00:00

We're following the reaction to Uber's earnings results and Daria we're seeing shares getting dragged down for another day even after you released your results early to avoid getting caught in that lift downdraft. What's your reaction to the investor reaction we're seeing today. While the investor reaction itself in terms of the fundamentals has been incredibly positive. We over performed street expectations significantly in terms of gross bookings coming at twenty six point four billion of thirty nine percent on a constant currency basis. Profitability one hundred sixty eight million well above analysts estimates and then guidance. Know some companies have been announcing good results and weak guidance. We announced great results and very strong gains above street expectations. So the reaction to the fundamentals has been spectacular but we are being pulled down with the market downdraft along with many many other players. We're focused on what we can control. Can we build a great service and can we ride the reopening both in terms of gross bookings gross profit growth ultimately free cash flow growth. And the answer based on our results and based on what we see going forward is a resounding yes. Investors are unfairly putting Lyft and Uber in the same boat. I mean we saw lift lose almost a third of its value yesterday. Yeah. So I think the reaction to lift was significantly more negative than an Uber so maybe we're not in the same boat but it definitely affected us. And I do think we're just in completely different places. You know we you see with Uber is the benefits scale the benefit of globalization. The benefit of diversification and the benefit of discipline in these in these markets that we are by far the number one player in the U.S. have been for some period of time. So when earners look to come back to the marketplace and start earning in a flexible way they're coming to Uber first. And that's a real advantage. When they come to Uber they're busy all the time not only driving people around but also delivering or shopping etc. The opportunities to earn on the platform are greater than ever. And in a reopening scenario a lot of advantage comes to the number one player and the number two player in this case left maybe having a hard time from a globalization standpoint. Everyone knows that the reopening outside of the U.S. has happened much faster. So we have been dealing with reopening dynamics bringing drivers back onto the platform. We made big investments last year for some period of time. We've been used to this. We built muscles to do it and we're much more diversified so that we can you know lead into the West Coast which is reopening fast. While you know the East Coast has lots of profitability UK all over the world we have lots of profits to pull from so that we can lean into reopening. But we're not too dependent on one place. We're just a very different global player. And then from a developer standpoint we've had delivery be a very very big part of our business. And as with reopening delivery growth rates while they're healthy 15 percent they're not growing quite as fast or able to take couriers who used to be drivers. A bunch of workers used to be drivers. They're not driving people because of safety concerns. Now the Covid safety concerns are largely behind us. We can bring them back to drive before we can hire or we can bring earners onto the platform both to deliver things and to drive people. We just have a very fundamental business advantage over any monoline player out there. So you're saying when drivers come back they're gonna come back to Uber first. And you did say you don't plan to significantly increase incentive investments to get those drivers back. Lyft is planning to increase those investments. And I talked to John Zimmer the president of left about why. Take a listen to what he had to say. I'm not concerned. And in fact the message we're saying is that we see the demand coming back and therefore we want to invest in supply. Part of the reason their stock went off a cliff. Are you saying you won't have to increase incentives and that this won't lead to a subsidy war. Because that's what we've seen in the past. We have already invested in incentives. Remember Europe opened up last year. Latin America has has already opened. So we have been through this exercise before last year. Lift is a year behind us. In some aspects as far as a reopening goes. So we're very very confident in terms of demand coming back. We're very confident in terms of supply. Remember we have a structural advantage in that we can bring on couriers which are easier to bring on. We can up sell them into driving because their earnings opportunities now are very very significant. And as a result of this fundamental structural advantage we're confident not only in top line growth but also in margins. Remember we guided lift. You know I think their numbers went from 75 million to 50 and they guided 10 to 20 during that same period. We've gone from 86 million to one hundred sixty eight million to two hundred and forty to 270 million. So we've been headed in opposite directions for some period of time. And I think based on what we've heard from them we're headed up. We're headed into free cash flow territory. You did report a massive loss five point nine billion dollars in part tied to your other investments. Aurora Didi grab. Are you reassessing your strategy at all here. We're not reassessing our strategy. You know those investments were part of mergers and acquisitions different activities. And I think we made the right moves as you can see based on the operating results that we're displaying which are absolutely industry leading. We're going to take a careful look at those equity stakes. We have plenty liquidity. We're moving towards free cash flow profitability. So we will look to monetize those stakes and return capital one word to the one or the other juror shareholders over a period of time. But we're caught in the same downdraft that everybody else is caught in right now. Let's talk about that. Inflation at 40 year highs. The Fed just raising rates consumers under pressure. What is your view on the health of the consumer right now and the level of macroeconomic uncertainty you see on the road ahead. I think the good news for us is that right now the consumer demand for movement for travel for movement within your city saw booking dot.com report their results. Global travel is coming back. People are getting out of their house and people are continuing to have demand for delivery services whether it's food or grocery. So I think our results demonstrate that we are not feeling any of these macro factors that I feel better about our business than I ever have. Dara. Good morning guys. Let me just pick up on that. How do you see the labor market. You all one of my best indicators when it comes to what is happening in the labor market. It appears to be very tight. It appears to be red hot right now certainly in the United States. What's happening there. What's your take in the states. What's happening here in Europe right now as well. Guy I think that labor market is absolutely tight. I think one of the factors that's playing into our benefit is that the number one reason why earners who are earning on the platform last year weren't coming back was a concern for safety. They weren't sure whether it was safe to to be in a car with someone else. Now with vaccinations everywhere those safety concerns are much lower now. And with government stimulus largely over foreigners are coming back to earn flexibly in the earnings opportunities. Drivers in the U.S. who who have earned for 20 or more hours during the week for us for example earned thirty nine dollars per hour that they were utilize. These are huge earnings opportunities very very flexible as well. So because the earnings are so are so strong right now because of the flexibility of the platform and because we can of our structural platform advantages of signing up earners to deliver and then upselling them to drive where the earnings opportunities are even more we're able to weather to some extent the storms that some of the other folks see in terms of labor pressure. You talk about the flexibility of the platform. One way you'll leverage the flexibility of your network is you've got to allow New York cabs onto the platform. I'm sitting here in London on wondering why with difference. Dara can I expect black cabs to be on the Uber platform as well. You know I tweeted I love yellow in a while ago. You can see I'm wearing black. Black. I love black as well. You would love to do business with the legendary black cabbies black cabs off of London. We'll see if we can make it. Happened. But if you step back there are four million taxicabs in the world. Now that compares to around four and a half million earners. Drivers who are or who are driving and earning on our platform as well. This is a very very large market that we're going after. We are the best technology transportation technology provider out there. You can imagine a world where a smaller percentage of hails for taxis are gonna be street hills. That's the past. E Hales is the future and Uber is the company that is best positioned to bring more e mails more earnings opportunities for taxi fleets and certainly taxi drivers. And it's a great benefit for riders as well who have more choice. We go coast to coast. It's crazy in New York. I'd like to circle back to the fuel assistance the fuel surcharges in particular. How do you decide when to stop that assistance is over looking for a specific oil price or gas price. How do you assess that timeline. Kitty we're looking at the gas price and we want you know we're on the same team with drivers. We want more earners coming onto the platform as they earn more. We earn more as well. When we put the fuel surcharge in place we wanted to essentially account for about 70 percent of the increase in fuel charges. We thought that was kind of the right team thing to do. That was what the fuel surcharge was all about. We're going to reassess it based on earnings levels and definitely based on gasoline prices. And we're going to be standing shoulder to shoulder with earners. Now I know one thing investors do seem to like and that's any crypto adjacent announcements. Last time you came on you said we're absolutely will be accepting crypto payment some day. I mean is the reaction the stock giving you any more motivation to move that process along. Any progress on those payments. No. I mean I think right now where we're really focused on the earner experience and making sure their experience is the best crypto is going to be a part of our future especially as it develops more effectively into an exchange mechanism. It's obviously a very very strong store of value but the exchange mechanism is very expensive. It can often cost the environment so to speak. We've got to improve that exchange mechanism. But we're very open. You know we take cash in Latin American markets. We'll take every single credit card out there that we can. Crypto is going to be a part of the future but not a near-term part of the future. In terms of where you see the next developments for you ba da where is it. You talked earlier on about the flexibility that exists on the platform. A driver can go from driving passengers to freight to food. How do you evolve the platform even further from that. Well I think it is all about creating flexibility both for earners to earn however they want whether they want to drive people or they want to deliver food or they want to deliver grocery. And it can change based on circumstances. The driver may want to stay in their neighborhood and if they do they can deliver food because food tends to be around a small circle or they may want to maximize earnings which means I'm going to drive people airport trips etc. That can be quite lucrative at the same time. On the rider and eater side you're going to see the power of the platform become more and more apparent. We're seeing our ability with a single identity. Single payments are having one customer relationship with you and now increasingly with the Uber one subscription program where you get not only delivery benefit it's a shopping benefits but you get rides benefits which are becoming much more important as the world opens up. We're essentially now moving that Uber rider to Uber customer whether it's Uber eats or grocery or any other service. It is a fundamental advantage we have over every single other model line player. It creates opportunity for us to grow but to grow very profitably in a way that the other players we believe can't. So our I have to ask you about the late Supreme Court draft opinion on Roe vs. Wade which shows that it's very much under threat here in the United States over has already come forward to support women's reproductive rights. You've said you'll defend drivers in Texas and Oklahoma where these laws anti abortion laws have made progress. If this if Roe if abortion is turned over to the states what is over prepared to do. Will you defend drivers nationally. And what's been your reaction to this as a company. Well I think you know first of all it starts as a person. Listen I personally support women's reproductive rights but I'm a person and every person can have their own opinion. And I respect that opinion of every person as it relates to what Uber the company is doing. We want to make sure that we take care of employees to make sure that we cover employees to choose whatever they want to choose in terms of their decisions. And as it relates to drivers we do want to protect the driver who happens to take someone let's say to an abortion clinic who just provided a ride. If that driver is sued etc. we're going to stand by that driver and help them defend themselves if that ever happens. But I think you know reproductive rights are is a deeply deeply personal decision. We'll do right by our employees will do right by drivers. But ultimately these are decisions that should remain personal in my opinion. Do you have any concerns about alienating riders and drivers as a result of taking that position. You know our position is you can choose to do whatever you want to do and we're going to support you as a human being we're not going to judge you one way or the other. I think that's the right thing to do.