What Women Want in the Workplace

A new report out this month from Luminary and Indeed shows that 73% of women believe that female workers who self-advocate are perceived more negatively by their employers than men who do the same. Luminary Founder and CEO Cate Luzio joins Quicktake to share other survey findings. (Source: Bloomberg)

March 23rd, 2022, 6:54 PM GMT+0000