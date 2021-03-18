Live on Bloomberg TV

Baidu Raises $3.1 Billion in Hong Kong Listing

Chinese firms listed in the U.S. are looking to expand their investor base even as ties between Beijing and Washington continue to deteriorate. Baidu Inc., which is getting ready for a secondary listing in Hong Kong has raised just over $3 billion after pricing its sale of 95 million shares at HK$252. Bloomberg’s Julia Fioretti reports on “Bloomberg Daybreak: Asia.” (Source: Bloomberg)

