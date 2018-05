A Global Perspective on Diversity and Inclusion

Bloomberg Global Head of Diversity and Inclusion Erika Irish Brown speaks with Sodexo Global Chief Diversity Officer Rohini Anand, Center for Talent Innovation Chair Trevor Phillips, and EY Global Diversity and Inclusiveness Officer Karyn Twaronite at the inaugural Bloomberg Business of Equality Summit about what's driving diversity and inclusion efforts globally and the challenges to overcome. (Source: Bloomberg)