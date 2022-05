00:00

THE CHANGING EXPECTATIONS, WHEN WE SPOKE TO YOU LAST YEAR YOU SAID THE EXPECTATION IS WHY YOU ARE CONTINUING TO BE BULLISH ON GOLD. HOW HAS THAT CHANGED? > > HAS NOT CHANGED. WE ARE SEEING INCREASES IN INTEREST RATES AND ALSO HIGH INFLATION. I ' M SEEING A SHORT-TERM ISSUE AROUND EQUITY MARKETS IN TERMS OF THE MEDIUM TO LONG-TERM, THAT SHOULD STILL BE GOOD LOOKING AT THE HISTORICAL SITUATION. THERE ARE EXPECTATIONS THAT WILL BE LOWER. I THINK PHYSICAL DEMAND FOR GOLD IS STILL HIGH, I THINK WE NEED TO SEE THIS WATCH THROUGH A LITTLE BIT TO SEE WHAT DEMANDS LOOK LIKE OVER THE NEXT COUPLE OF MONTHS. ONE MONTH AGO, PHYSICAL DEMAND WAS STILL HIGH. HAIDI: GIVE US AN UPDATE ON THE PROJECT. WHAT HAS BEEN THE PROGRESS? > > FANTASTIC. WE ARE LOOKING AT GOLD PRODUCTION IT ' S A ONCE IN A GENERATION DISCOVERY AND WE ARE EXCITED. SHERY: ATTRACTING MORE BIG INVESTORS, YOU ARE PARTNERING WITH OTHER INVESTORS. > > WE WILL BE DOING MORE MARKETING GLOBALLY. WE WILL BE GOING OUT FOR SHAREHOLDERS AND OTHER FUNDS AND DEMONSTRATING THE QUALITY OF THE PROJECT. INVESTORS DRIFT TOWARDS QUALITY . SHERY: I ANY OTHER PROJECTS YOU ARE LOOKING AT WHEN PRICES ARE HIGH? > > WE HAVE A BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT ARM THAT LOOKS AT OPPORTUNITIES AS OPPOSED TO MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS, PUT IT THAT WAY. HAIDI: A LONG BACKGROUND. IN YOUR VIEW DOES IT FEEL LIKE THE START OF THE NEW SUPER CYCLE? > > THAT ' S INTERESTING. I ' VE BEEN TALKING ABOUT THIS, RAW COMMODITIES ARE GOING TO BE VALUED HIGHLY. WHETHER THAT ' S AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTS OR MINING PRODUCTS, REAL PRODUCTS ARE VALUED HIGHLY. HAIDI: IS THERE ENOUGH CAPITAL RAISING AND EXPLORATION? > > AS WE HAVE SEEN, EXPECTATIONS ARE RELATIVELY LOW AND WE WILL SEE DEMAND FOR PRODUCTS SUCH AS COPPER AND NICKEL, PHYSICAL DEMAND FOR GOLD, THAT THE MEN HAS TO BE THERE. MINING IS GOING TO HAVE TO MEET IT. THERE WILL BE FUNDING. HAIDI: WHAT DOES THAT CHANGE MEAN GOING INTO THE FUTURE? > > TICKETS AROUND FREEDOM OF MOVEMENT OF LABOR IS PROBABLY THE BIGGEST THING THE INDUSTRIES NEED. WE NEED TO SEE LABOR MOVING FREELY SO WE HAVE PEOPLE AVAILABLE.