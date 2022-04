00:00

IT AIMS TO BECOME A BIGGER PLAYER IN PEPTO. -- CRYPTO. > > THIS WAS A DIFFICULT QUARTER FOR ROBINHOOD. IT WAS ALWAYS GOING TO BE A STARK COMPARISON BETWEEN THE FIRST QUARTER AND LAST FIRST QUARTER WHEN WE SAW A HUGE RUN-UP IN GAMESTOP AND OTHER MEME STOCKS, BUT IT WAS WORSE THAN ANALYSTS ANTICIPATED. WE SAW LOSSES ACROSS ALL KINDS OF PRODUCTS CATEGORIES. EMILY: LET ' S TALK ABOUT HOW THEY ARE TRYING TO GROW THEIR CRYPTO PLAY AND INFLUENCE IN THE CRYPTO MARKET. AS THE COMPANY FACES BIG CHALLENGES UP AHEAD. THEY ARE THROUGH BIG JOB CUTS. THE STOCK IS WAY DOWN. > > THE STOCK HAS PLUMMETED SINCE THE IPO. THE STRUGGLE ROBINHOOD IS DEALING WITH IS THE QUESTION OF WHETHER IT CAN GET USERS INVOLVED IN MORE THAN TRADING ON ITS PLATFORM. IN THE MEANTIME, IT IS TRY TO KEEP UP WITH INVESTORS AND GO WHERE THEY ARE GOING. ON THE CRYPTO SIDE, IT HAS INTRODUCED NEW TOKENS INCLUDING THE LONG ANTICIPATED SHIBA INU COIN. THAT WAS A RECENT DEVELOPMENT. ROBINHOOD IS INTRODUCING NEW PRODUCTS TO TRADE, BUT AT THE SAME TIME TRYING TO GROW THE TYPES OF PRODUCTS THAT IT OFFERS TO INVESTORS IN AREAS LIKE RETIREMENT ACCOUNTS. IT ADDED CRYPTO WALLETS SO IT IS OFFERING NEW PRODUCTS AS WELL. EMILY: WHAT ARE YOU LOOKING FOR NEXT? HOW DO YOU EXPECT ROBINHOOD TO NAVIGATE THESE CHALLENGES? THE WALL STREET DARLING, OFTEN VERY CONTROVERSIAL. NOW WHEN YOU ' RE INTO BEING PUBLIC, A LOT OF BIG EXISTENTIAL ISSUES. > > I THINK IT IS SOMETHING INVESTORS WILL WATCH CLOSELY WHETHER ROBINHOOD CAN DELIVER ON THE MESSAGE IT HAS THAT IT CAN EXPAND AND GROW WITH USERS AND TOUCH MORE PARTS OF THEIR FINANCIAL LIVES. SO FAR, TRANSACTION REVENUES ARE THE CORE DRIVER OF THIS COMPANY AND IT REMAINS TO BE SEEN WHETHER CUSTOMERS WILL GO TO ROBINHOOD FOR OTHER TYPES OF PRODUCTS AS WELL. THEY ' RE GOING TO TRADE, BUT THE ISSUE ROBINHOOD IS FACING IS THAT TRADING IS WAY DOWN FROM WHERE IT WAS IN THE PANDEMIC. EMILY: HOW MUCH HAS TO DO WITH THE MACRO ENVIRONMENT? NOT A LOT OF MONEY TO BE SPENDING RIGHT NOW ON HIS QUESTIONER ITEMS LIKE NEW EQUITIES AND CRYPTO. > > GOOD POINT PREDICT THAT WAS SOMETHING THAT THE MANAGERS -- MANAGEMENT ADDRESSED ON A CALL WITH REPORTERS. THEY SAID ROBINHOOD HAS BEEN A COMPANY THAT HAS OPERATED IN ITS HISTORY WHERE INFLATION AND INTEREST RATES HAVE BEEN LOW. NOW WE ARE STARTING TO SEE INFLATION COME BACK AND TRYING TO CURB THAT.