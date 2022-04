00:00

Productions ramping up here in normal Illinois at revisions three point three million square feet. Evey factory. The company's building three different electric vehicles. And it's not easy going. Our biggest challenge today really resides around the supply chain. It's a small subset of the components in our vehicle which we do have on a constrained basis and it's limiting the overall push for production. A big part of the problem a lack of semiconductors. The plant is split up with two separate body lines and two separate general assembly lines. One fork is dedicated to consumer products. His focus on his battery electric pickup called all one T but is also working on small volumes of the one s SUV. The other body in General Assembly lines are building two versions of an electric delivery van for Amazon with the ability to share the core technology backbone between those battery pack drive units. Network architecture is here. Topology electronic stack. The perception stack really is what fueled the ability to go quickly. We got a behind the scenes look at the plant where 50 200 workers work alongside hundreds of highly automated robotic arms. Sheet metal steel and aluminum is brought in as coils. Massive industrial stamps generating huge force shaped the metal into panels that fit the specific product. The body shop fuses all of the panels and structural parts together using advanced welding techniques. Then to a high tech paint shop where multiple coats are applied. Next we're off to General Assembly where the top hat or body is married with the skateboard which includes the motors battery pack and telematics. Moving along the line everything from doors and windshields to the steering wheel and infotainment systems are added after final tweaks and quality checks. It's off to the lock to await delivery revision forecasts. It will build 25000 DVD this year across the two consumer models and 10000 vans Ramazan. It built little more than twenty five hundred DVDs in Q1. Despite the challenges the production rate is improving. It's incredibly exciting to see records being set in terms of daily output or the production rate being said almost on a daily basis. To meet that demand long term revision plans a second five billion dollar plant in Georgia and hopes lessons learned in Illinois will help it hit the ground running at Ludlow Bloomberg News. In normal Illinois.