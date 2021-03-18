Baidu Raises $3.1 Billion in Hong Kong Listing

00:00

This is a really good thing again for Hong Kong another you knowanother feather in its cap pride. With all of the interest in the IPO and secondary listings lately.Yes it is. Hong Kong is having a really great start to the year in terms of IPO and listing volumes even before even excludingby DO. It had raised about over 11 billion had been raised through IPO so far this year which is about a 500 almost 500percent jump compared to this time last year. Obviously this time last year the markets had shut because of the pandemic andhow it was spreading. But still it's an indication that is going to be an extremely strong year. And it's also good for Hong Kongin the sense that it's going to have a lot more at home. This growing contingent of tech companies listing here basicallyChina's largest tech companies will now be traded in Hong Kong as opposed to the US or rather in addition to the U.S.. And soit makes Hong Kong a bit less of a old economy market. There were some concerns about liquidity or whether Hong Kongmarkets could actually take all of these new ISE appeals. Now that they are having so many of these homecoming listings in thecity what are you seeing. And it seems that it's holding up well as in by you did while itwas well oversubscribed and there was a lot of investor interest and it's quite well in that Midas price. And then on the samenight. Billy Bailey launches another three billion dollar offering. So they're trying not to overlap with each other. Andfor now we're not seeing any sign that it's sort of saturated. We'll see I guess when they start trading. Butit seems to be a steady steady stream of IPO. But not it's not overwhelming the market. That's not what we're seeing.