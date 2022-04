00:00

So a downward revision in global oil demand this of course comes off the back of oil supply rising from non OPEC countries as we look forward in the year with the risk of recession. Is there a risk that the market flips from under supply to oversupply. Again given economic slowdown is good morning. No of course. This month we lowered the forecasts for world oil demand by two hundred sixty thousand barrels a day. And this follows mostly the lockdowns in China. But already in last month's report we made a much bigger revision to our oil demand outlook stemming from higher prices lower economic growth. And we're seeing now that economic forecasters continue to downgrade their outlook for the world for the world economy. And obviously this will have an impact on oil demand. But oil demand is still recovering from from Covid. So we are expecting growth of nearly 2 million barrels a day. This year is slower than what we saw last year for the aviation sector is recovering. There's pent up demand. So we are expecting growth but obviously a downside risk if the economic outlook deteriorates further. All right. And of course feeding into this. You have the input now the prospect or rather the reality of war. Now among this as I was mentioning before Vitale said that it plans to stop trading Russian origin crude once its contract weighs out. And given the self sanctioning we are seeing towards Russian crude. Do you expect Russia to cut its own input and output rather. And if so how much. Thank you. Note. So our forecast. I mean there's a lot of uncertainty about the Russian production outlook that we're seeing not just meet all but major oil companies especially in Europe stepping away from from Russian oil stopping buying altogether futile BP shell. Many other companies and traders. So our expectation is that oil supply Russian oil supply could fall by three million barrels a day starting from May. We already seeing output falling nearly one point three million barrels a day from the March average domestic demand. And Russia's always also falling. The sanctions the economic outlook has been downgraded. So refineries in Russia are lowering runs. They have difficulties placing some of the products. So we're already seeing Russian oil or foot falling. How far it will fall would depend on the international community's reaction sanctions possible embargoes expanding and just a reluctance of buyers internationally to take the Russian crude. Our forecast is that we could use up to three million barrels today. Of course this comes off the back of the IEA members releasing more oil. The US really leading that drive as well. Does that mean that there's less of an impetus now for OPEC's plus to increase their output. So we're seeing opaque plus scheduled to continue trying to increase production through the end of the year and then we're factoring this into our balances. So now while our oil market balance look more or less it's supply lower demand higher supply. And with the additional barrels from SPRO releases from IAEA member countries and and from the US in particular the market does look more balanced. But we have to remember that old demand continues to grow this year and we're going into the year even before the Russian war started with record low inventories. We see these inventories are more than 300 million barrels lower than they were in the five year average. So the market is very tight. And with all the uncertainty on both the demand and supply side the SVR releases go some way to create comfort for market but there is a neutral pick plus to continue to increase production as demand grows through the rest of the year. General is there a concern then because you know this has been a call from the IEA to pack. And OPEC of course has disagreed with those calls has resisted those calls. Are you troubled by any sort of hint here of a breakdown between relations of the IEA and OPEC hold. What do we do. We put forward our market balances. What we've seen what we pointed to is that demand has surpassed supply for the best part of 18 months. Inventories have continued to fall. So we have seen an imbalance in the market. Of course inventories were high after the Covid lockdowns in 2020. So we are just pointing to the fact that there was a need for more supply to the market. There has been. Inventories are low. That's creating a lot of volatility. Volatility is not good for markets. Higher prices. It is and is feeding into inflation. That's not good for consumers nor producers. And I think we will continue to put forward are our markets and our confidence. As I said the market does have more balanced for 2022 as we see it now. OK.