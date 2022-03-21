Exclusive: Our Deep-Dive With GM's IR Team

Live on Bloomberg TVExclusive: Our Deep-Dive With GM's IR TeamMarch 21st, 2022, 7:06 PM GMT+0000Bloomberg Intelligence's Joel Levington recently met with General Motors investor relations team to discuss supply chain challenges, production plans, and capital allocation plans. (Source: Bloomberg)Bloomberg TechnologyThe only daily news program focused exclusively on technology, innovation and the future of business from San Francisco. Hosted by Emily Chang.More episodes and clips44:46'Bloomberg Technology' Full Show (03/18/2022)05:40How Crypto Can Recover05:52Achieving Pay Equality03:54The 1K Project for UkraineSee all shows