An App To Help College Athletes Navigate NIL

It is official college athletes in certain states are allowed to profit off their Name, Image and Likeness. Some big names have already announced deals but most student athletes need help building their brands into something they can profit from that’s where the INFLCR app comes in. Entrepreneur Jim Cavale created an app in 2017 that assists college athletes in building their personal brands. Quicktake’s Vanessa Perdomo spoke with Jim about how he works with athletic departments and the future of NIL. (Source: Quicktake)

July 7th, 2021, 9:55 PM GMT+0000