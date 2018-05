IDG Ventures Nguyen Expects More Venture Capital in Vietnam

IDG Ventures Vietnam head Henry Nguyen calls South East Asia bloc the new frontier for venture capital as the middle class grows and savvy millennials bring in new ideas. IDG is Vietnam's first venture capital and played a key role in bringing McDonald's into the country. Nguyen spoke to Bloomberg's Haslinda Amin on the sideline of Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California. (Source: Bloomberg)