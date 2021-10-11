Nobel Economics Winner Imbens Looks to Move Beyond Eco Models

00:00

This is an award for labor and the choices a society makes intrying to figure out jobs and wages discrete choice is the hallmark of your work. What are the modern choices we're makingin labor in 2021. Thanks.Thanks for having me. So I mean I'll it's just been great sharing this with the Josh Angrist and David Carr because theythey've been such role models for me that they've been so fun to do work with and has colleagues say. And in addition kind ofAlan Krueger who's also worked in this set this area and all three of them have been working on these very importantsubstantive fact questions and having been their colleagues. Now that motivated me to look at a lot of the methodologicalissues related to that to that question is to make that answers more convincing and more credible and hopefully more useful. Farfor policymakers. I look Guido at the present work here in the hallmark of this isto take David Card and Alan Krueger over to what Angrist Imbens did in econometrics and math over to the modern technologyof Amazon Target and the rest getting sixteen seventeen eighteen dollars an hour because they can't find labor from where yousit. What does the marginal wage do to all of America with Amazongoing out looking for the marginal employee. Well at the moment I think it's all very much in flux after thepandemic. This of course has had great effects on their on an equality. And it's it's that I had such an equal impact ondifferent parts of the labor market. And so I think that Alan and David's work is still extremely relevant there. And Ithink the current administration is probably taking it very seriously.Guido obviously your work focused on natural experiments and the actual study of empirical data as we talk about monetary policyand a Federal Reserve that wants to operate on actual realized data versus expectations.Is that something that can only really be done with hindsight bias.No I think a lot of these methods are very relevant for for informing future policies. And a lot of the. The naturalexperiment literature has also made inroads into macro. It is incredibly interesting work going on there that early on thatChris and David moment is very interesting work there nowadays. And now I mean Nakamura. I'm on science and doing veryinteresting work trying to also tease out correlation and causality in macroeconomic settings where these crises even morechallenging than in the settings in micro data that David just and I have typically looked at.Professor Emmons what is so important here and I think we'll do just one final question here as you go to your massive media dayin celebration of this award. And the final question is we have a certitude about data. It's in our economics it's in ouracademics. It's in Wall Street. It's in everything to do with the financial media. You grew up in what I'm going to call theBayesian the house which is real doubt over 90 and certitude. Are we too confident about our data that we're trying to guessthe future on things. I think that this is a very interesting precedent and that's something that that does occupy a lot of mythinking. We're trying to I think traditionally if we suddenly add on the side of putting too much faith in the models. And soa lot of the methods I've been developing have been trying to get away from that and trying to make these masses more robust.But that's ongoing challenges and doing so. Professor before you run did you miss the phone call. What timedid they call. I missed it. I missed the first phone call. I got the second bomb.So I was. It's been a long day before five hours. I know I was sleeping well.I wasn't expecting this.