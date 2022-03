00:00

[CC may contain inaccuracies] I was looking at this story and some of the pictures. You know sleeping bags in the office. Instant noodles at the ready just in case everything gets locked down while you're at work. Yeah well Shanghai is taking a slightly different approach to some cities in China. You know other places we've seen wholesale lockdown. We're not seeing that in Shanghai one of China's obviously biggest cities. And a real financial gateway. They are being a lot more targeted locking down individual buildings or areas of neighborhoods. And that's why you are seeing this situation with the traders and the sleeping bags. They may get caught up in one of these mass testing initiatives. And if they do they want to be there next to their terminals next to their computers. Given the volatility that we're seeing in the markets they need to be all hands on deck. So another interesting Covid story. China is saying that we have to start building 60 makeshift hospitals each each city each region putting more up as Omicron spreads. And again it is highly transmissible. It may be far less virulent but it looks like China is still behind the curve when it comes to having enough hospitals to adequately treat the pandemic when it's when it's really raging. Yeah I mean I think what we're seeing is they're laying the groundwork for an anticipated uptick in cases whether that comes from the current wave or down the track as China starts to normalize a little bit and allow a little bit more Covid to come in as they reopen. Though we aren't hearing you know that that's going to happen anytime soon. What they have done is ease their guidelines so that people aren't going to the hospitals if they have Covid but they are going to be going to these makeshift hospitals or isolation centers. And these are very much like what they erected in will happen at the start of the pandemic. You know almost shipping container style buildings where people are isolated when they have Covid because China still does have that policy of isolating everybody regardless of their symptoms. That has the infection.