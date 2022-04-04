Ukraine Deputy PM Says Mayor Killed, Others Held Captive

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk on Sunday said a representative of the village of Motyzhyn, in the Kyiv region, was murdered while being held by Russian Forces. Vereshchuck added the United Nations and international organizations were being informed of the 11 mayors and community heads currently in Russian captivity across Ukraine. She speaks at the Ukrainian Presidential Office. (Ukrainian with English subtitles.) (Source: Bloomberg)