#MeToo Becomes #WeToo in Victim-Blaming Japan

Monica Fukuhara was a college student working at a restaurant when it happened to her. As she was saying goodbye to a customer, he grabbed her chest. Keiko Kojima, a former TV personality, knows all too well that the Japanese media industry is a man’s world. She explains that if you want to survive as a woman in the industry, you’re expected to get used to sexual harassment. (Source: Bloomberg)