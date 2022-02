Uber Will 'Absolutely' Accept Cryptos in the Future: CEO

00:00

We're preparing for an onslaught of crypto and metaverse ads and I'm wondering if any of this has convinced you is there any chance of Uber accepting Bitcoin in the future. Are you having conversations about this internally. Like could it happen someday. It definitely could. We're having conversations all the time. I think right now what we see with Bitcoin and some of the other photos that they are quite valuable as a store of value. The exchange mechanism is expensive. It's not great for the environment as the exchange mechanism becomes less expensive becomes more environmentally friendly. I think you will see us leaning into crypto a little bit more. So we're absolutely watching it. And if you say is Uber going to accept crypto in the future. Absolutely. At some point this isn't the right point but we will.