00:00

There may be some irony here. That' with Narendra Modi in Berlin and Berlin talking about potentially ending purchases of Russian oil that India may end up picking up those cargoes. How do you think it's going to work if Europe was able to ban Russian crude. Where do you think that crude would ultimately end up. Well we're already seeing guys that is heading towards India. And so you know as soon as there was the invasion of Ukraine we saw India picking up some barrels. So we saw a couple of million going in in March. We saw seven and a half million barrels going in in April. Now we've got 23 million barrels looking to Prague in May. So it's clear that India is picking up these deeply discounted barrels now going forward. There's the talk of this deal being done where they could pick up around half a million barrels a day over the next six months starting in June. So they're going to be one of the leading beneficiaries recipients of any type of thing going on. And you're already seeing certain European countries pivoting away from Russian crude as that happens. You're seeing others finding opportunity there. So India is at the forefront of that. We've also seen a bit of a pick up going into Turkey as well. The one emission that we have seen is that we're not seeing a real strong pickup into China yet but that may be more related to the demand side issues that they're facing in terms of lockdowns. It may also be waiting for a bigger discount for those euros before they start taking them up. Either way India and China look like the big biggest beneficiaries going forward here. Now how does this ultimately all balance out in price where you've got all these moving parts. India may be buying more Russian oil but Europe considering an outright ban on oil. Obviously U.S. producer is a little bit reticent to ramp up the oil production machine. How do you see price headed over the next 12 months. Well sure that the big concern for price is going forward is just a potential recessionary environment as we move into next year. You know just because of inflationary concerns et cetera. But in terms of demand and supply aside from the issues we've had with China on the demand side with lockdowns that's us where the market has been fairly well supported. Right. The one thing we do have coming through in the next few months is from the US side of things. Even if we don't see a real rapid pickup in production we are seeing that of seeking higher. But there is that double whammy that coming through from that SPDR release 180 million barrels potentially hitting the mark over the next six months. That's looking to backfill the potential loss of Russian production which is surely going to happen should we see some type of embargo. Because India and China are unlikely to be able to pick up all of the lot of that for you that would otherwise be going into Europe. So with that said you know price is not to be around. It's kind of hundred dollar mark potentially higher here depending on supply losses going forward. Mark let me just ask you a hypothetical question but I think it's relevant here. The Indian refinery bought some Russian crude at a discount refined back crude into diesel and sold that diesel to Europe with that diesel be Indian crude or Russian crude. That would be considered. There's just no way for it to be able to be declared as as Russian crude being turned into Russian diesel. So it's essentially not an issue because you know Fringe is bringing in about five million barrels a day. So the amount of Russian crude that is bringing in is fairly small. It relies on the Middle East the sort of two thirds of its crude imports. And so you've got all these different types of crude from West Africa from Latin America from Canada and the US going into Indian refineries being blended being refined and then export it out. And so there's just no way to follow it along the supply chain to be able to say oh this isn't you know the engine that produced guarantee that diesel or that is absolute rubbish. And there's just no way to track that unfortunately. How do you see the Saudis reacting to all this movement and deal making in the oil landscape. Being as they are being very quiet you know. You know they've kept quiet in terms of any type of commentary on this. And that should be the view we should expect going forward here you know. Okay. Plus he's looking to continue to put more production back onto the market as demand rebounds. You know they're not likely to be there in a reliable relationship with Russia. And so they're unlikely to to to go against them. So we should expect to hear not only Saudi but the other core members of OPEC being pretty silent on this matter. I was just staying sidelines. Does Russian crew continue to trade at a discount or as we start figuring out ways that it can be sold to India or China or whoever ultimately it ends up being sold to that discount disappears. We still see that euros discounted about thirty one dollars. So it's been kind of in that region since the invasion. And so there is just this expectation we should see it around that level continuing here as we get sanju embargos coming through from Europe. We should see that discount blow out even further as more barrels become available and need to price to be able to find a home elsewhere. And so we should expect that discount just for the euros amount coming out the Baltics the Black Sea there to really keep that discount. And that's what's going to make it attractive to find a home. That's where.