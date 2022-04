00:00

Terry did speak with Ukrainian Minister of Defense Alexi Resnick off to again refer reaffirm our support for Ukraine. He reiterated the U.S. commitment to the provision of additional defensive assistance to bolster their capacity. And he highlighted that 300 million dollar Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative package that it just talked about. He of course also expressed outrage at the apparent atrocities that were committed by Russian forces in Buka and across Ukraine and reiterated the U.S. commitment to using every tool available to help document and share information in an effort to hold accountable those responsible. I think it's fairly obvious not just to us but to the world that Russian forces are responsible for the atrocities in Bruges. Now exactly who what units whether they're contractors or Chechens. I don't think we're able to say right now but we're certainly not refuting that that that these atrocities occurred and that they occurred at the hands of Russians that we expect they're going to reposition into Belarus or Russia refit resupply and then push those troops back in. We don't believe that this is a complete withdrawal from the war effort. These guys are not going home I guess is the main point. Yeah they're retreating out of Kiev but they're not being sent home. We see no indication of that. We do believe that that the Russian military intends to focus their efforts on the Donbass area and the east. We do believe that as they move forces out of Kiev and chairman leave and places like Sumi that they are going to put these units into a refit regiment so that they can be resupplied maybe even reinforced with manpower and then applied elsewhere into the country. We think that the most likely place for them to be reapplied in the end in the fight in Ukraine is in the east in the Donbass. We have not seen wholesale movement in that regard. We're only just now seeing more movement of forces out of Ukraine and up into the north but too soon to say that we can see any of those battalion tactical groups being actively resupplied and then and then reapplied into the fight. That hasn't really happened yet.