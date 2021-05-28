'Bloomberg Surveillance' Full Show (05/28/2021)

00:00

But investors need to differentiate between is first where arewe in the cycle second. What's the direction of the economy. People are vaccinated andthey're still not ready to get up and go and do things the way they did them before. Quite frankly no one really seems tobelieve that inflation is going to be anything but transitory. What the Fed's objective right now is managing expectations andthey're doing a great job for as long as you keep interest rates at close to zero. You're distorting everything in capitalmarkets. This is Bloomberg Surveillance with Tom Keene Jonathan Ferro and Lisa Abramowicz.Good morning everyone Jonathan Ferro Lisa Abramowicz and Tom Keene Simon cast Bloomberg Television and Bloomberg Radio JohnFarrell offer for fun on Memorial Day. He's British but he's off Memorial Day. What is that about. Lisa Abramowicz with us. Andjoining us from Berlin the American Matthew Miller. Matt thank you for doing yeoman's duty with us this morning as well. How isthe military holidays. Matt celebrated in Germany. What's their Memorial Day equivalent. We don't obviously have these kind ofmilitary holidays in. The military isn't revered the same way it is in the U.S. It is very very different. But we're thrilled tohave you with us at some important European perspective this morning Lisa Abramowitz. I look at this and what I see in thebudget of six trillion is back to World War 2 back to World War 2. It is a seismic shift the Biden proposal. Right. Joe Biden isgoing to be releasing that at 130 p.m. That's the expectation at this six trillion dollar spending plan. Goldman Sachs expects itto get reduced to three trillion dollars. We are talking though about a seismic shift. And arguably I would say even moreimportant than this is the Green Book. Basically the tax proposals that are going to companies also are going to beoutlined today. How much is our tax regime going to change. No way that it hasn't for decades. We'll have some look at JamesDiamond commenting on that as well particularly on the capital gains. Look back I believe to April in the markets this morning.Lisa Abramowicz. I mean it's into the midyear. And the consistent theme is that bid to the equity markets the VIX under17. And frankly Tom you've been on this all week. It's the amount of cash in the system. Yes it's the recovery.But there is also so much cash. I mean have you moved out of your triple leverage cash yet.Yeah. It's gonna be interesting as well. We'll show a chart later here on the overnight repos amount of cash that's up thereas well. Matt Miller. I look at the market right now and across asset I've got futures up 17 Dow futures up one eighty threeamount. We do the Dow futures when John Farrow's not here. It's an ancient tradition and the VIX under sixteen point six seven.Matt what do you see in the currency market. Well the lira I have been watching obviously very closely eversince Erdogan fired his most recent central banker. But I think you made a great point on our program today. It's really not thedollar lira that's important to people in Turkey working in the local economy. It's the euro lira that they watch so closelybecause that's where the bulk of their trade is done. And it's a very different looking chart. It's a very well eight point fiveseven on dollar lira and it's a 10 to handle now on euro lira. All you need to know is 82 percent depreciation in the Erdoganera as well. The one thing I'd look at as well is stability within the bond market the yield there in the 10 year yield onepoint 6 1 percent. Lisa your thoughts on this Friday. Well that's the interesting thing is actually the stability in the 10year yield. I find this fascinating including that seven year auction last night yesterday that came out really reallystrongly. People want to buy bonds even as U.S. deficit continues to increase. And even though signs of inflation arestill strong today I am really watching the 830 AM data down for kind of getting personal income personal branding and that coreP.C. deflator. This is a key metric of inflation that the Federal Reserve watches. How much has it increased theexpectation or is for the biggest year over year increase going back to the early 1990s transitory. Are we going to keep talkingabout this. At what point does this get the Fed's attention. Then at 10:00. The other aspect of inflation is consumerexpectations because at the University of Michigan May Consumer Sentiment Index again I am keying in on inflation. We saw thatinflation expectations surged the last reading. How much is this continuing to increase and how much is it crimping the outlookfor consumers going forward. And then today we're expecting at around 130 p.m. President Biden is unveiling the six trilliondollar spending plan. We're also going to be getting this green book outlining the taxes that may accompany it. Goldman Sachspointing out it's strange that it's coming out a 130 p.m. before a holiday weekend when normally these budgets are put out on aMonday morning so that everyone can hash it out. Hard to know exactly what this means except that it is unlikely that it willget passed as a six trillion dollar plan headline out right now. And it's just B.S. Lisa in Man HSBC. And of course this offretail banking exit yesterday in America the Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation says clearly still in quotedifficult and challenging times. That from the HSBC chairman. Before we get to Micky Leavy and an arts discussion of inflationhe's a wonderful guest to speak to. I want to go to Matt Miller in Berlin about the editorial tenor in Germany a fear ofinflation. Matt Miller you and your important interviews. I've heard this. I've heard it from Mr. WEBER at UBS. I've heard itfrom the giant Atmar is saying who led ECB economics to go within the tone of Germany right now. Is there a generationalshift. Is there less of that ancient fear of inflation. I actually think there is. You know Lisa mentioned a seismic shifta sea change in the U.S. from the 40 year era of Reaganomics really into this new Biden budget. We see a little bit of ashift here as well. Orloff Schultz who is running for chancellor in the Social Democratic Party. He had been steadfast insticking to what they call the black zero here not wanting any debt not wanting any extra spending. And now that tone in hisinterview earlier this week on Bloomberg Television has changed. They're really willing to do the extra borrowing and do theextra spending they need to dig Germany out of this crisis. There is a change in America as well. And we are thrilled tobring you Mickey Leavy this morning with Berenberg Capital Markets. And of course his tenure at Bank of America over theyears noted in far more important Dr. Leaving you and others including the Joan Allan Meltzer really concerned over time.It's some day off. There would be inflation is a some day out there on inflation now.Yes. So we're not going back to the 1970s. But it's just so clearthat this is more than temporary. Yes we're having a temporary spike because of the year over year measured from last spring.But all you need to do is look at the acceleration in economic growth. And if it is continued that means that aggregate demandrelative to supply or relative to capacity that is all you need for businesses to raise prices and and maintain their margins.So everything is in place for inflation to rise. And I think it's going to rise significantly enough to make the Feduncomfortable. And when them when the Fed is uncomfortable we'll have to see how the markets respond. But once again all of thefactors are in place. Yeah. Or higher inflation. I just point out. We've never had so much monetary and fiscal stimulus. Andthe Fed and others are saying oh but look what happened after the great after the financial crisis. We redid QE and we didzero rates and it didn't generate higher inflation. It stayed subdued. So the same thing is going to happen. And they're justthey're just fighting the old battle. And I think people are going to be including the Fed are going to be surprised thatthis temporary inflation is going to quickly evolve into a trend higher making. A lot of people have come on this show and talkedabout we'll only know that inflation is increasing anymore sustainable fashion later in the year as we get some of thatdata. Given that how do you frame out the information we're gonna be getting in two and a half hours. In other words how doyou look at all the data in between now and months from now. Well Lisa that's that's a great point because you know time timewill tell. But so I'm just expecting that the P.C. price index either this month or in coming months you're going to surpriseto the upside. So once again think about the following unprecedented amount of monetary and fiscal stimulus. Aggregatedemand is accelerating. That is business. Top line revenue growth is accelerating. The extraordinarily easy money hascontributed significantly to this boost in commodity prices materials prices even wages are going up. And so what arebusinesses doing when they face significantly higher production costs. Well withthe strong aggregate demand they have the flexibility to raise prices and we're seeing anecdotal evidence of it. And so I justexpect a salute stock price to the upside. And the critical issue here is when will the Fed come around and andacknowledged. Well maybe it's not just temporary and then how will they respond. And in fact it is a guessing game becausewhen the Fed changed its its strategic plan and said we prioritize you know maximum inclusive employment and we wantinflation to go above 2 percent but we're not going to tell you what range we're comfortable with. So the Fed's lefties in thisenvironment it's a guessing game. And maybe they have to know. They happen you know when I talk to the CEOs here of Dialer ofBMW folks modern of Siemens. They all tell me that they're raising prices. They have higher input costs. They need to passthat on. And they're even padding margins a little bit. So they're they're raising them more than they need to. The Fed hasto know this. Is it possible the central bank is willing to let inflation run a little more as they see these huge debts amassin America. I mean that would be one way to sort of work them down wouldn't it.Well I mean not that I mean once again great point. I mean the way the U.S. reduced debt burdens following World War 2 was acombination of sustained you know sustained growth and higher inflation and that reduced the debt to GDP ratio over ageneration and a half this time. There's no question but that the Fed wants higherinflation but it also wants to anchor inflationary expectations. 2 percent. And you know we have seen a modest move up ininflationary expectations. But I know I think the Fed is is missing a broader point. Talking about this temporary the reasonwhy they want higher inflation is a catch up from recent years and to lift inflationary expectations. But their whole concernabout inflationary expectations imploding placing the zero bound.That's that's the whole goal. It's not the battle now. And so I think this the whole notion that oh increasing inflation now isgoing to improve economic performance. I just don't like that point. If you were a business and you saw strong product demandconstraints why you'd be increasing case. Mickey we got to leave it there. We're out of time. But Dr. Levy thank you so much herewith a challenge inflation outlook. He is with Berenberg Capital. Coming up we're going to try for this conversation butbring it over to the markets and particularly to commodities. Edward Morse of Citigroup. Yes on oil but far more. Edward Morseon ascendant China. An ascendant copper futures up 15 on this Memorial Day Friday. This is Bloomberg. Good morning. With the first one these numbers could go up to SenateRepublicans are poised to block the creation of a special commission to study the deadly January 6th attack on thecapital. Whilst initially saying he was open to the idea of the commission which would be modeled after an investigation of the9/11 terrorist attacks. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell Jan firmly against it. In recent days the bill passed the Houseearlier this month. U.S. climate envoy John Kerry will join climate talks in South Korea next week. He's one of the nearly50 world leaders and envoys who will take part in the partnering for Green Growth and Global Global Summit known as PFLAG.They're hoping to lay the groundwork for new agreements at the COP 26 talks in Glasgow in November when signatory countries areexpected to boost pledges to help achieve the Paris agreement goals. Singapore is pledging six hundred and five milliondollars in additional support for businesses and individuals affected by new virus restrictions. The nation is seeking andseeing an uptick in Kobe 19 cases that prompted officials to reimpose some lockdown measures. Singapore's economy whichdepends heavily on travel and services has been hit hard by the pandemic.And as we begin the Memorial Day weekend gas prices in the United States are at their highest levels in seven years. Butexperts don't expect the steep prices at the pumps to keep. Eager motorists off the road. After more than a year of cautionduring the pandemic there's pent up demand for travel. triple-A estimates 37 million people will be on the move this weekend up60 percent from last year. Global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundredjournalists and analysts in more than 120 countries on which to get to. This is Bloomberg. It will be our plan to build another six or seven manufacturingoperations in America over time so that we won't be so vulnerable to relying overly on one company or one. Senator Iremind you. U.S. Commerce Secretary and of course the former governor of Rhode Island very aware of the allocation of a sixtrillion dollar budget and what it means for the states because trust me Rhode Island's got some infrastructure challenges aswell. I do want to note we're following HSBC this morning. The chairman and the CEO speaking in statements in its ebbing away alittle bit. You know I don't want to make too much of this but it's pulling back. And again this is off the bombshellannouncement. After 40 years HSBC will exit retail in the United States and focus on wealth management. What a shock. They wanderover to Asia. We'll do that here in a bit. Right now Emily Wilkins in Washington where this Lisa Abramowicz and Matt Millerin Berlin as well. Emily Wilkins it's real simple. I believe the president proposesand Congress disposes. Is there anybody in Congress that wants to dispose towards a sixtrillion dollar budget and particularly anyone in leadership. I mean I think Republicans certainly are not going to be bigfans of the budget that is coming up particularly with their concerns about the rising deficit and the amount that this billwould add to it. But you know what. A lot of the additional six trillion that were seen in this bill it's already been proposedin the infrastructure plan. We knew to a certain degree that this big number was coming. But Tom you're absolutely right. Youknow this is half suggestion half wishlist on the part of the White House. Looks at it. They're not at it. I mean at leastBiden's got his party running the House and the Senate. So that's going to help him a little. But always always changes tothe stock at least has been up since 1:00 a.m. lining up our fiscal questions or so. Lisa why did you jump in here withsomething more intelligent. Similarly there is a question of what will get excised what will be potentially a non-negotiableaddition to his spending and what won't. Goldman Sachs sees it coming down to three trillion dollars. What are the parts ofthis bill that are expected to be permanent. So I think the parts a lot of this bill of course it's stuff programs that arealready been enacted. Programs have been authorized. Perms have already been spent. And then what we're really seeing this lastweek is sort of that consolidation around that traditional infrastructure spending an acknowledgment that yes we do need tospend more on America's roads bridges highways public transportation.Democrats are going to continue to push to get climate change initiatives in there things for electric cars and electricvehicles. And there's also a really strong push for child care. The head of the House approved the powerful House AppropriationsCommittee Rosa DeLauro. That is a top priority of hers. And I mean she's the one who controls this process in the house. Andshe really wants to make sure that that is a part of a final piece of legislation. Emily how concerned is any part of theDemocratic Party about the U.S. deficit. I think it's something that everyone's watching at this point. Imean obviously the numbers that came out in April were not great for Democrats. You know we saw a sluggish I've returned toemployment. You saw increased inflation. Yesterday we heard Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen come out andsay look inflation might be a little higher for the next couple months but after that we expect it to normalize and go backdown. So I think it's a big question of what does happen what are the numbers. Because the higher these numbers go the slowerthe recovery becomes the harder it's going to be for Democrats to say you know this is based on other factors rather thanspending the man. What's so interesting here in America is a basic idea of a Trump budget with estimates of economic growthversus a Biden budget with estimates of economic growth. It is Venus and Mars.Well I mean the the the importance of that can't be cast aside. Right. Because it's typical forsomeone in the other party to say economic growth is going to pay for this. We don't need taxes. Whereas the Democrats aregoing to say let's raise taxes to try and pay for this. And they want to do that in a pretty major way. I think that's going tobe the big debate. Emily how likely is Biden to get his tax proposals throughif they decides to go through. Only Democrats then there is a likelihood that they could find a way to negotiate and reach anagreement. Certainly won't be as much as President Biden has proposed but it could still get done. Of course if they want togo forward with Republicans they've already made it clear that raising corporate taxes doubling capital gains those are notoptions that are on the table. They're looking at public private partnerships. Bolstering the IRS is capacity to audit. But atthis point that's still a major sticking point. There's really not an agreement at this point on how exactly things would bepaid for. What is he likely to get in terms of corporate taxes. I mean maybe he won't be able to raise it to the level that hewants but surely they can make some compromise. So if the major indicator as always is West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin one ofthe most moderate Democrats in the Senate. He has said that he's interested in 25 percent. I've also spoken to a number ofmoderates in the House who are like look the White House needs to show us why they pick the number 20 percent. We need toreally have a reckoning an accounting of what this is going to do to corporations and what number we actually need. And so theyseem a little hesitant to get to that that 28 percent number. But I think that there is a sense among the Democratic caucusthat they can raise the corporate tax rate without having feeling too much heat for it in November. Emily thank you somuch. Emily Wilkins with Bloomberg Government in Washington. We're going to take a moment here. I mean it's a precious momentbut we really need to take advantage that Matthew Miller is as we describe Bitcoin. I look Matt help me here. I mean listen Ilike we don't want to talk about this but Matthew Miller is with us. So Lisa here we go. Matt I'm looking at bitcoin sells off ofthe Bank of Japan comments the recent volatility maybe eight nine 10 days ago. And what we see is two standard deviation s istwenty nine thousand twenty eight thousand eight hundred. How critical is it for Bitcoin to find that support and keep it.Well I'm not a technical analyst so I don't know about those numbers but I will say Tom that I got a lot of messages fromBitcoin enthusiasts as soon as we saw this six trillion dollar number. That's the catalyst for them to say maybe this isanother reason to buy Bitcoin. And I'll remind you that when we first started talking about bitcoin I was out there buying themfor six hundred dollars apiece. But you had a lot of. Thirty six thousand we go even thirty six thousand doesn't look too toolow. Literally this is Matt's victory lap. Is that what this is turning into. He said I remember when I bought these at the verybottom and now I'm buying my H1 Hummer for free. Basically what I would buy us all Hummers. This is getting the urge to Hummerfolks is the one with the twin regaling capacity. I don't really understand why bitcoin would sell off at the Bank of Japancomments. The idea that the Bank of Japan is coming out on top of all the other central bankers saying Hey Bitcoin looksspeculative. Of course they don't like it. That hasn't stopped any of the enthusiasts until now. In fact that's been part ofthe whole point of it. Time is that it goes against the common fiat currency that people rely on. But Matt this is reallyimportant. It seems like the intrusion of government authorities and government institutions into bitcoin causes approachdecline. Are you and others waiting for like the big statement from Secretary Yellen something like that.I think they're definitely waiting. Others are waiting for regulators to embrace this some regulator doesn't have to be aU.S. regulator but maybe a G-7 regulator to say we're OK with this. So you know I'm personally I'm more on the libertarianside. I'm shocked about the guy who might rule in all. Coming up folks Matthew Miller an Austrian economics. But we know forcertain your futures is up 15. Bill Priest is going to join us. He's going to walk off the set if we talk about bitcoin on cashflow. Bill priests. Good morning. Good morning everyone. Bloomberg Surveillance Lisa Abramowiczand Tom Keene Mr. Farrell deserve a day off today as he extends out his Memorial Day weekend. And Matthew Miller joining us inBerlin right now. Romaine Bostick rumored to have landed on the helicopter.Maybe we'll see him here in a bit. On the date of futures up 15 Dow futures up 165. The VIX giving that good news two days in arow blows to 18 17 down to sixteen point seventy three. We're thrilled to tell you. Dean Kern it will join us here in a bit atleast I think. Well we got Miller here to get away from Bitcoin and talk about something adult Matt Miller. Is there just apresumption off the better. Deutsche Bank the disaster at Commerce Bank and on and on that we're finally in an era of EUconsolidation. Well if you ask the bank CEOs there they're going to say it'snot time yet because they're concerned and haven't gotten banking union. He only answered. That that's true but withoutbanking union the CEOs aren't going to do it. And if you talk to people at the ECB they say the CEOs have to make the first movesfor us to make. They think the ultimate issue that each portion of Germany is controlled by a separate politician that doesn'twant to see that Bundesbank taken away. So there's going to be natural opposition to any kind of consolidation whatsoever. Andisn't that the ultimate issue. That's the problem in the German market for sure. You've got areally fractious German banking market. There are hundreds if not thousands of little spa costs anddotted around the country. So you can say on radio because then type forecasts. That's why Tom you know we were talking theother day about is J.P. Morgan coming into this market. Is Bank America coming into this market. And the consumer banking marketis just too unattractive in Germany because there's so many players already here. That's going to be interesting to see ifsomething goes through the summer with the reset of course. HSBC speaking today on a Friday of Memorial Day. We reset forthe summer maybe where you were set for new habits. And what you need to know is there's one book on this on use of cash and freecash flow. You know I love Peter Bernstein's classic Against the Gods. A speak made him decide. The Economist at London School ofEconomics. This is the definitive book on cash flow. It is by William Priest. He says that big investments he actually runsreal money. But what he's actually done a long 13 years ago is right. The absolute definitive book on free cash flow andshareholder yield. There's no other way to put it. Bill Priest if you wrote free cash flow today would you write itdifferently. No I would write it the same way I would make it slightly more flexible in the sense that when we wrote that book10 year treasuries were yielding 4 percent. Today obviously they're yielding a lot less. So the yield requirement that youmight have in an income oriented portfolio should be more of a floating yield requirement than an absolute yield requirement.That said it's still worked pretty well over a long period. This is really important folks who read the zero bound. If I take theSharpe Ratio Bill Priest I've taken beta out of it but I still have a risk free return which I can't really calculate rightnow. How do you plug in a risk free rate when you go to the fancy math of your fancy book.I don't think the math is too fancy. The key in that the key to the sharing deal book is has to do with the growth rate and theaverage and the weighted average cost of capital. The growth rate the growth rate has to be equal to or greater than yourcost of capital. Otherwise you're liquidating your business. So the key is to emphasize the reinvestment rate as it is as muchas the yield itself. So the yield the yield itself without the gap between thereinvestment of incremental capital and the incremental cost of capital that has to be widening over time. Otherwise that freecash flow yield is an absolute measurement will not work as well today from your years being the chairman CEO of Credit SuisseAsset Management. There is a question to your position today as head of APA the idea of head of investments there. Has the ideaof risk changed given how low yields are. A risk is really uncertainty. So the way it manifests itself today is in theduration of assets itself. So to the extent you have when interest rates fall long durationassets benefit the most. So these entities that have very little or very short short term cash flow yields let's say that theyhave great growth rates associated with it. They do extremely well. And they have building a bond a 30 year bond moves themost with a given change in rates. If rates go up or down the tenure moves up and not like the 30 in the two year moves alsobut not like the 10 or the 30. The same thing is true in equities. So the short duration equity will move very littlerelative to a long duration equity. So think of think of some of these growth stocks or some of these tech stocks where thepayoffs are way down the road when interest rates fall. The present value of that long payoff actually rises quite a bit butthe reverse is true. And I think what you're seeing in the market right now is a combination of these reopening tradeswhich is certainly happening combined with a fear that inflation is going to grab a hold of that yield curve and start to shiftit up. So we haven't seen much of it yet but the fear is out there. This is fascinating to me because in some ways the riskright now as far as people see see it really lies in the safest assets the assets perceived as the most reliable government debtthe assets with most duration. Which raises the question do you then go into the riskiest assets like Bitcoin for example. Youhave the likes of BlackRock saying that they are speculating or they're examining whether to look at Bitcoin as some sort ofcommodity like ballast going forward for investments. Do you agree. Well let's step back. Go answer the question now. Stepback. What is the role of money in any society. Money does three things. It's a unit of account is how we decidewhat we buy instead of barter. We have a medium of exchange. So it's a unit of account a mediumof exchange and a store of value. Now digital currencies particularly with bitcoins are ethereal or all that stuff. Theymeet two out of three. They can be a medium of exchange they can be a YouTube account. But in my view they are not a store ofvalue coming down the road. These central bank digital currencies. This is the real deal. This is coming. And the issueis largely going to be around privacy. That's where you're going to. That's where the rub is going tobe. So I don't we've never been big fans of any of the. The Bitcoins the digital currencies. But the central banks they arecoming into it. China will probably be the first. I think you'll see something in Europe and the U.S. the vert the virtualizationof what they're doing is behind the curve but they will get there. If one really wants to learn about digital currencies andcentral banks the Bank for International Settlements has a very long paper 150 200 pages. I've read it. But while more than ayear ago. That is a necessary read. If you really want to understand what's coming down the pike in digital currenciesparticularly with central banks I mean if you separate the tokens from the software bill we saw just a few weeks ago theEuropean Investment Bank sell 100 million euros of digital bonds on the theory and platform. That doesn't mean you necessarilywant to buy ether but it shows you the value of the platform. Bitcoin on the other hand has at least a limited supply. Doesn'tthat make it a store of value. It's fluctuates. The store value fluctuates quite a bit. It'sunclear to me that you're going to be able to maintain a store value at that point. It's often been played off against gold.Gold's had a rally recently of substance these days. The digital coin. I think the real vision digital coins has been alternatelybe privacy. Most of the users to me from what I've been able to read orobserve of these digital coins have often been for illegal activities or let's say on taxable activities. They may not beillegal but it's a way to avoid taxation. Right. If you went back a year when we had the CARES Act at the CARES Act wasdelivered at the back of the bodies the moneys associated the CARES Act could have been delivered through a digital currencywith the ID surrounding that. On the one hand I think would have been much more efficient. A lot of that money went to people whoshouldn't have gotten it but some of it went to the right places. But I think you could have gotten all of it to the rightplaces. The problem is there was a privacy issue here and I think that gets back to this whole issue of surveillancecapitalism. And sure Sean I forget her last name. Zoom zoom off. I think it shows on the zoo. Bob has written a book about this.She's a professor at Harvard. It's a must read. And I would really encourage Tom to get her on his show. She's first rate.And this gets into even bigger issues which really have to do with what I think is Cold War 2.0 and for parents. I wrote apiece more than a year ago about Cold War 2.0 and it's about values. China is about social scoring. If you have a high socialscore in China as as chairman she has said you can go anywhere you want. You have a low social score. You will be able to goout your front door. That's one set of values on our side. We have no rights. So embedded in all this has to do with what'sgoing on in the digital world today. Right. Privacy issues. Bill we did all this digital stuff. We didn't even talk aboutuser cash. Apple and the rest of it. We'll do that again soon. Bill Priest For those on free cash flow we need to make noteLisa of something you and I avoid like the plague. I think John would be in agreement and that is what we're seeing in onemassive short squeeze. If you look at AMC and up up it went what four months ago. Five months ago. It has blown through that inthe last few days. And far more importantly has blown through that this morning moving out from 28 to 32.Off the top of the chart on AMC I mean there it is once again Lisa GameStop AMC and a big small cap short squeeze. Yeah it'sthe revenge of the meme traders. And there's a question going forward of how much this has legs of whether you could shortsell some of these companies based on fundamentals or if you're just going to get your head ripped off by those traders unreadat time. You know it really raises a question though. Well how do you measure risk in this type of market.How do you really evaluate fundamental value have that kind of mass coming against you. Let's go cultural here because a brandwhich is offspring around on the couch my kids are on because after thoughts like for hours day trading Apple yesterday MattMiller kids in Germany on the couch. There is a much more difficult day trading situation here. My daughter has tried toget it up on her iPhone and she just can't do it. There's too many rules and regulations. We don't have the same kind ofdaughter walk yet. No she's only. It's the best they can really an iPhone. She canuse an iPhone already but she's not trading Reddit shares. I that. You know stocks that are discussed unread. I will saythough my kids who have been absolutely schooled in roadblocks this year. Really really educational year. Yeah. Are really intodoge coins. So there you go. Shaka Chicago potentially. Well it's gonna be interesting to see. You know we make jokesabout it folks. But I want to make clear Matt Miller way out front on the ascent a bit dog a few number of years ago futuresup 15. Dow futures up 169. Edward Morris of Citigroup was stopped by Dean Koenig as well on the VIX. Stay with us from NewYork. From Berlin this is Bloomberg. With the first when these armors could get to the Russianhackers behind the solar wind campaign and escalated their attacks on U.S. federal agencies think tanks and nongovernmentalorganizations. That's according to a blog post from Microsoft Vice PresidentTom Burke. In April President Biden ordered sanctions against 32 Russian individuals and entities including six companies thatprovide support to the Kremlin's hacking operations. In Taiwan officials say the Corona virus outbreak is still notunder control despite strict social distancing measures. The island's death toll surged by almost a third in the past weekand authorities reported hundreds of new infections. Tijuana's health minister said today he hopes 60 percent of the populationcan get at least one dose of a covered 19 vaccine before the end of October.Japanese Prime Minister Yair Shaheed Sucre is extending a state of emergency for Tokyo and other major cities. It's a last ditcheffort to rein in Govan infections. Ahead of the Summer Olympics in less than two months many Japanese citizens are worried theglobal sports spectacle could turn into a super spreader event. Japan is one of the slowest vaccination programs in thedeveloped world and Nike says it's extended its partnership with name all over the Brazilian soccer star's refusal to cooperatewith an investigation into the claims that he sexually assaulted a company employee. In 2016 the sport to a giant cut ties whenthey mark last August but didn't say why publicly. The athlete says the allegations are baseless. The Wall Street Journal saysthat there were eight years left on Nike's marketing contract with May mark global news 24 hours a day on air and on BloombergQuicktake bowed by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts in over 120 countries. I'm here to get to this isBloomberg. I think the fall is still looking good in my projections. Thatsaid we always worry that when the weather gets cooler and people start heading indoors more that in places where there isnot great vaccine coverage we could see outbreaks. So if you're living in one of those places where you think most of your yourneighbors and community members are not vaccinated then maybe you have a few more worries heading into the fall. But I don'tthink we're ever going to go back to those hideous numbers that we saw last winter. That's really thanks to the vaccine.Jennifer Newsom Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. And what's interesting into the Memorial Day weekend is the domesticdebate over vaccinated and unvaccinated. The debate no doubt will continue into the summer.The new debate a rekindling of the debate is a discussion of how did this begin. Where did it come from. And Lisa really reallycome up in the last number of days on the lab leak theory. Yeah that theory that was rejected initially as conspiracy theory orjust hearsay is increasingly gaining some credence. The U.S. is examining some intelligence that has not yet beenreleased regarding this. And there is a question of how much this is significant and how much this could change theconversation around the Corona virus pandemic. Andrew PEACOCK has the actual science behind it which will be helpful atframing our understanding of at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health professor and virologist. Andy is your sensethat there is plausible proof behind this theory that the Corona virus covered 19 did originate in a Wu Han Chinese laboratory.Well I think the important thing to understand here first is is we want to differentiate where the pandemic started from versusthe process that got this virus into humans. So I think it's clear that this is not a virus that has been engineered in anyway by humans. It seems to be a natural isolate. And we think that the way it became a human pathogen is because it went frombats into animals and then from animals into humans. And I think what the debate right now is about is that last step did thatlast step happened because of a person coming into contact with one of these intermediate animals and that launched a pandemic.Or is it a situation where a laboratory was working with this under unsafe conditions. There was some sort of a lab leak andthat caused the pandemic. You know working on these viruses for over 20 years I can tell you that that the safety concern thesafety precautions that have to be put in place are really quite high.And so the likelihood of a lab release is really very very very low. However as you've mentioned there does seem to be somemovement on the political side today and talk about information that hasn't been released yet which is I think the big questionmark right now. Andrew vet Bill e-mails in his watching his show this morning. Good to see that the dog is watching the show.Andrew PEACOCK So everyone listening with pets including Francine Lacqua. Can you go the other way if we get covered. Canwe give it to our pets or for that matter to animals of the agricultural persuasion. Yeah excellent question.There is evidence that companion pets cats and dogs can be infected with stars. Kobe too and that's probably a result oftheir owners being infected. There's not much evidence of the virus moving in the otherdirection. So. So that's I think one good thing when it comes to animals. Ithink we've seen that there are a number of animals that can be susceptible to infection. We haven't seen huge outbreaks inthose populations but those are populations that we have to worry about. The mink farms in Europe and here in the U.S. forone example of that. And I think we have to pay attention in those kind of things because anytime this virus enters anotherhost that gives it a whole new area to adapt. And the virus that comes out of those hosts may or may not be better at infectinghumans. And it makes sense that Corona virus that started at a market in Woodlawn might have come from the Corona virus labdown the street in Will hon. And it's also understandable why you wouldn't want toimmediately discuss that. I mean politically it's difficult for China.And there's no reason to rock the boat. How important is it to scientists to find out where this viruscame from. Oh it is absolutely critically important. And that's why I think you're hearing some scientists saying we will onlyapproach this issue. We want everything on the table because we don't want to rule something out for political reasons orbecause we don't want that to be the reason the virus emerged. I'm simply saying that the critical thing here is going to beunderstanding how that virus went from bats into some other animal and into humans.And that's going to tell us something about the pathway in which viruses can enter the human populations. And that's going tohelp us prepare better for the next pandemic if we can find ways to limit that exposure again. If it happened through alaboratory then that's something we also have to understand. But even if that was the case it was probably adapting beforethat written fact humans. And so we need to go even deeper than that to understand how the ecology of this virus resulted in insomething that can cause such a tremendous pandemic. Dr. Peck. As we head into this Memorial Day weekend a lot of people aresaying if they've been vaccinated they don't have to wear masks. They can be with other individuals without worrying aboutgetting sick or infecting others. Is the risk of getting ill or possibly fostering some sort ofadditional variations pretty much off the table if you have been vaccinated at this point.I would say that if you're vaccinated you certainly are. You are protected to a great degree. We've had from some tremendous datacoming out especially over the last four to five months that shows how good the vaccine is working at preventing severedisease at preventing a symptomatic disease. And even at preventing transmission. Now nothing is 100 percent. And what Ireally worry about is the 40 to 50 percent of the population that isn't vaccinated right now. We're in we're in a situationright now in the summer that the virus is not spreading as efficiently as it did in the fall of winter when people wereinside. So I don't want people to get a false sense of how low theinfection rate is because we're seeing a combination of vaccination and poor transmission conditions driving these lowrates come the fall. We may see another surge of cases probably won't be as severe asthey were last fall and winter. But we will see a surge in cases if we don't get more peoplevaccinated. Andrew very valuable particularly there on the base of surveillance under Pecos with John Hopkins Bloomberg Schoolof Public Health professor and of course one of the nation's great virologists as well. You know I think Lee so the emotionof having pets and John Farrow as Gunnar Naudet goes ignored all or gnawed Nord is Caroline Hyde is named after the great star ofAC Milan as well. And then Matt Miller you've got the beast over in Germany. I've got Steve over here. He just turned 10 yearsold. I'm not worried about him giving me Corona virus but you know we have a big take story the other day on Silicon Valleyworking to extend the lives of dogs. And I think Rottweilers typically only live 20 or 30 years. So I'm hoping we can putsome of that science to work on a little. Steven. Tom this is all just a big ploy to put adorable dogs up. I know this is aploy that they're brimming with. Kids are want you to bring mommy mommy mommy. Really. Really. You're going to get on thattrain. Could I tell you I can't deal with a dog so much worse for me. Oh I know. All you care about is your job. Get us a dog.That's where we are. You channeling the idea of a camera in my home. No. I just thought you know I think I think that you gotto breathe for him. Is one or even a breathlessly abrasive puppy. Let me break right away to go easy to a data check. We dothis in honor of Steve. Futures up 18. Futures advance. Stay with us this Friday. This is Bloomberg. But investors need to differentiate between is first where arewe in the cycle second. What's the direction of the economy. People are vaccinated andthey're still not ready to get up and go and do things the way they did them before. Quite frankly no one really seems tobelieve that inflation is going to be anything but transitory. What the Fed's objective right now is managing expectations andthey're doing a great job for as long as you keep interest rates close to zero. You're distorting everything in capital markets.This is Bloomberg Surveillance with Tom Keene Jonathan Ferro and Lisa Abramowicz. Good morning everyone. Jonathan Ferro. LisaAbramowicz. Tom Keene. Bloomberg Surveillance on radio on TV on a Friday to begin the summer to do a mid-year switch notice onJohn Faro radio you can tell it's answer Romaine Bostick in for Mr. Phil. How does a British guy get a four day Memorial Dayweekend. He wonders. I don't get all the breaks to get all the breaks Mr. Fair on a well-deserved day off today and we'rethrilled Romain could come in and do yeoman's duty across all of Bloomberg television and radio today. Futures of 17 Dow futuresup 177 Lisa. All of this on the backdrop of a budget proposal. It did move yields. Do you remember though when we used to beworried about uncertainty in Washington D.C. there still is a lot of uncertainty especially as Biden presents this speechexpected to be six trillion dollar spending plan. It's expected to come down to three trillion dollars. We don't know if it'sgoing to get passed. We don't even know if infrastructure spending is going to get passed without the counterproposal fromRepublicans. We don't know how high taxes are going to get increase to. The question I have is what is being priced in anddoes it even matter at this point Tom. You know what's so important. A man is going to rip up the scripture romaine andget right to the heart of the matter. We're about the word for fortune and it remain to have you with us here. Because Johnlisten I don't we really don't care but we do want to close. And that is we now have another short squeeze stop and AMC Romainemoney question. Is it different than what we saw early in the year. It's pretty much the same playbook that we saw earlierthis year. I mean the pain from it is probably not going to be as widespread as what we saw last time just because I think alot of folks are a little bit more hedged and we're getting a lot of data on its three partners that seem to suggest that. Butwhen you look at the run anomaly and AMC which has already doubled this week alone is up about I think 20 percent premarketlast time I checked. You got beyond meets and your roadblocks in your game stops and everything in between. Also rallying onceagain here on Friday morning Tom read into it what you will. But the retail traders have shown time and time again this year thatthey are certainly a functioning reckoned with who's on the other side of the trade or more importantly the people bettingagainst them. When does it frame up. Over a long weekend and such where somebody goes no enough 28 to 32 on AMC. How do youarrange the other side of the trade to bring it down at some point. Well basically what happened last time which is the folksthat were short the other side of the trade eventually covered they pulled back and fine. And that's why you saw the status howwe blamed hedge funds. I mean honestly isn't that what you're trying to go for Tom. Is that what you're saying. Are hedgefunds gone bad. Magic unlike you. Okay. So. Well who's going to be and what's Gensler going to do Lisa. I mean you know what'sgoing to happen once again. Well look this has been expected. Right. I mean you have this this Reddit crowd and frankly you'vegot both the people who are saying individuals should be able to trade and then you've got others saying that you should havesome more precautions if they're winning. It's hard to make the case that the S.E.C. that the governmentshould protect them. Unfortunately they're looking to make their money. My barber told me last time I saw him on Wednesday. Yeah.He was all over AMC and I was like are you are you sure. Then of course you know your stock continues to rally. Let them let thembe Tom. They're the people. What can you do. This discussion to the morning. John from Coventry just e-mailed in and said do adata check. Okay we'll do it. I'll do equity futures up which is up 185. The VIX sixteen point seventy three. Pick it up fromthere. All right. Well you're looking at euro dollar there. I know John. That's a favorite of John there 121 81 right now 10year yield. Lisa you talk about all the uncertainty in Washington with all that uncertainty basically leads us each one60 62 right now on your 10 year yield. Lisa gold bars closed. If you go back. I stole that. And Taylor Riggs. You go back 30 daysfrom good from where we are today. That's pretty much where the 10 year yield was. Then you go back 45 days. That's where it wasthere. So there's just status right now because everything going on out of Washington and out of the Eccles building and crudeoil WTI crude making a bid here 67 20. Remember we saw it sort of make a break of above 68 a couple of weeks now trying to pushback towards to save us. And we'll also be speaking to advance later about commodities. I was say I will never use it becausehonestly it's not that hard to say unchanged. It's safe. And we have seen the faces are showing NIKKEI. Oh yeah. Guys let's moveon and take a look at what we're looking at in the day ahead. A slew of data coming out 90 minutes time. We've got personalincome personal spending and arguably most importantly the core P.C. deflator. This is the key metric of inflation that theFed's. Reserve looks at the expectation here is for it to increase the most year over year going back to the 1990s. Thequestion is are we going to be talking and Tom this is just for you transitory transitory transitory. At what point can we saywe're seeing something more than that 10 a.m. we get University of Michigan may consumer sentiment data. This is where I'mlooking at in terms of consumer expectations for inflation. How much could you see those expectations rise and affect consumerbehavior in the near term that might have even more legs frankly. Of the data that at this point is already backwardlooking by nature. And today President Biden is planning to unveil his six trillion dollar spending plan. Also he is goingto be talking about the tax hikes that we could potentially be getting the green book going to be released by the U.S. TreasuryDepartment. I'm interested in how much pushback he gets even from his own Democrats. Tom what would you like to say. Well theimportance of our guest. We have to get right to it. Edward Morse will be with us later. And commodities and on the pricesout there in this moment for the equity markets. Dean Kerner joins some macro risk advisors. Dean the VIX 19 18 17 thesixteen point seven two. You are so good at this with the Chicago Finance you've got what is sixteen point seven todescribing the market participants. It's telling us that the people who own options are finding themvery difficult to own. Volatility is an asset class. The IBEX represents the cost of something and it represents the cost ofinsuring a portfolio of S&P 500 stocks. And right now Tom the calculus that the trader on Wall Street is doing as he or sheheads into a long weekend and is seeing a market that's kind of stuck at forty two hundred. That trader is very simply saying byholding these options by three or more for three or more days am I going to work more likely than not make or lose money. And theanswer that people are winding up with right now is I'm going to lose money at the time. Decay from this sideways market isenough to force people to jettison the options that they buy. And then secondly the options that they're forced to buy let'ssay from a hedge fund or an investor that wants to sell options. They're not apt to do that because the feedback mechanism of PMLhas been negative for folks that have owned options recently. So there's a question Dean is the calm that we're seeing inmarkets. Dangerous. This idea that anyone who does try to bet against this market this melt up is getting slammed again andagain. I think that option trading and hedging is really about processand discipline. And an old adage I keep coming back to is hedge when you can't not when you have to. And right now people don'thave to hedge. And that's sort of the their reluctance to spend premium. However what's happening as well as the prices as Tommentioned the VIX is coming down all of the corollary to the VIX that represent premiums for insurance whether it's in Effexorinterest rates commodities they're all coming down as well. So it's a good opportunity to insure the portfolio even as thingsfeel like they're stabilizing right now. And that's really our recommendation to clients is let's spend some time reallylooking at the set of risks that are out there and then make a judgment as to where you're supposed to spend some insurancepremium to protect the portfolio which for me Lisa it's inevitable that we'll see at leastseveral more bouts of disruption as we try to get the Fed to land the plane safely. Its incredibly difficult task ahead ofthem. All right. Well as we sort of look down here for the Fed to land that plane or at least prepare to do it you have to sortof understand where inflation is and more importantly where the market is actually pricing those inflation expectations. Itdoesn't really seem in sync right now despite the communication that we've gotten from the various Fed members and despite whatwe're seeing right now with regards to how risk assets are prices as a price as well as how options are priced right now.Dean Square that circle for us. How do you protect yourself. Well I think remain you make a great point that the inflationexpert expectations are prices that are discovered in the market. And as I think you know we step back and we look at theFed's goal of reacting. So they kind of want to wait it out. But market prices don't wait things out. And one of the chiefconcerns I have is that as you start to see people doubt the Fed's credibility with respect to its suppose admission oninflation some of those inflation expectations are rising in a way that's not good. No. The basic way remain to protect yourportfolio is to do some version of a put option on interest rates if that's what your concern is going to destabilise therisk outlook. The good news is that rates are incredibly low. So betting on them going up is pretty favorable in terms of thestarting price. And I would also argue that the volatility while very influenced by the Fed. He's also very low as well so theprice of that insurance is quite interesting from a cost perspective. Current Lisa Abramowicz this weekend diving in toSheldon Natan Berg's option pricing classic textbook. She's trying to get through half of it this weekend. Let's go. I'llshow the Natan Bird folks. This is the one volume Bible of the current world. Dean Koenig where are we on Gamma. Have weforgotten what Gamma is. Woodward's. Very so fascinating right now in the equity derivatives market is there's a real dichotomyas we've been talking about the VIX is falling very quickly. I do think at least potentially threatens a new low unless themarket starts to move more on an index basis. There's this other side which I think is really important to watch and you guysreferred to. It's the explosion. Again it means new stocks. It's the right tail of up shocks in these in these stocks.And wherever there's big movements in stocks there's going to be big movements in option prices and there's going to be a lot ofbuying. And so what we've done is we've designed an index that just looks at the volume of options trading in the name stocks.And it turns out this index the exact same time the VIX did in late January of this year.And as that volume came out of the market the VIX collapsed as well. What we're seeing now over the last let's say five to 10days is that volume index is starting to come back up. And we just wonder if you can have this one corner of the market that'sjust extremely expressive from a volatility standpoint and this other that's real sleepy.So we think this is an indicator to watch you go on and on. And this is absolutely fascinating and great to have Romaine Bostickwith us here to give us some wisdom. Dean Koenig thank you so much. With macro risk advisors you know at least a lot of peopletalk to me about how do you get better at some of this stuff fast in an options pricing. The Sheldon Natan Burg Classic isstill the one book. So that's the reason why when my kids asked me for a dog this weekend I'm going to refer them to bookoptions and volatility. And that's what we're doing. That goes right through the letters Alpha of the year. Again thank you.Like 20 years Sasha it's all there. Does this crop futures up 17. Stay with us. Thisis Bloomberg. With the first round these numbers could go up to SenateRepublicans are poised to block the creation of a special commission to study the deadly January 6th attack on the Capitolwas initially saying he was open to the idea of the commission which would be modeled after an investigation of the 9/11terrorist attacks. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said firmly against it.In recent days the bill passed the House earlier this month. U.S. climate envoy John Kerry will join climate talks in SouthKorea next week. He's one of the nearly 50 world leaders and envoys who will take part in the partnering for green growth andthe Global Goals Summit known as PFLAG. They're hoping to lay the groundwork for new agreements at theCOP 26 talks in Glasgow in November when signatory countries are expected to boost pledges to help achieve the Paris agreementgoals. And Singapore is pledging six hundred five million dollars inadditional support for businesses and individuals affected by new virus restrictions. The nation is seeing an uptick in to 19cases. That's prompted officials to reimpose some lockdown measures. Singapore's economy which depends heavily on traveland subsidies has been hit hard by the pandemic. And Bank of Japan Governor Harold Koh Kuroda is joining the chorus ofcentral bankers chiming in on Bitcoin following its latest surge on flight. In an interview Kuroda said most of the trading inBitcoin is speculative and that it's quote barely used as a means of settlement Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said inApril. The crypto currencies are simply vehicles for speculation. Global news 24 hours a day on and on. BloombergQuicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts and more than 120 countries members could getdeath. This is Bloomberg. In the coming weeks my administration will take steps to combatthese supply pressures starting with the construction materials and transportation bottlenecks. Building off the work we'redoing on computer chips. We're also announcing new initiatives combat anti-competitivepractices that hurt small businesses and families. The president in Ohio yesterday Cuyahoga Community College on the shores ofLake Erie Lisa Abramowicz Romaine Bostick in for John Farrell. I'm Tom Keene. It was shorter yesterday for Josh Wingrove. I wasthe president at Cuyahoga Community College blocks from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Josh did you stop by the Rock and RollHall of Fame is your accident. Now we got to save that for next time. We didn't stop for ice cream. Joe Biden picking up hishabit of making impromptu ISE stuff. I feel like you have bad takes on ice cream. Yeah we save themfor another time. We'll save the mustache show discussion for another time. You know Josh look at this. And I really want totalk about the Reagan asked moment of this in a generational moment of the president saying rising wages are a feature of touse a phrase from Obama a better America. How critical is rising wages to Washington. Yeah I mean meansthis was him pushing back in the strongest way to complaints from the Republicans that policy namely those unemploymentbenefits is juiced up. Unemployment benefits are hurting labor supply making it impossible to find workers. You've sort of beendancing around that. You've been focusing on saying well hey look you know get a job offer. They have to take it. Butyesterday he went much farther and said not only are we you know fine with this we like this. This is a feature not a bug. Wewant companies like McDonald's and Home Depot which are ones that signal about to be fighting for it. Right. And he wants hiswages to go up. I mean he'd stack his economic team with people that sort of come from that sort of labor wage school. And so Ithink they really are leaning into this one. And that other clip you played I think really Pop. That was news and hint that newsto come that they're going to do something on construction materials and transportation in terms of bottlenecks.What can the government do on that. The executive branch in particular we don't really know. But other using can at leastthe other side of the debate is Greg Valliere features in his EGF note this morning is the criticism. This is modern monetarytheory. It is a theory run amuck. Is this theory proposed by the White House or is it an actual structure a do ability of this toget to the actual budget. You know we're going to hear obviously about their budget today and what they would say. There's atheory. I don't think they would just say they're winging it. And you know there's a lot of their proposals have very longlegs on it. We're going to see how it stacks up against what Congress is actually going to pass. We'll see. But I thinkbroadly Biden does see this. He said repeatedly as a crossroads almost like an FDR type moment to reset the American economy.They make no bones about that. And you know they want to reorient in favor of workers. Of course he picks patch up prettyregularly against corporations for doing what he sees is unnecessary stock buyback excessively high CEO pay and that sortof thing. But Josh what is then the messaging of releasing this six trillion dollar budget at 130 p.m. ahead of a Memorial Dayweekend rather than on a Monday morning when Senate is in session so everybody can discuss it and really hone in on thedetails. Yeah people are definitely picking up on that. I have not heard them explain the messaging other than that this seemsto be the process that they are on. I don't know that they will focus so much on the one year. No. All his plans for Americanrescue plan the American jobs plan which is still in flux as we know the family's plan which is probably even less likely topass certainly at least in the form of all of those are over a decade. So they're going to they're going to focus on that oneyear. No they're going to focus on a broader sort of you know averaged out number and we'll see where it goes. You know BidenI think probably also today will go to Virginia. He's going to make a stop at a business. I think if you read between the lineshe's probably going to talk about what businesses are doing to get vaccinations done for their workers. That's the backdrophere. He says the only reason that they're taking these steps in the economy is growing like it is is because it forces progresson the virus. The other thing I'm struggling with is how realistic is it for any of these proposals are going to getdone. And frankly markets have even priced in a lot of infrastructure already. Even though we're getting some prettycontentious debates yesterday's proposal from Republicans yes the headline number was near a trillion dollars.The actual new spending they're proposing is less than 300 billion dollars. About a seventh of what Joe Biden is proposing.How much daylight is their share. What are the chances of some sort of agreement in the nearfuture on even infrastructure. I think you'd be silly not to be chuckling.That's the million dollar question right now because that may or may remain pretty far apart. There are now almost dueling. Campsof senators trying to come up with things. Biden said the clock is ticking. He's going to talk with Shelley Moore Capito of theWest Virginia Republican senator who's been taking a lead on a lot of this next week. You know can they close the gap. There'vebeen signals from Republicans that there's something like the one point two range. But those papers are the real X-Factor. Newmoney oral. Yeah yeah. Those two numbers that we have on the screen the 928 versus the 257 are definitely a little bit ofwashing on both sides there. Josh I am curious about the Republican side of this equation here because at 257 I mean theythemselves are almost pitching this as a 1 trillion dollar plan despite the actual price tag that's attached to this bill.Yesterday we saw Biden when he was out there at that Cuyahoga College basically holding up that sheet of paper that he saidhad the names of Republicans that have basically been out there touting the success of his proposals that have already been outthere despite the fact that they're publicly basically dissing those proposals. Yeah. Then they they have been I guess evermore leaning into that fight. I think that they are falling back over and over on this notion that it matters less whatRepublican lawmakers thing than what people think. In particular Republican voters think that it's how they buy them once theyget to reframe the idea of bipartisanship. We'll see if that sticks. I mean look there's just not a lot of appetite forRepublicans to certainly move to the numbers he wants more broadly to cooperate. At this rate the incentive structure justdoesn't seem to be there for the. Well they may. There may not be an appetite to do it politically. But isn't the point thatBiden was trying to make here is that these programs are popular with the public. The people who are actually being helped by itright. Yes. Yeah he's kind of bunk. Although all the members of Congress on the head who are voting against this stuff anddigging in on this stuff in Washington and they go back to their districts and they act like they you know delivered a windfall.Everyone just needs a good ice cream cone. How about that. I mean I would love that. Maybe a little early in the morning.Josh thanks so much. Really appreciate that. Joe Shery Ahn. Great. Good morning. President to Ohio and back in Washington.Our White House correspondent Israel. Lisa I look at this fiscal policy and the analysis and you know all the usual players aregoing to dance their part. But you really wonder where we are at the end of July when we're discussing this out. To me it's atotal mystery with the scale of the numbers. So Terry Haynes of Pangea put out a report late yesterday after looking at thecounterproposal from Republicans. And he said that he actually gives it a 60 percent chance of some sort of infrastructure dealgetting done and about one and a quarter to one and a half trillion dollars.He basically said nobody in Washington cuts a deal just before Congress leaves town unless they want the deal to fail. So it'sactually a good sign according to him that there isn't some sort of deal that is signed and delivered ahead of the weekend. We'llbe there. And it will be the stimulus that we see in the equity markets. Futures up 16. It's day after day. We see the lift inthe futures markets. So much of a raptor on something we haven't talked about this morning which is a continuing ascent of theAsian currencies. It's very subtle very nuanced. But renminbi three days in a row pops out on yuan six point three six sevensix. That is a very strong Chinese currency. You see it again withRTX stability other currencies struggling. But Asia the ADX why complex. Clearly a center that will be one of our themes throughthe morning at more scheduled visas to Citigroup. That is a good thing. Less so now on oil and more. Ed Morse. I'm copper. Thisis Bloomberg. Stay with us. Bloomberg Surveillance Good morning everyone. Jonathan FerroLisa Abramowicz and Tom Keene Mr. Ferro off today and with us Romaine Bostick. Good to remain in a moment. Edward Marshalljoined us from Citigroup on commodities in a moment as well. And speaking of that looking at the complex some stability in oilthrough the week just under 70 dollars a barrel. And Brent crude I'd note I believe I heard Matt Miller talk about gasoline onthis Memorial Day weekend up near a 10 year high. We'll have to discuss that as well. It also note the dollar churning yearhaving a churning week but with the end that is strong renminbi. We'll get to that in a moment with Dr. Morris and the equitymarkets. Futures up 16. Futures will never go down. And now to explain all that matters which is GameStop AMC and the rest ofit. Mr. Bust. All right. Well you start there. No. I'll throw you for a loop here. I'm actually start with Ford because thisis the other main story that's rallying over to me. Well it is now here. This stock are having a while. Look it's up for afourth straight week here. All right. Now up 2 percent. I'm calling in main stock. Jim Farley just doing yeoman's work overthere to try to pivot this company towards Eevee. Remember they had that Investor Day earlier this week. And investors seem tolike what they hear. This is a company now that is firmly in the conversation about not only making evils but really leading inthe evil space. Of course those vehicles still haven't come to market but this is a company a lot of people think can actuallygo punch for punch with Tesla with regards to what it offers and how it offers those shares up to thirty two point three percentright now. OK. Free market about 15 dollars is the highest level we've seen on for you know several years. Keep in mind thisevery month in one of the biggest laggards out there. And let's get to your main stock here Tom. If you missed it yesterday AMCwas up 36 percent. It's already doubled. This week it's up 15 16 percent here in the premarket above that 30 dollar level. Idon't know if that's an entry point or an exit point but I'll be watching and see whether the short squeeze that it's taking usto the 30 seventy three level whether that actually holds into today and maybe over the weekend into Tuesday. When we come backof course with Monday being a holiday here in the U.S. and Virgin Galactic one of the other main stocks having a phenomenalweek after that successful test flight up of whopping half a percent.Is there any stock that's not a mean stock. Sure. Absolutely. Flip up the board on some non mean stocks here. This is oldeconomy Tom. Look at that. Boeing right. They're down over summer. So you see other mean stocks go up.But everything else you've seen what you mean boing boing shares down 1 percent here in the premarket. Unfortunately apparentlythey're pausing deliveries of their Dreamliner 787. There was a report out by Dow Jones earlier. Bloomberg has now confirmedthis. That's weighing on the shares. HP Inc. Tom you remember this isn't the company makes it wasn't these printers. Yeah. Youknow that's not really hot anymore. Those shares down 6 percent after earnings at Salesforce. I don't know. I guess thatstraddles the world of the old economy. New economy is still doing well here trying to integrate that slack. Acquisitionsshares up 5 percent here after earnings. Like I can tell you with the brilliance of Bloomberg Surveillance is we're on thisshow. Romaine Anaconda Copper is a stock only one in the room that remembers any kind of copper besides me would be EdwardMorse course iconic at Citigroup Dr. Morse on oil on the macroeconomics the geopolitics of oil.But this morning we focus on commodities. Ed Morse. It's not in the headlines. It's not above the fold in The New York Times orThe Washington Post. But it is China ascendant. We see you one making a jump condition. Do you want strength. Does it signalfinally a commodity boom. Well there is a commodity boom I don't know whether that'ssignaling it. I think what's really signaling it is getting out of a recession. We're having the most remarkable recoveryfollowing the most remarkable recession given the pandemic and all recoveries commodity intensive and the demand side. And thisone is especially so given the depths to which demand had fallen last year. Tell me the inventory rebuild that's out there rightnow. It's always a mystery in China but they loaded up. What's the dynamic of inventory of copper iron and the rest of it inChina right now. The injuries are really low. Whether you look at iron ore orsteel or copper or aluminum inventories are really really low. And the question is how low can they stay and for how long. Andit looks like they will stay low for a long time. We look at the scrap market for steel the scrap market for copper and therethey're at record levels. So that's an indication that the inventory of things that go into those products are just notavailable. Taking a step back Ed just to sort of dovetail both of Tom's questions together there is a question of how muchpricing power China still has over the commodities complex. Goldman Sachs coming out and saying that they've lost that powerespecially as developed markets the U.S. Europe engage in infrastructure spending. Do you agree.Yes I do agree. And we've seen it in the Chinese effort to tamp down on speculation. They announced they're going to tamp downon speculation that he announced that they're going to tamp down on volatility. Prices go down. But then the real inventorysituation the real supply demand balance picks up. So China is looking for lower cost lower priced commodities and they don'thave the power to do that. There's also a question of whether you can have a commodity supercycle as many people have beencalling this without the participation of oil. And could you have the participation of oil if you have such pushback byinvestors and likes of Exxon and Shell. I'm becoming a greener operation on adapting to a world trying to fight fight climatechange. What's your view on the outlook for oil given that backdrop. Well first of all I agree with the view that you can'thave a supercycle without oil being part of it. And all the super cycles we've seen have had massive disruptions in oilsupply is the real kicker. And the reason that is important is that all commodities are energy intensive to a dramatic degreewhether you look at eggs or metals and you pick a commodity and it's going to be energy intensive. Aluminum is particularlyenergy intensive. But then we look at the horizon and there are two things that are fighting each other. One is demand is notgrowing the way it used to grow. Yes we're in a we're in a recovery. And that's a very robust short term phenomenon. But welook at to 2030 and the big debate is how far away from the historical growth level in demand how far down is it going tobe. And then we look at the supply side both medium and longer term. We have we have OPEC countries Saudi Arabia and the UAE inparticular that are doing what they're increasing their production capacity. We have Iran off the market teetering maybeat the at the at the cusp of an agreement with the United States. They have one point eight million barrels a day of oiloff line. That's coming back at some point between now and a year and a half from now. And then we have oil oil everywhere.And the pricing is lower because of the technological revolution that took place with the last supercycle. So I wouldn't say thatthis is going to be a write off of oil. It depends on who has it where it is. And no matter where you find it it's going to befairly easy to produce. So it may not be a write off of oil here Ed but to Lisa's point that she was making in her question aswell with regards to the pressure that is now on a lot of these fossil fuel companies the idea that they should be pivoting moreto renewable energy in some way or at least kind of hedging their bets with regards to the outlook for oil demand. Is it alittle premature now for these companies for those companies that have traditionally sort of relied on fossil fuels and madetheir profits off of fossil fuels to make that pivot. Well it's not it's not premature to make the pivot todecarbonise. How that decarbonisation works is another matter. But we we have a massive amount of capital going into carboncapture and sequestration decarbonising what's needed in fossil fuels are needed. It is a it is it is a you know it's wishfulthinking to think that the world is going to grow power generation that's non incorruptible based on renewables. That'snot going to happen in the next 10 or 15 years. So we're in a world where we have to live with fossil fuels whether we like itor not. And at the moment the unfortunate part of the way things are pricing is that oil is pricing below its socialcontribution. Definitely. With regards to though the push into more renewableforms of energy and particularly all of the talk we have here about Evie's part of the commodity boom that we've seen as oflate has been if I'm not mistaken directly tied to that particularly with some of the industrial metals and minerals.Oh undoubtedly the demand for power generation is ubiquitous. You take the three largest economies in the world the EuropeanUnion economy the US and China. They're all moving toward that that evey world in in an accelerating way.And that requires more power generation. And what do you need to do that you need batteries and what do you need to makebatteries. You need an array of metals. You need nickel. You need lithium. You need copper. You need aluminum. You needcobalt and manganese. So it's a it's a commodity intensive environment particularly metal. And. That's right. Yeah. I gotone question and this comes off for important interview with Andrew Forest the giant of Perth in Western Australia on greenhydrogen. He's got more money than God and he's putting it into greenhydrogen. We're going to crack ammonia and come up with a free lawn chair. Do you buy is a carbon guy the future of greenhydrogen or is it a myth. Oh no. It's by no means a myth. The question is how quickly will we see the cost structure comingdown. There are two major cost structures there. One is the cost ofrenewables. They are going down. Yes we're seeing. What about Deutsche. Butthe electrolytes is the other one. And the big thing that we're waiting for is economies of scale. Where we're seeingelectrolytes is really made by the not quite ma and PA companies but we haven't seen the build out of the economies of scale thatare required. And that's going to be there. And then the question is going to be location location location where isthere going to be a combination of electrolytes her availability and non interrupted when not uninterrupted will solar. AndAustralia's very well position on the renewable side. Edward Morse thank you so much with Citigroup. We look forward tospeaking to you as we launch through the summer. A commodity boom. You know I look Romain I looked Lisa at where we are. OnBloomberg Green and the idea of looking at theory but also folding it into price theory and price economics and bringinggreen hydrogen down to where it's even remotely feasible were distant from that. Well we are. But Romain this has actuallybeen one big conundrum for this year is that some of the input metals for some of the renewable energies have surged whichactually puts a dent in some of the quest to get greener. And I just wonder how we're gonna resolve to go back to my point aboutthe main stock Ford. We should point out the CEO there he was talking about this on Wednesday at that Investor Day in a partof. What they're trying to sort of sell is this idea of better efficiency with use of those materials here. So the idea you gofrom 100 kilowatt hour per hour with the guys to the batteries that go into those heavy vehicles and you get that down tosomething like 80 dollars a per kilowatt. So you increase the efficiency year and maybe that blunts the impact of what you'rejust doing to the Earth. We don't have time for hero man but we'll bring it up again. What a shock at Exxon Mobile to seeclimate change come in and readjust the board. Well absolutely. I mean it's not that shocking when you take a look BSG lots ofthese big firms. What I can do about it. Well you know we make jokes about it but the pendulum of ESG it's been and he is froma Jonathan Ferro go. What are they talking about. Do a day to check. Futures up 50. Has Johnbe summer. This is Bloomberg. With the past my knees I'm could up to the Russian hackersbehind the solar wind's campaign have escalated their attacks on U.S. federal agencies think tanks and nongovernmentalorganizations. That's according to a blog post from Microsoft Vice PresidentTom. But in April President Biden ordered sanctions against thirty two Russian individuals and entities including sixcompanies that provide support to the Kremlin's hacking operations. Japanese Prime Minister Yukio Shaheed is two guysextending a state of emergency for Tokyo and other major cities. It's a last ditch effort to rein in covered infections ahead ofthe Summer Olympics in less than two months. Many Japanese citizens are worried the global sports spectaclecould turn into a super spreader event. Japan has one of the lowest vaccination slowest vaccinationprograms even in the developed world. Boeing has halted deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner again as theplane maker works with regulators to resolve quality issues with the model. The company says it's working with the FederalAviation Administration and that has no impact on the fleet of planes already in service. Boeing using deliveries of thejetliners in March after a five month pause as we begin Memorial Day weekend gas prices in the United States are at their highestlevels in seven years. But act but don't expect the steep prices at the pumps to keep eager motorists off the road after morethan a year of caution during the pandemic. This pent up demand for travel triple-A estimates 37 million people will be on themove this weekend. That's up 60 percent from last year. Globalise 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktakepowered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts and more than a hundred and twenty countries. I'mRichard Gibson. This feedback. Defense emphasized that it could maintain a commandingCooperstown style monetary policy so that inflation of traces of it is 2 percent. I think this puts his stance based on thecoalition that it would take time to overcome low inflation once it is entrenched.You know this is also a lesson learned from Japan's experience. This stability he has given to a Japan in turmoil has beenextraordinary is his eighth year as the governor of the Bank of Japan. And Mr. Kuroda is 76 years old and he has been their rockthrough. All of their domestic politics are rock and equities and charged goods. David Wilson Lisa Abramowicz. Romaine BostickTom Keene. As we begin the summer David Wilson saying Okay one more boring chart to get us to summer. You've got a bull market.Absolutely. Looking at the second year of bull markets in U.S. stocks andcomparing it for the to the first year I mean it's something that the folks at LPL Financial did earlier in the week.So I sort of picked up on it from there. They looked at 10 bull market periods going back to the 1950s.Barger I was some radio continue. Well you know what can I say. First year average gain for the S&P 500 or 39 percent the secondyear less than 13 percent. There was only one case in which the second year was better than the first. That would have beenafter the 1987 crash in a bull market that started in December of that year. And LPL is also figuring you're going to get morevolatility. Look at where we are now getting that 13 percent average for thesecond year. We're already up more than 7 percent. And bear in mind we're talking about you know from the day ofthe low in each case. So you know you're talking March two thousand twenty to twenty one up but 75 percent. Okay. It wastoo important here. A good time for one more question and a really important chart. Ben later editorials talking about athree year double digit return. I'm not going to pin you down on that data right now but I need you to come back in June and tellus about Layla's theory of how rare three years of double digit returns. Well I'll tell you. Second half of the 1990s. Ninetyfive through ninety nine. S&P 500 CAC 20 percent. It's twice. Yes. He's crying. It's just incredible. Yes. Bassett can barelyspeak. David Wilson thank you so much right now. In honor of the summer we go to Sonali Basak who is just happy. She is on withcoffee and she's having that tell latte out there. Yes. It's what I going to get the summer in the Hamptons going. Baloney.You know Chanel you nailed it when we were talking earlier this morning. What an odd summer is it. From the Hamptons in to thework from the office 2021. Yeah. Summer is over before it began. And sorry for everybody. It's raining this weekend before theycan get to enjoy their coming back to the office June 1st. Sit it out does expect everyone starting to come back.People have already been coming back Tom. Honestly bankers are telling me and frankly their clients that they're turning awaywork. Right. So busy. So we expect starting on Tuesday a lot of work a lot of people getting on planes seeing clients. What'sthe ramifications. Come on. I talked to an intern at Morgan Stanley. She's going to be in New York in the office et ceteraet cetera. All the fancy guys in the fancy suits and ties to the Sikorsky and go to the office in the middle. Do they really wantto come back. Well first of all people are dressing more casually. I'm noticing that right too. So you know maybe ditchthe tie the bow tie. You don't even know what you're asking for Chanel. It's gonna get rough in here. I will say that we arehearing both on one side that it's gonna get really busy over the summer with people heading back to the office. And on theother hand you've got the likes of Citigroup having worker appreciation day to day I believe saying everybody take the takethe day off because we know that you are beat. So which is it. Are people beat or are they ready to go back tothe office. They are beat. Everybody is exhausted. But yeah I think personally.That's why you take today off. You leave early you have a good weekend and you have a proper Monday because it will be busystarting next week once again. Again biggest hedge funds back in the office. We're expecting a huge slate of deals. IPO shows allin full force all through the summer. Right. There are some firms right. There are hedge funds that aresaying come back in September or come back even next year. And you could have some work life balance working from home firmslike Two Sigma D. Shaw. But again Goldman Sachs it's June 14th. That's the day that they expect folks. While J.P. Morgan'sexpects a greater release said Hi Lisa. We have David Kostin in celebrating his whole team was in the office. Yes. He said thatit was. Was a. It did feel good Stanley. Are you surprised by how many banks have brought employees back to the office soonerthan you had previously expected. So I'm not because I think a lot of people the executive ranks have been back for a very manymonths now. I think anybody who has been pushing to stay home has felt a little isolated from their team.Things get done faster when you're next to somebody right. And once the CDC dropped their mask rules or the recommendationswe've seen some banks also dropped those rules. So people are back to work. The restaurants are open again. I've got to saypeople are in different places. So all my sources that were in Miami are still in Miami. Oh all right. Well they'll be back inNew York. Sure. Well I mean the real question here though I think we all want an ocean alley is what's traffic going to belike. Come Tuesday. It's exhausting already. Am I going to be able to get an Uber. It's already getting crazy. No. I've beenwalking home every day to try to to try to escape that. The trains are full. The traffic is crazy. Romain if you have if youif your appearance surveillance three consecutive days you get used to the surveillance Sikorsky would be nice. That would helpus. Jihye Lee very quickly or 20 seconds to James Diamond. Have a good week. Yeah. You know he spent seven hours being grilledin Washington and he got his say because Sonali Basak thank you so much. See it left him coffee. Way way out in the Hamptonsthroughout that. Out to Montauk as well. See Neal down at least now the Hamptons. Yeah. You know last time you were at theHamptons recently starts laughing. It was a transitory. They know I'm a transitory. I'm not a big fan. Yeah. You're aYvonne Man kind of guy. You're above fifty nine street below 80 first street kind of guy. I'm going to be up rumored in June.I'm just to go up where the gentleman from RBC Capital Markets is in Portland up the coast to Maine. No no. I think we're gonnasay it's going up. They don't have exactly 7 0 0 remain. I may go down to Soho this weekend but seriously. Oh wow. They do nothave no title. A lot to ease up in me. I will say that you are starting to feel a buzz in midtown. You're starting to feel likepeople are coming back Tidjane Thiam after you. Absolutely. Yeah. You walk up and down the streets here right outsideBloomberg World Headquarters and you can feel it. I walked on the other day up Park Avenue and just saw because.This is critical. You do this on the close very quickly here. Do you see a reset in the equity market because people are assumingbetter growth than the caution of two months ago. Absolutely. And I mean you're already starting to hear from a lot ofstrategists saying that now is the time for a little bit of a rethink. But I mean we'll see. I mean like I said we have keyeconomic data. Don't forget next week big jobs. Well is it that or is it just that everybody has been sitting in tripleleveraged cash and realize that they missed our entry point. Look at the you know we're going to show this chart first.You've got to stay around and radio to see the overseas cha cha Rosalind Chin tom workout at a record level and the house. WellJohn Farrell off today. He's going. What has happened. Lisa Abramowicz Romaine Bostick and Tom Keene. Chris Costanza unveilyou in the equity market. May I. He will join us here in a bit. Futures up 15.The dollar churning renminbi stronger. Stay with us worldwide. This is Bloomberg. I'm radio and on television. Everything is in place for inflation to rise. And I think it'sgoing to rise significantly enough to make the Fed uncomfortable. Quite frankly no one really seems to believe thatinflation is going to be anything but transitory. What the Fed's objective right now is managing expectations. Then they're doinga great job of that for as long as you keep interest rates at close to zero. You're distorting everything in capital markets.We step back and we look at the Fed's goal of reacting. So they kind of want to wait it out. But market prices don't wait thingsout. This is Bloomberg Surveillance with Tom Keene Jonathan Ferro and Lisa Abramowicz. Melting up into the long weekendmarking the halfway mark Jonathan Ferro Tom Keene Lisa Abramowicz. Good morning this is Bloomberg Surveillance onBloomberg Radio and Bloomberg Television. Jonathan Ferro on a day off Romaine Bostick. Gracing us yeoman's work is evidentlythe word the phrase of the morning. It is interesting time here. A trillion dollars here a trillion dollars there.We may be talking about real money. It's a generational reset. It is stunning. And Josh would youover thought was really great on it. The president's comments on in Cleveland and there's any number of ways to spin his leaseincluding the back and forth politics. But wow is it a throwback to Reagan. Is it a throwback to Mr. Roosevelt of another timeand place. So what's going to actually get done and even perhaps more importantly remain what's actually getting priced in. Thereis a question at this point is it infrastructure. Is it a spending plan. What actually have markets reflect. What I thinkwhen you look at the bid that we saw into materials a lot of the commodity stocks and a lot of the industrial stocks. I think alot of people are pricing in the upside from that investment when it really hasn't been priced in quite yet though is I guesssome of the potential downside from how you pay for that investment. And I think that's going to be the tug of war thatwe see a little bit deeper into the year which really raises the question Tom about inflation. And about 90 minutes are actuallyabout half our time. Excuse me. It's just things are going so quickly here ahead of the weekend. I'm just flying by on thisfascinating Friday. I do wonder what we're going to see and whether it will matter. I mean at what point does inflation dataeven matter when people say they're waiting for later in the year to even begin a mandatory year over year three point fivepercent as a statistic and let's be honest here on the court of flavor we got a two point nine percent survey just as stickMichael McKee Michael McKee. Can't do anything with my shirt today. Oh it looks appalling. The state got caught there. There.Oh OK. Now we're back to normal. You know I look at the pieces later. Yeah. You know we're not looking to see the flavor Lisa.And I think it speaks volumes about the set of inflation series that everybody looks at. Michael McKee looks at one eye lookanother etc.. What I'm really looking at is with corn in Atlanta sticky from the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta. And I want toknow what's sticky prices are doing is they micro move. And I'm sorry it paints an inflation scene. It does paint inflation. Andstill you've got Janet Yellen yesterday coming out transitory going to pass. This is just a comparison year over year. It's arestart. But I mean I'm looking at this and I got to say you're starting to also see these labor market shortages and the bigquestion mark round that. Well I've got to push back on what Tom just said though because at the end of the day it's not justabout what you see in the aggregate data. It's really about the inflation expectations and the market's just not buying. Tom youlook at you know you look at five year five year swaps you look five year five year break evens here. And right now it's pricedright around just slightly above that 2 percent level. So this is a market at least right now Tom there's not all that worry inrespect to Gary Shilling in the art market economic call of 30 years of disinflation and a deflationary tendency. And Lisa whenI look at Steve Major here I look at some of the David Rosenberg and others saying wait wait wait don't get it. Don't be aninflation. The heart of the matter is technology and what it's done to thisAmerican economy. Yeah. And the heart of the matter also is the fact that people you kill me for this yesterday time but peopleare getting older and we're getting more debt. I mean honestly if you put that demographic that backdrop thatleads to slower growth. Full stop. Record number of cardboard boxes out this morning in front of the Keene Mass.Unbelievable. The effect of this technology and all that we've seen. And that is a good time to catch up with Christopherbecause Santa's moving from growth to value. And Emma I capital. Well they're considering growth again. Chris Christie in yourresearch note. You say Amazon buy it. I do Tom and that's weird for a value guy. But what thelisteners have to realize is that Amazon's unreformed the S&P for a year now. So the pendulum has clearly swung to value withenergy and financials. I think this is maybe the first time in three or four years investors really have the time to buy suchas Amazon the high quality tech communications any relative and I underscore relative value to where they usually trade. And thereason I really liked them Tom is the earnings in the first quarter weren't as good. They were absolutely terrific. So thesearen't folks that have underperformed because they're you know anemic. They're underperforming because they're not the value ofthe flavor of the month. And I think that provides an opportunity. Chris our tech stocks independent of rates. Inother words can you just look at those earnings. Absolutely. Crushed it and bet on them regardless of what benchmark 10 yearyields do. Yeah. You know Lisa I think we'll look back in two or three years and I do suspect interest rates will be higher. AndI think we'll see the big lie of this period for investors. Ali is is that you know interest rates are bad for technologystocks. The discount rate is lower. You know if earnings come through and they keep coming through because the economy isstrong these are going to be terrific long term investments. And I don't care if 10 years at one point six or three or three anda half. And it's only about their earnings growth is as well Chris. It's also about the revenue growth and I guess moreimportantly some of the pricing power that some of these companies have. So when you look at the Amazons you look at alot of these big tech companies here is part of the appeal or part of the appeal in a rising rate environment. The power thatthey're going to have over the consumer and over the market to sort of set rates where they want them to be. You're absolutelyright Ramon. And if we are in a little more of an inflationary environment like Google and Facebook for example theiradvertising company and they'll push the price of advertising up. And these guys will ride the wave of inflation. I'm morescared of wage inflation and most of these. So by the way with the exception of Amazon our employees like they have amazingproductivity per employee. So wage inflation isn't going to kill Facebook or Google. So you know they're pretty well set up for aworld with the higher inflation. So I wouldn't I wouldn't believe that higher rates are going to necessarily bad for thesecompanies long term. All right. Chris we're almost coming out of the culvert crisis. Knock on wood. Hopefully this sticks hereheading into what is now the unofficial start of summer. A lot of people getting back out there starting to spend a lot ofinvestors looking to that reopening trade trying to trade I guess and invest in the companies that I guess could potentiallybenefit with all of us getting back to normal here. Has that already been priced in to the values of some of these stocks.Boy I sure think so. I mean I mean what we've been talking about a quote unquote reopening trade for nine months now. I walkedinto a Walgreens two days ago and there were row after row of hand sanitizer on sale. So the world tense dynamic and peoplediscount stuff you know. And I think the market has discounted the value. Reopening trade in these energy stocks had their dayin the sun like they haven't for 10 years. And you know I just think it's just too late in the game to go there right now.Chris what's your study of pricing power right now. We're on the edge of the late Jack Welch where we're really talking not dayafter day but twice three times a week. Somebody emphasizes pricing power is being important. Is it.I think it is. I think it is right now Tom and I think it will get more important. I think we are entering a period that wehaven't been in in at least 10 years and maybe 25 of you know moderate to higher than normal inflation is coming. And I thinkcommodities are the headline. You know the sizzle. But the steak is wages. And I think we'llstart to see that early next year. So if you can't price to overcome the headwind of inflation then you have a problem. AndI think that will become more obvious in next year and especially in 2020. Chris just to wrap this all together thereis this idea that big tech is defensive that that is the defensive play. I want to give you a chance to clarify. Is yourcall to bet on some of the big tech names a defensive characterization or is it simply that's where the money is andit doesn't necessarily undermine the call to go into cyclicals and other sort of higher higher side bar highly sensitive areasof the equity market. Yeah Lisa I would say at the end of the day we love talking onthe radio and television but we're green eyeshade mathematician and the math just looks really compelling for these tech names.And frankly it doesn't look so compelling now that they've gone up to the high in price for the energy and financial net. Soyeah the PS are higher in tech but the earnings growth and is remain pointed at the revenue growth is much higher. So I thinkthe real value right now is in CAC and frankly I would say the the reopening value trade. Chris Sandy thank you so much.Greatly greatly appreciated. Different presenting this morning. You know Romain I'm going to look 10 years back in this greatbull market. Lisa jump in. Here is real remain. Let me start with you. Well we have a Standard and Poor's 500. I going to dothis again here folks. I'm freak out. Know I guess that we're not who the 12th CEO but I'm using the great T are a function onthe Bloomberg a great secret of Bloomberg surveillance. I was right. I couldn't believe though. My number S&P 500 twenty onepoint nine percent per year last ten years remain all of those sort of tos of single digit actuarial assumption. You know thegreat missed call of this market a great missed call here. And then when you break that down you talk about that 20 percentgrowth rate that we've seen here and we talk about value versus growth. You talk about an underperformance is something like 34percent over the last 10 years with regards to those value stocks. And of course the flip side of that is that momentumthose growth names that it's funny a lot of those momentum and growth names over the past 10 years Don. Now people are toutingas a new value stocks whether it's Amazon Apple if whatever you will. Well there's also a question of how long this cancontinue. How much we're bringing forward some of those returns. And I will say at the one pushback to that at least incomparison to bonds is that you're seeing the dividends increase at a lot of companies. And at what point Tom are socks the newbonds. Well it's really important. You know going back to our interview with William Priest on shareholder yield this is ahuge mystery Lisa. End of the year is the share buyback dividend dynamic that we're going to see from companies. I don't knowLisa I'm sorry. I don't think we have a clue what that's going to be. No although you are seeing increases in dividends thatare pretty steady remain. You can probably have been outlining this every day as well. But this whole idea of value and theidea that people are bidding up income at a time when you really can't get it and a lot of these fixed income complex. Yeah. AndI think that's really been what people keep an eye on. Like I said I mean when you look at what's going on in the fixed incomespace the traditional area of income and safety to a certain extent it's just not there. And people are finding that incomeand safety believe it or not in equities summit. It's terrible. You're Lisa Shadow. He handed me a new tell. A latte. Yeahthat's really strong. It smells great. It smells great. So where's the terrible. So we say it's fans of Tiger. We'll seehim and left him me. It's transitory. I get to go back to the Tang to get me totake the fruits up 13. Dow futures up 146. We welcome you on this Friday of Memorial Day. The sacrifice of our Americanmilitary hero Rama Moody of the White House next. This is Bloomberg. With the best one news armors could get to the Russian hackersbehind the solar wind campaign have escalated their attacks on US federal agencies think tanks and nongovernmentalorganizations. That's according to a blog post from Microsoft Vice President Tom. In April President Biden ordered sanctionsagainst 32 Russian individuals and entities including six companies that provide support to the Kremlin's hackingoperations. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing criticism for his meeting today at 10 Downing Street withHungarian President Viktor Orban. Johnson says he won't hesitate to raise human rights issues with Orban an anti-immigrationnationalist who has clamped down on media and judicial freedom. Johnson has held relatively few face to face meetings since thecoronavirus pandemic began. And Germany's president said today he will seek a second term.Frank Walt Walter Steinmeier says he wants to help heal divisions widened by the threat of ISE pandemic. Steinmeier madehis pitch for another five years as Germany's head of state. Four months before the country elect a new parliament beforebecoming president Steinmeier served two stints as Chancellor Angela Merkel foreign ministerand investors flocked to safety in the past week putting 68 billion dollars into cash in the biggest condition since April2020. Bank of America says gold funds and other havens saw the largest implosion.It's time to watch equities remain popular investment instruments. Market players are looking for alternatives overconcerns about inflation and elevated equity valuations. And finally Morocco's parliament has voted to legalize the localcultivation of cannabis for medical and industrial use. It's a potential victory for marginalized farmers in the world's topexporter of the drug. Global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake IBEX to get this thing back. My treatment right now is that the recent inflation that we haveseen will be temporary. It's not something it's endemic. I expect it to last. However for several more months and to seehigh annual rate of inflation through the end of this year. For Tom Keene. Good morning. Good morning. How are you.I'm good. I was surprised the president didn't stop at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. I mean thathe did stop for ice cream though. Yeah I heard. What kind of guy. I'm gonna get up. I think you got chocolatechocolate chip. That's what I saw from the clips. Breaking news. Rip up the script. Yeahwe talk about the rest of the of the show. I brought up the ancient ancient history forty seven mergersago. My family was with Helen Door way way back.Did you work at 60 State Street. I did. Yes. That was my first job at a law school. I worked my second job but I worked therelike 36 floor on the deck there. That overlooks the harbor. Yeah that was I. Honestly what might have sold me on that shop.Right. And that's got. Right law is the recent inflation that we've seen will betemporary. It's not something it's in it. I expect it to last however for several more months to see myoverall rate since inflation transforms in those two years. Secretary Yellen there. She has a huge task ahead of around thebudget is the proposal was made and the disposal will be done right now in the budget. Varun Rama Murder joins Lisa AbramowiczRomaine Bostick myself here on Bloomberg Surveillance. He is National Economic Council deputy director. He's also a member ofone of the most distinguished Indian families in America. I'm not going to go through the details because of time but I'vebeen dying to talk to you. No pun intended. In the tragedy of Tamil Nadu so close to Ceylon so close to Sri Lanka. Yourparents came from there. What have you heard from southern India in the last number of weeks. With their pandemic challenge we'lllook at it's tragic what's going on in India. A lot of my family is still there especially a lot of my older relatives. So youknow we're on pins and needles hoping that they make it through OK. I know that the United States has taken steps to assistIndia in dealing with the pandemic including sending oxygen which is badly necessary there and of course taking the stepsthat it did on the vaccine patents. And so I know the administration is looking at all we can do to help our brothersand sisters abroad including those in India. I would be pleased to talk to you about this further. But just because of time inthe news flow today we cannot let us go to our economy. Republicans will say this budget will break America. That is notdoable. The taxes can't be had responded. Well actually I think that the budget demonstrates that there is a fiscallyresponsible way of ensuring long term sustainable economic growth in the United States.What the budget calls for is a series of investments in our infrastructure as a series of investments in our families and infour additional years of school all of which are about improving and increasing the productive capacity of our economy over thelong term. Consider the fact that 30 million Americans don't have access to high speed Internet right now. What do you thinkit does for the economy to go ahead and connect those folks in rural areas on tribal lands and elsewhere.Right now there are 400000 schools and child care centers that get access to water through led pipes even though we know thatthat poses a danger to long term health and safety of our children. The president's plan would call for ripping out andreplacing all of those pipes which not only create good jobs in the short term creates long term success in the economy and thebudget lays out a fiscally responsible way of paying for all of these investments such that from year 15 onwards the deficit andthe debt actually starts to reduce over the long term. So I I am not going to take a lecture from the same Republicans who votedfor a two trillion dollar tax cut a few years ago that had no discernible impact on business investment and that exploded thedeficit by between one and two trillion dollars. But there is a question though especially if you're counting on this plant tostart to pay for itself. With respect to economic gains what role the Federal Reserve plays in keeping borrowing costs low. Alot of people talk to the servicing costs of the U.S. government. Debt say it's pretty low because of how low interestrates are. How much you relying on the Fed to be an active player in keeping rates down. Well look the budget assumes acertain level of interest rates over the long term that I think is entirely reasonable.The other part of this is that there are new tax revenue coming from large corporations and from wealthy individuals. You knowin 2018 the effective tax rate paid by U.S. multinational corporations was 8 percent.And compare that to the tax rate that small businesses pay. Compare that to the tax rate that your average middle classfamily pays. There's clearly capacity for these companies to pay more in taxes to help finance the investments that by the wayare going to be good for those companies in the long run. Better roads and bridges broadband internet and so on.This is a win win scenario. Are a lot of people say that higher taxes leads to slower growth. What would you how would yourespond. I just don't think that there is a strong empirical case that the taxes that the president has put on the table whenpaired with the investments that he is proposing are going to have a negative effect on growth. In fact quite the opposite.The independent analysis has shown that they produce more economic growth in the short term and the medium term theycreate more jobs and that they also create high quality jobs which is central to the president's message here. If you listento his speech yesterday his main point was that we should start looking at that health of the economy. We should measure thesuccess of our economy based on how working families are doing. Are they getting a wage that allows them to support themselvesand their family. Are they able to work at a job with dignity. Do they have choices when they enter the labor market. That'sthe kind of economy the president wants to build and that's the kind of economy that we are starting to see emerge coming out ofthis pandemic thanks to the president's action. So then do you dismiss I guess some of the more normal metrics that a lot ofpeople would look at with regards to debt to GDP ratios and deficit financing. Is that not part of the calculus inside theWhite House. Well I think it's relevant to look at the interest payments thatthe United States is going to make as a as a portion of GDP. If you look at that metric it's clear that by historicalstandards we're actually very well positioned in part because interest rates are low. As you noted. And so from ourperspective this is the right time to make these investments not only because of that factor but because we have a uniqueopportunity as we are emerging from the pandemic to rebuild certain parts of our economy that are going to need rebuildinganyway. And I would just make one final point here. Our international competitors aren't holding back. China is makingenormous investments in its infrastructure. The E.U. announced significant investments in its infrastructure. Japan. There is arace to win the 21st century. The other countries are starting to run. We can't just besitting on our hands. Throughout the messaging that we've gotten from you and other folks at the White House it's certainly beencompelling. I'm curious do you guys have a clear ally on Capitol Hill to actually shepherd this through a powerful ally. Look Ithink that there is broad bipartisan support for many of the elements of the plan that we are talking about first and mostimportantly among the public where the president's plans are polling consistently at 60 or 70 percent. And I think that manyof the elements that the president has put into his plan emerge from existing bipartisan legislation. So for example thepresident has proposed investments in affordable housing. There's broad bipartisan support for expanding tax credits thatpromote affordable housing. So yes if folks are going to be consistent with their previous positions I think that thereshould be a lot of bipartisan support for these provisions. Brian thank you so much. Ramon Moody of the National EconomicCouncil deputy director this morning from the White House is the spin begins on proposing.It has been a sobering week Joe Weisenthal not a great chart on the global covered cases and deaths. It is not America. We sawthat with a lockdown of Melbourne born in Australia and now Malaysia announces a full nationwide lockdown. And what stuns mehere Lisa is for 14 days I didn't expect that. Yeah. Really shows also the lower tolerance for covered cases in a lot ofplaces. We saw that in Japan. We saw that in Singapore. And their quest. The question is how do you get vaccines to some ofthese other parts in the world in order to end the pandemic globally. It is not America as you said and the United States.How much of the guys start shipping some of their supplies out to other schools. This remains to be seen. We're going to see Ithink a lot more on this through the weekend is will really come back. We've got a lot of economic data. Michael McKee will joinus. Stephen Stanley will join us. And I really want to dive back in with Romaine Bostick and what we're seeing something we don'ttalk about all that much which is this massive short squeeze out there. The ramifications for all of us in the market. Futures up11 Dow futures up 131 the VIX sixteen point eight 0. Michael McKee on disinflation or inflation next. A plethora of economic data and even more important importanteconomic data. There's very few Empire data statistics of Buffalo New York Year Michael McKee begins the data swamp thatattends us this Friday before Memorial Day. It comes out slowly. I guess we begin with what we've got. There we go. Which onematters. Well it matters time. The interesting news here off the top. The advanced goods trade balance was expected to set arecord. It does not. Last month ninety point six billion. This month eighty five point two billion. That will add a little bitto growth this quarter. And it is something of a surprise. So we start off with a little bit of good news there at the margin.Now let's look at the numbers that matter today. The income and spending numbers income drops by thirteen point one percent onthe month of April. But it was up twenty one point one percent the month before. Basically what's happened here is the stimuluschecks went out in March and everybody cash them and they're not getting it now. Personal spending is up half a percent. That'swhat was forecast. So we're on line there. That comes down from four point two percent. But again the stimulus checks faded. Andthen the PCC inflation numbers this is the one by want to see the month over month. P.S. he comes in at six tenths of apercent. That matches estimates it is up a tick from well they actually got the revision. I'm sorry. The revision shows that amonth before it was six tenths of a percent. So the P.C. deflator this is the headline number is up three point sixpercent on the year. That's a tick more than the Fed than the consensus three point five percent. This is the number thatfigures into the Fed's mandate. They look at core because it tells them more. But the number they're working towards is that2 percent figure. Mike I'm looking at now a data like you are. You're doing this in real time. You've got the toughest job atBloomberg. But I'm seeing one statistic that sticks out like a sore thumb and that's on P.C.. We go out with a revision to twopoint four percent. We're looking back 60 days of greater inflation right. Yeah we've had a little bit more inflation overthat time period. Look at the core. The core comes in hotter than expected. And that's going to bother a lot of people.Right. Seven tenths of a percent for the month of April and the year over year number hits three point one percent.Still do a quick calculation. Calculation me. Tell us about the data right now. Well the data is basically Stacy's here at leastin the equity markets 42 12 roughly. And change year on S&P futures. That's pretty much what we were just a couple ofminutes ago are seeing a little bit of a bid. Excuse me a little bit of selling pressure here in the Treasury markets. 10 yearyield right now are ticking up slightly to around that 161 level. A little bit of activity also in the 30 year as well asin the two year. Your dollar Bloomberg dollar spot index right now up about three tenths of a percent. Again that's pretty muchwhere it was a slightly before that. So again you have a market here guys that really is has their eye heavily on that PCInumber and really trying to sort of parse what does sort of a tenth of a percentage point a tick up or a point six tick up ora revision of half of a fraction of a percent tick up. What does that mean here. Offer prices going. Futures up 14. Lisa gets usout to later this morning the expectations of inflation from Ann Arbor. Well the idea here is how much our consumer is looking atthis. You've got the University of Michigan Consumer Survey coming out at 10:00 a.m.. How much are they looking at thisexpecting higher inflation and adjusting their expectations for wages as well as for how much they spend on different base itemsin their day to day lives. Thank you so much. Michael McKee as always for passing through the data. There is a question of doesthis data matter or do we just really have to wait until September October November to determine whether this istransitory or not. Stephen Stanley has been passing through all of this. Amherst Pierpont chief economist Does it matter thatthe P.C. deflator the key indication of inflation that the Federal Reserve looks at came in higher than expectation at thehighest levels in a year over year basis since the 1990s. Good morning Lisa. Yeah I think it does matter. I mean I thinkyou're right the Fed is going to try to wait it out. And there's no question if you look at the detail of the April data thatmost of the uptick in inflation is what the Fed would call temporary factors. But that can get embedded in the fabric. AndI think you rightly highlighted those University of Michigan inflation expectations numbers because it was pretty shocking acouple of weeks ago when the long term inflation expectation number ratcheted up quite a bit. I think the Fed is confidentthat inflation expectations aren't going to move. But you know we haven't seen these sorts of inflation rates in a very longtime. And I think it's you know the reaction of people in the economy could be very unpredictable. Stephen could you talk alittle bit about why inflation expectations are so important in determining the true path of inflationright. Well I mean if people expect inflation then they're more willing to accept it and they're also more willing to demandhigher wages to make up for it. So you know back in the 70s we had what economists call the wage price spiral where every timeprices went up. Workers demanded more higher wages which in turn forced inflation higher. And it just kind of fed on itself. Andwe haven't really seen anything like that for several decades. And the Fed is confident that we're not going to see it thistime. But again in my mind we're kind of in virgin territory here. We haven't had an economy like this wheresupply is being outstripped so severely by demand in a very long time. We'll talk a little bit more about that as being in virginterritory because when you look at sort of the past pressure economic pressures that we've been through here really hasn'tcome as much from the supply side as it has this time around. And I'm wondering if at some point that does actually start torear its head with regards to wages and put that upward pressure that may actually cause some concern for investors right.Absolutely. And I think you know one thing that's going on right now is for a combination of factors. And certainly the extraunemployment benefits have been cited by a lot of folks. And it's probably an important reason. But people at the lower endof the wage scale are very hesitant to go back to work right now. And firms are raising wages pretty significantly for thosetypes of jobs. And it's hard to take that back. And certainly many people would look at that and say hey that's a great thing.People are getting paid more. And that's that's well and good. But then how does that get adopted in terms of how the companiestend to price. So you know fast food restaurants have to pay three or four extra dollars per hour for their workers. Doesthat mean that your dollar value meal becomes a two dollar value. Wellthat's how inflation gets started. So that's I think what the Fed is going to be watching is how much pricing power the firmshave. And does it look like consumers are more willing to accept those price increases versus where we've been over the last say20 years where consumers have been very resistant to those sorts of price increases.So I gotta say Tom when you take a look at what we're seeing you do have to wonder at what point people look at this and they saywe have to look past the noise and we are looking to something that is longer in its nature. And Lisa what's so important hereis Michael McKee point zone folks a job. My kids to look at this wall of data it comes out he sifts through it and he reallymatches the finally decline in the savings rate. Steven Stanley you are claimed nailing the market economy.I assume you've never seen savings rates like this. Explain to our radio and TV audience why guys like you are riveted on asavings rate of 20 whatever percent down to 14 whatever percent. Well it's important to remember that the savings rate is a flowand the savings rate went up a lot in March because there was as Mike said there was this massive influx of rebate checks. So thesavings rate goes down in April simply because income is not as high because you don't have that artificial boost from thestimulus checks but it's still above 10 percent. I mean in normal times you know savings rates in the mid single digits.And so what's happening is every month people are cutting away more money than they normally would. It made sense for that tohappen in the pandemic because people simply couldn't spend on everything they wanted to buy. Now that the economy is reopeninghouseholds have a tremendous stockpile of dry powder that they can deploy. And the question is really does it get spent all atonce or does it get meted out over time. I think it's likely to be the latter which is why I think thatconsumers can have a lot of staying power for quite some time. Well actually and this is important in Michael McKeehighlighting this as Tom just said that we did see that personal savings rate come down to fourteen point nine percent from 27percent. It seems like people are out there spending in force. At what point Stephen do you adjust your expectations for GDPfor inflation for jam for activity in the economy based on the savings rate coming down so rapidly.Well we'll see what it does once the impact of the stimulus checks starts to you know once that abates and maybe first cleanmonth that we've had in a while on that front. But look all through last year the savings rate was stillrunning much higher than normal. And so at some point I would expect the savings rate should go down. And if anything itshould go down to a below normal rate. Right. Because people are kind of flush right now. They don't need to save. They in onthey're probably going to want to be spending. So we are hearing all this pent up demand for travel and all the fun stuff that wehaven't been able to do over the last year. So I would expect that as we get later in the year the savings rate will actuallygo down dramatically. Fascinating. Stephen Stanley thank you so much. Really interesting economic data and more to come thismorning is will remain when you look at the savings rate. The wall of money that's out there we've all identified it. I don'tbuy for a minute. There's an assumption that just pours into the market. What do you read. No. And in fact a lot of thestrategists we've talked to have basically said that that money might not come back at least not in force. Are there a lot ofpeople are banking on and a lot of that has to do with why people saved to begin with again. A lot of that is about theuncertainty or at least the perception of uncertainty going forward. I'm not sure there's any more clarity today about theeconomic trajectory than maybe what people had a year ago. In fact I probably say it's even more money now. Yeah well it'sgoing to be interesting to see futures pare back a little bit up 13 Dow futures up 1 56. And on we go through the morning and ofcourse through the 9:00 hour. Good conversation to get us to those important Michigan numbers. Lisa what do you have. I gotto say I'm wondering why the market is so sanguine about this this idea that inflationary data has been coming in strongerthan expected time and time again and people are buying what the Fed is selling. This is going to be transitory. What are theyseeing that gives them that conviction. What are we going to see that we are they could potentially up and that we're going to bespeaking about that coming up in the next hour on THE OPEN with Megan GREENE Harvard Kennedy School senior fellow remain.This really is the question where does that conviction come from. I think the conviction comes from the fact that this is amarket that's been spoon fed by the Fed now for the better part of a decade if not more. And if the Fed tells them it'stransitory a lot of people are willing to buy it. But this is absolutely insane. This is the issue to me Tom. People have beenconditioned by the fact that we've never got the inflation that people said we would get. And yet everyone is saying this timeis different. Given the fact we've got lower rates and credible fiscal fiscal spending I anecdotally would say the inflation istangible. You look at the numbers on the screen you know we're banana buyer we're looking at the market and quoting all thisdata. But you know Romaine I go back to P.S. to flatter you look at three handles on some of these statistics is certainlytangible. But there's a question of that. Some of this inflation is sort of in pockets is not as broad based as some peoplethink. And the question is whether it's persistent pockets. NYSE. All right. We can fight after the shots of pockets in theround boxes that show up. We'll the Keene household. What does that chewy boxes Amazon everything. Amazon chewy classic. Yeahthere's a chewy delivery today. You know that. I think about it. Futures up through. Stay with us. This is Bloomberg. With the first Chinese these numbers could get. President Bidenwill kick off congressional spending negotiations today when he sends lawmakers his fiscal 20 22 budget plan. Lawmakers facedebates about the size of the deficit how much funding to provide the military and whether to end a ban on federal fundingfor abortions. Budget negotiators may need a stopgap funding measure to avoid a shutdown after the September 30th deadline tofund the government. The UK has created vaccine for use from Johnson and Johnson. It's the first single dose shot to beauthorized in Britain. The move gives Britain a flu shot in its arsenal though its use may be initially limited since more thanhalf the population has already received at least one vaccine dose.Japanese Prime Minister Yoshida Sudan is extending a state of emergency for Tokyo and other major cities. It's a last ditcheffort to rein in global infections ahead of the Summer Olympics in less than two months.Many Japanese citizens are worried the global sports spectacle could turn into a super spreader event.Japan has one of the slowest vaccination programs in the developed world and Apple is getting ready to revamp its line ofairports. Let IBEX. The company plans to unveil a new version of its entry level Apple this year and a second generation of theairport's pro in 2020. To Apples wearables home and Accessory segment has grown rapidly and now accounts for more than 30billion dollars in annual revenue exceeding 10 percent of total sales. And Americans will be paying a bit more for theirMemorial Day holiday weekend barbecues this year. An index compiled from the Bureau of Labor Statistics data trackingretail prices for six staples including ground beef cheese and potato chips has been on the rise and in April reached a ninemonth high. Global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake armors could get to. This is beanbag. I think you want to be sensitive to the idea that inflationcould take off. How people talking about inflation. I don't see too many of them saying I really am confident I knowwhere inflation's going. A lot of opinions floating around. And that's really the point. I mean it's. He can't forecast thesethings. And even if you could forecast where inflation is. You don't know what the effects are going to be on the stock andbond markets. But David was dimensional advisers talking here about the challenges of investment in the most most unusualtime. That drives forward the conversation Wall Street week. Tonight 6:00 p.m. in New York Romaine Bostick and Tom Keene LisaAbramowicz Perry preparing to drive the Ferro show open this morning at the open as well and remain. If you look at the CFAInstitute it really is equity theory turned on its head with where we are right now. Yeah. And look I mean we talk a lot notonly about the rotation that we've seen into I guess the so-called value but you talk about autumn here of course alsoabout the push now into some of the stocks I guess maybe that aren't quite as valued. This is a joy for Romaine Bostick andmyself the dirty little secret folks as you read the CFA Financial Analysts Journal and you'd get some of the math. Andif you well if what you do is you turn to a rob or not article yield court for four important years with the CFA Institute andhas been definitive and driving forward academics in what we do at the CFA Institute and what we do an equity investment. Robertnow of course some UC Santa Barbara and with research affiliates this morning robbed the theories that I read from you in the CFAInstitute ages ago. Did those theories still hold or is a new paradigm where the risk free rate is.It is no new paradigm. We have always had bubbles and markets acting in occasionallyirrational ways in pockets of the market. The risk free rate right now is manipulated by central bankersall over the world is artificially held negative. And if you think ofinterest rates as a speed bump to discourage reckless investingwe don't have speed bumps. And so we have misallocation of resources. We have zombie companies propped up.It's not pretty. And the risk is that it doesn't end nicely. The endless debate here and this goes to you know if you take abalanced approach now with a higher squared to the market the bottom line is your results have been on the edge a mediocreversus the glory of the failing stocks over the last 18 months. Rob you know the story is Amazon. And I don't mean Amazonspecifically but as Amazon avail you are a growth stock to research affiliates.Amazon would definitely be a growth stock. And growth stocks are better companies. That's why they command higher multiples. Butthe quality of the company and the quality of its future growth prospects are not unknown to the market and are fully reflectedin share prices. So one of the things that we've worked on in fact you mentioned Financial Analysts Journal in the firstquarter edition of the FHA we had a paper examining the value effect and found in our research that the value effect is aliveand well. Value stocks win relative to growth stocks but not when they're becoming cheaper in relative valuations which iswhat's been happening in the last decade. What's great Rob is Romaine Bostick read that article every word of it everycoefficient. That's the only reason we got you on the show. Remain. Yeah. We'll see if I can ever remember half that stuff.We'll find out in six to eight weeks. Rob I am curious here. We talked about sort of the definition of value these days and alot of people have I guess taken the market environment and more importantly the Fed environment to sort of redefine forthemselves what value can be or how they should do it here. If we actually ever do or get some sort of normalization ofmonetary policy a normalization at the same time a fiscal policy here. Do we revert back I guess to what we would normallyconsider to be value and growth. Does that sort of spread back out that gap.There are so many catalysts that can revert things back towards normal. A normalization of fiscal policy a normalization ofmonetary policy could be the catalyst. It could just be as as in the case of thetech bubble in the year 2000 just plain old gravity can bring the High Flyers back down to earth. Sowhen we were working last summer on the paper examining the value effect one of the things that's interesting is over thelast dozen years if you use price to book value which is the conventional way to measure value thevalue stocks underperformed the growth stocks over the course of a dozen years by 58 percent. That's huge. That's the biggestdrawdown ever. But they got cheaper relative to the growth stock by 68 percent. Now if you have a stock that's gone down 58percent and its P E ratios guns down 68 percent. What's that tell you. That tells you the earnings are up. Right. That tellsyou that the stock is healthy and the market's opinion of the stock is the source of the draw down. So when you look at thingsfrom that perspective do you take a stock like that and say can't stand the pain get me out of here. Or do you look at astock like that and say I can't believe how cheap this is. Yeah if I could possibly have the courage let me double down. Wellthen on that point then you go back 20 something years when we sort of had this conversation before about the tech bubble inthe late 90s and the early aughts there. And there are a lot of people also trying to make these decisions about what was valuewhat was growth and what would actually be around now. We know some of those companies of course went on to become the Amazonsand Microsoft are that we now sort of hold dear here. How do you sort of pass that in today's environment where you sort of lookat maybe this new breed of tech stocks these new breed of biotechs and even companies and decide which are the ones thatactually do have that long term growth potential that long term value.We wrote a paper just recently entitled Big Market Delusion in which we pointed out that what happened in the tech bubble in2000 what happened in the Eevee market electric vehicles market last year.It's a situation where the pricing of these assets went up and up and up and they went up in a context ofa perception that they were all going to be winners but they compete with one another. They're market disruptors anddisruptors get disrupted. Of the 10 largest market cap tech stocksin the aftermath of the tech bubble in the year 2000. How many of them beat the S&P 500 over the next 10 years. Zero. No onebeat it over the next 20 years. That's Microsoft. It underperformed for 10 years. Then it outperformed for the next10 years. Net net on a 20 year basis and beta market a little over 1 percent a year. The average for tech stocks was 8 percenta year under robber out of time. All I can tell you is weekend reading for me has got to be Rob are not in the great PeterBernstein. 2002. It was a classic paper for those. You have nothing. You know you're done with Queen's Gambit and all theother streaming. Just read are not Bernstein and you'll be happy. Probably not. Thank you so much. Greatly appreciate thatas well. Futures of 10 Dow futures up 136. We stagger through them. Romaine Bostick. Now I'm stuck. I'm sticking around. Takethe surveillance that I want to stay around this morning. Great to have you with us. Stay with us. This Friday Memorial Day.This is Bloomberg.