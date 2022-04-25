Primetime Partners' Alan Patricof on Big Tech

00:00

What is your take on this. Iwan Musk Twitter saga. What if he actually succeeds in buying it. Well it's just another example of this. What I consider this competitive problem that's going on in the whole world now with Facebook and Google and Apple. Now we're going to have another major company controlled by an individual. And it bothers me frankly. Whatever the price is and whether it gets done or not done. The idea of him having this kind of control over a major media outlet should be everybody's concern. I mean it may be a free form afterwards. I mean who knows. He may just open it up and without any rules or restrictions. And you don't know what's going to come across. That is as a media. Alan there was some that was suggesting that another large tech company could step in and be the white knight here. That hasn't happened. And I'm assuming the reason that hasn't happened is that then I'm talking about sort of an alphabet or a Microsoft. The ability to get through regulators would have been virtually impossible. And I'm wondering whether we are actually starting to see a meaningful impact now of regulatory pushback. And this could be a case in point. They haven't stepped in. And the reason they haven't stepped in is they know the Emma Chandra is now virtually impossible. Large scale and DNA is now virtually impossible in their businesses. Is that a silver lining here in your view. Well I have to call a silver lining. I 100 percent agreement with you there. I think it'd be almost impossible to have one of the major the fags or that's even Coy had Microsoft to the top six or seven where we were eating out. Should be very concerned with concentration as company. I've been concerned for a long time. Even though I'm a beneficiary I'm buying some of our smaller companies. But we are just a you know when you have Google with 90 percent of the search volume and when you have Amazon with a high percentage they've got a retail trade I can pop. And now of course you know there's David Sicilians Committee in the House and there's Amy Klobuchar and Grassley. We've just come out with their Senate proposal. You've had the European proposal come out. We could go. I think it's called the Digital Media or Digital Marketing Act which are all addressing that issue. And I would think it would be almost suicidal for a major company to try to buy Twitter at this moment in time. And I certainly would be very unhappy if it was considered to be happening. Are we getting to the point Alan where these tech companies are too big to fail in a sense about too big to fail. I think they're too big. I mean I think we have too much concentration. And if you carry it reductio ad absurdum five or 10 years or less you're just going to be totally controlled. Everything I'm sure Google knows you and I are sitting here talking. Right. They probably you know what we're saying and I think it goes for a lot of other things. The data is critical and this dread data is controlled by these limited numbers of companies. And at the same time it thwarts the opportunities for single companies young companies. You have my buy book on the screen. My new book which is coming out next week the it doesn't stifle I mean look lots of small companies love to be bought by the bigger companies but I think we're better off as a society to see them grow and nurture. And you know what. If Apple is sold out in the third or fourth year which I'm sure it could have sold many many times and a lot of the others but they stood against the wind. And and we now have built major companies. And I'm not against big companies. I'm just a bit against concentration. And I think I'm not in favor of necessarily breaking these companies up but I think we have to have some restrictions on what they do. And look the major competitive laws the major monopoly laws were passed in 1890 in 1913. And they hadn't they didn't know what the Internet was. A very different world. Yeah. And I think we have to we need new regulations to figure out how to deal with these companies. Alan is the book available on Amazon. Thank you for asking. It's the preorder on Amazon. It has been good. I gather it's trending well but I guess. Well I guess my point is there aren't many other options. And the world that we live in at the moment is one that is dominated by these companies. So my question is as we go through into this next sort of phase of higher inflation as we're in this new phase of higher inflation of higher yields what do you think of these companies business models. Because they've largely been built in a time of globalization low interest rates their stock prices have benefited from those low interest rates. As we as we enter a new period do you think these companies are built for that new period. Do you think they are able to thrive in the same way that they have done in the past. In a world of slower growth higher inflation higher interest rates. Honestly I don't think that inflation and interest rates are the factors. I think what you focus for most these companies advertising and advertising slows down. And this seems to be indications that that's happening. I think Snapchat made some comment about that recently. We're going to see a decline in certainly the Facebook and the Google's and an Amazon. And people forget I forget the exact number. Amazon is now an average. An advertising behemoth. And they or so they're all going to be affected by that not Apple. Well you talk about advertising. That's where Netflix is turning to. It's potentially a way to keep growing now that its subscriber base seems that it's just not going to grow. In fact it's it's actually shrinking to some extent. Is there a lesson to be learned more broadly from what we saw from Netflix last week the idea that maybe the peak is behind us already. Well you saw CNN plus. Yeah ending there is an enormous proliferation. You and I both know what we did last night and how we search. And it's just it's overwhelming to figure out what you're going to watch. And I think Netflix is in that struggle. But you know I think they'll figure I think they'll figure it out. And there's advertising right now. I forget I was watching. Maybe it's Hulu up there. There's advertising on several of the streaming channels already. So you'll be able to get it with them without. Just like a lot of other services you can get I guess. I don't know if you get audible with them with that. I know a lot of podcasts will give you a subscription service without advertising or without really. You don't pay less or nothing. Yeah. Yep you can get your Kindle with without advertising on Amazon as well. I'm sorry to jump around Alan but but time is short and your views are really interesting. What do you think about Chinese tech. What do you think about the supply chain problems that things like lockdowns at Beijing and Shanghai are causing. What impact do you think that's going to have on Chinese tech. What do you think that's going to have impact. That's going to have a U.S. tech. It's gonna have a big impact. I got an email over the weekend from a young man who worked for me as a what he was getting at a Columbia business school about 10 or 15 years ago when he wrote me a long email about what it's like to be living in China with married with a young kid and how he has not left his apartment in a month and how every food has to be delivered to the door. It has a tremendous impact. The factories have got to be slowed down dramatically. Supply chain is not going to change overnight. And China is going through a very very difficult period. And as an American or let's say a non Chinese you've got to be concerned about investing in an area where you just don't know what what the regulations will be tomorrow and if and what the economy is going to do. I mean they've slowed down for the first time in decades. Well on the subject of what tax you do and don't invest in often when I ask questions about technology on this show and others people tell me you need to differentiate between profitless CAC and those that are quality. Growers have the cash flow cetera. There is a line to be drawn there. I know your book takes a look at your career in venture capital. I would love to just get your take on how you differentiate between companies that are worthy of investing in the technology space and those that maybe are not. Well you have to understand I invest 100 percent in private companies and I would say since a lot of the very early stage I would say them I don't want to give a percentage but it could be 80 or 90 percent. Don't make money. And they're all equity finance. That's why I say it. Inflation and interest rates don't have much effect when your equity based. And I think that that's that. I don't see any cessation of investing in these young companies. We are an entrepreneurial society a risk taking society. It's permeating all over the world today for the first time. I remember 10 years ago trying to get my firm to invest in Africa. Now African investments are interesting and there's a whole startup community all over the world. India of course is a big startup area. So I think that the lack of earnings is not going to affect that. Now when you go to the public markets I honestly can't give you an opinion except to say that I've always followed the policy that companies can't sustain themselves. Ultimately in just shareholder continued investments whether it's secondaries follow on rounds. At some point people say where are the emperor's new clothes. And and they want to see some kind of debt free cash flow. Ultimately but we've been living in a economic environment stock market for years that has forgotten about that. I remember I was brought up on P E ratios. Go back to the fundamental. If we go back to value investing we're going to be talking about PE again. And not price times. BA da price times. Revenues. And it gets down to ultimately there should be some return now. You know I'm not going to that no need to name the companies. But there are still some of our major tech companies that are started up in the last 10 years 50 years that still lose money and investors are still giving them high valuations. And what happens at one point or another is you have an air with air pocket just like if you're God forbid on a plane and it drops 10000 it doesn't go down a little bit at a time. It drops. And you know we could we could see that happen if people finally say you know where the emperor's clothes. I'm tired of supporting these companies that don't show profits and don't improve their bottom line.