recovery responses weren't available especially in those sectors that rely on semiconductors. These supply challenges have been further hampered by the onset of Delta and overcome viruses. And you've all seen it. You've all felt it. An issue. We have a second cause. A second cause. Mr. Putin's war in Ukraine. You saw we saw in March that 60 percent of inflation that month was due to price increases at the pump for gasoline. Putin's war has raised food prices as well because Ukraine and Russia two of the world's major breadbasket so for wheat and corn are essentially completely stalled. Ukraine has 20 20 million tons of grain in storage in silos right now trying to figure out how to get out of the country to market which would reduce prices around the world. Normally normally we'd have already begun to export them into the market. But it but it hasn't because of Putin's invasion. So we're working with our European partners to get this food out into the world. So that could help bring down prices. But it's difficult because again of Putin and the Russians invasion of Ukraine.