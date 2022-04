00:00

Talk to us if you can about really the demand that you're seeing and the opportunity that F 150 in an Eevee form with that presents to you. It's huge for our company. This is the most important launch since the Model T. Why. Because F series is the most popular vehicle in our industry in the US is the most popular truck for 45 years. Now we're bringing electric vehicle for three hundred and twenty five miles of range. It can power your house for three days. It goes zero to 60 in four seconds. It's got a mega power front Frank and strategically it's really important for our company to get on this Eevee growth curve. Well let's talk about that here. I mean there's been a lot of excitement about the F 150 light name as well as some of the other models EDI models that Ford has put out there like the marquee. But there's also been a lot of concern about when some of the folks who bought this or reserve that I should say are actually going to take delivery. When you look at capacity the capacity that you have to produce these things where do you stand right now in that capacity and how much further do you think you need to go to get up to speed. Well we're building capacity for the end of next year and lightning. One hundred and fifty thousand units. That's about double what we had planned for just a year ago. So we've been chasing this demand on lightning for quite some time. We think one hundred and fifty thousand is about the right run rate. We had to blow up the wall of the factory. We just finished building to get to 150. But the most important thing is batteries. We've now secured one hundred fifty thousand units worth of batteries for next year so we can now pull it off. I'm lucky we're going to double the production. Two hundred thousand. And as a company you get to six hundred thousand units a run rate in our evey battery electric only production by the end of next year. Huge effort by the team. But unlike unlike a lot of startups this is what we do. Yeah. Jim look out into the future with me for a second here. Can you see all the F 150 is going electric. And what would it take for that to happen. No way. I don't see that happening. If you're towing a fifth wheel in Wyoming or you know with a horse trailer there's no way electric vehicles. Not a good solution for super duty customers. We're 50 percent of all commercial light duty vehicles in the US. So we know and the technology is not right for that retail customer. Right. Doing some like towing or commuting to work. It's perfect. But for heavy duty usage it's not the right solution. But you have to see a mix of ice and Bev. Yeah. But Jim you do have some competitors out there that are at least working on something that for the commercial space for I guess those folks who need that extra power including of course Tesla and a few other startup companies here. So I think there's some ISE I guess on a future where maybe an Eevee is powerful enough to meet those needs here. Is that not something that's being discussed amongst the executives at Ford. Well first of all we own 50 percent of the light duty commercial market. Our customers we have electric transit in the market worth it. We're shipping it now. The first the first light innings are pro vehicles. We're shipping them later this week. So we're the only one with electric pickups and vans and we're 50 percent of the market. So. And so when our engineers say that for heavy duty usage like real towing and high payload even these are not the right solution. You know this is coming from a company who's leading the volume of this move for commercial vehicles going electric. But but I would say you know a good portion maybe half of our customers will go electric. And that's why we're going to have this truck. And what we announced today is we have another truck going to our Tennessee plant rule the city that's going to launch. So this won't be our only electric truck at Ford. Are you worried that a battery shortage is becoming a bigger issue than a chip shortage. No not right now for Ford but for others maybe the most important thing is to secure the batteries and as well not just AMC but also iron phosphate batteries LLP. That's about half of Tesla's volume. Last quarter was LRP. Very important technology for the batteries. The most important thing is to secure the mining and the processed and refined raw materials for those batteries. The batteries are one thing but you have to make sure you get the raw materials for those batteries. The most important thing for our country is to start to localize all that processing and mining it. It does not happen for lithium and nickel here in this country. We have to localize it to get competitive on costs with the other countries around the world. You know my colleague Romain had started to bring up the idea of rivalry here and competition. I'm wondering Jim when you think Ford can overtake Tesla and electric vehicle sales. How fast do you think that could happen. Well you know first of all it comes down to our execution especially our product. The first wave of product is Ford. It's sold out for multiple years. As you guys were saying. So we're off to the races but it's going to take a big effort to catch a test. But we think we can do it. We know we're going to be number one in evey trucks. We're very confident of that. You know we have one truck. We already have a van. We have a Mustang. And those are already out in scaling mass production now. We have another truck coming out and just a few years in Tennessee. What it's really going to take is batteries raw material and a whole lineup of products. And we need to scale the manufacturing and like a lot of other people. They get excited when they launch a factory. We build factories every day at Ford. So that's not issue for us.