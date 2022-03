00:00

I'm Caroline Hyde and welcome to Bloomberg triple take where we take a look at one key topic we split it into three unique angles and today we focused on jobs. Of course we do. A head of Friday payrolls Bloomberg economics. It expects a solid pace of hiring is kind of confirming what Fed Chair Powell has been saying all along. May assessment that the labor market is robust enough to now withstand more steep path of hate rate hikes this year. We're going to dig into what to expect from the data highlighting the lagging labor recovery across certain generations. And also what about wages. Can there rise in any way offset the soaring inflation that keeps on getting hard to remain. But we're also going to focus on the whole wage issue the whole wage price spiral gear and whether that wage price spiral actually really exists at least at the level that some folks in the market had sort of fretted over. And we're going to talk about the great retirement. Remember there are a lot of generational shifts that we've seen in this labor market because of the pandemic both in terms of young folks as well as the older generations who have dropped out. Take a look at the numbers of what we're expecting tomorrow. Four hundred and ninety K. This is going to be the 11th straight month that we've been over 400000. Should this materialize that's going to be a deceleration though from what we saw in the prior month here. The unemployment rate still at a healthy level here three point seven percent versus three point eight percent in the prior quarter. And look at the bottom here. These are average hourly earnings earnings that economists expect the 5.5 percent growth again continuing that streak of growth in those earnings. But tell us we've talked a lot. Unfortunately inflation's running a little bit faster than 5.5 percent. At some point you got to balance it all out. Yes two percent higher to be exact. Romain let's kick things off as we think about all of this. They're linked in chief economist Karen Kimbrough. Talk to us about the trends that you see within this labor market. They're plentiful jobs that are available and the labor force that knows it well they may have the upper hand. That's right. I mean the workers are still in the driver's seat and I will tell you that from our data linked in we're definitely seeing this past month shape up pretty strong. Maybe not as strong as the month before but still pretty strong. Hiring was growing on the month. We're seeing job seekers you know kind of coming back into the market slowly but surely although they are being quite choosy still. We see them looking at a lot of jobs before they decide what to apply to. So they're definitely being more choosy than they were before. And then finally I would say we're still seeing a lot of turnover a lot of folks choosing to change roles or change industries make that career pivot. So all that says to me is that the labor market is still very strong. It's going to take a lot more than just the recent data or events to stop the U.S. labor market. When you say they're getting more choosy are they being lured by higher wages being offered. Are you seeing that from those that jump from one to another and they a being lowered from one sector to another. Given the differences in pay. Well it's a little bit of both. We're actually seeing indeed people are moving for compensation. We ask them like what's the number one thing you're looking for. It's always some combination of flexibility and comp and benefits. So for example we know that one in five jobs on our site is a job but those jobs get 50 percent of the views. So people are looking first at the remote jobs and women are 24 percent more likely to apply to a remote job. So they're looking for flexibility they're looking for better compensation. And they're also just generally looking for that connection with the workplace which we haven't really had for the last two years. Who would talk us to us about some of the structural changes that we saw during the pandemic and how maybe that changes the skill set that's needed to find a good paying job if at all and maybe how it breaks down too with regards to geography. Absolutely. We are definitely seeing folks still moving around. There are winners and losers geographically in the U.S. A lot of them are in the winners I should say are cut in the Sunbelt and in the South. You know the same old cities Houston Austin Miami. These are all cities that are kind of net gainers in terms of people you know changing jobs taking advantage of remote to kind of work from anywhere. And then on the downside some of the cities with less momentum like San Francisco Cleveland. So you know there definitely still winners and losers geographically. What I will tell you though is that in terms of skills what we're seeing is that employers are trying to be a lot more expansive about finding talent and retaining talent. And so what they're doing is they're doing where skill based hiring looking for someone who can demonstrate the skills not necessarily demanding that you have that degree or so even prior experience just if you can show that you've got that skill and are willing to consider you as a candidate. And what we know from our own data this is what I find really interesting is that even in the last five years we've seen the kinds of skills that are required for a job start to transform. So every five years or so about 25 percent of the essential skills for that role are turning over and evolving. So people need to kind of keep skilling is what I would say. And employers know that and they want to offer that to workers to kind of keep them in their seats. What are those skills that this time around this latest five year as you've seen the biggest turnover. Well there's a number of soft skills the ones you've probably heard me say this before. Communication leading large groups things like that. Really a lot of empathy. But then there's a lot of more tangible skills or business skills. Think of things like working with big data. Cyber anything related to cloud. A lot of aspects of like anything that's digitalized. These are all the skills that are most in demand at the moment. It's interesting that you said people didn't have to have so much evidence I suppose of qualifications. They need experience but people are looking at in different ways and people do think qualifications are going to become less of a necessity going forward in general how people are going to need education Visa V experience Visa V and how are we going to rank ranking candidates or is this a needs must. Kind of a situation just because the labor shortage. Well I think right now as we've been talking about it's an extremely tight labor market so employers are going to be a little bit more expansive in terms of how they approach potential candidate. So there's a cyclical element of like it's a tight market. They're willing to look far and wide for a good candidate. But then the real deal the long term question you're asking is yeah I do actually think that qualifications will always matter. You know efficiency and productivity will always matter. So people do need to have those skills. But whether they have them because they have a degree or they've got 20 years of experience doing it but never got the degree. I think employers are going to be more flexible. And we're actually seeing that in the. Job descriptions are being written. They're kind of moving away from saying you must have this degree and kind of saying that's a nice to have. But we're also looking at you. You got experience. All right Karen great to catch up with you as always. Karen Kimbrough their chief economist over at LinkedIn helping us kick off today's triple take. And we're gonna continue that discussion now with a little bit more of a focus on wage growth. Of course looking for 5.5 percent on hourly earnings and that number tomorrow here. The trend line has been good but hasn't been as good as maybe we've characterized it. Matt Bowser joining us right now Bloomberg News reporter who wrote a great story here about how profitable companies are and how wages sort of maybe we made a little bit too much out of some of the growth in wages. I mean what are we looking at with regards to workers as to what they made in the past year. Sure. Yes. So we just got corporate profits data for the fourth quarter of 20 21 yesterday. And basically what the data showed were record corporate profits the highest profit margins since 1950. So it's been a long time since companies were anywhere near this profitable and employee compensation in the year only went up 11 percent. So you know profits up three times as much as employee compensation. And so you know economists like to think of wages as a major driver of inflation. Right. And length of wage growth and price inflation numbers. But that's leaving out a huge part of the story which is profits and the profit margin and that kind of equilibrium is the two. Is that indicative that wages have yet to further catch up with the increases in margins. Absolutely. Yeah. I mean clearly you know shareholders are reaping most of the gains from these higher price increases and they're not being passed on to workers in sort of commensurate amounts. Right. And so the story for 2022 is potentially one where we see employee compensation start to catch up a little bit to profits. When you have a situation like you did in 2020 and 21 where you have this huge increase in demand. Right. That's going to go through to profits first because companies have fixed costs their revenues go way up and they can produce more at the same fixed cost. They're going to make more profits mechanically whereas you know employees don't have the option to reap those gains right away. They need to wait for their pay raise. It is interesting that we've talked a lot about the pendulum swinging perhaps towards the employee at the moment in terms of power. We know that of course Amazon at the moment undergoing some votes here in New York where not a bomber about potentially or not they unionize. How are you seeing and thinking about how much really common individuals can increase their benefits CAC how willing all companies to erode some of those profits. Do they realize that wages inherently aren't going to go higher. Can we see a pushback against that. Yes. So it's always relative. Right. So you know we're seeing the fastest wage growth since the 1980s. But another thing we've been talking about a lot is that we're also seeing the fastest inflation since the 1980s. And so in that sense it kind of nets out. And when you look at the labor share of income in particular and compare it to these profit margins states you've got the highest profit margins since the night since 1950. The labor share of income is actually completely unchanged through this period. It's the same as it was in 20 19. And so if we were seeing more of a wage price spiral dynamic taking place you would expect to see a rising labor share as employees were demanding higher wages and then forcing companies to raise prices and getting into a bit of a conflict over the distribution of the gains of these higher sales. Right. That's just not something that we're really seeing in the data because that labor share of income is flat. Fascinating. Matt. We thank you so much. He's done some deep digging into whether or not any wage by price spiral is really going to come back. Coming up we'll get insight on the great retirement party that was bound by Covid-19 the pandemic that is it still existing and people being lured back into the workforce as we see prices go up. Now rickets is with us. Data scientist for these student economic equity at the center we chuckle. Oh Jesus I've written it. L e w I asked Joseph this is bring back. Welcome back to Triple Take on Bloomberg. Today we are focusing on the labor market ahead of the big jobs report tomorrow morning right now. We want to dig into well the generations lagging behind in the jobs recovery. Take a listen. The deadliest pandemic in U.S. history led to the biggest upending of the labor market on record Covid-19 and the related lockdowns forcing millions of workers off payrolls and sending the jobless rate above 14 percent to the highest level in the post-World War era. We are worried about people who may have problems with jobs and wages because they have to stay home. We're worried about small businesses for example that might need some help to get through this. Now two years later the unemployment rate is back below 4 percent not far from where it was prior to the pandemic. But there's a glaring gap underneath that data. The labor force participation rate had dropped to the lowest since the 1970s. At the start of the pandemic and has yet to return to pre 2020 levels. It's a shortfall that represents about one point eight million people. And it's a shortfall that pulls from both ends of the spectrum. On one side you have the youngest working generation Gen Z and on the other seniors aged 65 to 74. For the younger Americans hundreds of thousands who were pushed out of the labor force by the pandemic have yet to find their way back. I think there's already some damage to young people that's going to take them decades to reverse. So I think of that already as some permanent scarring. While there is a big increase in participation among 16 and 17 year olds this is likely due to the companies being forced to dip into a younger and more inexperienced pool of workers because of the tight labor market. The next age group up hasn't been there to fill those spots 18 to 19 year olds 20 to 24 year olds. Both groups trailing participation levels from February 2020. Why. Some answers centered around the so-called great resignation as well as a related movement dubbed anti work where people are reassessing the balance of their relationship with employers and then changing career paths or simply quitting the job market altogether. Others theorize that the pandemic effectively forced a gap year on young educated workers a chaotic time where many people figured it was better to wait it out before settling on a chosen career path. Whatever the reason Genzyme has so far failed to join the jobs recovery. Like other age brackets the same could be said for the older gap. But that might be easier to explain. Those numbers reflect factors like health safety from Covid and asset price boom that helped fuel retirement savings and home equity. A lot of Americans 65 and older who were still working decided to retire earlier than planned. Some of these people will likely unmarried higher as inflation eats into their savings and a job market boom entices them back to work. But the hit to participation has been so big that it's hard to see the gap being closed quickly. All right. Getting people back into the workforce a lot of research being done out there about where people are going and are they coming back. Low Ricketts is a data scientist for the Institute for Economic Equity at the Federal Reserve Bank of St.. Lewis. His research covers a lot of topics including the racial wealth divide and the financial well-being of U.S. households below. What we all really want to know is all of those folks who left the workforce particularly the older generation there. The big resignation that we talk so much about are those people gone for good. Well that's a great question. I think it's the million dollar question on everyone's mind and I think there is some initial evidence to suggest that they were not gone for good. I think a lot of folks think of retirement as a permanent state where you're out of the labor force for good. You focus on your golf game and years sail off into the sunset. But that's not really the case. There's actually a transition a meaningful amount of retirees that return to the labor force. Now during the pandemic Kansas City Fed researchers found that that rate was diminished. At the same time researchers at Boston College Law Quinn B and others found that there wasn't an increase in Social Security claims. So that suggested that there is still a capacity for these folks to come back. And we're actually starting to see among those 65 to 70 for the group that had the largest swell in retirements. That number is ticking down. And we're going to be looking very closely at the CPS numbers tomorrow to see if that is a trend that's continuing or if it does continue. What is that telling you. It's giving me hope that some of these retirees are looking at the labor market and being enticed back. And I think perhaps a big part of that is some of the mitigation of the fears of Covid right. We're in a very good time when it comes to case counts and the risk within the labor force of working especially for a population that's been faced greater risk of serious complications with Covid. And perhaps that's waning and they're feeling confident that they can return to the labor force. And wealth was caught up in the great retirement who might not ultimately be thought of as you know of an age to be retiring for example. Well I think that's another great look at the labor force. When you think about who had to step away during the disruptions of the pandemic it was a lot of folks who had caregiving responsibilities whether it be mothers of young children or grandmothers of young children. And so as things start to again consistently normalize as we get back to something more normal there is a hope that those caregiving responsibilities may recede and they too can participate more fully in the labor force solo. I mean this part of your job I mean you basically provide a lot of research for the St. Louis Fed president. I assume he takes some advice out of that state here. We heard a lot from the Fed overall primarily from Jay Powell prior to the pandemic about this idea of having a more equitable economic recovery. The idea of reaching full employment in a way that the race the gaps with regards to race the gaps with regards to gender would be narrower than what we saw in past downturns here. Are we achieving that. Well I think at the work of the institute we've been looking at many of the barometers in the labor force whether it be the unemployment rate the employment to population ratio across demographic groups. Right. Workers of color young workers workers without a college degree. And we've been trying to understand if this crisis serves as a catalyst for closing some of these maybe more structural gaps. And we've seen a tremendous labor market recovery where a lot of groups have gotten closer to where they were in 2019 and early 2020. But we're still seeing a lot of these gaps. So we still have a long way to go to close some of these inequities within the labor market. What does it take. Do you see some of the biggest driving factor as you mentioned with respect to Covid cases. It's a nice time to re-enter as it other financial incentives. I think so. I think when you think of younger workers there is a desire to find a really good fit. And in terms of the workplace that provides them upward progression and perhaps better benefits more financial security and agency in their life. As far as retirees I think there's there's going to be some of the new hybrid work force is going to have some appeal. Right. They can live perhaps closer to family grandchildren so to speak but still be able to work remotely. And I think there will be aspects of the new workplace the new hybrid workplace that might be appealing to bring folks back. Really appreciate it. Low Ricketts data scientists for the Institute of Economic Equity at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. We'll be back next with our final take. This is Bloomberg Daybreak. Today saw a triple take is of course on the big jobs report tomorrow morning eight thirty a.m. Washington time. We set you up for that. And of course it's not just about it's going to be about the headline number but of course about the labor force participation rate the disparity within that whether women have it coming back to the labor force whether older those that are retired are coming back as they might be content considering the price inflation that we continue to see and the wage price spiral that actually maybe hasn't happened yet cause of inflation. 