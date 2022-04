00:00

Rental car giant Hertz has agreed to buy sixty five thousand electric vehicles from Pollstar over the next five years. The bet being made here that customers are curious about electric vehicles and eager to drive brands beyond let's say Tesla. Joining us now Hertz CEO Steven. Sure. And Pollstar CEO Thomas. Good bye. Thank you both for being with us. And Steven I'll start with you because I know obviously you've had these large goals to be become the dominant player with your electric vehicle fleet in North America. How does this get you towards that goal. Well it's certainly a move in that direction. I mean we're looking to build out the largest electric fleet in North America. This adding to what we have purchased from and we'll be continuing to purchase from Tesla puts us on this journey. Pollstar has really developed a very impressive automobile. And to add 65000 over the next several years we'll really put us in a position where we can diversify the fleet and really meet what our customers are looking for whether they're individuals corporates who are looking to fulfill their own carbon footprint objectives and then fleets like Uber who want to put their riders into into these. I think it's awesome you know for especially the business traveler who's looking to have a good experience when renting a car. This makes it I guess even better for Thomas. My question would be how difficult is it going to be to meet this production goal. I mean that's a lot of vehicles especially at a time when we're looking at a shortage of semiconductors and incredible inflation for raw materials. Well obviously this is a five year program and I very much hope that in 23 and 24 we will get into a bit more of a normal stable situation. The volume for 22 we knew early enough about income to incorporate that into our goal. Sixty five thousand deliveries this year. And despite the fact that that certainly is not a walk in the park we definitely determined to deliver on that. And Stephen Thomas has talked about the ability through a deal like this to get the Pollstar brand out there. I'm curious about what that process might look like at Hertz because you know sometimes people are obviously doing individual rentals and they take whatever comes their way. What kind of brand building have you sort of talked to Pollstar about as part of this deal. Well I think you know Hertz is all about renting an experience to our customers. And you know to the extent that Pollstar has a vehicle that's exciting people want to be in it. I think you know that whole category is lit up for our customers. And and as I said before this really opens up a number of diverse channels for us. It's not just about the individual leisure traveler or even the individual business traveler. Now companies want their their employees in electric vehicles. So you see consultants or the like all of whom are renting cars in the course of their their work are now going to be put into these really to fulfill ESG and carbon footprint objectives that their employers have really put in place maybe even requirements. It's not all. Also it's not just about renting cars. I mean you do more than that. It hurts. And there's so much more potential. What do you what do you want to do with Hertz in the next five years. Well I think Hertz is positioned to be at the center. I think of a constellation of companies that are coming around mobility the opportunity to move people and move things in different ways whether it's electric vehicles or through fleets. You know think about what we're doing with Uber for example where to this point drivers have had to own or lease their own cars. They can now rent an electric vehicle from Hertz. There's consistency of product to the on consumer of Uber. And I think all of that is exciting. And bear in mind also a lot of what mobility is going to be driven off of is data. We sit on a lot of it. We know where cars are going. We know where people are going. We know where things are going. And so there's a real opportunity for Hertz to kind of take the hill if you will in the context of how mobility is going to play out. Stephen obviously you're very ambitious in this area. One of the other things we obviously have been tracking at Bloomberg the class action suit that hurts falsely accused customers of stealing cars that were returned. What update can you give us on what you've learned through that process and where things go from here. Well rectifying this situation is a priority of mine. And I've begun that work. You know inside the first 30 days I've been at the company. It's unfortunate that even one customer was caught in the middle of what went on. And so we're a customer has been aggrieved. You should be sure that Hertz is going to deal with that. But equally I'm not going to permit people who look to do harm to the company and steal a car you know see that as a viable path. In this context it's important. Understand what played out here is we had cars that were stolen or allegedly stolen. We put a police report in when that car was found. The report was rescinded. And unfortunately in certain circumstances when that car went out again it wasn't in fact rescinded. And so the customer was accused. I'm not happy about that. We've put in policies now that will mitigate if not remove the risk of that happening again and again for a customer that was not you know dealt well we're going to do right by them. And I'd also point out this is far from systemic. We do 15 million rental transactions a year. This represented literally one one thousandth of a percent of those. But again it's not good for us nor the consumer. And so we're dealing with straight away. Are you going to be able to settle that suit or are you going to. I'm pretty confident that we'll reach agreement you know to do right by those that were harmed and put that behind us. All right. Let's get back to the Pollstar announcement. I have been from your inception a huge fan Thomas of the Pollstar. One obviously is just it belongs in the museum. It's a work of art. I have yet to drive Pollstar 2 or 3 but I'm looking forward. Is that a use case for this for this deal with Hertz or are you hoping to get people into these cars. They can have the experience and then say you know what I need one of those in my own garage. So definitely one aspect of us working together was Hertz. People experience that Pollstar car very often. Driving the car is a revelation. You actually discover the cost of driver costs and the quality of its of the tuning of it. Of course you experience that been once behind the wheel. But Steven played nothing very well. This is beyond renting a car for a weekend business as well about enabling companies to change their CO2 footprint with tapping into electrification. Does this well about Pollstar definitely wanting to be part of the mobility scene when it comes to ride sharing. And for that reason Hertz offers to us a much broader aspect of tapping into electric mobility than just a private car you're going to be able to take on a Tesla. Is that even your goal to be on that level or do you want to stick to the kind of luxury niche. Now this is clearly about us joining forces and bringing electrification forward. So you generally I don't think that our journey really being dedicated to premium luxury segment is comparable to the track with Tesla's no really facing competition with your time fund slug. So I think there's a clear differentiation in what we are aiming for in the long run.