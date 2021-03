00:00

WHEN YOU LOOK AT THE MARKET ACTIVITY, COULD YOU HAVE NOT PICKED A BETTER WEEK, GIVEN WHAT WE HEARD FROM VOLKSWAGEN, TESLA, AND ALL THINGS GREEN? >> YEAH, THANK YOU. WHAT WE ARE SEEING IS A REACTION FROM GOVERNMENTS ON THE NEED FOR ELECTRIC. WE ARE SEEING THE PRIVATE SECTOR IN TERMS OF THE OUTPUT FROM COMMERCIAL VEHICLES ALSO NEEDING TO MOVE THAT. WE ARE SEEING THE PUBLIC SENTIMENT RECOGNIZE THERE IS A FUTURE IN ELECTRIC, AND THAT IS A HUGE MARKET. FRANCINE: WHEN YOU TALK ABOUT ELECTRIC BUSES, ARE YOU STILL EXPECTING TO START PRODUCING THEM IN THE FOURTH QUARTER? WHERE DO YOU SEE STRONG DEMAND COMING FROM? AVINASH: WE ARE. WE WILL BE PRODUCING THEM IN MICRO SECTORS. WE ACTUALLY WILL BE DOING TRIALS IN THE U.S. THE BEAUTY OF THE MARKET IS THAT WE ARE PUTTING THESE IN CITIES ALL AROUND THE WORLD. MATT: SO WE ARE LOOKING AT WHAT APPEARS TO BE AN ANIMATION. DO YOU HAVE WORKING PROTOTYPES NOW ON THE ROAD? AVINASH: WE DO. THOSE OF THE VEHICLES THAT IN FACT THERE ARE VIDEOS THAT -- WE ARE DOING TRIALS ON BUSES, BUT ALSO DEMANDS -- MATT: KATHY WOODS SITES LAW WHEN SHE TALKS ABOUT THE DEFLATIONARY EFFECT ON THE BATTERY PRICES. WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT BATTERY DEVELOPMENT, AND WHERE WILL YOUR VEHICLES PRICE AT? AVINASH: ON A PRICE POINT WE ARE COMPETITIVE WITH OTHER VEHICLES. WHEN YOU CAN GO TO -- IF THEY HAVE SECOND BUYER ELECTRIC VEHICLES, AND IT IS CHEAPER TO OPERATE, THAT IS A GOOD PRICING POINT. THE BATTERY STILL MAKES UP THE BULK OF THE COST ON AN ELECTRIC VEHICLE. WE ARE GETTING TO THAT PRICING COMPETITIVENESS THROUGH A BUNCH OF INNOVATIONS THAT WE HAVE DEVELOPED, AND WE HAVE A MODULAR BATTERY SICK THEM -- A MODULAR BATTERY SYSTEM SO THAT IF TECHNOLOGY CHANGES WE CAN USE ONE DEBTORS PREVIOUSLY IN USE. FRANCINE: YOU SAID THAT YOU HAVE AN ORDER OF OVER $1 BILLION FROM THE U.S. WHAT -- FROM UPS. WHAT IF THEY MODIFY IT? THROUGH THE FINE PRINT? AVINASH: THAT CONTRACT IS NOW IN FULL FILING, AND UPS HAS BEEN A CUSTOMER FOR MANY YEARS. WE HAVE WORKED TOGETHER ON A VEHICLE. THE OPPORTUNITY HERE, MUCH OF THE LOGISTICS PLAYERS -- I MENTIONED EARLIER, THE MARKET IS HUGE. I THINK THE MARKET POTENTIAL FOR THE INVESTORS IS REALLY BRIGHT. THE COMPANY HAS A MATURE TECHNOLOGY THAT HAS SEEN -- IT HAS BEEN EFFECTIVE ALREADY. -- WE HAVE FACTORIES ALREADY, ONE IN SOUTH CAROLINA, ONE IN THE U.K. IN TERMS OF UPS AS A LONG-TERM PARTNER FOR US, THEY ARE ALSO AN INVESTOR. WE WILL BE ANNOUNCING MORE ON SALE SHORTLY.